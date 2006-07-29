Stef's Whoopie Pies with Peanut Butter Frosting

I found the whoopie pies to be very soft so much so that they fell apart when handled. After a few did this I put them in the refrigerator to harden up in the hope that they would be more managable. The flavor was just OK and they did not puff up when baked so they were more of a flat cookie. I don't know if I did something wrong or not but I followed the recipe exactly and didn't find these to be very successful. I would not try this again. The filling was tasty so I might use this with another whoopie pie recipe since I favor the peanut butter filling over the white.