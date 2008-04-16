Gloreo Cookies
Make your own 'oreo' cookies!
I thought they were delicious! My students made these in class and did an excellent job. You should not use an electric mixer to make the dough. Use a bowl and a wooden spoon- mix by hand.Read More
they tasted pretty good, but they were a pain in the butt to make. the cookie dough was so thick, it broke the mixer. i probably won't make them again.Read More
I put the dough on plastic wrap and rolled into a log. After refrigerating for two hours, they cut into circles easily. Didn't love the filling but will try it again with some changes.
I wasn't crazy about these cookies. I thought the cookie was too cakey, and the middle needed to be moister.
