Lavender Cookies

This recipe is wonderful, it is sweet, floral, and light and feathery. I used a pinch less than 1 Tbs of flowers, and used only colored sugar on top. ( I sprinkled the sugar before entering the oven, to make sure it adheres to the cookie) in the recipe i noticed too it was a little dry, even for a shortbread recipe, i added 1 tsp vanilla to mellow out the lavender as well as to compliment the lovely scent of the flower. Next time I am going to use vanilla scented sugar ontop the cookies. You can make your own vanilla sugar by placing a vanilla bean in a gallon size bag, or canister of sugar, let set for a week or two, and use in your recipes accordingly. Over all this was an absolutely delicious recipe, even my 5 year old son loved them as well as my picky husband. it's a must try!