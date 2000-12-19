Chocolate Toffee Cookies II
These cookies will become crisp after they have cooled.
These cookies will become crisp after they have cooled.
Excellent recipe. I found it useful to triple the amount of vanilla extract in the cookie recipe. Also, instead of using the toffee baking bits, substitute this recipe for real English Toffee. Needed: 1 cup sugar 1 stick butter (not margarine) 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 teaspoon lemon juice 1 greased cookie sheet (one with sides) Prepare by setting a few kitchen towels in the freezer to protect your frozen food from the hot cookie sheet that will come later. Combine all ingedients in saucepan. Heat slowly at low, gradually increaing the heat until the sugar liquifies. Stir continuously with a wooden spoon. Gently increase the heat (a little at a time) while stirring. When you reach between medium low and medium, you will notice the mixture starting to brown. Keep stirring. When it reaches a dark golden brown, pour onto the greased cookie sheet. Set the cookie sheet on top of the towels in the freezer to cool. When thorougly cool to the touch, remove from freezer and break apart (I use a mallot- anything heavy will do- you can even use your hands). Set aside and use in place of the toffee bits in the cookies. Be aware that when the cookies bake, this toffee may run and coat the bottom of the cookies. This makes the cookies quite delicious- almost like a candy/ cookie hybrid. Enjoy.Read More
I was so disappointed in these cookies!! I followed the recipe, but the cookies completely flattened in the oven regardless of how long I baked them. They stuck to the baking sheet and were hard to scrape off. After I scraped them off, I crumbled the cookies into small bits and served it over ice cream. I give the recipe 3 stars because the crumbs were delicious, even though they didn't form real cookies. I won't use this recipe again.Read More
Excellent recipe. I found it useful to triple the amount of vanilla extract in the cookie recipe. Also, instead of using the toffee baking bits, substitute this recipe for real English Toffee. Needed: 1 cup sugar 1 stick butter (not margarine) 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 teaspoon lemon juice 1 greased cookie sheet (one with sides) Prepare by setting a few kitchen towels in the freezer to protect your frozen food from the hot cookie sheet that will come later. Combine all ingedients in saucepan. Heat slowly at low, gradually increaing the heat until the sugar liquifies. Stir continuously with a wooden spoon. Gently increase the heat (a little at a time) while stirring. When you reach between medium low and medium, you will notice the mixture starting to brown. Keep stirring. When it reaches a dark golden brown, pour onto the greased cookie sheet. Set the cookie sheet on top of the towels in the freezer to cool. When thorougly cool to the touch, remove from freezer and break apart (I use a mallot- anything heavy will do- you can even use your hands). Set aside and use in place of the toffee bits in the cookies. Be aware that when the cookies bake, this toffee may run and coat the bottom of the cookies. This makes the cookies quite delicious- almost like a candy/ cookie hybrid. Enjoy.
These weren't the prettiest cookies I've ever made (they kind of look like flattened out mud pies) but man, they sure are good! Very chocolatey, thin and crispy, almost like a brownie/toffee cookie brittle only not quite that crunchy. I like my cookies a little thicker, so I'd like to play around with different cookie sheets or maybe lose the parchment paper I used this time. It all really does make a difference! I used Heath Bits and chopped pecans which both truly make this cookie special. Just a suggestion, but save your precious rum for another use as you can't taste it at all anyway - and no need to double up on the vanilla as I noticed some reviewers have.
Delicious cookies. I made these for my in-laws. 32 cookies and 5 adults. The cookies were gone within 24 hours. This recipe is a keeper. I baked the cookies for 8-9 minutes instead of 11 minutes. This made them slightly chewy. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
I prefer a softer cookie, so at first I did not care for these. I put them in tupperware and tried them again the next day, however, and I couldn't stop eating them! They were the Perfect consistency!!! If you prefer softer cookies, I would suggest making them a day ahead! I did not have any rum, so I doubled the vanilla- didn't miss it!
WARNING! You can easily OD on these cookies! I am a choc. lover and these are to die for. I had to alter it a little because of what I had on hand. First of all double this recipe....you will thank yourself you did. I used 3 to 4 Tbls. of Kahlua which helped the stiff dough, then added a cup of semi sweet choc. chips and coarsely chopped pecans because I had no almonds. I also used a larger scoop (2 TBLS. capacity). I baked these on my baking stone which turns out a much better cookie because they don't spread out, they bake up and leave a nice thicker cookie.( you will need to adjust your baking time when using a stone). I always bake extra and freeze in a ziplock for later. I give a BIG THANKS! for this recipe!
These are so yummy. I added white chocolate chips.
Excellent. The kicker is the brownie like center with the crisp outside. I used pecans instead of almonds. I used the rum but am not sure it brought anything to the party and I will try kahlua next time. I doubled the recipe without any problems. This recipe will join my christmas cookie list.
these are fabulous, i made them for the playoff meal and they disappeared. i added white chocolate chips and chopped caramels. perfect
I used Kahlua instead of the rum (personal preference) and left out the nuts. OMG, these were awesome! I'll definitely be making these cookies again. Thanks for the great recipe!
Excellent cookie! Love the Toffee Bits! I made these exactly as written except I left out the almonds due to nut allergies. They baked perfectly at 11 min. Thanks for sharing this great recipe! :)
These are really delicious. I used pecans as well. I love the crispy outside, and soft centers. My new favorite.
If you love chocolate, you'll definitely like these cookies! I didn't have rum, so I used extra vanilla. Like another reviewer mentioned, I bake them a shorter amount of time because the cookies looked like they might otherwise have been a little too crispy for my tastes.
Wow! These are now my favorite cookies. I did not change a thing, except I left out the almonds (personal preference). I've made them twice and they've been great both times.
Truly a great cookie. They end up very thin & crispy, and the toffee bits make them candy-like. I followed the recipe exactly except I used light rum instead of dark rum. I've made them a few times now and they're always a big hit!
These cookies were awesome. I sustituted the dark rum for Kahlua but that was the only change I made. You absolutely have to try them!!!
Very good recipe! I am not a fan of hard, crispy cookies, so I added an egg to bring the total to 2 and that achieved a better, chewy cookie.
These cookies are amazing! I substituted brown sugar for half of the white sugar because I wanted a slightly softer cookie, otherwise I followed the recipe exactly as written. They are delicious!
Just made a double recipe for a birthday at work. The report was that Penelope 'loved all things chocolate', so I searched "chocolate cookies" on this site and this recipe came up as the most highly-rated. For good reason - the 60+ cookies are nearly gone and I've had a dozen people stop by my desk to tell me how delicious they are. Make them! No issues to report, took a little longer in my oven but it's gas. Didn't have rum or Kahlua, just double dosed on vanilla. Used a mix of white and coconut sugar (running low on the former) and a mix of regular and whole wheat flour (same deal) and it worked just fine.
This cookie was great. I used kahlua instead of rum but otherwise left everything the same.
I was so disappointed in these cookies!! I followed the recipe, but the cookies completely flattened in the oven regardless of how long I baked them. They stuck to the baking sheet and were hard to scrape off. After I scraped them off, I crumbled the cookies into small bits and served it over ice cream. I give the recipe 3 stars because the crumbs were delicious, even though they didn't form real cookies. I won't use this recipe again.
Fine cookie, easy to make with kids :)
I'm very picky about my cookie recipes. My husband and I like them crisp.I considered not using the rum, but I did.I thought the flavor might be a little too much, but it was great. These were very good cookies and I wouldn't change a thing.
To Die For! These have excellent crisp outside, chewy brownie style middle. Toffee chips & pecans put them over the top!
Delicious!! I did not have any rum so I skipped that and added an extra teaspoon of vanilla. So good, I made another batch, ran out of almonds for the second batch, but they were still great without them. This recipe is a keeper.
This was a big hit with my family! I opted to leave out the almonds, because my boys aren't big fans of them, and I used 1 1/3 cups of toffee bits. I left out the rum and used 1 1/2 tsp of vanilla instead. They were delicious!
Toffee chips can be substituted with other chips
Not quite the "Best" - but man, these can hold their own! I had a partial bag of Heath Bits to use up and my little ones were all over my case for cookies and I wanted to try something new. Used Butter Crisco, (1 tbs) Rum EXTRACT, left out the nuts, and cut the sugar by 2 tbs (1/8 cup). The young 'uns will have me make these again.
These are great! I've made them several times and they always get rave reviews. I leave out the rum when I make them, and use toffee that I have made rather than the baking bits. Definitely a cookie recipe to try if you haven't already!
Used one package of Heath’s toffee bits, 1 1/3 c. Crisp on the outside, chewy in the middle. Perfect.
I was looking for a chocolate cookie recipe that I had all the ingredients for and could incorporate peanut butter chips in that I wanted to use up, so I thought I'd try this recipe substituting those for the toffee bits. Used a tsp of rum extract instead of the dark rum. Baked for 10 minutes on parchment paper, my cookies turned out fantastic, crispy on the outside but chewy on the inside. I have no doubt they would just as great, if not even better if made with the original ingredients. Glad i doubled the recipe - this is a keeper!
Will absolutely make these again! Did not have rum and used whiskey (rum, kahlua, brandy--all would have been good). Also did not use toffee bits, but LOVED the soft and chewy dark chocolate taste.
The chopped almonds add a great crunch and make the cookie.
I used white chocolate chips and pecans. They were crisp and delicious.
I doubled the recipe, more than doubled the alcohol (I used 3 tbsp), and used pecans instead of almonds. I also roasted the pecans before incorporating them. I also used an Irish creme liquor (like Bailey's) instead of rum because I didn't have any rum on hand. I refrigerated the dough before baking for about 3 hours, and then baked them for 11 minutes at 275 degrees instead of 250. Mine came out crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside which is how I like them. The toffee flavor wasn't quite as strong as I'd hoped--it was a bit overpowered by the very strong cocoa flavor. I also couldn't taste the Irish creme flavor, but this might also have been overpowered by the cocoa. This might have been better if I'd made the toffee from scratch instead of using premade baking toffee bits, but it definitely would have taken more time. Nevertheless though they didn't quite live up to my dreams, the family loved them!
Used Kahlua and no nuts, and replaced about 1/4 cup of the sugar with brown sugar, and was great! Nice buttery flavour, just chewy enough. Split into 30 gram balls for a total of about 25 medium size cookies.
These cookies are excellent! I'm really not a big chocolate person, but I loved these cookies (and so did the rest of the family). I will definitely be making them again. UPDATE: The cookies were gone within 2 days! 32 cookies gone within the next day. Amazing!
Taste fantastic, but became very crumbly the next day. Though that doesn't seem to be a problem many others are having so it could be because of my mistakes/substitutions. I only had salted butter so I used it and omitted the added salt, didn't have any rum, and I added 1 tbl vanilla instead of 1 tsp because I misread it. Then I used peanut butter chips instead of toffee. So my cookies taste delicious fresh, but were dry and crumbly The next day
Awesome! I did substitute Kahlua, as a few others suggested as I thought it sounded a better fit than rum. I used 1 1/2 T. I also knew brown sugar would make the texture a bit chewier so I used half white and half light brown. Toasted the almonds before doing a rough chop. Used a cookie scoop and got 29 cookies beautiful cookies. These spread quite a bit so I’m glad I chilled my pans and liners, and only put 12 scoops per pan. 11 min was perfect. I would have liked them a bit puffier, but my husband likes flatter cookies and said these are one of the best I’ve made. Definitely a keeper. Thank you Stephanie. I had to share this recipe with my daughter and sister.
I made the recipe as written and though the cookies look nice they simply taste sweet. No intense toffee, almond or chocolate flavor and this was with using my premier Scharffen Berger unsweetened cocoa powder. I will salvage these with a bittersweet ganache, to balance the sweetness, and turn them into sandwich cookies. Thanks, Stephanie, for sharing. I'm glad others liked them.
I love these!
MMMmmmm...This cookie was great! I omitted the toffee and rum. I used extra vanilla and pecans and they were still delicious. Great warm out of the oven or the next day.
This recipe had a unique texture to the dough. The cookies baked wonderfully and even though I had to substitute the toffee for chocolate with toffee bits, they still tasted great.
This is the second time I made these and I think they are even more delicious this time. A great dark chocolate cookie recipe. I didn't have toffee chips but smashed up Heath bars. This will be added to our cookie rotation for sure.
The cookies flattened out in the oven which made storage easy.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections