Lavender Cookies
Delightful little cookies that add a wonderful atmosphere to any afternoon tea. They have a delicate lavender flavor that is not overpowering at all! My first batch of these cookies disappeared before it had a chance to cool!
When I read the first review, I couldn't understand how someone could think this is a bad recipe. I think it is a matter of taste. This is not your conventional cookie recipe. Not many people bake with lavender. I used 1 heaping tbs dried lavender instead of fresh and it was perfect. The cookies have a wonderful flavor. I've been looking for a recipe like this for a long time. Thank you for posting it!Read More
I am an experienced cook (over 50 years) but this recipe was not good. They were too dry and flour-tasting. Since I had to make them for my Garden Club presentation, I made them three times with changes. The third time the cookies were great with my changes: 2 tablespoons dried lavender instead of the 1 tablespoon fresh flowers, and I increased the egg to two and the sugar to 2/3 cup instead of the 1/2 cup. It made 40 cookies. I got lots of compliments on the cookies with my revisions.Read More
The lavender one uses really will make a difference in these cookies. I went to my local organic grocer, and they were fantastic. I rolled the dough into small balls and then flattened them on the cookie sheet using my palm, then sprinkled purple sugar on top before baking. Nothing will stick to them after baking. They were delicate, light, and complex-flavored.
This recipe is wonderful, it is sweet, floral, and light and feathery. I used a pinch less than 1 Tbs of flowers, and used only colored sugar on top. ( I sprinkled the sugar before entering the oven, to make sure it adheres to the cookie) in the recipe i noticed too it was a little dry, even for a shortbread recipe, i added 1 tsp vanilla to mellow out the lavender as well as to compliment the lovely scent of the flower. Next time I am going to use vanilla scented sugar ontop the cookies. You can make your own vanilla sugar by placing a vanilla bean in a gallon size bag, or canister of sugar, let set for a week or two, and use in your recipes accordingly. Over all this was an absolutely delicious recipe, even my 5 year old son loved them as well as my picky husband. it's a must try!
My friends and I absolutely love this recipe! It's savory, sweet, and delicious. Perfect with milk or tea. I grow my own lavender, which doesn't flower, so I substitute finely chopped leaves with equally delicious results.
This was a great recipe, simple and just what I was looking for ever since I had lavender cookies at the Farmer's Market in Davis, CA. I used Earth Balance instead of butter since I don't eat dairy, and the Earth Balance added some salt. The flavor was delicious. I think the lavender you use makes a big difference. I used a handful of fresh buds and blooms from the Lavender Lady I have growing in my garden. It was not medicinal at all!
The cookies were extremely easy to make and taste wonderful, they're light and fluffy for a cookie, too. Every one in my family loved them, but they don't keep well and quickly lose they're great flavor.
I think the recipe was good, but had a little too much lavender in it. It almost tasted medicinal. Lavender is a strong herb and is best used sparingly.
I did what the other gal mentioned: use 2 tbsp dried lavendar instead of 1 tbsp fresh, I did not use any xtra lavender or sugar for decoration as I found it strong enough already, and I used 2/3 c sugar instead of 1/2 c. Mine were not doughy at all, full of flavour, crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. Thank u 4 this delightful tea cookie recipe! :)
I tried these last year, and although I love lavender, these were doughy and not what I would call "flavorful". I won't make them again.
These are delightful. They smell great, and taste even better.
I used dried flowers like one reviewer suggested and flattened them like another recommended. I also took a bit of advice by adding vanilla, and I sprayed the bottom of a glass with Pam and then flattened them with the glass dipped into sugar before baking them. I wish I had added more lavender rather than less, but took half of the recipe and added dried & crushed Chamomile flower. Over all, using these exchanges, I really like this recipe.
These cookies were wonderful, light and flowery. I followed the directions, but rolled them into little balls and flattened them with the bottom of a glass on the cookie sheet. When they were cool, I spread a glaze of confectioners sugar and a little water, and then sprinkled with easter sprinkles. My family really enjoyed them. I think I'll try the same recipe and substitute anise seed for the lavender next time.
This is not the first lavender cookie recipe that I've tried, but I liked the result! I adjusted time of baking (eyeballed, actually) given mine were smaller in size, so they wouldn't dry out. If I've baked them for whole 20 min, they would have turned into coals. Next time I will add more lavender (I used 1T of dried flowers) and make them bigger in size. Very tasty with an afternoon cuppa.
Not a bad cookie. I thought they were a nice light cookie, kinda hard tho. My husband coudn't stand them and thought they tasted like soap.
These are a bit dry, but they are tea cookies, so they really aren't supposed to be super moist. They aren't chocolate chip cookies... Very good, I wouldn't change it at all. Perfect to eat in the fall to remind you that spring is coming...
These cookies turned out perfect! They aren't supposed to be more than a sugar cookie with a hint of a flowery texture. I sprinkled the top with plain white sugar, baked them and served with a purple napkin. Makes a perfect pairing with tea and is a very pretty cookie. Although, I did substitute fresh blossoms for dried and it made them so much better.
so good....
Myself and everyone I have had try these cookies absolutely love them!!! It's just the right amount of lavender taste. I have found that you can add just about any type of edible flower to this recipe as well, jasmine flowers have been my favorite so far.
These are really adorable summertime tea cookies and a great alternative to the usual chocolate chip/ peanut butter variations. Too make it a touch sweeter, I mixed some sugar and water together to create a glaze and then poured a bit on the top of each cookie.
I absolutely love these cookies and so does everyone who I have try them. They aren't too sweet and a great small treat for parties.
This is an amazing recipe! I absolutely love these cookies, their a delightful summer treat!
Delicious! I agree with the review below - those changes were spot on. I like a heavier lavender flavor but it is easy enough to change that per your taste. I made a couple alterations of my own. I refrigerated the dough an hour before. Then I made dough balls, flattened them into appx 1/8" thick discs and sprinkled the top with a superfine sugar. However - If you do this, you will need to reduce baking time to 9 or 10 minutes. Cookies are best just as or just before they start to brown on the bottom. Will be flaky and crispy and not too sugary.
these are awesome cookies. you never think about eating lavender but it's a very good, unique taste that even my boyfriend liked. these cookies were gone before they were fully cooled!
I thought these were great.
tried these and the were only edible after sprinkling them in sugar
I just made these. As one reviewer noted the dough is very floury and as a result comes out being dense. I treated the lavender buds I had like a dried herb; I used a half tablespoon. The lavender is a nice, soft touch, but I would have preferred a less dense dough. It was such a quick recipe perhaps I will try again and make some adjustments.
I loved these cookies, and so did my kids! I only used 1/2 TBS of fresh lavendar flowers because that's all I had. I used a heaping 1/2 Cup of sugar and did add a tsp. vanilla as other reviewers did. The were very good. Mine only needed to bake for 13 min. I will make these again!
These were okay. I doubled the lavender in the cookies and thought that was just right. The cookies themselves were very dry. I would try adding lavender to a sugar cookie based. I just don't care for dry biscuits.
Incredible! Like an amazingly fluffy sugar cookie! My dad doesn't like sugar cookies, but he liked these!
If you like lavender, these cookies are wonderful. They taste like they smell. I actually reduced the lavender a little and added a little lavender to a glaze. Adorable!
I did not enjoy this recipe.
These were ok. They are cute but they're more of a novelty cookie in my opinion - neat to make for a shower or any type of ladies gathering but not something i'd crave or dive into out of sheer glutony.
I was so disappointed. I followed some of the other suggestions and added 1 tsp vanilla, rolled it, placed in the refrigerator, sliced and baked. It turned out so dry, even with reduced time. I can see how others found it too "crumbly" as a dropped cookie. I did like that it was less sweet and with one tbsp fresh lavender and 1 teaspoon dried it had a subtle flavor, but it was more a biscuit than cookie. I won't try it again.
Personally I loved these cookies. The lavender flowers I used were a bit old so they gave a faint taste of lavender. The next batch, cause this one will disappear quickly.
These cookies tastes a lot like lavender soap to me. I had a hard time eating them.
giving this a 3 for quick and easy, good form of cooking, bakes up nicely. I did not care for the flavor, and even rolled in colored lavender sugar before baking. They don't stick to the sheet. Other than my personal preference with the flavor, this is a no-fail recipe.
These would be good little shortbread cookies even without the lavendar flowers. The lavendar was a little strong, so I would reduce it next time. But it was a beautiful summer cookie and a wonderful picnic cookie as well. It woudl be wonderful with come course sugar on top to add some texture.
These cookies were alright.
great! i made them just awhile ago and they were just awesome.
I made these yesterday afternoon. I used organic lavender from my cousin's organic farm. I also added about 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon baking powder. They are very good!
So delicious! I used 1 tsp of dried lavender buds instead. One of my favorite and most repeated recipes.
I followed the recipe mostly, I doubled the lavender flowers and it was fine tasting. I was kind of disappointed when the cookies didn't flatten when cooking like in the picture. Initially I thought the cookies were bland, but as I continued to eat them I realized that I misjudged the first bites. As I got used to the cookie I came to appreciate its delicate sweetness and lavender aroma. The next time I make these I will try rolling the dough gently and slicing for a flatter uniform shaped cookie. I am also going to look for purple decorative crystal sugar and sprinkle a little before putting them in the oven. I will continue to watch for the cookies to turn slightly golden around the edges prior to removing from the oven. It is a good recipe and I will continue to make these lovely little lavender sugar cookies.
I added 1 teaspoon of baking powder to the recipe. I also made my dough then refrigerated it over night so the lavender had a chance to infuse. I topped them with lavender infuse sugar I prepared in advance. It's a wonderful treat.
I added some lemon zest and lavender simple syrup and these cakey cookies were great! Light and airy.
waaaay too much flour
