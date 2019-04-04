Puerto Rican Coquito
Coquito is a coconut tasting beverage originating from Puerto Rico, popular during the Christmas season. My grandmother and my mother use to prepare it as I was growing up, and the tradition has stayed with me!
I boil 3 cinnamon sticks in 3 cups water. Let it cool. Then put cinnamon water in blender w/1 can evap milk, 1 can condensed milk, 1 can coconut milk and 1 tsp vanilla extract and Rum(I use Malibu Rum/coconut flavor). NO EGGS. Serve on the rocks and garnish w/ground cinnamon. Yummy!!!Read More
I did not care for this recipe. Coquito I and Coquito II are the closest recipes to home (PUERTO RICO)Read More
Yep, THIS is coquito. My abuelo made it every Christmas for the parranderos-Christmas carolers who show up with guitars, guiros, drums and maracas at your house at 3 am, and won't leave til you feed them. Real coquito does NOT have eggs in it. It's just sweet milk, coconut milk, rum (dark or white, we're not that picky as long as it's Puerto Rican rum ;-) )and cinammon, just like this. Good job!
I followed Brownie1's directions with a few changes: I boil 3 cinnamon sticks in 3.5 cups water. I want to end up with 3 cups of cinnamon water so I add a bit more to account for evaporation. Topped it off with water to get a full 3 cups. Let it cool. Then put cinnamon water in blender w/1 can evap milk, 1 can condensed milk, 1 can coconut milk and 1 tsp vanilla extract the first time. The second time I tried with coconut cream and it was a bit too sweet so I then added a can of coconut milk and it was PERFECT! With just the coconut milk it was a bit too thin but with both the milk and cream, it was thicker and delicious. You can leave as is so the kids can enjoy as well and add rum to individual servings for the adults. Def serve on the rocks. My mom (born & raised in PR and JUST came home from winter break over there) declared it PERFECT so this is how I'll be making coquito from now on. Yum!
This recipe has been modified. It doesnt taste bad at all.I grew up making this special drink with my grandparents. Its suppose to be an eggnog. I normally use eggs, bacardi 151, anise,orange peel,coco lopez and a couple more ingredients. Hopefully i can post this recipe before christmas.
This was delicious. Brought back very fond memories of my childhood when my Puerto Rican father made this special drink on Christmas Eve. It was the only time he would allow the kids to take a sip of an alcoholic beverage. I haven't had it in years, but it tastes exactly like what I remember. Very sweet!
I think that other recipes that include egg yolk take the true taste of coquito. This recipe was rich and creamy, so far the best one I have ever made. I made this as a gift and everybody loved it.
This will be good but if you want it great. Boil the cinnamon sticks in the coconut milk instead of water. Use only 1 can of that Milk and use a can of cream of coconut instead. You still need the water because it does get thick so definitely use the 1/2 cup of water. I also use 2 cups of Rum....Woohoo
I love coquito, so I really really loved this recipe...I will definetly make this over and over again.
i like it because there no eggs in pr eggs were used to raise chickens not make drinks,eggs are a corrupted version not original.my wife loves it.
I've made Coquito before and it was too sweet. I like this one because I can enjoy it better. I just made it and it was easy and good. Thanks!
Very good, thank you!! i love my coquito every year.
I was so nervous at first to make this because of all the many recipes out there. With eggs, without, just 1 spice or many spices. I found this one to be easy and simple. I must say I did chage it up a bit but it still came out great! I may not be Puerto Rican but I know a good coquito when I taste it and thus one is spot on. Instead of the dark rum I used 1/2 a cup of coconut rum & 1/2 a cup of 151 rum. More kick but good flavors to hide it a bit. Because I didn't have get all of the right ingredients My second batch had 1 can of eveporated milk and 1 can of cream of coconut with the water, rum mix, cinnamon and pinch of salt. Still good but the first batch is better but combined, they are awesome! Thanks for the recipe. I'm going to be a coquito master, lol! But I'm serious.
Easy,peasy!! Came out great! I used Anejo dark rum.
There are many different ways to make Coquito, depending on where you lived in Puerto Rico, but this recipe came out just like I remember it tasting. Thank you for posting. It makes me homesick!
First time making coquito I used this recipe everyone including my mother whom makes an incredible coquito loved it. They were shocked that I did not use eggs. Since Jan 2012 I have made 2 gallons. LOVE IT !!! Thanks---Muchas Gracias
I used another reviewers tip of using water that I had boiled with cinnamon sticks and it turned out amazing. Very delicious recipe!!!
I've tried a few recipes and by far this is the best. I made it in 2009 and now in 2010.
FABULOUS! With the advice of a co-worker from Puerto Rico, I added about a tablespoon of chocolate syrup. YUM!
i just made this coqutio and omg it is so good make me think of my mami and my sisters i really miss them alot but thank you so much for this recipe :)
Excellent recipe - very easy. I did take the others advice & made the cinnamon water to use in it. Wonderful!
My husband who is Puerto Rican, made this today. It's delicious! Not has heavy as his "abuela" use to made but equally as good!!
Excellent! Everyone loves it on Christmas Day. Made a few changes from reviews read. Used 3 cups of cinnamon water, 1 can cream of coconut, 1 can coconut milk, 1 can evaporated milk and 1 can sweetened condensed milk. Added ground cloves, nutmeg and 1 tsp vanilla. Mixed with 2 cups rum. Refrigerated for 1-2 days and served cold. Big hit for our Holiday event. Not a drop left so I'm making another batch for our New Years celebration.
Super easy and very good! I don't care for the egg-based coquito, so this was perfect for me. I added more water & rum to make it less creamy.
Thank you Teresita for posting this traditional recipe.
Omg this brought back so much memories. Great recipe. This is the real thing!!!I agree coquito is not made with eggs.
I made 2 bottles. One for my therapist nurse & one for my family. I got a thumbs up & I got bottles ready to make more. Yumm!
too watery. Coquito should be creamy and smooth.
Simple and good. I am keeping this one
I made this and the other recipe with more ratings but that calls for eggs, and I LOVED this one better. It was thick and a bit heavy on the coconut taste, but I added a little more water and rum, and it was perfection.
Made this drink with malibu coconut rum , very good!
This is the actual classic coquito, the one that has eggs is actually a "ponche de coquito" either one are great for las navidades... this recipe i have been making for 5 years after my mom past away and been spreading it to the family. The only thing i use a cup instead of a half a cup of water... But the best so far
I made it just as Teresita prescribed. It took me all the way back to my childhood when my Puerto Rican neighbors would whip up gallons of this stuff for all to have. So glad I've found this!
Love this stuff just like abuelo used to make it
Rich and creamy. I love the coconut flavour and the fact that it's not too sweet. A good quality dark rum is well worth the extra cost. I think I prefer this over the traditional eggnog I grew up with, and will make this again at Christmas.
AMAZING!!!!! An "eggless eggnogg", if you please. No scalding, boiling nothing :) I had the coconut milk chilled. Put everything in the blender and it was ready to drink!
I have a bottle of coquito that I used to compare this with. The bottle (bought from store) was quite a bit sweeter than this recipe, but the taste was spot on. I may add a little more sweetened condensed milk next time, but I like it!
I made this last year and it was a success, bringing joy to those that taste it.
