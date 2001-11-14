Shaped Vanilla Cookies

4.2
101 Ratings
  • 5 58
  • 4 28
  • 3 5
  • 2 2
  • 1 8

These are soft, cake-like cookies, best with frosting. Roll them out thickly, and bake no more than 8 minutes. They will stay soft, and everyone raves over them. I use them as cutouts for holidays.

Recipe by Carole

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream together the margarine, sugar and eggs. Stir in vanilla, flour, baking soda and salt.

  • Roll out (not too thin) and cut into any shape. Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 8 minutes.

  • I have used confectioner sugar frosting, or buttercream frosting, or even canned frosting ( if I'm desperate). Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
326 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 40.8g; fat 16.1g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 433.8mg. Full Nutrition
