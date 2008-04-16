Gloreo Cookies

Make your own 'oreo' cookies!

Recipe by Sue

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix together the cake mix, eggs, water, cooking oil and cocoa until you can shape it all into a large ball. Let stand 20 minutes.

  • Shape into 1/2 inch balls, placed 2 inches apart on greased cookie sheets. Flatten each cookie with bottom of glass greased once but dipped into instant chocolate drink powder.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 8 minutes. Remove cookies at once and quickly flatten each with back of spatula. Let cool 20 minutes.

  • To make filling: Soften 1 envelope unflavored gelatin in 1/4 cup cold water; set in heatproof cup in pan, simmering until clear. Cream together shortening, confectioners' sugar and vanilla. Add cooled gelatin. Beat 10 minutes. Use 1 tablespoon to fill each cookie. Press cookies gently together to spread the filling.

295 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 42.5g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 19.8mg; sodium 168.9mg. Full Nutrition
