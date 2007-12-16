Lavender Cookies

56 Ratings
  • 5 29
  • 4 12
  • 3 8
  • 2 3
  • 1 4

Delightful little cookies that add a wonderful atmosphere to any afternoon tea. They have a delicate lavender flavor that is not overpowering at all! My first batch of these cookies disappeared before it had a chance to cool!

By Diane Dahnert

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 1/2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

    Advertisement

  • Cream together the butter and sugar. Beat the egg, and blend into the butter and sugar. Mix in the lavender flowers and the flour. Drop batter by teaspoonfuls onto cookie sheets.

  • Bake 15 to 20 minutes, or until golden. Remove cookies to cooling racks, and sprinkle with decorative sugar and additional lavender flowers if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
212 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 28.7g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 40.9mg; sodium 74.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022