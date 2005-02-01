Liz's Astounding Chocolate Chip Cookies

4.2
51 Ratings
  • 5 29
  • 4 12
  • 3 6
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

These cookies are moist and full of chocolate, they're really delicious. You'll probably want to throw away your old chocolate chip cookie recipe.

Recipe by Suzie Ellwood

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a mixing bowl, cream shortening and sugars. Add beaten egg and vanilla, mix well. Sift flour, baking soda and salt together. Stir into creamed mixture; blend thoroughly. Fold in chocolate chips.

  • Drop by teaspoon onto cookie sheets. Bake in oven for 6-9 minutes, depending on size. Do not overbake. Cookies should be a little brown around the edges when taken out. Let cookies cool for a few minutes before removing from baking sheet. Finish cooling on rack. NOTE: If you use miniature chocolate chips, you can decrease the amount needed in recipe from 11/4 cups to 1 cup and not affect the quality of the cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 16.4g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 42mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022