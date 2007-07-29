Graham Moist Lemon Bars

41 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 12
  • 3 5
  • 2 3
  • 1 8

When my brother about broke his teeth on the crust of some lemon bars, I thought I would try to make them chewier with graham cracker crumbs as the crust.

By Carrie Romer

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine graham cracker crumbs, softened butter or margarine, and 2 tablespoons sugar. Press mixture onto bottom of a greased 9 x 13 inch baking pan. Bake for 20 minutes.

  • Beat eggs, sugar, flour, and lemon juice. (If mixture is too thick, water may be added to thin it.) Pour the mixture over the hot graham cracker crust. Bake for 25 minutes, or until golden brown.

  • Dust the top with confectioners' sugar. After cooling, cut into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 45.9g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 63.5mg; sodium 100.8mg. Full Nutrition
