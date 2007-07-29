Graham Moist Lemon Bars
When my brother about broke his teeth on the crust of some lemon bars, I thought I would try to make them chewier with graham cracker crumbs as the crust.
When my brother about broke his teeth on the crust of some lemon bars, I thought I would try to make them chewier with graham cracker crumbs as the crust.
These are much better than I thought they'd be. Be careful baking the graham cracker crust-15 minutes should do it. Mine started to brown along the edges. When making the lemon filling, I beat each ingredient for about a minute & ended up with a light & fluffy batter. I kept it in the oven an extra 5 minutes with the heat off, to set the middle of the lemon filling more. Will make again.Read More
Sorry, I hate to give bad reviews, but honestly this was not good. It came out chewy and is just not what a lemon bar should be.Read More
These are much better than I thought they'd be. Be careful baking the graham cracker crust-15 minutes should do it. Mine started to brown along the edges. When making the lemon filling, I beat each ingredient for about a minute & ended up with a light & fluffy batter. I kept it in the oven an extra 5 minutes with the heat off, to set the middle of the lemon filling more. Will make again.
I made a few adjustments which were the only things keeping me from rating the original recipe with five stars. The graham crust required no mental adjustment for me--this is how my mom always made them! Basically because I wanted a really tart square, I added a splash extra lemon juice (regular ole bottled stuff) and did like nora and only added 2.5 cups of sugar. Added an extra tbsp or so of flour to the filling; it seemed a little watery. I also omitted the confectioner's sugar. As I say; I wanted 'em tart. Began eating them out of the pan only mostly cooled--a very good sign! In fact, I was shocked hear my ultra-picky fiance making happy noises while he ate.
This is a very good bar as is but I have also made it with key lime juice and cut the sugar down by 1/2 cup and it won raves from my family.
The recipe was really easy to follow and it worked out great. I added lemon zest and coconut to the top and they couldn't be more delicious! Thanks!
Sorry, I hate to give bad reviews, but honestly this was not good. It came out chewy and is just not what a lemon bar should be.
It was hard to press the graham cracker crust firmly into the pan, so as a result the lemon topping soaked into the crust. I ended up with a lemony graham crust with a millimeter thick lemon layer on top.
These lemon bars are great. I've made them twice and received lots of compliments both times for the combo of the graham cracker crust (you'll never make lemon bars with a different crust again) and the gooey lemon. Make sure you serve these with napkins around!
I made these in store bought mini graham crusts to save on time. I like how fast the mixture came together but I didn't like how much sugar is in it. I feel the finished product is way too sweet. It's very good nonetheless. Next time I will cut the sugar by at least half so that the lemon doesn't get overwhelmed. I used Fresh lemon juice and served with homemade whipped cream. 1 cup heavy cream, Vanilla to taste and sugar to taste beat until stiff peaks form and serve. 5 minutes with a stand mixer maybe 10 minutes with a hand mixer. Make sure everything is very cold.
These were pretty good except for several things. The first was that my crust would not spread the entire pan so I had to make 2 bowls of it to get enough. They tasted good but were SO sticky. Also they were a little too sweet. I did not sprinkle sugar on top of them either. If I had done that I would not have been able to eat them due to the sweetness. Not too bad but has room for improvement.
These are yummy! Mine don't look like the picture but I like how they have a nice chewiness to them. I followed other reviewer's suggestions and only put in 2.5 cups of sugar which was sweet enough for me. I wouldn't recommended the full 3 cups of sugar unless you like things really sweet.
I did a half-batch and used 1-1/4 cups of graham crumbs with 4 TBS margarine and ½ TBS sugar for the crust. It was the perfect amount to fill the 8"-square pan which I lined with foil and sprayed with no-stick spray. I followed the rest of the recipe (although halved) except for only using 1-1/4 cups of sugar (it could stand to lose another 1/4 cup) and I omitted the confectioners' sugar. The lemon filling did get sort of sucked into the crust and it was still a little too sweet... But it was pretty tasty! I might make them again. Thanks for sharing, Carrie!
I made these and they didn't set properly, also they were too sweet I found. So I attempted a second time. I decreased sugar to 2 and 1\2 cups and increased flour to 1 cup. Also I baked for 5 mins longer than recommended. They turned out really nice.
These bars got rave reviews from the family and they were very tasty...especially when they were still warm (I couldn't wait!). They seemed a bit mushy, even when cooled, but the taste more than made up for that :)
Too much cooking time recommended for the graham crust, therefore burnt. Thought pouring the batter over would help moisten it but the batter never cooked right either. the top was hard and dry before the center cooked. Gooky and gooey uncooked center. sorry
I did make this recipe and except for the sugar content they were OK, Had I known up front I would have used half the 3 cups of sugar cutting it to 1 and 1/2 cups of sugar. I personally found the sugar content overwhelming.
I was so disappointed in this recipe. This lemon bar is chewy, the graham cracker crust was a soggy mess.
I really wanted to like this recipe. But I was afraid graham crust with lemon would be weird, and it is. Didn't bake up well either. Not good. Sorry.
Turned out like lemon soup for me. Sorry won't be making this again
okay this recipe was horrible i'm sorry but the pan was too small for the recipe. it tasted bad. needed more sugar. and needed to be cooked longer
GREAT!!!
I made this, and it is sooooo sweet that you can't even eat it. And yes, it is gooey and not able to cut into bars.
This is the recipe I've been searching for!! I didn't try the graham crust (used a buttery shortbread-type crust instead), but the lemon topping was wonderful, even with bottled lemon juice.
Me and my girls loved these. Graham cracker crust was so tasty. Might not go back. I cut sugar in half and added extra tablespoon of flour to make up for less sugar. I followed Hauser49 suggestion for beating each item first was great. Check graham cracker crust after 15 min depends on oven I think for cook time. Think I overcooked my bars by few minutes as they started to crack a tad but we can’t stop eating them. Gooey inside. yummy
I had to modify this recipe.. way too much sugar to lemon juice ratio. 3 cups graham crackers crumbs 5 tablespoons butter 5 eggs 1 1/2 cups sugar 6 tablespoons flour I tried the original recipe but everyone said it was just too sweet.
Amazing!
Very delicious. The graham cracker crust adds just a little sweet to the bars. I added about 1 tablespoon of lime juice. They turned out so good that I didn't come home with any leftovers!
Gotta agree these are sugar bars. No lemon flavor over all the sweet.
Mine didn't turn out at all. Filling didn't set, top was white. Won't be making again.
yummy - very rich - all the boys loved them. i think the graham cracker crust is a great idea - i would probably use less sugar next time!
I liked the graham cracker crust better than flour crusts I've made in the past with lemon bars. However, I would try this again without flower in the lemon mixture. It wasn't as gooey as I normally like my lemon bars to be. Too thick.
Was a big hit ! I had to double the graham recipe to fit the 9 x 13 pan but next time I will not double the filling it was to much.
this was good i didnt have the mix for a 9x13 pan so i scaled it down to a 8x8 and after i tasted it i wished i had the full mix,try this you will like it.
This recipe turned out really good. It satisfied my craving for lemon and made enough to share with the girls. My friends and I liked the graham cracker crust better than the original.
Tasty and easy to make. I added green food coloring for a holiday look. Foil tip was very useful.
This was a good recipe. I didn't bake the crust long enough because I was afraid it would get too hard, so I took it out early. When I put it back in with the lemon mix, part of the crust started to float to the top. It also took me a while to get used to the graham flavor with the lemon. Not my favorite, but still good! Everybody still loved 'em!
i cut down on the sugar because it seemed like a lot. i ran out of graham cracker crumbs so i reduced the butter to 6 tablespoons butter. then i ran out of lemon juice so i used lime juice for the rest. i tasted the batter and it was good. i was surprised because i didnt think that the lime and lemon would taste good altogether. the crust seemed a little wet but since i was gonna put it in the oven for another 23 minutes i thought it would be fine. overall it was good!
Well they tasted really good, however they were really hard to get out of the pan and sure didn't look like the picture!
What overwhelmed me was the cloying sweetness that I would reduce considerably before I try it again. Guess I agree with a few other folks who reviewed the recipe. I will also reduce the bake time by 5 minutes or so.
I really love this recipe for Lemon Bars! It's not traditional, as it has graham cracker crust but that is what makes it even sweeter...and even more goodie like...If you think you don't like Lemon Bars this is the kind of recipe that wins converts!
So good. I've made it twice now & had rave reviews. It's the crust that sets these apart. Extremely rich, so cut them into tiny squares!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections