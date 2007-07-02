Giant Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookies

Love this recipe! These are by far the best homemade chocolate chip cookies I have ever had. The changes I made were to use 1 3/4 cup white whole wheat pastry flour, 1 1/8 cup white sugar instead of brown and honey (what I had) and canola and coconut oils instead of shortening. I also put in half the chocolate chips (again, what I had) and it was just right. I wanted big cookies but not monster sized so I did 1/8 cup portions and baked for 11 minutes in my gas oven (runs hot) on the top rack. For those of you who are having "sticking" problems, GREASE THE COOKIE SHEET! Not just at the beginning, but between each batch. I know it says you don't have to but these are SOFT cookies and without something on the sheet they will be impossible to remove. The other thing that helps a lot is letting them cool as the recipe states. This will let the middles firm up and make them easier to lift from the sheet.