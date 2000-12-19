Chocolate Toffee Cookies II

49 Ratings
  • 5 40
  • 4 7
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These cookies will become crisp after they have cooled.

By Stephanie

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees F).

  • Beat butter and sugar in large bowl until fluffy. Add egg, rum, and vanilla and beat until well blended.

  • Sift flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt into small bowl. Stir dry ingredients into butter mixture. Mix in toffee and chopped almonds.

  • Drop batter by heaping tablespoonfuls onto heavy large ungreased baking sheet, spacing 2 inches apart. Bake until cookies puff slightly and crack on top but are still soft to tough, about 11 minutes. Let cookies cool on sheet 1 minutes. Transfer cookies to rack and cool completely. Repeat shaping and baking with remaining batter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
260 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 31.1g; fat 14.5g; cholesterol 40.2mg; sodium 170.6mg. Full Nutrition
