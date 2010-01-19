Cowboy Cookies II

The very first time I tasted these cookies was at my Aunt's house when I was a little girl. I copied the recipe that day and have been making them ever since. They have become a favorite of my family and whenever they ask for cookies, this is what they want. Sometimes I use half shortening and half butter for a softer cookie. Other times I use all butter for a richer cookie. Several times I substituted whole wheat flour for the all purpose flour and no one suspected a thing! There are so many variations: use M&Ms or Reeses Pieces, or white chocolate chips and macadamia nuts instead of chocolate chips. Sometimes I add a cup of chopped pecans also. Now that I am a grandmother I am making these cookies for a new audience! Just baked a batch to bring to my Marine son and his family! The best recipes are the kind you can vary with your mood, the occasion, and the ones who will enjoy them. This is that kind of recipe! If made with shortening they will keep a long time and can be shipped to someone away. Wrap 2 back to back in waxed paper or plastic wrap. Place packs in a zipper bag and then in a sturdy box for shipping. There should be minimal breakage.