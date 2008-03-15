Double-Peanut Double-Chocolate Chip Cookies

The peanut butter in this dough creates a crumbly cookie.

Recipe by Stephanie

Recipe Summary

Servings:
30
Yield:
60 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a bowl whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and baking powder.

  • In another bowl with an electric mixer cream butter, peanut butter, and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in flour mixture and stir in chocolate chips and peanut butter chips.

  • Drop dough by level tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart onto buttered baking sheets and bake cookies in batches in the middle of oven 20 minutes. Cool cookies on racks. Cookies keep in airtight containers for about 5 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
187 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 19g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 24.6mg; sodium 83.1mg. Full Nutrition
