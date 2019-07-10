Greek Lamb Kabobs with Yogurt-Mint Salsa Verde
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 688
% Daily Value *
protein: 36.1g 72 %
carbohydrates: 4g 1 %
dietary fiber: 0.6g 2 %
sugars: 1.1g
fat: 57.6g 89 %
saturated fat: 10.7g 53 %
cholesterol: 115.2mg 38 %
vitamin a iu: 110.5IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 17.2mg 132 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 20 %
vitamin c: 10.1mg 17 %
folate: 44.1mcg 11 %
calcium: 36.7mg 4 %
iron: 3.5mg 19 %
magnesium: 50.8mg 18 %
potassium: 548.2mg 15 %
sodium: 908.1mg 36 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 23 %
calories from fat: 518
