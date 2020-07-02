Sweet Grilled Steak Bites

1 of 16

Rating: 4 stars The marinade is delicious, but stew beef needs long slow cooking to make it tender. I used a thick ribeye steak, which I cut into 1 1/2" cubes at home before marinating. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars I use a product that I get in a local grocery store called "Cavender's Greek Seasoning." Reading the label, it contains salt, pepper, corn starch, garlic, oregano, onion, parsley, and "other spices". It kind of tastes like Mrs Dash, but with a little more pepper. You could probably use that if you want. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars This looks yummy and we definitely want to try it out. Wondering though what comprises "Greek Spice"... We're going for a 4-star rating just on spec. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Everyone loved this recipe (4 year old too). Sweet, tangy and smoky. I only marinated it for 3 hours and everyone raved. So you don't even need to marinate over night. Easy to make. I used Chuck Shoulder which is not the best cut of meat and it was gobbled. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I made this with cubed venison and did it kabob style with peppers cherry tomatoes potatoes and onions! Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars We were a bit disappointed with this. It was fine but it didn't have much flavor and we didn't think the sweetness came through. Used petite tender chuck steaks instead of stew meat. It was fun to give it a try. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Very lovely. Easy and delicious! We cooked on the grill with indirect heat with great results. A winner! Helpful (2)

Rating: 1 stars this recipe was really salty to me.. I didn't like it. Helpful (2)