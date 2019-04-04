Puerto Rican Coquito

Coquito is a coconut tasting beverage originating from Puerto Rico, popular during the Christmas season. My grandmother and my mother use to prepare it as I was growing up, and the tradition has stayed with me!

additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
5 cups
10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • Pour the water, milk, rum, and coconut milk into a blender. Add the cinnamon and salt. Blend until well combined, then refrigerate for at least one hour, or until ready to serve.n

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 21.5g; cholesterol 13.3mg; sodium 76.9mg. Full Nutrition
