Double-Peanut Double-Chocolate Chip Cookies
The peanut butter in this dough creates a crumbly cookie.
The peanut butter in this dough creates a crumbly cookie.
My kids and husband LOVE these cookies! They are dense, flavorful, and filling. Not to mention, a pretty little cookie! I did add 1/4 tsp salt, added 1/2 cup flour, and used salted butter. I also cooked the cookie for 12 1/2 minutes at 340 and they turned out perfect. Any longer or at 350 and they got crispy and started to burn. My cookies were shaped perfectly and did not go flat like other readers..... I will be making these again! ;) THanks for the recipe.Read More
The cookies turned out really good in flavor....but were also flat as pancakes! I followed the recipe to a T, so...not sure what went wrong. Might try again....might not. Either way, thanks for the recipe.Read More
My kids and husband LOVE these cookies! They are dense, flavorful, and filling. Not to mention, a pretty little cookie! I did add 1/4 tsp salt, added 1/2 cup flour, and used salted butter. I also cooked the cookie for 12 1/2 minutes at 340 and they turned out perfect. Any longer or at 350 and they got crispy and started to burn. My cookies were shaped perfectly and did not go flat like other readers..... I will be making these again! ;) THanks for the recipe.
We reduced the baking time to 12 minutes at 300 degrees and the cookies turned out fabulously, any longer and they may have gotten too dry or burnt. Great recipe!
My friends have woken me up from a nap begging for me to make these immediately. Nuff said
Really good recipe. I love the chocolate and peanut butter combo. I added about 1/2 t. Salt to the dough and it was great!
These were pretty tasty... a bit greasy though. I did indeed get that crumbly texture. The only change I made was to use margarine instead of butter, and I found the first sheet didn't spread much so after that I flattened them with a fork. An excellent procrastination break.
These cookies were pretty good. I'm not sure if they're the best I've had, but they were tasty all the same. The dough seemed pretty soft-I almost added more flour. I baked half of the batch for 14 minutes and the other for about 16, and the ones baked for 16 had a crumbly texture that was closer to what you'd get with a peanut butter cookie.
Really good cookies. I did make some changes. I added 1/3 flour and 1/2tsp salt. I could have probably added more flour, these cookies do come out pretty flat but I didn't mind. They were delicious. I also used chunky peanut butter instead of creamy and 1 1/2c of vegan chocolate chips because 2 cups sounded like too much. I will definitely make these again.
I will make these again. So light and they have a lot of flavor. Really easy to make.
These cookies were decent, though the 20 minute cooking time is WAAAYYYY too long. I reduced the time to 15 minutes & after my cookies cooled thought that 10 minutes would have been better to achieve that crusty on the outside and chewy in the middle texture. The only other change I made to the recipe was to use milk chocolate chips instead of semi sweet. The taste was good, but I think next time I will use 2 cups of just peanut butter chips as I was hoping that flavor would pop just a bit more. I might make these again with these few slight adjustments... :)
Nice and chocolatey. I was worried that it would spread but it didn't really. It did need a lot of cocoa powder that I wasn't prepared for but when I ran out, I used hot chocolate powder. This works great!
My husband loved these made them the way they said to
Excellent recipe!! I only changed the cook time.. because they would have gotten burnt... 10 mins instead of 20. The kids loved them!
Cookies are very good! I would not cook them as long as 20 mins though becaue my first batch burnt. I would say around 16 mins. They also don't rise very much. So make them a bit bigger. I used crunchy peaunt butter and they were soo amazing. Great recipe!
I think the recipe had them cooking for too long, because mine came out really tough, but it was a good cookie, and the cookie dough was great!
I was afraid that these would be too rich, but nope, just right. I subbed shortening for 1/2 of the butter to prevent spreading but I think they would have been fine as is. I had to squish mine before baking or they would have spread too little.
Melt in your mouth amazing!!! I make cookies to send with my husband to work every Friday so Im always trying new cookie recipes and he just declared these the best cookies I have ever made.Sooooo good!! They were perfect after 8 minutes.
These are super yummy. Excellent recipe. The only thing I changed was to only bake them for 10 minutes instead of 20. I pulled the first batch out at 16 and the bottoms were burnt. The second batch was in for 10 and had that crumbly texture you were talking about.
I didn't have pb chips, but I didn't need them. I am also intolerant of egg yolks, so I always bake with egg whites. This made the batter super fluffy, almost resembling meringue, and definitely delectable! (even raw!) I had to reduce the time to 17 min for dark pans. My whole house smells amazing and the cookies are delicious!
these may be one of the most delicious cookies ever! I think I put in a lil more than 1/2 a cup of peanut butter in them (I don't always measure things) and I didn't bake them for 20 minutes... maybe only 15. and they were SO GOOD! a lil but crumbly... but delicious none the less.
I added double chocolate chips instead of both chocolate and peanut butter chips and I think it turned out really well. Overall an amazingly addicting cookie. My family ate all of them the same night I made them.
The cookies turned out really good in flavor....but were also flat as pancakes! I followed the recipe to a T, so...not sure what went wrong. Might try again....might not. Either way, thanks for the recipe.
I was very pleased with the results. Followed recipe except used salted butter and did not grease cookie sheet. I baked them for only 10 minutes and even turned down the temperature a little because the cookies were browning too much on the bottom. The cookies were a little crunchy on the outside and soft in the middle and the flavour was a good mix of chocolate & peanut butter. I will definately make them again.
I thought these cookies were okay. They had a decent flavor, but I thought they were a little bland. I used white chocolate chips instead of peanut butter chips and I like that really well. I only cooked mine for 16 and they were hard as a rock. I would recommend trying 12-14 minutes. Hope this Helps!
These cookies are wonderful. I work at a Maytag store and used the Jenn-Air convection oven and cooked them for 12 minutes. They were perfectly soft and chewey in the middle! My customers LOVED them!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections