Chocolate Toffee Cookies II

Excellent recipe. I found it useful to triple the amount of vanilla extract in the cookie recipe. Also, instead of using the toffee baking bits, substitute this recipe for real English Toffee. Needed: 1 cup sugar 1 stick butter (not margarine) 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 teaspoon lemon juice 1 greased cookie sheet (one with sides) Prepare by setting a few kitchen towels in the freezer to protect your frozen food from the hot cookie sheet that will come later. Combine all ingedients in saucepan. Heat slowly at low, gradually increaing the heat until the sugar liquifies. Stir continuously with a wooden spoon. Gently increase the heat (a little at a time) while stirring. When you reach between medium low and medium, you will notice the mixture starting to brown. Keep stirring. When it reaches a dark golden brown, pour onto the greased cookie sheet. Set the cookie sheet on top of the towels in the freezer to cool. When thorougly cool to the touch, remove from freezer and break apart (I use a mallot- anything heavy will do- you can even use your hands). Set aside and use in place of the toffee bits in the cookies. Be aware that when the cookies bake, this toffee may run and coat the bottom of the cookies. This makes the cookies quite delicious- almost like a candy/ cookie hybrid. Enjoy.

