Cowboy Cookies II
We made these cookies in school during the 1950s. They are delicious. May substitute butterscotch chips, peanut butter chips, or raisins for chocolate chips.
We made these cookies in school during the 1950s. They are delicious. May substitute butterscotch chips, peanut butter chips, or raisins for chocolate chips.
First rate cookie, which I kind of suspected it would be if this is indeed a recipe that's survived since the '50s! I followed the recipe as directed, only adding some chocolate covered/candy coated sunflower seeds because hubs loves 'em, and because they're colorful and festive! This embellished oatmeal cookie is light, and both crispy and chewy. It's a darn pretty cookie too, as if it came from an old-fashioned neigborhood bakery, substantial looking with crackly tops. To satisify all preferences I baked some a litte longer than others and while baking time certainly affects texture, all were great! This recipe should be in everyone's recipe box for the basics - not only is it reliably delicious, there is also much room for versatility with add-ins. Try adding different flavored chips, chopped white chocolate, dried fruit or raisins, chopped nuts, even chopped up candy bars. Great as is, this cookie is also definitely worth toying with and customizing to suit your mood or tastes!Read More
I may have done something wrong but the dough was very dry and crumbly. I had to add milk to thin it and don't know if this was good. The taste is good but the ones I baked before adding milk were hard, hard, hard. Excellent dunkers but not easy to eat otherwise. Help if you can to correct as would like to try again!!Read More
First rate cookie, which I kind of suspected it would be if this is indeed a recipe that's survived since the '50s! I followed the recipe as directed, only adding some chocolate covered/candy coated sunflower seeds because hubs loves 'em, and because they're colorful and festive! This embellished oatmeal cookie is light, and both crispy and chewy. It's a darn pretty cookie too, as if it came from an old-fashioned neigborhood bakery, substantial looking with crackly tops. To satisify all preferences I baked some a litte longer than others and while baking time certainly affects texture, all were great! This recipe should be in everyone's recipe box for the basics - not only is it reliably delicious, there is also much room for versatility with add-ins. Try adding different flavored chips, chopped white chocolate, dried fruit or raisins, chopped nuts, even chopped up candy bars. Great as is, this cookie is also definitely worth toying with and customizing to suit your mood or tastes!
I did change recipe a little, using 3/4 cup butter and 1/4 cup vegetable oil. This is my family's favorite cookie recipe by far!
The very first time I tasted these cookies was at my Aunt's house when I was a little girl. I copied the recipe that day and have been making them ever since. They have become a favorite of my family and whenever they ask for cookies, this is what they want. Sometimes I use half shortening and half butter for a softer cookie. Other times I use all butter for a richer cookie. Several times I substituted whole wheat flour for the all purpose flour and no one suspected a thing! There are so many variations: use M&Ms or Reeses Pieces, or white chocolate chips and macadamia nuts instead of chocolate chips. Sometimes I add a cup of chopped pecans also. Now that I am a grandmother I am making these cookies for a new audience! Just baked a batch to bring to my Marine son and his family! The best recipes are the kind you can vary with your mood, the occasion, and the ones who will enjoy them. This is that kind of recipe! If made with shortening they will keep a long time and can be shipped to someone away. Wrap 2 back to back in waxed paper or plastic wrap. Place packs in a zipper bag and then in a sturdy box for shipping. There should be minimal breakage.
I may have done something wrong but the dough was very dry and crumbly. I had to add milk to thin it and don't know if this was good. The taste is good but the ones I baked before adding milk were hard, hard, hard. Excellent dunkers but not easy to eat otherwise. Help if you can to correct as would like to try again!!
I have never written a review before but this brought back so many memories. My family has been making these cookies for many years. They wonderful and they are supposed to be a bit hard. The reason for this is(according to my mom): They are called 'cowboy cookies' because they traveled well in the cowboys saddle bags when they were out on the range and did not crumble as other cookies did. The harder outer shell was ideal. It sure makes sense to me and I love the story. Just wanted to share that tid bit of information ! Great cookie!
This is my husband's favorite cookie recipe. He got the recipe from his Home Economics class in 6th grade. We make them often. He prefers them crispy so he can dunk them in his coffee. I like them softer, so the time to bake them varies from 12-15 minutes.
I used 2/3 cup white sugar instead of 1 cup. Also, toasted oatmeal in 350 degreee oven, then cooled before adding to batter.
My granma gave me this recipe, it's her signiture cookie. Everyone loves it. My aunts. uncles, cuz's, and friends. She does not whisk. she adds sugar and either adds margarine or shortening. Beats in the eggs, all dry but flour, oats. After beating, add flour and oats, mixing well. Then adds chips. [[It's only one bowl!!]] Really cool seeing up here, thanx.
Excellent. I used a little less chocolate chips and 1.5 tsp. vanilla which are minor changes, based on taste. Cooked only 10 minutes and let them set on cookie sheet before moving to rack. Best chocolate chip cookies I have made and have been cooking for a long time. This is a keeper.
Very good and will make them again. I didn't have quite enough chocolate chips so I put in 1/2 choc. chips and 1/2 butterscotch chips. They were so good! I would make them exactly the same next time. This is certainly a keeper.
We loved these, followed the recipe but left out chocolate chips and added raisins. My husband said they turned out very well! Quite a compliment. :)
great, I always get compliments when I bake these and I have passed this recipe on to others, great!
Very good cookies. Thanks!!
These cookies were good but not as spectacular as I was hoping was hoping with such great reviews. They were easy to make, I had to reduce the cooking time by quite a bit. They only took about ten minutes or less to cook.
These were just OK for me but nothing spectacular. They had a tendency to burn easily. Original Toll House cookies still rule for this type of cookie.
These were easy to make and very good. In 3 days they were gone! Thanks for sharing.
This is my favorite oatmeal cookie recipe. We like it best by using the original recipe but omitting the chocolate chips and adding 2 cups of raisins, 1 cup of chopped dried cherries, 1/2 cup coconut and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Very chewy cookie that is just perfect.
I love the taste of the cookies. the texture is good. The only thing is when I dropped by spoonful the cookies didn't spread out very much. after cooking my first batch. I flattened my next batch out a bit before baking. I also baked the for 8 minutes and checked on the and baked 2-3 minutes more. I added 1 cup of pecan & only put 1 cup chip in them. I will make these again.
Instead of 2 cups of chocolate chips, I used 1 cup chocolate chips and 1 cup butterscotch chips. My husband and my mother absolutely raved about them. My mom asked for the recipe and said she thinks they are the best cookies she has ever had!
My family loves this cookie! Most recently I made them with the new swirled chip that's milk choclate and caramel combined... turned out really yummy!
They were great right out of the oven while they were still warm but once they cooled they were very hard. The batter seemed kind of dry, perhaps I should have added additional liquid. Thank goodness I only made half a batch.
Cowboy cookies! I always wondered why my mom called her choco chip cookies "cowboy cookies". Does anyone know?
Excellent recipe--discovered I was out of the coconut, so added some glace cherries!
This cookie is great. I didnt have any crisco so i used marg. and added 1/4 cup of flour, i also sub. 1 cup raisens and 1 cup coconut. sooo goood.
The best cookies I've ever tasted and my co-workers also loved. Easy, light and not too sweet!!! I didn't have butter so I did an ingredient search option. Nice!
So good! I put half butterscotch and half chocolate chip.... Mmm so good! Crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside.
I used butter instead of shortening & just dumped the entire bag of chocolate chips in (didn’t want a partial bag left over). It’s a wonderful recipe. Just what I was looking for.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections