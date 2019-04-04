Puerto Rican Coquito

I was so nervous at first to make this because of all the many recipes out there. With eggs, without, just 1 spice or many spices. I found this one to be easy and simple. I must say I did chage it up a bit but it still came out great! I may not be Puerto Rican but I know a good coquito when I taste it and thus one is spot on. Instead of the dark rum I used 1/2 a cup of coconut rum & 1/2 a cup of 151 rum. More kick but good flavors to hide it a bit. Because I didn't have get all of the right ingredients My second batch had 1 can of eveporated milk and 1 can of cream of coconut with the water, rum mix, cinnamon and pinch of salt. Still good but the first batch is better but combined, they are awesome! Thanks for the recipe. I'm going to be a coquito master, lol! But I'm serious.