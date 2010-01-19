Cowboy Cookies II

We made these cookies in school during the 1950s. They are delicious. May substitute butterscotch chips, peanut butter chips, or raisins for chocolate chips.

Recipe by Lynne

Servings:
66
Yield:
11 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Blend shortening and sugars together. Add eggs, and beat until fluffy. Whisk together flour, soda, salt, and baking powder; mix into the egg mixture. Stir in oats, vanilla, and chocolate chips. Drop by teaspoonfuls on ungreased cookie sheets

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 15 minutes. Cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 14.1g; fat 5g; cholesterol 5.6mg; sodium 44.2mg. Full Nutrition
