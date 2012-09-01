Peanut Butter Haystacks
Delicious is all I can say.
We love these snacks. Sometimes, I vary this up and use Reese's peanut butter chips or either dark or semi sweet chips in place of the butterscotch chips. It's all a matter of what you like or have on hand. The kids LOVE to make these. NOTE: I rarely keep wax paper on hand, I just drop them on tin foil.Read More
I have been making these for 13 years. They are my husband's favorite dessert. SO easy and wonderful!! At Easter, I make them deeper around the edges, with a depression in the middle and put 3 small jellybeans in the center. They look like small birds nests. Really cute!!
The best haystacks recipe! Be careful about the amount of peanut butter--it will still taste great, but may get sticky.
I replaced the peanuts with rice krispies and marshmallow. Yummy!!
This was my first time making Haystacks and they turned out great!!! I didn't have a double boiler, so I melted my butterscotch chips & peanut butter in the microwave. I've made this recipe twice in the last 2 weeks. Second time, I doubled it. Wonderful!
Unbelievably simple and delicious. After tasting at a cookie swap, I immediately looked up the recipe. I followed others' advice and flattened mine a little to make easier to bite. Had to chill mine to get them to totally harden, but I doubled the recipe and may have gone heavy on the peanut butter. Will DEFINATELY make again!
Love this recipe! My mom has been making these for Christmas for as long as I can remember. However, I have never had them with peanuts before...she always mixes in M&M's instead. SO GOOD! Also, be sure you let the peanut butter and butterscotch cool just a little before adding in the M&M's or they will melt. The recipe she gave me was 1 12 oz package of butterscotch chips, 2/3 cup peanut butter, 1 cup M&M's and 3 oz can of chow mein. I buy a little more than 3 oz's and just add until it looks good. :)
this is a great cookie....another variation is to use a few milk choc. chips along with the butterscotch and leave out the p.b.....yum!
Tastes great every time. Great use for the organic peanut butter that has separated and is now a big peanut blob at the bottom of the jar.
Recipie was great. I substituted fiber one bran cereal (shaped like chow mein noodles) for the noodles, kids loved em!
Different flavor and very easy to make (no longer than 30 minutes). Adds variety to cookie platters with no baking necessary. I use 1 can (5oz) of noodles, 1 bag (11oz) of butterscotch chips and 1 cup of peanuts which makes up to 50 stacks. I've also made "sticks and stones" on this website with pretzels, chocolate and butterscotch chips, peanuts, peanut butter and raisins which is also very quick and simple, great for those who love chocolate covered pretzels, and tastes a lot like a Chunky candy bar.
Wow these are great. Easy to make. Made them for a Christmas Cookie Exchange.Had people calling and asking for the recipe. If you like the combination of sweet and salty this is the one for you. Will be making these again and again.
I learned how to make this in Home Economics class when I was 12 years old (I'm now 44 going on 45), so I know this is an old recipe, but definitely an old favorite! It's like you just made your own candy! LOVE IT!!!
These are very good, but they are fabulous if you make them with shoestring potato chips! The potato chips are not as hard as the noodles.
So easy! I had these as a child and Christmas spirit had me craving them this year. I don't have a double boiler so I microwaved on high for 1 minute stirring every 20 seconds...perfect!
Very simple and suprisingly addictive. Sweet, salty and crunchy. My husband eats the entire batch within a day. Honestly, I can't make it often because it is dangerous to have around....you know what I mean?
Awesome! I don't like chow mein noodles, so I replaced them with Corn flakes. Delicious!
Quick, easy and DELISH!! I do find if I crumple the chow mein noodles a bit they are easier to bite. If left long they can be a bit tricky to get in your mouth and become a little messy to eat.
These were sooo good! I once had something like this at a party, and i decided to try and find the recipe. I found these, but these ones are far better!!! They were sweet, but thats how i like them!!!
WOW!! This was super easy and super tasty! I made 6 dozen of these in less than an hour for a cookie exchange. Even the health nut told me in confidence she ate every single one on her drive home! Multiple people asked about the recipe! I let one student have one to try and she was begging for more! Did half with salted peanuts and half with M&M's.
Awesome! Next time I think I will use 5 Cups or even 6 Cups (the whole bag) of chow mein noodles. I like them lightly coated. They taste amazing!!!
This is a base I use to make my Haystacks. I omit the peanuts and sometimes no peanut butter and use dark chocolate chips to cut the sweetness of the butterscotch. I use 1 cup per chips and 1/4 to 1/2 cup peanut butter when I do add it, they are awesome!
Quick, easy, and tasty! I switched out the chow mein noodles for Fiber One cereal. Can't taste the difference and adds a little nutrition.
these are one of my favorite things to make.. and eat! i never add peanuts because my kids don't like them. great recipe!
Fantastic no-bake finger desserts!
I made these with Rice Chex since I didn't have chow mein noodles. Love them!
So easy, so good.
I made these today with chocolate chips instead of butterscotch. I made them in just 7 minutes, which is awesome! They didn't set up as well as I was hoping they would though-even after an hour in the freezer, they were still sticky to the touch. I think it's the real peanut butter. I read some different recipes for this online and found some that just use peanut butter chips along with the chocolate chips and I think that might work out a bit better. These were still quite tasty though, both my husband and I enjoyed the flavor and texture. We might make these again, but probably with modifications so they are less gooey.
super simple super fabulous!
these are great ,but if you don't like peanuts you can substitute with walnuts or macadamian
absolutely delicious. amazing texture and taste. easy to make, don't need to modify the recipe at all. you can do it all in one big microwavible bowl to save clean up. when it's all mixed, keep mixing it once in a while - the peanuts are heavier and they sink to the bottom
PERFECTION !!! Easy,Easy,Easy and O SO GOOD !!! Need to make a batch a day !! Will play with different chips / m&m's etc. but CAN'T go wrong as is !! THANKYOU !!!!
Perfect except I omit the peanuts. Love these cookies - always a hit!
Perfect as written or add in 1/2 cup mini marshmallows for variation. Yum, going to make another batch within 24 hrs of the first batch! Melted in microwave, which is a low wattage small one, for less than 2 minutes stirring every 15 seconds.
LOVE,LOVE LOVE this recipe. My mother made this for us over twenty years ago. Thanks.
This recipe produced a wonderful tasting and looking haystack. However, I was only able to make 16 small, flattened haystacks (flattened for ease of getting one's teeth into it!) using the measurements listed. I would at least double this recipe in order to make the mess worth it!
I didn't have butterscotch chips on hand so I used dark chocolate chips instead. Excellent Chocolate Peanut Butter goodies!!!
This was wonderful, my family could not get enough!!!!GREAT RECIPE
I really enjoyed these! Sooo easy to make but I did end up having to refrigerate to get them to set- which really wasn't a problem. I usually make these with chocolate but these were a great alternative!
Really good. Easy to make. I made mine wit about 3 cups of chow mein noodles.
Someone made these for us a few years ago and when I tripped across this recipe, I made them instantly and we handed them out with our Christmas cookies. At Christmas, it was an easy project to make with my nephew and my daughter and they enjoyed "cooking" something together. They are really sweet so I might try tweaking these a little more to appeal to more than just the kids.
These we're pretty good. Really simple. The chow mein noodles were a little hard to me.
This is one of my favorites recipes that I always make for a party. It is so easy to make. I made it for the Super Bowl party that I attended and within 20 minutes it was gone. Everyone loves this recipe. I am always asked for the recipe. The only part I do not like about this recipe is that it is very sticky when you put it on the wax paper with a fork to set. Other than that it is quite easy. You will not go wrong this delicious recipe.
OOOOOOOOOOH THERE IS NOTHING BETTER THAN THESE... I ADDED MINI MASHMELLOWS TO MINE. TOOOOOOOO DIE FOR!!!
So easy to make and creamy! I loved that this recipe only used four ingredients!
Good and fun to make. I'll make them again soon!
I hadn't made these in years and they were so good for something different. Next time I will add a few more peanuts and this time I added an extra handful of noodles. Very Good!
kids love it! my sisters friend however is allergic to peanuts, so i substituted them with marshmellows! i think i like them better this way.
I had exactly one cup butterscotch chips and did not know what to do with them. Made this and added one cup of mini marshmallows and left out the nuts because I did not have any. Yummy treats.
These were okay. Didn't love them, didn't hate them. Followed the recipe to a T, but they seemed to be a bit salty for some reason.
I will make these again and again! Absolutely perfect combination of salty and sweet, crunchy & creamy. Great simple recipe.
I first made these last year when I was pregnant, and I think I ate half the batch! Delish!
Too sweet
These were easy to make, but be sure you have lots of room in your fridge to chill them! (Or set them in the snow outside, like I did!) Delicious!
So delicious! Perfect recipe for children who like to cook, too.
Easy classic that the kids love!!
All i had on hand was crunchy peanut butter, and it worked out well. Neither my toddler, husband, or I were fond of these. They lacked in flavor for me.
Everyone always loves these, especially the kids. These are great to make when you have little assistants wanting to help! I basically double this recipe, using a whole bag of chips (11 oz.), 2 cans of noodles (5 oz. each) a whole cup of creamy peanut butter and a whole cup of peanuts which I coarsely chop. They always turn out great and everyone wants the recipe. Enjoy!
Had to try these. I've used a similar recipe using butterscotch and chocolate chips instead of the peanut butter, which I prefer.
After getting tired of trying 5 star recipes that are actually 1 to 3 star recipes, I decided to make this old favorite. My mom made these when I was a kid, SOOO GOOD, and best of all, VERY, VERY easy to make! My husband's eyes lit up when he tried one, kids loved them. This one is a quick, delicious, reliable standby.
They came out great! These are just like I remember from the little candy shop I used to go to as a child. Now I can make them at home. Wonderful!
easy & delicious!!
Very easy and great...added m&m's instead of peanuts.
Really easy! I am always looking for recipes I can't mess up, and really, you cannot mess this up. I made this for a dessert potluck. Very rich...
Could eat these everyday! I mixed some with peanuts and marshmallows.
Fantastic! Plus, easy to make! Great for cookie day at work or a treat for your special someone after work!
perfect :)
Pretty good...a little too much butterscotch for my taste.
These are SOOOO GOOOOD! My friend in highschool taught me these, but without the peanuts. I sometimes prefer them without so I make a double batch, half with, half without peanuts. OH-MY-GOD GOOD.
my mom has been making these since i was little and they have always been one of our favorite cookies... and they're super easy to make! we used one whole bag of butterscotch chips, 1 cup of creamy peanut butter and one can of chow mein noodles... nothing more and they are soooo good!
Loved these little morsels. Will try peanut butter chips next time or as others did, add rice krispies or marshmallows, just so I can keep making them. Update - I made them again with an equal mix of peanuts, rice kripies and pretzel sticks. YUM
So simple, so delicious! The kids loved them and the adults tried to just eat one.. unsuccessfully. Great saturday afternoon recipe to make with the family! Thanks
Very good recipe. The whole family enjoyed this one.
This is how I like haystacks! So good with the butterscotch, peanutbutter and peanuts instead of mini marshmallows!
Easy. Tasty. Great bake sale or holliday cookie.
I love this recipe! It's such a yummy and traditional thing to make for Christmas and it's so easy too! I did everything as the recipe states except for adding mini marshmellows after the chow mein to stretch the recipe farther. There was plenty of the butterscotch/peanut butter mixture to cover everything completely. Delicious, easy and inexpensive, now that 's a good combination!!
I found this after I made some chocolate haystacks from this site that did not turn out and these came out completely different! They were DELICIOUS and everyone loved them! They were so easy to make and everyone was delighted to bring some home.
Ridiculously good!!! I can't beleive how easy they are to make... especially since I used the microwave. Yummy!
Killer recipe - FANTASTIC!! I was skeptical but we loved this recipe better than the Haystacks II recipe with semi-sweet chips....love the recipe just the way it is! My stister-in-law has shared this recipe with her friends in St. Petersburg, Russia.
super easy to make and delicious!! I made as according to recipe with no changes and they were excellent! will def. make again
I made these with chocolate chips and added a few marshmallows for a s'mores treat. They were pretty good, but I don't know that I will make them again.
We always made these when I was a kid, just never with peanuts. It's amazing how something so simple could taste so good. Great starter recipe to get your kids having fun in the kitchen!
Made this recipe for Christmas at work and then had to make again for New Year's! Everyone loved them! I took another's advice and used the Fiber One cereal and came out better. If you want less mess and more consistent size use mini muffin papers on cookie sheet.
I ate some of these when I was little couldn't find em so glad I did
We have been making these for a long time, we love them! We add marshmellows and corn Chex though. These always get gobbled up fast!
These were really simple, and easy! Thank you!
Good and Easy! My youngest son loves to help me make these and my two older sons love to help eat 'em. These are just like the ones my Mom and I would make when I was a kid.
The best no bake cookie ever!!!! I get requests for these from my whole family.
fantastic!
First time I made these, I was in a 9th grade Homemaking class in Jr. High School, back in 74-75. Have enjoyed these for years.
Yup, these are mighty good, and soooo quick/easy to make!
This was a big hit! I bet it would also taste good with white chocolate.
These were alright. I thought there was too much of a butterscotch taste.
Oooh, these were not good. They were SUUPER SWEEET! Only change I made was using a plain rice cereal instead of chow mein noodles. The peanut butter and butterscotch coating just hurt my teeth upon tasting it. I made a 1/2 recipe and got 10 with a cookie scoop. I couldn't even finish one, because of the sweetness. I tried a Fiber One version with chocolate and PB and they were pretty good. Maybe, it was the butterscotch chips.
Dont make this recipe without adding about1 cup of marshamellows after melting the butterscotch and mixing in the peanut butter... I have a family member that has been making these for years and WOW the Mellows make then 10 times better!
I love the flavor of the cookie, no doubt about that but i found the chow mein noodles to be way too hard! Making it difficult to chew the cookie, hurts the teeth sometimes.. and im a young female with strong teeth, so ya.. i think i might try with the same recipe next time with oats, nuts, and maybe corn flakes. No noodles.!
This was an easy recipe to accomplish and everyone liked them. I would take a guess and say that this isn't for people who do not really like butterscotch to begin with. The crunch of the noodles worked so well with the pb and butterscotch. This one is worth me revisiting again. Thanks for the recipe!
