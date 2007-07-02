Giant Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookies
A good snack for the kids.
These cookies taste great and have a wonderful texture. They are very soft, and if stored properly are very soft the next day as well. I substituted butter for the shortening and added toffee chips as well, but I don't feel that adding the toffee chips was completely necessary. The baking time is just right! Your whole family will thank you for these!!!Read More
Did anyone else notice there is no toffee in this cookie! I have this exact recipe in my betty crocker cookbook and there is no white chocolate, but 6 oz of toffee chips.Read More
Super Soft!!! My fiance thought they were the best cookie he ever had. He didn't even want to share. thanks for great recipe. It's my new chocolate chip cookie recipe. :)
these cookies are great we had them on the 4th of july at are cookout and they flew off the plate.
These cookies were great. As I was making them though, the dough seemed much too wet and not quite thick enough to drop onto the sheet, so I ended up adding almost an extra cup of flour to the dough. They turned out really well that way. I also made them slightly smaller than the recipe called for. Great flavor and so soft.
These were soft and so delicious!!! I substituted the shortening for butter.
these did not turn out for me. The edges were stuck to the cookie sheet and the centers were not cooked. They literally fell apart when trying to get them off the cookie sheet. I did use skor chips instead of white chocolate chunks but do not know why that would have ruined them. Will try again with the white chocolate and see what happens.
I don't understand the toffee in the name, but it doesn't matter. These are heavenly! I had to use butter because my last stick of Crisco went to my neighbor yesterday. I made these into bars to save time, and I had to walk away before I ate the entire pan. I'll be making these again and again!
Good cookie, but too much chocolate and not enough cookie. If I had added fewer semi sweet chocolate chips and a cup of nuts they would have been perfect. I will make them again with the modifications and see how that comes out.
This was an 'ok' cookie recipe, but I found them a little bland, and soft, but not at ALL chewy....perhaps it's a personal preference thing?
I make these for our family vacation each year. There are never any leftovers. I love them!
These cookies were almost sickeningly sweet, but that could be easily remedied with less chips and the addition of nuts. The real problem with this recipe was that I couldn't get the baked cookies off the sheet without massacring them. First I tried jumbo cookies, then I tried smaller ones, then I ditched the air cookie sheet, for a traditional cookie sheet sprayed with cooking spray. The cooking spray did help some, but not enough to cleanly remove the cookies and maintain the round shape. As for the toffee, I was wondering ... If anything, the honey made this less toffee-like. And this recipe definitely could have used more flour.
mmmmm-mmmmmmm! These were great! I put extra choc. chips in and added flaked coconut! Supurb!
Followed the recipe as is, used a #24 scoop. Cookies remain very soft with an interesting toffee flavor. The first pan I took out of the oven at 14 min with indications of browned edges. But they fell flat :( , could have easily gone 2 more mins. They are the bottom layer in the photo I submitted. The second pan was 3/4 full and I left in for 15 mins. These turned out much better.
Love this recipe! These are by far the best homemade chocolate chip cookies I have ever had. The changes I made were to use 1 3/4 cup white whole wheat pastry flour, 1 1/8 cup white sugar instead of brown and honey (what I had) and canola and coconut oils instead of shortening. I also put in half the chocolate chips (again, what I had) and it was just right. I wanted big cookies but not monster sized so I did 1/8 cup portions and baked for 11 minutes in my gas oven (runs hot) on the top rack. For those of you who are having "sticking" problems, GREASE THE COOKIE SHEET! Not just at the beginning, but between each batch. I know it says you don't have to but these are SOFT cookies and without something on the sheet they will be impossible to remove. The other thing that helps a lot is letting them cool as the recipe states. This will let the middles firm up and make them easier to lift from the sheet.
