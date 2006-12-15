Sesame Seed Cookies II

3
1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Mild, slightly sweet with taste of sesame seeds.

Recipe by Judy

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 1/2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream butter, sugar and brown sugar. Add eggs and vanilla, blend well.

    Advertisement

  • Stir together flour, baking powder and salt. Add gradually to the creamed mixture, blending well.

  • Turn out the dough onto a floured surface and knead 1-2 minutes until the dough is smooth. Break off a small piece of dough and roll it in your palms to make an oval about 2 inches long and 3/4 inch thick.

  • Dip the oval in milk and roll it in sesame seeds. Place on the greased cookie sheet. Repeat with the remaining dough.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 15 minutes or until golden. Remove to wire racks to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
163 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 18.2g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 34.6mg; sodium 133.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022