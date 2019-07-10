Greek Lamb Kabobs with Yogurt-Mint Salsa Verde

Rating: 4.4 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Pieces of lamb tenderloin are marinated in garlic, oil, and sherry vinegar, then threaded on rosemary skewers and grilled. A creamy salsa verde of Greek yogurt, fresh mint, oregano, and parsley complement these skewers nicely!

By Ben S.

prep:
25 mins
cook:
8 mins
additional:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 13 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 skewers
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Lamb Skewers:
Salsa Verde:

Directions

  • Soak the rosemary skewers in water for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk together the garlic, thyme, olive oil, sherry vinegar, salt, and pepper in a glass bowl. Toss the lamb pieces in the marinade, and allow to marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes. After the lamb has marinated, thread onto the rosemary sprigs.

  • While the lamb is marinating, prepare the salsa verde by placing the lemon juice, olive oil, yogurt, garlic, salt, mint, oregano, parsley, capers, and anchovy filet into the bowl of a blender. Blend until smooth, then pour into a serving dish and set aside.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat.

  • Cook the lamb skewers, turning occasionally, until no longer pink, about 8 minutes. Serve with salsa verde.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
688 calories; protein 36.1g; carbohydrates 4g; fat 57.6g; cholesterol 115.2mg; sodium 908.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (19)

Reviews:
Ita
Rating: 4 stars
07/08/2008
I didn't use any vinegar and I simply used skewers instead of trying to skewer them with rosemary. I put the rosemary in the marinade instead. The sauce was delicious. Read More
Helpful
(22)
freespirit
Rating: 5 stars
05/24/2008
Much to my surprise this recipe was easy to make. The combination of the fresh herbs and the yogurt sauce with the tender lamb meat was excellent. Using Rosemary sprigs as skewers was a great idea as it gently permeated just the right amount of flavor into the meat. Throughout dinner we kept commenting on how wonderful it was. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Sorcha
Rating: 5 stars
06/13/2008
Absolutely love it. I'm making it again this weekend for Father's Day. Always loved lamb but this sauce is amazing. I don't know if I'll ever have lamb without it again! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
10/04/2007
This recipe is amazing! I marinated it for only a half hour and it came out melt-in-your-mouth tender! I served it with saffron rice- delish! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Elli
Rating: 2 stars
07/04/2008
The lamb was good but the "salsa verde" seemed like a weak attempt at tzatziki. Next time I'll just made real tzatziki. Read More
Helpful
(7)
MSMITH17
Rating: 4 stars
03/11/2009
I didn't use the vinegar because I was out of it. I used sherry cooking wine instead. I loved the sauce. It tasted great. I will definitely make the sauce again. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Lisa K
Rating: 3 stars
06/30/2008
Not real fond of this recipe. Way too many flavors rolled into one. I like the taste of lamb but the sherry vinegar seemed to take over. I wouldn't make this one again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Kristen Swinton
Rating: 5 stars
10/24/2011
So good! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Hot Chilli
Rating: 4 stars
03/02/2009
My Husband thought this was 5 star AAA. I thought the Yoghurt Salsa Verde was too acidic with both the lemon juice and capers. Added a bit of sugar to balance it but would use lemon zest instead of juice next time to get the flavour without so much acid. Didn't thread the lamb on rosemary skewers as I used lamb cutlets so just added it to the marinade. Also used balsamic vinegar instead of sherry. Overall this was very enjoyable. Read More
Helpful
(3)
