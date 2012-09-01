Peanut Butter Haystacks

4.5
327 Ratings
  • 5 245
  • 4 52
  • 3 16
  • 2 8
  • 1 6

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butterscotch chips and peanut butter on top of a double boiler, or in a microwave. Blend together.

  • Stir peanuts and noodles gently into the melted peanut butter mixture.

  • Drop dough by forkfuls onto waxed paper. Cool until set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 16.8g; fat 14.8g; sodium 146.9mg. Full Nutrition
