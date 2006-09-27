Chocolate Chip Cake Mix Cookies

A marvelously, moist cookie for the chocoholic. Quick and easy!

By Esther Anderson

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix together the cake mix, eggs, oil, raisins, oatmeal and chocolate chips. Stir well.

  • Drop by teaspoonful onto a greased cookie sheet (Baking stones yield best results). Bake for about 8-10 minutes.

  • Remove from oven and let cool for 1 minute before removing from cookie sheet. NOTE: For even more chocolate, put a large chocolate kiss in the center of each cookie 1 minute before removing from oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
72 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 10g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 6.2mg; sodium 60.3mg. Full Nutrition
