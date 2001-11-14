Shaped Vanilla Cookies
These are soft, cake-like cookies, best with frosting. Roll them out thickly, and bake no more than 8 minutes. They will stay soft, and everyone raves over them. I use them as cutouts for holidays.
These are soft, cake-like cookies, best with frosting. Roll them out thickly, and bake no more than 8 minutes. They will stay soft, and everyone raves over them. I use them as cutouts for holidays.
I have made these 3 times and each time had great results. Rave reviews too! I did use butter instead of margarine. I really like the fact that you don't have to refrigerate them before rolling - a real time saver!!Read More
These were okay, a little too salty for a cookie but edible. I tried to roll them out but they were way too sticky. Definitely not a cut out cookie recipe. I scooped with a small cookie scoop and they were so sticky they wouldn't let go of the scoop. They became deformed balls, so I had to put in the fridge for an hour and then make them look like balls. I will never make these again...Read More
I have made these 3 times and each time had great results. Rave reviews too! I did use butter instead of margarine. I really like the fact that you don't have to refrigerate them before rolling - a real time saver!!
These were great. Probably some of the best cookies I've ever made. I did a couple of things different. I used cake flour as opposed to all purpose. I dropped them top first into a mixture of sugar and cinamon before setting them on the pan. And finally, I didn't shape them. I simply chilled the dough and used a tablespoon to drop blobs of them onto the pan. They came out very light, fluffy and cakey. I will make them again.
Absolutely the BEST "sugar" cookie we have ever tried! Sililar to the soft butter cookies from the grocery store bakery and almost identical to the fudge topped Berger's Bakery cookie in Maryland!! Don't know what John did to mess them up (poor review)- but bet he would change his mind if they were made correctly- YUMMMMMM! All 8 of my kids beg for these to be made- we top them with marshmellow fudge.
These were okay, a little too salty for a cookie but edible. I tried to roll them out but they were way too sticky. Definitely not a cut out cookie recipe. I scooped with a small cookie scoop and they were so sticky they wouldn't let go of the scoop. They became deformed balls, so I had to put in the fridge for an hour and then make them look like balls. I will never make these again...
these cookies were really good. im only 13 and i had no trouble making the cookies(im not good at cooking). i had some of my friends try them and they all wanted the recipe. after i backed them i added a little sugar and cinnamon on the top and that made it taste really good. you defenitly hv to try these!!
This is exactly the kind of sugar cookie I want! It's thick and chewy and soft and sweet and vanilla-y! These are great to eat by themselves or with frosting. My only complaint is that 3 cups flour was not enough for me. I had to flour the board quite a bit to be able to handle the dough.
This recipe is awesome! I made them last night and today they are still soft, chewy, and delicious. I put a little food coloring in the dough and then put it in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes. They were the perfect consistency for rolling out. I used my heart-shaped cookie cutter and have beautiful pink hearts for Valentine's day.
Very nice! I was looking for a good basic cookie base, for chocolate chip cookies and such, and this one works well. I used baking powder, instead of soda, because I don't like the taste of soda. Also, I miss read the amount and ended up putting in a teaspoon of baking powder instead of a half. Other than that, I didn't change anything. Right before I put them on the trays, I added have a package of chocolate chips, and some smarties for colour. They turned out fantastic; the texture is great!
Fantastic alternative to gingerbread cookies. My kids thought that they were awesome decorated.Very quick and easy and the children can help with this recipe. Thankyou!!!
These are yummy cookies, very tasteful. They did indeed stay soft. I found it easier to chill for a few minutes prior to rolling/cutting as my dough came out a bit sticky.
Simple to make and very tasty. I used better instead of margerine and they were fine.
Excellent Cookie recipe! I used them for Valentine's Day and were easy and yummy!
WOW, these were GREAT! I used butter instead of margarine, and I didn't make them into shapes. The taste was phenomenal!
Very good. My father compared them to my late grandmothers. A wonderful compliment!
These were possibly the worst cookies I've ever had in my life. They taste like playdoh and are hard as rocks after 8 minutes of cooking. I even tried adding more sugar or chocolate chips but nothing could help this recipe. Two thumbs down!
very stick . I won't make it again.
Makes the best Sugar Cookies ever :D i'll try them with icing soon :3
These cookies are great. They taste almost exactly like the ones my Scottish grammy used to make. She sprinkled hers with sugar and would sometimes make an imprint to the middle and add jam b4 cooking (like thumbprint cookies). But they were big and tasted "cakey" just like these. They are very versatile...I made xmas cutouts with the kids and the dough was beautiful to work with...I rolled them out fairly thin but they were still soft. I refridgerated it for about 15 mins prior to rolling....perfeCT! I'm going to try doing jam sandwich style cutouts nextime....I think it would work nicely with this recipe. All I can say is that these are great & soooooooooooooo easy & quick compared to other sugar cookie recipes i've tried!
The best cookie ever! I couldn't roll out the dough, it was too sticky but with frosting and sprinkles these are the best Christmas Cookie!
Just what I was looking for!! This recipe is great; it makes soft cutouts without chilling the dough. I did use real butter, but other than that followed the recipe exactly. Quick and tasty!
ALL I HAVE TO SAY IS OMG!!!!!! I GREW UP IN THE ITALIAN SECTION OF NEWARK, NJ, AND I USED TO BABYSIT FOR A NICE ITALIAN LADY WHO MADE THESE COOKIES ALL THE TIME. THE LOCAL BAKERIES EVEN HAD THEM, AND I ALWAYS WISHED THAT I KNEW HOW TO MAKE THEM. I CANNOT BELIEVE I FOUND THEM HERE!!! WHAT MAKES THEM "ITALIAN" IS THAT IS USES ALMOND EXTRACT AS OPPOSED TO VANILLA, AND WHEN STARTED TO MAKE THE DOUGH, I DECIDED TO TWEAK THIS RECIPE AND USE ALMOND EXTRACT INSTEAD, I AM GLAD I DID!! I WILL DEFINITELY MAKE THESE AGAIN!! THANK YOU FOR POSTING THIS RECIPE!! IT BROUGHT BACK LOTS OF MEMORIES FOR ME!! I ALSO USED BAKING POWDER INSTEAD OF THE BAKING SODA. I TOPPED THEM OFF WITH CONFECTIONER SUGAR GLAZE( CONFECTIONER SUGAR MIXED WITH MILK AND VANILLA EXTRACT) AND NONPAREL SPRINKLES. THEY WERE A HIT WITH MY FAMILY!!
THE BEST sugar cookie recipe! Definitely a winner! I tried several.. all pretty good, but just not the texture I was looking for. This is a soft, cake-like cookie with great flavor. I didn't change any ingredients. Made the dough as directed, separated into 3 disks, stored in the fridge for a few days until I had time to cut them out. The dough is easy to work with and the cookies cut/bake beautifully. This will be my go-to recipe from now on! TIP: if you're really into making cut-out cookies or pie crusts, buy a good rolling pin w/cover and a pastry cloth. Cuts down on the amount of flour needed. Worth the cost and effort.
i followed the recipe and it turned out sticky and too sweet, it was a complete FAILURE.. I'm a horrible cook btw but nestle's chocolate chip cookies I can make so I'll stick with those u_u
Absolutely delicious! They were easy to make and turned out fabulous. I worked with half of the dough at first and refrigerated the other half. I added 1 tsp cinnamon for a little extra flavor, and be sure to roll the dough out thickly because I made my first few a little too thin and they were more crunchy than soft. Great recipe though, I brought them to a party and everyone loved them!
These were OK. I had to add a lot more flour though cause the dough was very very sticky. So with the extra flour, I didn't think they had a lot of taste. My one year old son was helping me so we may have done something wrong.
These cookies turned out delicious! Though they were a little round and puffy. But still delicious. I didn't use frosting though as I thought that would make them a little too sweet.
This was a really easy, great to roll and cut out cookie!!! Thank you for posting this, I made this recipe twice, the first time I followed as directed, the second time I used 1/2 cup butter, 1/2 shortening, 1 tsp. nutmeg, 1 Tbs. Vanilla, 1 tsp. lemon juice, and they turned out great a second time. Hubby and son loved them, I am frosting and decorating them, and will be freezing them for Christmas, I am sure they will be great! -Crystal Seaman (Pennsylvania)
This cookie is simply awesome!!... the first time i baked these cookies were when my husband was coming back home the next day from chicago. So i tried one in the middle of the night watching t.v. and thought that i wont eat any more then got up to get another one then another one and very soon i realised that i litrally ate 12 cookies i was simply addicted to them in the very first bite.... and was little hard for me to resist. Then i looked in that container i which i only had 5 more left then i had to stop. Next time i made this cookie was for my hubby to take it to his office and another person asked for the recipe... surely make this in future
This was fantastic! I made this 3 times. 3rd time I had a bake sale. They were easy to roll out and cut. They came out perfectly. I also colored them and colored some icing to ice them. They are not that sweet, but that's a good thing. I wouldn't change anything. My very first cookies from scratch batch!
I made these for my friend's birthday and she loved them. They taste great and she couldn't put them down. It didn't help that she was on a diet! I normally top with glace icing and then decorate, they are always a hit.
delicious! i made my cookies into maple leaves and sprinkled cinnamon over them. it was great!
I am not a big sugar cookie fan, so these were a great alternative when I wanted to make Halloween shaped cookies with my son. When he got tired, we add chocolate chips to the remaining batter and made chocolate chip cookies- so yummy!
This is a very good butter cookie! dough is easy to work with mine came out a little flat but very tasty i will use this recipe on occation thanks for sharing!!!!
These were pretty good & not very complicated to make. They tasted pretty much like all sugar cookies do, I would've hoped the extra vanilla tsp would've made them taste more vanilla-y. Maybe next time I'll add one more tsp & we'll see. I hate frosting cookies in general but I pressed M&M's on these since my 2yr old asked & begged for "candy" cookies. She & her 1yr old brother LOVED them. If someone found them too sweet then they measured the sugar wrong since these weren't too sweet.
I absolutely love this recipe!!!! However, I did use butter instead of margarine. It turned out amazing and my entire family loved it!!!
pretty good but be sure to follow the advice to use frosting
I added 3/4 cup softened butter instead of margarine. very nice
YUMMY! They are a bit sticky but I refrigerate them for a couple of hours before rolling them out and they work great. We like this recipe so much, I add things like chocolate chips to it.
This is a nice recipe. Very easy to make, and like many other cookie recipes recommend, I rolled the dough out on a floured surface and had no problems with sticking. I used butter, and I only added half a tsp salt and found that was definitely enough. Decorated with royal icing in heart shapes for valentines day, turned out really well.
This recipe is a keeper. Ingredients used are always on hand. I rolled them all in a ball and dipped half in a sugar and cinnamon mixture and the other half I left plain then I iced with homemade icing after they cooled. The dough was sticky but if you keep adding flour to your hands it's not a problem. After rolling, I placed on cookie sheet and gently pressed them with bottom of a glass to flatten out a bit. Still left them 1/2 inch think and they cooked at 375 for 10 min. Moist, soft, and a huge hit. Even softer the 2nd day.
Awesome cookies. I baked a batch for my mom for mother's day and sent them 3000 miles to her. She called me a few days later raving about how good they were. The only problem... I cant stop myself from eating them when I bake them!
best ever
Tastes great! Easy, no fail recipe. Not too sweet and very moist. My boys loved them.
id make it again with NO salt, cuz they do turn out pretty salty.. and ive eaten it without frosting, so i assume the sweetness from the icing evens out the saltyness in the dough...
Sweet enough by itself, so you don't need and kind of sweet icing! Great cookie that me and my family absoluetly loved. ( Especially the spectacular texture. ) Also, I am a 12 year old child who is a beginner baker, and the instructions were quite simple! The only complaint that I have is that I didn't have margarine ( Who does? ). Overall 10 stars!
Delicious, easy. Didn't roll them out, i just flattened 12 little balls with my hands. Turned out great. We don't like desserts that are too sweet so no icing for us. It was really good dipped in coffee :) Just follow the recipe, not hard at all O_o
These are amazing! With mine I decided to conjure up some chocolate-cinnamon frosting and squeezed it from the corner of a zip lock bag into gorgeous swirls. They taste bloody brilliant!
Delicious! I used butter instead of margarine and they still turned out great!
I was craving cake but the kids like cookies. Decided to try this and it was perfect! Soft like cake in the middle but it's still a cookie. Super easy to make. I used butter because I didn't have margarine. I divided the dough and added some cocoa powder to one half of the batch. Excellent recipe.
The dough doesn't roll! It's super sticky. Thumbs down.
I would have given 5 stars for taste. But, there was no way I could've rolled out this dough, which was disappointing. I just dropped a couple tablespoon sized glop and it made a nice cookie. But, yea, no rolling out here. Maybe if you chill it for a couple hours?
My daughter made this with her friend and the loved it. Although a tad to sweet to my taste.
I used a scoop instead of spreading it out and it baked in a lot of interesting shapes
Fabulous vanilla flavor. I made batches and served with hazelnut and other sauces for dipping.
They taste amazing..but I did not have a rolling pin so I improvised. I think I made them too thin. Next time I am going to make them thicker so I get that nice soft,cakey cookie.
Absolutly amazing! One of my Faveourites, found it took longer than 8minutes but it was worth the wait!!!
These cookies were far too salty, and not sweet enough to be cookies. I should have been suspicious when the dough smelled like play dough. The texture was soft, but even with icing and sprinkles, we didn't eat them. They tasted like salty scones. Cut the salt to 1/4 tsp and add extra sugar if you're going to make them.
This recipe is bloody awful. I made exactly as stated here and they tasted like just plain dough. They weren't sweet at all. I (accidentally) put a few drops extra of vanilla and you still couldn't taste it. I baked one batch and threw the rest away. On the plus side the dogs liked them. Dogs will eat anything. I saved what I baked as dog treats. Can't tell you how disappointing it was, I looked forward to these for a week or so before trying it out.
Super good! I used brown sugar in place of white - yum!
I love this recipe! Quick, easy, and the cookies are so soft! I have been looking for a soft chocolate chip cookie. After I made these as cut out cookies with sugar on top I used the same recipe but instead of white sugar I used brown sugar and added semi sweet chocolate chips. Yum! My new chocolate chip cookie that stays soft even when cooled!!
I really enjoyed making these cookies! I thought they were wonderful! I added white chocolate chunks in them and they were so good because it would like melt in your mouth! Just splendid, but one thing that i do have to mention was that it was a bit too salty. I would suggest taking away about half of the salt or less. But other than that loved it!
Not a bad recipe at all! I ended up a tiny bit chewy / not as crispy as I had expected it to be but overall a great recipe. Also I baked the cookies for 9-10 minutes instead as it was WAYYY CHEWY at 8 minutes. I would suggest to bake it for 9 minutes so it will be perfectly golden brown. You can also customize it with different flavours of essence. I used mango which gave it a perfectly sweet and fresh taste. I would recommended using mango essence ^_^
THESE ARE AMAZING! They are super soft and not too sweet. Absolutely perfect. I used butter instead of margarine, however, I only had 1 stick (you need 2 to make 1 cup), so I decided to half the recipe. But I totally blanked when adding the eggs and added in the normal amount (2) even though everything else was reduced by half. I also didn't have an electric mixer so I used a blender to cream the butter, eggs and sugar. The cookies turned out perfectly. I sifted some powdered sugar on top after they were cool and they are just delicious and fluffy.
Sure can't roll these out
It was good a bit to much flour might of been my fault though
Just the recipe I’ve been looking for! I have made this recipe twice and the cookies were gone in a day. The only changes were decreasing the salt to 1/2 tsp as I added peanuts to the second batch and peanut m & m’s to the first batch. Love that this is not a sweet recipe and a good base for a lot of variations. I also made walnut size balls then flattening them slightly instead of cutting them out. This is my new go to recipe!
I found that not adding baking soda you can keep the shape you put them in while they bake I also think they could use a little more vanilla extract. Other them that they were good :)
I thought it was too salty but, otherwise it is good!
I have tried this recipe many times and I love it. The cookies come out great and are one of the few kinds I like. It is great for christmas cookies.
Followed the recipe and the dough was sticky and you could not roll it out to cut out shapes.
Making them for the first time as I write this. I will however be putting them in the fridge for a bit before attempting to roll them out. Quite sticky and just stuck to my rolling pin. The batter tastes great, so i cant wait until they come out of the oven!
I didn't have any frosting so sprinkled some coarse-grain sugar on top before baking, it worked pretty well.
when I made them they were very sticky. Don't make these if you don't have frosting because they are very plain. :P
Recipe was easy and worked out perfectly my family wanted more.
it was very good
They turned out great! They taste great too! Really easy recipe, had to bake them for 13 minutes though.
It only took me a few minutes to make these and they are delicious! I didn't shape mine instead I rolled them into small balls then pressed them about halfway flat and they turned out super fluffy and soft!
these cookies were weird, but i like them :) very cakey, i made them with chocolate chips
Far too sticky to attempt rolling. Not nice at all and more like a cake than a cookie!
Not too sweet, perfect soft texture, and wonderful taste! I upped the vanilla to 1 tablespoon (3 teaspoons). I also used whole wheat flour but I always do that :D
This were amazing! They're so easy to make, little mess, and tasted great, I'm going to give them to my family on thanksgiving!
Very good cookies, but they took me more than 8 minutes to bake. They took me about 15 minutes because at 8 minutes they we’re still raw.
Amazing. I did it GF for my ceolic daughter. Big hit at her birthday party
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections