Pastitsio

3.9
17 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 7
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

A classic pastitsio recipe is usually a layered Greek casserole of macaroni and seasoned ground lamb, topped with a thick cream sauce. This version substitutes beef in place of lamb.

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
additional:
2 hrs 15 mins
total:
4 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
15
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Meat Layer:
Macaroni Layer:
Cream Sauce Layer:

Directions

  • Prepare the meat layer: Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in onion and cook until it begins to soften, about 3 minutes. Stir in ground beef and cook until crumbly and no longer pink. Pour in water and tomato paste. Season with allspice, salt, nutmeg, cinnamon, and pepper. Cover and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat, adjust salt to taste, then refrigerate until cold. Once cold, remove any congealed fat, thoroughly mix with eggs, and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Prepare the macaroni layer: Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add macaroni and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain and rinse under cold water to cool. Mix macaroni with eggs until well coated.

  • Evenly spread 1/2 of the macaroni mixture into a 11x14x2-inch baking pan. Sprinkle with 1/2 of the grated Parmesan cheese and drizzle with 1/2 of the melted butter. Spread the meat mixture overtop, then finish with remaining macaroni. Sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese and melted butter.

  • Make the cream sauce: Mix together eggs with half-and-half. Whisk in Parmesan cheese, flour, and salt until well blended.

  • Pour the cream mixture evenly over top of the pastitsio and sprinkle with nutmeg.

  • Cover the pan with foil and bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Remove the foil and bake until the top has turned golden brown, about 30 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to stand for 15 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
430 calories; protein 27.5g; carbohydrates 27.8g; fat 23g; cholesterol 179.8mg; sodium 689.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/22/2022