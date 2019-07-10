Greek Lamb Kabobs with Yogurt-Mint Salsa Verde

1 of 19

Rating: 4 stars I didn't use any vinegar and I simply used skewers instead of trying to skewer them with rosemary. I put the rosemary in the marinade instead. The sauce was delicious. Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars Much to my surprise this recipe was easy to make. The combination of the fresh herbs and the yogurt sauce with the tender lamb meat was excellent. Using Rosemary sprigs as skewers was a great idea as it gently permeated just the right amount of flavor into the meat. Throughout dinner we kept commenting on how wonderful it was. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely love it. I'm making it again this weekend for Father's Day. Always loved lamb but this sauce is amazing. I don't know if I'll ever have lamb without it again! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is amazing! I marinated it for only a half hour and it came out melt-in-your-mouth tender! I served it with saffron rice- delish! Helpful (7)

Rating: 2 stars The lamb was good but the "salsa verde" seemed like a weak attempt at tzatziki. Next time I'll just made real tzatziki. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars I didn't use the vinegar because I was out of it. I used sherry cooking wine instead. I loved the sauce. It tasted great. I will definitely make the sauce again. Helpful (6)

Rating: 3 stars Not real fond of this recipe. Way too many flavors rolled into one. I like the taste of lamb but the sherry vinegar seemed to take over. I wouldn't make this one again. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars So good! Helpful (4)