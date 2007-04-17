Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies III

A double dose of chocolate!

By Walt

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.

  • Melt 1 cup of chocolate chips over low heat. Cream butter and sugar. Add melted chocolate chips and vanilla; beat in eggs; add flour mixture and remaining chocolate chips.

  • Wrap in plastic and freeze until firm (about 20 minutes).

  • Make small balls (1 inch); roll in confectioners' sugar. Place on ungreased cookie sheet and bake for 10-12 minutes at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Cool on wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
226 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 34.4g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 110.3mg. Full Nutrition
