Easy No Bake Cookies
These are easy no bake cookies that call for any flavor of INSTANT pudding, so you can get a variety of flavors to suit your particular taste.
Great recipe. Took them to a cookie exchange and got rave reviews. I made them with Lemon pudding. They really are good and easy to make too. I tend to add a little more oats as I do like a stiffer cookie. I am not sure why others have tried this and they came out too runny. Maybe the type of oats or maybe not cooking long enough before adding in the oats. I use the old fashioned oats. With using more oats they stiffen up much better. They don't last long so you may want to double the recipe. I have also made them with Pistachio pudding and they were great! Next time I will try the Jell-O Cheesecake or Butterscotch flavor. Thanks for this great and unique recipe. A must try!Read More
Great recipe. Took them to a cookie exchange and got rave reviews. I made them with Lemon pudding. They really are good and easy to make too. I tend to add a little more oats as I do like a stiffer cookie. I am not sure why others have tried this and they came out too runny. Maybe the type of oats or maybe not cooking long enough before adding in the oats. I use the old fashioned oats. With using more oats they stiffen up much better. They don't last long so you may want to double the recipe. I have also made them with Pistachio pudding and they were great! Next time I will try the Jell-O Cheesecake or Butterscotch flavor. Thanks for this great and unique recipe. A must try!
I use this recipe often, but mine calls for 4 cups of rolled oats. This may help to prevent it from being too runny.
Wow! what a great cookie! I cut the sugar to 3/4 of a cup and I find it just right. I like a versatile cookie like this. All the flavors taste great!
For a little girl allergic to wheat, eggs, nuts, and soy - this is a dream come true!! Soft, yummy, chewy cookies. We added 4 cups oats after reading suggestions. A GREAT variation we loved was using lemon pudding, 3 1/2 cups oats, 1/2 cup craisins - soooo goood!! We also added mint chips to the chocolate ones. The butterscotch didn't even make it into a container - gone too fast. THANK YOU!! 2011: These cookies have become a regular in our household. The kind of oatmeal you use makes a big difference! The quick oats gives you a softer, chewier cookie for longer. The old fashioned oats sets up much quicker (don't let it sit for 5 min) and gives you a firmer cookie. We still love, Love, LOVE these cookies!
Great recipe! I improvised with 1 cup sugar, 1/4 cup Splenda and used the Sugar Free Pudding. I let it boil for about 3 minutes and added 4 cups of oats. Instead of dropping them onto wax paper I pressed into a pan to be cut into squares. Cookies disappeared instantly!!
I’ve made these cookies twice, the first time I didn’t have chocolate pudding on hand so I used butterscotch. The cookies had a nice flavor but they stayed really sticky and gooey not the consistency they should be. The second time I made them with chocolate pudding and I boiled for 3 min rather them 2 and they came out perfect. Good for us woman that need a chocolate fix once in a while.
They taste great and were simple to make. However there were no instructions on how to store them and they don't harden unless refridgerated.
I found this recipe on a day when it was 100 degrees and our air conditioner was broken - "no bake" seemed like a good idea, and it was! Like others, I decreased the sugar to 1 cup and boiled the mixture for 3 minutes. Also, I store them in the refrigerator - they are very refreshing that way. I've made them with chocolate, butterscotch, lemon and pistachio pudding. All were great, but the pistachio were a green/gray color - next time I'll add green food color.
These were perfect for quick treat. I used Devils Food Pudding Mix and cut the sugar to 1-1/2 cups. Mine set up just fine, but it might be because I used 1/2 can evaporated milk instead of regular milk. These cookies were much better than the traditional No Bake cookies I am used to.
These were great for my daughters bake sale at school. They sold out very quickly. Inexpencive to make and an easy project to do with kids. I recomend this to everyone!!
Wonderful recipe! I used coconut cream pudding and added 1 cup of shredded sweet coconut, turned out yummy! Thanks for the recipe.
These are great! I've been looking for a no-bake without peanut butter because of a nut allergy. The sugar needs to be cut down alot and maybe add some cocoa powder to the sugar mixture if making with the chocolate pudding. I used Devil Food and will experiment with other puddings.
I made these last night for my son to take with him to school. Cannt believe how easy this was! I used chcolate pudding mix, but bet it would be very good with others! Can't wait to try it!! I added 4 cups of oatmeal instead of 3 1/2, just needed a little more!
Super easy and delicious! I followed others' suggestions and cut the sugar down by 1/2 cup. Instead of going up to 4 cups of oats, I stirred in 1/2 cup of sweetened shredded coconut. I used white chocolate flavored pudding and they were DELICIOUS! Definitely keep them in the fridge to set up and stay that way.
My husband and daughter made these cookies last night and they are so yummy! Just like my grandma makes! We used old fashioned oats like others suggested, and wanted to make them lower fat so only used half as much butter and they turned out very nice! Our only complaint is that they are a bit too sweet, next time we'll try using less sugar too, but not quite sure if that will work out as well.
no peanut butter!!!! my 1st grandchild had an allergy and these are gr8!! i used the recipe almost as is & these were fast, easy and perfect however 2 b safe as the others suggested i cooked sugar mixture 3 min & used a generous 4 cups of oats. the cookies were in no way gooey as others stated and they set up well without refrig!! will try banana pudding wit walnut in the future!! if u like less sugar u could cut back but cookies are known as "sweets" and i did not find these to be overly sweet using the full 2 cups. as others also suggested plenty of milk when enjoying!! definately a keeper!!
I just got done devouring a bunch of these. I'm like Cookie Monster over here, NOMNOMNOMNOMNOM!! I usually like to follow a recipe just right the first time as a control for future trys, but I did a few different things. I just used 1/2 C (one stick) of butter because after the day I've had, I was too lazy to slice a second stick in half, lol! It worked just fine. I went ahead and used the full measure of sugar and BOY are they sweet! I love it. The only other thing I did differently was to let it boil for 4 minutes, as I didn't think 2 would be long enough. OH, and I added a bit more pudding. I used a pkg of butterscotch and then about 1/2 pkg of vanilla. These cookies are SO delicious I can't wait to try them with all kinds of different flavors of pudding. I didn't have any problem with them being unmanageable in any way - they stayed together and they're not overly sticky in my opinion. TRY THESE COOKIES you will not be sorry!
The first time I made these they were good, but the second time they were fabulous. I didn't have any instant pudding, so I tossed in the chocolate cook and serve pudding and a Tbsp of dark chocolate cocoa powder to the sugar mix. I let it boil for 3 minutes instead of two. Instead of letting it stand for 5 minutes, I started to spoon it up after 3, and was much easier to work with. Here's the kicker though. I added a bag of toffee pieces to the first batch, and two bags of peppermint crunch chips that I had leftover from my december 2007 cookie marathon. The first ones were good, but the second batch got rave reviews....they were positively decadent. The cookies start to set up quickly, but really firm up after about 30 miutes in the fridge.mmmmmmm
Awesome cookie recipe with a few changes. I used 3 cups of quick oats instead of 3 1/2. Plus I added 1 cup of peanut butter and 1 cup of coconut. They turned out AWESOME! I have been trying for a long time to clone this one stores no bakes and with these changes they are as close as I can get to there recipe. So thank you for posting this recipe. AWESOME!!!!
My wife used this and made them and they turned out great. She hates baking as much as I do so these are welcome in our house.
I loved this recipe. It was exactly what I was looking for on a lazy Saturday afternoon. I took some of the other suggestions and cut the sugar to 1.5 cups, and increased the oats to 4 cups. It turned out great, not too sweet!
delicious! have to make sure to boil mix for stated amount of time before adding oats. also added about 4 cups of oats to help mix set better. My 7 year old made these with her friend. They loved them.
Very easy and tasty. Though sometimes a bit sticky to touch which can be challenging.
These were so sticky and gooey!
These were good! I love that you can use different pudding flavors to change it up. I made mine with vanilla pudding and added peanut butter chips. They turned out a little bit sticky but set up fine in the refrigerator.
Followed the directions and came out wonderful!! We used cheesecake flavored pudding mix and loved it! I think next time I will cut back on the sugar a little bit though. They did come out gooey and sticky, but we loved them that way!!! Definitely need to store these in the fridge!!
Finally a no bake without peanut butter! We liked these. I used 4 c oats and the full 2 c sugar. I will make them again but reduce the sugar a bit.
DELICIOUS! I made these for a bake sale and they almost didn't make it there! :) Once they did they sold out quickly and people were asking for the recipe. I made it with chocolate pudding, only used 1 1/2 cup sugar but upped the oatmeal to 4 cups after reading the other reviews. They were PERFECT! great cookie!
I just made these with my 6 yr. old and they were easy and good. I reduced sugar to 1 cup, may go 3/4 next time b/c these were plenty sweet. I also used vanilla flavor pudding and added 1/2 tsp. cinnamon, and 1 tsp. of cocoa powder. I was out of vanilla flavoring, but I figured since it was, "vanilla" pudding I could get by with it. I did cook my mixture for 3 full minutes as some suggested and they set up perfectly. I left them in the pot, covered for 10 minutes before patting into cookies. That way the oats got a few extra minutes to "cook".
First time making no bake cookies. Way sweet and are not setting up. Still gooey and sticky. I'm I supposed to let them sit for 24hrs or refrigerate them? A little more info would have been helpful.
I didn't really like this recipe. I used lemon pudding and added craisins and the taste was fine, but they were soooo sticky. I finally had to store mine in the freezer to keep them from becoming one big blob. Even the fridge wasn't keeping them hard enough.
These are ok... This is an easy recipe, but was more bland than I would have liked. I used butterscotch regular pudding and about half of a pkg of sugar-free white chocolate and 4 cups of oats. I boiled the mixture for 3-4 minutes and my cookies set up well. Maybe using peanut butter instead of butter would add some character to these cookies. I do love the ease and versitility of this recipe.
I used 3/4c sugar, 4 1/2c oats, sugar free butterscotch pudding and pressed butterscotch chips into the top. It was delicious!!! :)
I love this recipe. I changed a few things. 3/4c. brown sugar, 3/4c. peanut butter, 2/3c. 1/2 & 1/2 and everything else the same. I used 4c. of oats. just trying to cut out the sugar and more healthier fats.
Yum!!!! I tried these tonight using chocolate pudding and the taste is awesome! I like it much better than the ones I grew up with (using peanut butter). Can't wait to try these using butterscotch pudding!
These cookies did not stay very long, gone it two days! I love no bakes and needed a recipe for my 1 yr. old that did not have peanut butter. I hate those other no bake recipes w/ just cocoa powder they taste awful. So gave this one a try and wow! I used the pumpkin spice pudding mix and added the extra 1/2 cup of oats and i always use old fashioned b/c they come out chunkier. Despite the added oats cookies were a tad sticky but after refrigerating overnight they set up well enough to handle. These have such a creamy texture (not gritty like some cookies). I cannot wait to try these in more flavors including chocolate. TY so much for the recipe it has already found a home in my recipe box!
Delicious recipe! I used the "Turtle" flavor instant pudding and it was great! My family was eating them off the wax paper before they were fully set! I took other reviewers suggestion and lessened the sugar to 1.5 cups instead of 2. Great recipe!
I followed the recipe exactly and they came out perfect! Thank you.
These were definitely a good cookie, but I prefer to add peanut butter to my no-bakes. I did like the flavor of the pudding instead of the cocoa powder that I usually use. Maybe next time I will try to add a scoop or two of peanut butter.
These were great. I used coconut pudding and added some shredded coconut. Everyone loved them!
OK, I might try it again. I used fat free sugar free chocolate instant pudding. I think I'd try it again with a better pudding!
Butterscotch ! Very Good !!!
I used 1 cup brown sugar and 1 cup white sugar and they were awesome. I used butterscotch instant pudding. I boiled for 3 minutes. I had no problem with them being sticky. I will definitely be making these again. YUMMY
I made these last night without modifyng and they turned out gooey and did not set untill I finally put them in the refrigerator. They tasted more like a pudding ball than a cookie. I tried again today and instead of 3 cups of oats, I used 4 cups, instead of boiling the sugar, butter, milk mixture for 2 minutes, I let it boil for 4 minutes. I also only used 1 1/2 cups of sugar to start and added 1/2cup after the mixture started boiling. They came out perfect. Taste, texture, everything. Great!
I didn't enjoy these cookies. I'm thinking that maybe the pudding mix has something to do with it. The taste is ok but the gritty texture is what ruined it for me. I boiled the sugar long enough to disolve and it settled nicely.....so I know it's not that......hmmmm
I saw this recipe on Pinterest. It was called "vanilla oatmeal no bakes." I have always liked the chocolate ones, so I decided to give it a try. I halved the recipe and used white chocolate pudding. The on-line recipe is the same exact one as here but calls for vanilla pudding instead of chocolate. I used a cookie scoop, and for half the recipe I got 21 cookies. They are a little too sweet, for me, and compared to the traditional ones with cocoa. However, I think it's kool that any pudding flavor can be used to change the flavor.
It was awesome and I had fun making them
These tasted good, but I will take other viewers advice and use more oats next time. They came out very gooey... even after sitting in the fridge over nite. I used bannanna pudding!
I love this recipe. I used Devils Food pudding (as recommended by other reviewers) and followed the rest of the instructions exactly as written. They were amazing! They set up just fine (I had a full boil for 2 minutes) and everyone loved them. Thanks!
Oh goodie, goodie, goodie! I used to make these cookies with my mom when I was a kid, so I let my daughter help me and we made a double batch! We added just a little extra oatmeal to firm them up a bit more, and we could hardly wait to let them completely cool! They are great stored covered in the fridge so they don't get too soft if you're in a warm climate.
i followed the times exactly and used a french vanilla pudding. they stuck to the wax paper. i peeled them off and stuck them together sticky bottom to sticky bottom and made round cookies... still yummy. great project for my 4 year old.
i even used the pistachio pudding that is supposed to be so good...ugh! maybe i will try one more time..what did i do wrong?
I loved these cookies! They had a great flavor each and every time I made them. Sometimes I would use different flavored pudding and sometimes I would add a little peanut butter to them as well. They always turned out great. My family loves them too. Thanks for sharing.
I USED HALF AND HALF BECAUSE I DIDNT HAVE MILK,BUT THE COOKIES STILL TURNED OUT DELISH AND CREAMY.......WOW THANKS
These were amazing! First try and my picky 7 year old is loving them. Furthermore, i am not much of a baker so the no bake part was great. Used a mixture of butterscotch and white chocolate pudding and put some butterscotch chips in before i put in the fridge to set. Might not use as much oats (used 4 cups) next time. I am so pleased!
Excellent taste, reduce sugar or cookies will be too sweet.
love these cookies.....you can do so much with it by changing the pudding flavor you have a different cookie, highly recommmend this recipe, you won't go wrong!
Not bad, not great. I prefer the traditional no bake cookies.
These were awesome. I used the chocolate fudge instant pudding and they tasted just like the original no bake cookies!!!
These are sooo easy and ohh so yummy. I around with flavors and found that the Jello peanut butter cup and the Jello cherry cheesecake ones are my family's favorite. I chopped up a few maraschino cherries and tossed them in Before I added the oats. Very Very good! I LUV them chewy so I added a slight more butter then what this recipe calls for and i didnt boil it for 2 minutes, just until it slightly boiled over. The first time, i make Jello chocolate fudge cookies and boiled it for the 2 minutes and they turned out Hard, no one take it. All in all this recipe is delish!!!! Thankz for sharing!!
I love these no bakes! They are easy to prepare and stay soft. The regular no bakes I have tried get real hard and crumbly. These are a winner. The pudding really adds to the flavor.
I MADE THIS FOR MY KIDS AND THEY LOVED IT AND BECAUSE I CAN MAKE IT IN ANY PUDING FLAVOR ITS ALWAYS A BIG HIT.
really, really good! :)
Ok. I love this cookies, it has always been a Favorit of mine. but i did things a little bit different. i added the sugar,no butter,milk and waited for it to boil, then i added the peanut-butter and let it all melt and cook together.then i added the oatmeal 1 cup at a time it turned out perfect.
I've made this twice now, both with butterscotch pudding and it's so good. The first time I followed the recipe as is using margarine and they were great. The second time I subbed coconut oil for margarine and coconut milk for the milk and they were still great. My only critique is that they are slightly too sweet for my taste. I think next time I make them I might decrease the sugar by half a cup. But it's so nice to finally find no bake cookies that don't use peanut butter.
Pretty tasty and quite simple. Took a while to set up, but my family was eating them up before they had a chance!! (I hid them in my room and my dad kept coming in asking for more.) I really liked the uniqe taste the choc. pudding gave it. I'm not sure I'd experiment with other pudding flavors, though.
I used butterscotch pudding - delicious!
Easy to do taste great but I added honey to mine as well
I added more oats and less sugar. Were sticky so I rolled in balls and coated with powdered sugar. I used butterscotch, pistachio, vanilla, and bananna cream puddings. Everyone loved them.
Too sweet. I should have read the reviews and cut the sugar, and maybe added some semi-sweet chocolate or something. I made the recipe as-is and it set up just fine, though.
Fast, easy and yummy! As a busy mom with 4 hungry kids, this will stay in my recipe box and be used often. I will only use one cup of sugar next time. I used white chocolate pudding and everyone in my house loved these cookies.
I kept adding oatmeal until I thought it would set correctly, but I apparently didnt put enough (I stopped around 4 1/4 cup) because they are gooey and impossible to eat. I wont be trying this recipe again because the taste of the cookie doesnt even compare to the amount of fat these have in them (I mean, they're all butter and sugar basically.)
fast and easy perfect recipe for kids easy to chang flavors. try pistacheo pudding and 1/2 cup of finely chopped pistacheo nuts.
I wish there would be 6 stars! These were so much tastier than my usual no bake recipe! The pudding makes all the difference in the world . . . this recipe is a keeper!
I make these every year for my holiday "packets" they are a hit!! I have used chocolate pudding and lemon pudding.
Yummy yummy used a pack of pumpkin spice instant pudding and half cup less sugar think next time I will use just one cup of sugar oh used 4cups oats
These were REALLY sweet! They would have been better with half the sugar called for. They also stayed really sticky and gooey. The flavour was great, though (I used banana pudding).
No-Bake cookies are awesome to start with, but I tried this one with Pistachio pudding. Yum! You can really taste the oats flavor in this version, I want to try with lots of different flavored puddings!
I'm sorry, I was not a fan of this recipe. I made it with chocolate pudding and my husband said it tasted like fake chocolate no bakes. I usually make this cookie with real chocolate melted down. I made the switch to simply try an easier way and it just wasn't the same. I would be willing to try it with butterscotch pudding.
My kids loved these and they are great for kids with peanut and egg allergies since they are no bake.
Nothing like a no bake... The constancy is bad. They taste kind of funny too. The pudding gives you a weird texture in your mouth...Will not make again.
This was a decent recipe. Hubby said it was ok..waving on real good. However as I did exactly to the recipe to a T. What advice hubby had said that I was pretty well in agree-ance with. Was it needed to be a little more chocolately and a have a bit of a crunch to it. Otherwise it was good. So I'm thinking of decreasing some of the sugar next time and adding something with a light crunch to it. Otherwise, the recipe was simple to follow and it did make a quick-in-a-fix chocolate fix for the sweet tooth person. And the neat thing about this recipe was that it was warm enough to shape nicely and it really didn't take very long to make. Thanks.
i made these with my son. he is 3 years old. i really enjoyed the time we shared making the cookies- but just as everyone else said- they weren't very pliable. (we used artificial sweetener) My son enjoyed the cookies regardless their texture.
Very yummy ! I love this because it's quick and easy. Will make again. Thank you for the recipe.
This recipe is just perfect!!!
Made the recipe as directed but they came out sloppy. Still sitting on the wax paper refusing to form up. Going to the store since this was supposed to be for my secret santa.
Very easy and great during the summer months when you want something sweet without heating up the house. I reduced the sugar by half and it was still plenty sweet because of the pudding mix. I also added another 1/2 cup of oats just so it would be a thicker consistency...just our preference. Thanks for sharing!
They were too sweet, so I will use 3 quarter cup of sugar next time. Had to refrigerate to get to set up.
These are pretty good. I used pistachio pudding because that's what I had. Topped each one with a pistachio nut. This is a great recipe for my daughter who is allergic to wheat if she'd eat them but all the adults thought they were good.
I remember eating no bake cookies as a little girl! I'm so excited my son can partake in something from my childhood, because this is the first recipe I have seen without peanut butter.
I'll stick with the more traditional no-bake cookies. The texture of these was too oatmeal-mushy. I also thought there was way to much sugar, and I had already decreased it by half a cup. Seriously, use the no-bake recipe - there is even a "no peanut butter" version for those of you who don't want peanut butter. If you do make this recipe, make sure you use instant pudding.
this is quite yummy. i guess i messed up by following directions to closely. sugar should not be put in the pot first. especially if you still need to cut up butter and retrieve the milk. it put caramel chunks in it which in turn caused it to not set up properly. thanks for sharing. i will make this again and try other varities.
These for me are just ok but i made with vanilla pudding and added 3/4 of a cup of toasted chopped almonds. My husband and kids on the hand loved them! They did turn pretty sticky but my kids liked that! I am a pretty hard core chocolate lover so next time i will try chocolate!
very good.
The pudding idea got my interest as a change from my go-to recipe calling for unsweetened cocoa. Used fudge chocolate pudding and old fashioned quick oats. Bad results - lacking flavor and much like eating wood chips. They set up but remained somewhat sticky and required refrigeration. I won't make these again.
This recipe was really bland and just tasted like the ingredients put together. I used pistachio pudding and it turned out a light green color. I threw most of them away and I rarely do that!
I had a really hard time with these! I followed the recipe exactly and my cookies never set up...they remained tacky ...so I put them in the fridge overnight and they were still soft and chewy this morning. Looking at the pictures I am thinking that is not how they are supposed to be.
These are ok. They are done quickly and easy o bake but they don't have a ton of flavor and won't earn you rave reviews
