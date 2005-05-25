Nature Nuts Chewy Bars

4
1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I work at a nature camp, as a counselor for the 4 and 5 year olds, or "Nature Nuts". We whipped these bars up one rainy day using whatever we had in the fridge, and they turned out surprisingly well. The chocolate-covered raisins really seem to add something.

Recipe by Laura

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt marshmallows, butter, and raisins together over medium heat, stirring until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Mix in cereal until coated. Scrape the mixture into a greased pan and let chill. (We popped them into the freezer for a few minutes to hurry it up, because the kids just couldn't wait.)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
274 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 50.5g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 8.5mg; sodium 166.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022