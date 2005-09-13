Easy No Bake Cookies

4
137 Ratings
  • 5 67
  • 4 33
  • 3 16
  • 2 13
  • 1 8

These are easy no bake cookies that call for any flavor of INSTANT pudding, so you can get a variety of flavors to suit your particular taste.

Recipe by Kimberly Nielson

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
48
Yield:
3 - 4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together the sugar, butter or margarine and the milk in a large pot and bring to a boil. Boil for 2 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Turn off heat and add in the pudding, oats and vanilla. Mix well and let stand for 5 minutes.

  • Drop by spoonfuls onto wax paper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
91 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 14.5g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 7.9mg; sodium 54.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022