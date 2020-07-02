Sweet Grilled Steak Bites

Rating: 4.06 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

Marinated cubes of steak or roast are grilled over an open flame, kabob-style. This recipe has a slightly sweet flavor that is not overpowering, but enough for people to know it's not an ordinary steak!

By Michelle Bomgaars

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day
Servings:
6
Yield:
2 pounds
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Season the meat with Greek seasoning. In a large resealable bag or non reactive bowl, combine the soy sauce, corn syrup, garlic and seasoned salt. Massage the bag to blend, then add the beef. Press out most of the air and seal. Marinate for up to 24 hours, flipping over occasionally to evenly marinate.

  • Preheat a grill for medium heat. When hot, lightly oil the grate. Thread the beef cubes onto skewers.

  • Grill the meat on the preheated grill, turning occasionally, until they have reached your desired degree of doneness. Be careful not to let the flames get too high. These will darken quickly because of the high sugar content. Don't worry- they aren't burning!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
349 calories; protein 25.3g; carbohydrates 15.3g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 83.5mg; sodium 804.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (16)

Most helpful positive review

Most helpful critical review

Reviews:
DrGaellon
Rating: 4 stars
05/30/2008
The marinade is delicious, but stew beef needs long slow cooking to make it tender. I used a thick ribeye steak, which I cut into 1 1/2" cubes at home before marinating. Read More
Helpful
(24)
Michelle Bomgaars
Rating: 5 stars
09/18/2009
I use a product that I get in a local grocery store called "Cavender's Greek Seasoning." Reading the label, it contains salt, pepper, corn starch, garlic, oregano, onion, parsley, and "other spices". It kind of tastes like Mrs Dash, but with a little more pepper. You could probably use that if you want. Read More
Helpful
(10)
LyKi
Rating: 4 stars
06/02/2008
This looks yummy and we definitely want to try it out. Wondering though what comprises "Greek Spice"... We're going for a 4-star rating just on spec. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Maryse Ownie-Crilly Kloss
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2010
Everyone loved this recipe (4 year old too). Sweet, tangy and smoky. I only marinated it for 3 hours and everyone raved. So you don't even need to marinate over night. Easy to make. I used Chuck Shoulder which is not the best cut of meat and it was gobbled. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Rebecca Inwards
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2010
I made this with cubed venison and did it kabob style with peppers cherry tomatoes potatoes and onions! Read More
Helpful
(5)
HuskerGirl
Rating: 4 stars
08/21/2011
We were a bit disappointed with this. It was fine but it didn't have much flavor and we didn't think the sweetness came through. Used petite tender chuck steaks instead of stew meat. It was fun to give it a try. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(3)
MMMICHELLE
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2011
Very lovely. Easy and delicious! We cooked on the grill with indirect heat with great results. A winner! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Becky B
Rating: 1 stars
11/29/2010
this recipe was really salty to me.. I didn't like it. Read More
Helpful
(2)
snowday
Rating: 4 stars
07/02/2012
This was a good recipe as is. I felt it was better with a couple of changes. 1) It is tough and either needs a more tender cut of meat or a few hours in the slow cooker. 2) I wanted to accentuate the sweetness a little so instead of dark corn syrup I used half light corn syrup and half molasses. It was just right for my family. Read More
Helpful
(1)
