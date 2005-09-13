Easy No Bake Cookies

I just got done devouring a bunch of these. I'm like Cookie Monster over here, NOMNOMNOMNOMNOM!! I usually like to follow a recipe just right the first time as a control for future trys, but I did a few different things. I just used 1/2 C (one stick) of butter because after the day I've had, I was too lazy to slice a second stick in half, lol! It worked just fine. I went ahead and used the full measure of sugar and BOY are they sweet! I love it. The only other thing I did differently was to let it boil for 4 minutes, as I didn't think 2 would be long enough. OH, and I added a bit more pudding. I used a pkg of butterscotch and then about 1/2 pkg of vanilla. These cookies are SO delicious I can't wait to try them with all kinds of different flavors of pudding. I didn't have any problem with them being unmanageable in any way - they stayed together and they're not overly sticky in my opinion. TRY THESE COOKIES you will not be sorry!