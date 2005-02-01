Liz's Astounding Chocolate Chip Cookies
These cookies are moist and full of chocolate, they're really delicious. You'll probably want to throw away your old chocolate chip cookie recipe.
This was the first item I ever made and learned in junior high school (back in 1972). It is much better if you use butter crisco, use whole chuck chips, some whole nuts, and you must sift! The key is to not use a blender when adding the dry ingredients. Use a wooden spoon. They are great and beautiful!Read More
I only made 3 of these cookies for my dad. I did not want any temtation. And because I didnt try one I will have to take my family word for it..."They were OK."Read More
This recipe is the ultimate chocolate chip recipe! It's better than your average bakery cookie and it completely satisfies a craving for chocolate with it's enormous amount of chocolate chips. Usually when I make this I make a double batch, which makes up to 4 dozen or even more! This is my ulitmate favourite recipe!
This recipe was FANTASTIC! I loved it and my family loved it. Just microwave them for 30 seconds and they will be very soft. thanks for this recipe!
I wasn't a particular fan of these but Hubs sure was. They're a tad on the flat and greasy side (which also made them a little on the fragile side too), but that's how he likes 'em. Personally, I think these would benefit from a little more flour, perhaps 1/2-3/4 cup. Using half butter, half shortening was also a definite plus.
These were sweet cookies, nice flavor but you def have to use the semisweet chips for this one, a milk choc chip would be too sweet a cookie. They were different almost like there was a coating of crispy sugar on the outside. I'm not quite sure how to describe it - sandy? Mine took almost 11 minutes to cook though. Overall, they were okay and both my guys said, "Mmmmmmmm".
A great recipe for high altitudes. I loved it!
These are good but not the best. They have too many chips in them and not enough salt. I increased the recipe to 72 servings. I think if I were to make them again I would increase the salt to 1 tsp instead of 3/4 tsp and I would only use 2 1/2 cups of chips instead of 3 1/2 cups. I also added nuts as my family thinks it isn't a good cookie if it doesn't have nuts.
These are great cookies; although, you would have to make these pretty tiny to get 48 cookies. I chose to make giant cookies and used my 1/4 cup scoop. I only ended up with 10 cookies. But even if you got 2-3 cookies for every 1 that I made, that's only 20-30 cookies. Still, these turned out beautiful. I used 1/4 cup butter and 1/4 cup shortening. Perfectly round, with a little crisping around the edges and a soft, chewy center. I actually like that it doesn't make a lot of cookies, because I like to try new recipes daily and don't need a lot of "extras" around. Thanks!
Very good combination of brown and white sugars. Sweet enough you can't eat too many at one time! Great recipe.
Absolutly yummy!
These turned out really good and they were really easy!
Very tasty! Soft on the inside, crunchy on the edges, just the way I like them!
These cookies were very good and easy to make.
nothing worked for me the cookies were just burnt up and hard to take off the cookie sheet!
I have mad A LOT of chocolate chip cookies, and this one is by far the BEST!! They hold their shape, and are chewy inside. I cooked mine for 10-11 minutes.
emily
I usually make the toll house recipe. This recipe beats that one. Family loved these cookies. I will definetly double the recipe next time. I only made about 2 doz.with this recipe.
good, but not the best
Just made these. They are probably the easiest cookies to make. :) i really liked this recipe!
These cookies are very easy and super soft and chocolatey. I make many different kinds of cookies and these are the ones that I pick when I need to make them relatively quickly. I usually leave them in the oven for about 10-11 minutes, though.
Marked down 1 star since they were on the sweet side. The hubby loved them. Next time I will see if I can cut down the sugar b/c I love that these are soft in the middle and crisp on the edges. My kind of cookie.
Easy to use and generated lots of compliments and requests for the recipe! Definitely a keeper.
These were good. They stood up well and were moist and attractive. I would use butter shortening next time or do 1/2 and 1/2 butter and shortening. I missed the buttery flavor.
I made these cookies when I was in the mood for chocolate chip cookies but didn't have any butter in the house. They got the job done and will be enjoyed, but I miss the butter flavor.
we were out of butter so i decided to go with this recipe since it used shortening instead. the dough was really dry and although the cookie had a good taste, the texture was kind of strange. it almost felt like i was crunching sand even though all the ingredients were blended well. we were craving cookies so i guess these were good considering we had all the required ingredients...the butter taste is definitely better though!
I tripled this recipe but only doubled the chocolate chips. It made five dozen medium size cookies. I am not sure how the original would have made four dozen, they would have been bite size minis. I also used 1/3 margarine, 2/3 shortening. They are pretty good, but I had a better recipe previously.
One of the BEST cookies I ever made. So quick and easy too. I only used 1 cup of chips and don't feel I missed out on anything. I'm eating one now and loving it!!
It's wonderful! If you're like me and forget to take the butter out of soften then this is a handy recipe to have.
I did double it, using half butter and half shortening. Then I made one gigantic cookie on a cookie sheet, covering it. I baked it for 20 min. It is so good!! It's excellent for a gigantic birthday cookie.
this recipe is OK...not great but not bad. I like that the cookies were fluffy but there is something lacking in taste. I can't put my finger on it!
They were really flour like and hard. I will try it one more time to be sure.
This recipe was easy, but definately missing the flavor that butter adds. I will not use this again.
Fantastic recipe!!! Delicious, the cookies are gone already!
These are the best chocolate chip cookies. However, it is so important to not overbake them, as stated. If you do because you think they are underdone, it changes the flavor of the cookies significantly.
Everyone loves these cookies!!! The best recipe I have ever used. And its easy---takes about 15 minutes to make
Sorry I did not like these, I will keep my original recipe. They never "spread out" and were just a mound of cookie dough. (??)
Very good moist cookie. I did use the butter Crisco shortening because that is what I had in the pantry and swapped the amounts of sugar, brown sugar was 1/2 cup and white granulated was 1/4 cup.
Perfect just as directed. Thanks!!
It made a nice thick cookie but I must say I like mine a little chewy and crispy this was more firm and cake like. It was easy to make.
A nice chocolate chip cookie. I doubled the recipe and got 6 dozen. They have a nice crunch to the outside, but a nice chewy inside. Just the way my family enjoys their cookies.
