Shaped Vanilla Cookies

ALL I HAVE TO SAY IS OMG!!!!!! I GREW UP IN THE ITALIAN SECTION OF NEWARK, NJ, AND I USED TO BABYSIT FOR A NICE ITALIAN LADY WHO MADE THESE COOKIES ALL THE TIME. THE LOCAL BAKERIES EVEN HAD THEM, AND I ALWAYS WISHED THAT I KNEW HOW TO MAKE THEM. I CANNOT BELIEVE I FOUND THEM HERE!!! WHAT MAKES THEM "ITALIAN" IS THAT IS USES ALMOND EXTRACT AS OPPOSED TO VANILLA, AND WHEN STARTED TO MAKE THE DOUGH, I DECIDED TO TWEAK THIS RECIPE AND USE ALMOND EXTRACT INSTEAD, I AM GLAD I DID!! I WILL DEFINITELY MAKE THESE AGAIN!! THANK YOU FOR POSTING THIS RECIPE!! IT BROUGHT BACK LOTS OF MEMORIES FOR ME!! I ALSO USED BAKING POWDER INSTEAD OF THE BAKING SODA. I TOPPED THEM OFF WITH CONFECTIONER SUGAR GLAZE( CONFECTIONER SUGAR MIXED WITH MILK AND VANILLA EXTRACT) AND NONPAREL SPRINKLES. THEY WERE A HIT WITH MY FAMILY!!