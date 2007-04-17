Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies III
A double dose of chocolate!
These cookies are awesome! I followed the reciped exactly, but doubled it. I ended up with close to 90 cookies, and I froze some for later. They are a cross between chocolate chip cookies and brownies. I can't stay out of them! Thanks for listing it. EDITED TO ADD: These cookies don't keep for too long, so eat them within 2-3 days. I don't recommend freezing them because they really harden quickly once thawed (like in 1-2 days). They're awesome when fresh, though!!!Read More
i am so sorry but i tried making this recipe twice and both times tasted like a diabetics nightmare. the second time i even tried to make a few changes... ive never left a review before but this one wasted two bags of my favorite ghirardelli chocolate chips :(Read More
The dough is delicious, and the cookies even better! Easy to make, and very chocolatey. Would also be really good with some white chocolate chips I imagine, and I think I'll try that next time. I didn't want to mess up another pan to melt the chocolate chips, so I stuck them in the microwave on low power for a few minutes. Worked well, just make sure to stir every 30 seconds or so they can burn, as I learned from experience. I wonder if some of the reviewers aren't familiar with this type of cookie; several folks have mentioned that the powdered sugar left funny white spots on the cookies after baking. I've generally seen these called "Chocolate Quakes", and the idea is to have a white, sugar-covered ball of dough which breaks open during baking to reveal the chocolate underneath.
I used mint chocolate chips in the recipe and it came out great. Also works as a recipe for bars in a 9X12 pan.
This was a great recipe. It was so easy and the cookies came out so moist and chewy. I am getting ready to make these again. This recipe is a keeper to use over and over again.
Unbelievable! The best chocolate chip cookie I have ever tasted. The only things I did differently were using 2 extra large eggs, using margarine instead of butter, adding the half cup of icing sugar with the flour, and adding half a cup of cocoa to the recipe. I was doubting that the cookies would flatten out so I baked one in a toaster oven and I was stunned at how the cookie turned out. This recipe is a keeper and it looks like I'll have to make more than 2 batches at a time :)
Hi there..These cookies are yummy but I forgot to roll them in the sugar and you get a bit of a bitter taste from all the semi sweet chocolate chips.... Rolled in the sugar they would be delicious I am sure........ Nice recipe......
AWESOME!!!! They turned out soft and chewy. I made these with my son, who wanted 1/2 the batch without the icing sugar. Both batches AWESOME!!!! We will make these often.
Not bad at all, they stayed sooo soft. Be generous when rolling in the powdered sugar. Would use this recipe again :)
very delicious! everyone loved them! moist and sweet, just right.
These are definitely amaaazing cookies. Definitely chewy and brownie like but with a bit of a crisp to the outer crust. YUM. They are my go to cookies at the moment and I've made them with peanut butter chips and Heath toffee bits and both came out great as well! The recipe is very very easy and very flexible. Thanks Walt!!
Tasty, tasty! I didn't cream butter, rather melted butter, one semi-sweet candy bar, one milk chocolate candy bar, some leftover chocolate icing I needed to get rid of, sugar, and vanilla all together. (Didn't have choc chips, but was craving chocolate cookies). Added a bit more flour to compensate, but it worked out divine! Loved the powdered sugar topping that made them look like crocodile skin! First batch burned a bit on the edges, so reduced time. All other batches came out before they were really ready -- so a bit soft. Two days later (and hiding them before they were raided), they are still wonderful and soft. Cookie monster husband said these are now his personal favorite cookie. Easy to adapt. Will make again my way or the way it is written. Seems to be foolproof!
very tasty but very hard to roll in sugar - a big mess! worth it, though
I really enjoyed this! I had all the ingredients in my kitchen. I wasn't so good at rolling them in powdered sugar and such so this is what worked best for me. I made them into cup cakes with the powdered sugar on top! I think there was another review that mentioned they were a lot like brownies, and I agree, and that is fine by me. This is perfect for a chocolate fix. I just couldn't master the technique in the recipe, so cup cake it! I will try brownie style next.
Darn good cookies, Walt! I've already been hit up for your recipe.
I did not care for this recipe.
When you melt the chocolate chips. Throw in a few of the table spoons of butter you're suppose to add into the pot. It helps grease the pan so you don't have a big clump of chips. These spread out really far on the pan for me. So unless you like big cookies, smaller scoops are better. Overall a yummy cookie :)
EASY (my 4 year old mixed these up with mom's help) Tasty-my 7 kids and husband gobbled these up! RICH-made with butter and chocolate-and more chocolate...how could it not be rich? Recipe placed semi-permanently on my refrig. door for quick reference so I can bake these often! Thanks for a keeper!
My daughter made these for a 4-H project. When she took them out of the oven she said, "They look so pretty". They also taste wonderful raw or baked. This is sure to be a prize winner at our fair.
These were good cookies, but I have both complaints and praise. In rolling the cookies in the powdered sugar, as others said, my cookies had white spots to where all the sugar was not cooked in. The taste didn't change, but the look wasn't as appealing. I froze the dough for 45 min and they still were sticky and ended up cooking them for 17 min because the dough just wouldn't cook. I still have some in the freezer stored for later. I have had compliments on them, just the actual appearance wasn't as pretty as other desserts I've made. All in all, I'd make them again.
I wanted to do something besides just ordinary choc. chip cookies with my dd today, and I stumbled onto this recipe...FABULOUS!!! I substituted 1/3 of flour called for with whole wheat flour and 1/2 of sugar called for with sucanat...tastes great. Thanks!!
Another 5 star rating. Made these along with other cookies for my husbands work - these were the first to go to the "lucky ones." They are like cookie brownies and very rich and chocolately.
These were amazing!!! they were soooo good and chewy. great recipe! :D:D
SUPER EASY RECIPE. My 14 year old daughter made this all on her own. She made one giant cookie and especially good when eaten warm. We piled it high with ice-cream. It was gone in two hours. She wants to make it again.
Great cookie, just like a brownie cookie!!! Very good but definately double the recipe. Don't judge the cookie on the dough, didn't think the dough was that good but the cookie was great.
This recipie is the best recipie ever.I tried and it turned out wonderful.In fact my daughter has odessy of the mind and I am thinking of making these for them because I am in charge of snacks and this is a wounder-ful treat for them!
These cookies were really good...everyone loved them! I will definitely make these again. Instead of adding the second cup of chocolate chips to the batter, I instead added half green mint chips and half chocolate chips. They tasted so good...I love chocolate and mint and if you do too, you must try!!! Also I don't know why others complained about the confectioners sugar not baking in...it looked really pretty. 12 minutes was how long I baked them...seemed about perfect...YUMMY!!!
These are the best chocolate, chocolate chip cookies I've had! My whole family loved them.
Some of the easiest and most delectable cookies ever !
Cookies are by far the greatest I have baked...and I am an experienced baker...I added one teaspoon of instant coffee to enhance taste of chocolate it came out great...love it ...highly recommended.....
Very easy and tasty. What's great is you don't need any cocoa powder if you are out!
I used 3/4 cup white sugar and 1/4 cup brown sugar since I ran out of white sugar. Turned out great!
these cookies were not good. Just lacked taste...
This was a fabulous recipe that I'm sure will stay with the family for years to come!!!!!!!THANKS!!!!!!!!
I love these COOKIES!! I will definitely make these again!!
These are fantastic cookies. Chewy, moist and delicious. I found an online bakery who sells a fabulous kosher cookie Gourmet Cookie
These were very easy and yummy! They tatse just like a brownie...I rolled them in the powdered sugar and then again in my hands to make sure there was no white chunks on the cookies and it worked fine. My hubby loved them too!
These cookies were wonderful! They were huge hits at work.
Delicious!! My family loved them! Make sure you have milk nearby, before you take one bite.
these cookies were so awesome I make them almost 3 times a month. I never regret it, I even sold them to my dad as presents for his officemates for christmas. They loved it too. Thanks so much for posting this recipe. I wonder if you still have more recipes you could share with us.
I am not the best cookie baker, but these cookies turned out soft, chewy and delicious! They are very rich and chocolatey. A big hit!
ok ya'll I just made these cookies and as they were pretty simple to make and mix after freezing them they were still very sticky when I went and rolled them in the confectioners sugar granted they did leave white flakes . but even though I did cook them for the time said some did burn on the bottom as is in some cases ovens are different. but My husband tried them and even though he likes chocolate he didnt like them I knew it was a new recipe and all I think I will stick to the old fashioned kind
My friends loved these cookies, but I found that 10-12 minutes just wasn't long enough. I cooked them for 15 (and I'm not in a high altitude.) The cookies didn't spread out to the cookie shape. After the first batch, I started flattening out the balls a bit and that helped.
**DO NOT CREAM POWDERED SUGAR** I'm sure when done correctly these cookies are wonderful. I bake often, so when reading the recipe I knew that the powdered sugar was not intended to be creamed with the butter and white sugar. My husband however, who does not bake often, did not understand that. I think that when a recipe is written it should be assumed that the user is inexperienced. My rating is PURELY based on the way the recipe was written and not on the way the product turns out.
this recipe is foolproof and these cookies turn out fabulous every time i make them. for me, these are the ultimate chocolate cookie (imho!). love them!
These cookies are absolutely delicious! Had to melt 4 squares of semi sweet chocolate with the remaining 1/2 cup chips being as I only had 1 bag of chips. It was hard not to eat all the dough before it was all baked. I ended up with 4 dozen cookies since I like to make mine smaller so my kids aren't all hopped up on sugar when I tell them they can have a cookie. Yum! Definately making again!
I just made these cookies. They were so easy...and there texture so soft and chewy, totally yummy!!!!
a huge hit with chocolate lovers a bit rich for me
these cookies were so tasty i did not put in alot of chocolate but it still tasted great
Yep, these are pretty awesome and very rich. The directions are clear and they turned out great with no changes. I agree with other reviewers about being generous with the powdered sugar. These would be really good with peanut butter chips in the dough and still adding the melted chocolate ones. I will make again.
these are amazing! i'm only 12 and these were easy to bake and delicious. I forgot to roll them in confectioners suger but they tased fine anyway. if you're going to bake cookies, make these!
I help a young man ((age 9) with his 4H Foods projects. This recipe won him a blue ribbon and division champion. They are very yummy!!!!
I liked the taste, and so did the kids. My only beef is that they were too crispy and flat for my personal taste.
Delicious! We made them with white chocolate and chocolate chips and they were mouthwatering. Make sure to eat them within 2-4 days because they do not stay well. (Not a problem with us, gone on the first day)
Absolutely wonderful. Used olive oil spread instead of real butter. Baked into soft, moist cookies. My little one and I made lots of trips to the cookie jar today!
Didn't have time for freezer and didn't have confectioners sugar but everyone loved these! Will add to favorite cookies!
These cookies are great! They come out fluffy and very soft, so it was a bit difficult for some to come off the pan. I did end up breaking a few. I think next time I'll lightly grease my sheets so as to prevent the sticking.
I don't bake a lot, but these are very good. Crispy outside and soft inside.
Amazing!! These are, I think, the best chocolate cookies I have ever eaten! I used the tip from other reviewers to add some cocoa. It is the only change I made, and they are awesome. I will absolutely make these again. They will look beautiful on holiday platters too:-)
I goofed...I melted all 2 cups of chips and added it to the batter. I then added white chips in the mix (about 1 cup). They turned out very delicious!!! They are very fudge/brownie like. I didn't like them rolled in the confectioner's sugar. They were too sweet.
My husband really liked these cookies; I'm a little bit harder to please, though. The dough was really yummy!
LOVE this cookie! My little 15 month old boy "helped" me make these cookies! My husband said they were really good! Oh I just love chocolate cookies!!!! YUM! Try these! The powdered sugar sounds weird, but you need it!
Wonderful tasty cookie! Lacks a little "curb appeal" - keeping them small & heaping on the powdered sugar before baking helps. I used a cup of melted milk chocolate chips in the batter & then used the semi sweet chips for the rest. Very soft & designed to address any chocolate craving. A real keeper!
Instead of 1 whole cup of Chocolate Chips added into the dough at the end of the recipe, Add 1/2 of a cup of Chocolate Chips and 1/2 of a cup of Reese's Peanut Butter Chips... & you have a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup!! Sooo yummy! Everybody loved these cookies and were raiving over them. Also as someone said before me, they only last for 2-3 days, so eat them up!! ;)
These were really tasty! I made them for my coworkers and they all loved them!
these cookies were fine as the doughy stuff but after i cooked them and tried them, I did not care for them.
My husband usually doesn't like a lot of chocolate but he LOVED THESE!! He said that they should be my signature cookies. They fluff up so definitely make the cookie small.
WOW! These marry the taste of brownies with the look of beautiful crinkly cookies! They are so wonderfully chocolatey. Very easy to make. I microwaved the choc chips for about a minute, stirred twice. Remember to keep your bowl of dough in the freezer while first batch of cookies bakes. I put about 8 cookie balls per sheet (they spread out) and 2 sheets in the oven and took them out while still soft. 9-10 min at 325. Got about 40 cookies total. We really enjoyed these! Thank you for the recipe Walt!
These absolutely great! I would recommend putting the powdered sugar on after they are baked though rather than before
I reduced the flour by 1/4 cup, adding the icing sugar to the flour mixture as suggested by another reviewer, and added cherry-flavoured dried cranberries and chopped walnuts to balance out the chocolate. My husband was eating them all before I could finish baking them!
These were amazingly good. Guests ate almost all of them!
These were fantastic! Both me and my boyfriend gobbled up the whole batch in about three days! I kept them in the fridge to prevent the drying other reviews mentioned. I thought they were good cold. They had the texture of a cookie on the outside but a brownie on the inside! GREAT!
This cookies were delicious! Very soft and chewy which I like. I skipped the rolling in powdered sugar step for the first batch but they didn't look very appetizing so from the second batch on, I did the rolling and they were soooo much better! I highly recommend taking the time to roll them before baking, it's completely worth it for appearance as well as taste.
Very good cookies! The only suggestion I would make is that you need to lightly dust the confectioner's sugar and not roll the cookies in it. Since it isn't always uniform, the cookies have spots of white that don't bake in. I also made this recipe using 1 cup cappuccino chips for the part that is melted and 1 cup milk chocolate for the part that you mix into the dough. Yummy!
I followed the recipe almost exactly. I only froze them for 15 minutes and they were very hard. I only baked them for six minutes but they were still pretty darn chewy the next day! All in all, great recipe, but I prefer my cookies softer.
Really yummy! - but the bottom burns easily. only cook the cookies on the top rack of the oven. excellent recipe!
Really yummy! My husband has always loved my old chocolate chocolate chip cookies, but he liked these even better. I will be repeating this recipe over and over!
I use this recipe almost anytime I want to make cookies because they are easy and so delicious. I use cocoa powder in place of any recipe that calls for unsweetened chocolate squares and that workks perfectly in this recipe.
OMG!!!! These cookies were so FABULOUS!!!! Tried them for the first time tonight and the whole family LOVES them. We're snowed in with a blizzard going and these warm, delicious morsels really hit the spot. I highly reccommend nibbling on some after they have had a few minutes to cool and then washing it down with some milk. THANK YOU FOR SHARING THIS!!! :0)
this was the best cookie recipe EVER!!!! no changes in the recipe my whole family loves it this is for SURE a keeper.
Not sure what everyone is raving about. I have tried at least 30 different cookie recipe and this is NOT in the top ten. Its definitely more like brownie, you don't really get to appreciate the chocolate chips. No zip to this recipe. Sorry.
they were a little sweet and i even put in less sugar
OH MY GOD! I just made these cookies, and not only are they delicious, but they are really beautiful. They came out great I used powdered sugar, and they are amazing.
I followed the recipe except for chocolate chips, I just made it without it, so it was more like chocolate cookies instead, and had to bake it for 25 minutes instead of 10-12 minutes on 350 degrees, but it turned out great!! It was moist and chewy, and it looks like store bought.
I love this recipie. I am not even a big chocolate fan but could not get enough of these cookies. I had to make a few changes though. I used Whole Wheat Flour instead of regular. I did not have enough white sugar so I used 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup light brown sugar. The cookies came out amazing. They were so soft. I will definitely make these again.
Everyone loves these cookies. I get tons of compliments whenever I make them.
these cookies are AMAZING!! i love to cook. i made these for my swim team's party and everybody loved them! the recipe is perfect! these are the BEST cookies i've ever had!
Best Ever! I made a few substitutions though. I skipped the chocolate chips and instead pressed m & m's on top (did not mix them in with the batter). They were chewy and pretty and delicous.
This was a great recipe! I used it as a "skeleton" recipe, then made some changes just on what I had available! I didn't have chocolate chips, instead I had toffee bits. So I omitted the chocolate chips. Instead of a chocolate cookie, I ended up with a vanilla cookie with toffee bits in it, then followed the rest of the recipe exactly. They were fantastic! Sweet and chewy with just a bit of crunch on the oustide! My family has already requested a second batch!
Super good! Definitely wait a couple minutes before attempting to remove them from the pan - they tend to crack when they're warm because the middle is so gooey.
amazing! very soft in the middle and a nice crispy cookie outside. Mine took a little longer to get done than it says, but this is my first time using this oven so the temp may be off a little. This will definitely be added to my Favorites list and be a regular for my family from now on. I cant wait for my grandchildren to try them. Thank you for such a great recipe.
I followed the directions exactly, only used whole wheat flour and put a little bit of powdered sugar in the mixture and they came out phenomenal! so rich and moist, my boyfriend just about died when he ate them! Will definitely make this recipe again and again!
My family loves this recipe. I didn't freeze the dough until firm or roll them in the confectioners sugar but dropped by spoonful onto the cookie sheet and baked. They still turned out wonderful.
These turned out wonderful! They are very chocolately and I think they taste even better the next day. Probably best to make them for a party or work friends or you will eat them all yourself.
I did not care for this recipe.
I make these as brownies. They are excellent brownies. The chocolate flavor is great. I don't freeze the dough. Just spread the batter/ dough in a square pan, and voila...yummy, chocolaty brownies!
We loved this recipe! I will definitely make this again. One suggestion: If you're making it for a family, make a double or triple batch...they run small.
I tried making this and it was way too sticky, even after I added extra flour. I ended up just making a giant cookie blob. It was good, but not what I expected.
These were pretty good. Also I think this is a great starter recipe for someone who hasn't baked cookies from scratch before (like myself). The reason I gave 4 stars instead of 5 is because they were sweeter than I expected (and preferred). Maybe next time I would cut the sugar, or melt 1 cup of bitter chocolate chips to mix into the batter. Also, it was difficult to tell when they were done since the color didn't change much. We cooked them for a 12 minutes as the recipe said and it was fantastic!
