Chocolate Chip Cake Mix Cookies
A marvelously, moist cookie for the chocoholic. Quick and easy!
I make cake mix cookies all the time. You can use any flavor cake mix along with 2 eggs and 1/2 cup oil. You practically can't mess these up! I love butter pecan cake mixes or red velvet with cream cheese frosting! My husband likes a spice cake mix with a packet instant oatmeal, 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1 cup riasins. They seem to stay soft even without being sealed extra tight. My best advice, don't overbake them and you'll never go wrong. A great thing to experiment with, get the kid's involved!Read More
I used applesauce instead of oil and devil's food cake mix. The cookies were very moist-all most like a brownie.
These cookies are absolutely amazing! Everyone that I have made them for has ended up calling me later that day and asking for the recipe. It's so easy and takes less than 5 minutes prep and I usually have all the ingredients on hand. The only change I made was to add about 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts and I omitted the raisins. Thanks for sharing such a great recipe.
I loved this recipe...it was super easy! I used a butter cake mix and substituted white chocolate chips and cranberries. I made three dozen and brought them to my work, they were gone in less than an hour. Bravo! I'll be looking forward to trying out new substitutions.
This is such a great recipe because its so versatile. I used white cake mix, 1/2 cup white chocolate chips, and about a quarter cup coconut. I also used a little almond extract. My husbands favorite is chocolate mix with butterscotch chips. Ive also done yellow cake mix with semi sweet chips and crushed walnuts. All of them are great! I love experimenting!
I used a chocolate pudding in the mix cake mix. The cookies taste so good and it was super easy. I thought about omiting the raisons, but I left them in and I am glad I did. I added 1/4 cup of water (like another reviewer added water) and liked using slightly less dense batter.
Excellent Excellent Excellent, have I said these are Excellent. Sooooo easy to make, brought them to work, had to give the receipe to 3 people. We are making them today with a white cake mix and toffee pices and choch chips. Thanks a bunch for a great recipe.
I used the chocolate cake mix for my first batch and they turned out great... added a little extra oil then what the recipe called for and I used a spice cake mix for the second batch. Fantastic. I will definately make again Stephanie
Very Yummy! I went exactly by this recipe but added 1/2 cup craisons instead of the full cup of chocolate chips. Very moist and loads of delicious flavor!
I used the peanut butter/pudding cake mix and I added walnuts. The cookies turned out moist and rich. I also used melted butter (I did not have veg. oil).
Great recipe! Perfect when you just want to make a couple dozen cookies without a great big mess. I made these with chocolate cake mix, craisins, and mini chocolate chips. They were very sweet! You could use any type of cake mix with complimenting mix-ins. I drizzled pink frosting in stripes across the top and used pink and red sprinkles to make them look more fancy.
As far as cake mix cookies go, these are about as good as they get. (I intended to eat one for reviewing purposes and ate two instead) As I always do with other similar cake mix cookie recipes, I swapped out the oil for butter and still added another 2 T. of oil. I also added a teaspoon each of chocolate and vanilla extracts. The stir-ins, I'm sure the submitter would agree, are so versatile - clean out your cabinets of odds and ends I say! In this case I did use the raisins, but I threw in a couple of handfuls of "bottom of the box" Rice Krispies for the oatmeal, and about half a bag of mini M&Ms for the mini chocolate chips. After chilling the dough about an hour, I made them a little bigger than specified using a small scoop, flattened them slightly, and baked them JUST until set, about 12 minutes. They turn out soft, chewy and uniformly round. And pretty darned good. And, at least with this chocolate version, you don't detect that "cake mix taste."
These are very good! I used a Duncan Hines brand dark chocolate cake mix, only 1/3 cup of oil, and omitted the raisins because we don't like raisins in our cookies. I baked them in my mini muffin pan for 10 minutes and they turned out fabulous. I love the addition of oats. It gives these cookies some body and texture. Thanks for a great recipe!
In order to give an ACCURATE review, I did this recipe exactly as printed. I didn't tell my kids there were raisins in the cookies - my 5 year old spotted them, but liked them anyway. They are so easy to make, and really good. I will try many variations, and the first thing I will do is switch wheat germ for the oats - gotta get it in the kids somehow! A great recipe, with so many options. Would be excellent for a cookie exchange! (I used a 1 tbsp scoop for the dough and while the first batch was cooking, scooped the remainder of the dough onto waxed paper to save time. Yield was 4 1/2 dozen.)
I have used chocolate cake mix and added 1 cup of crushed Heath bars and 1 cup chopped pecans. My family loved them and the cookies were gone in about 2 hrs.Love this recipe. RJD1247
My family didn't like this at all! It tasted like something was missing. Sorry
I had to make a batch of cookies in a hurry so decided on this one. I have never used a cake mix for cookies as I have always felt a cake is a cake and cookies are cookies, both making from scratch whenever possible. Having said that....they did taste better than I expected and although I may not use this method as my absolute go to, I definitely would in a pinch. I used a Devil's Food (with pudding in mix) and mini Hershey baking kisses in place of the chocolate chips. Other than that everything was per recipe. Recipe yielded 45 cookies on the small to medium size for me.
I'll start out by saying, I typed in fast & easy cookies in the search box to see what might pop up because, I needed a fast & easy cookie recipe ASAP! None came up so I searched and found this one in no time, and am glad to say it should be under fast & easy cookie. I followed tips from others and used crasins and added 1/4 c. water. Thank You for submitting this recipe, it was just what I needed, when I needed it!
We LOVED these! So yummy! I omitted the raisins, reduced the oil to 1/3 cup, and added a few dashes of almond extract and vanilla, just for an enhancement even though you can't really taste it, but it gives it a little "something extra". Fast, Easy and Delicous! The perfect combination!
these are a snap to make...under 1 hour from start to finish. Are they Tollhouse?...no...but great for busy moms or when one just wants to whip up a batch to have for an evening snack, or kids home from school. I used a Pillsbury Golden Butter Recipe mix, only had a handful of raisins left, and added about 2 cups of chips of various sorts(toffee bits, chocolate, butterscotch, bittersweet chunks, peanut butter), and on the recommendation of another reviewer, added 1/3 cup more water for a cake-like cookie. After I mixed it up I thought the batter was a bit too loose, so I added about 1/4 cup more of oats and they were perfect. They don't spread much in the oven, it makes alot if using a smaller cookie scoop, and the taste is great! Nice and soft! Give them a try if you are in a hurry....you won't be dissapointed considering the time and ease. Tons of variation possibilities make this a versatile recipe.
this recipi is a bag of chips alright. i also tried white cake mix with white chocolate chips,raspberry flavored cranberries and walnuts...WOW. A big hit. every one who tried them asked for the recipi
My cake mix recipe uses: 1 cake mix, 1 egg and one carton of cool whip. Mix together and roll in powdered sugar and bake. Yum...I'll have to try the applesauce version.
I subbed in walnuts instead of raisins but other than that I followed it exactly. They were quite yummy and everyone loved them.
This is a WONDERFUL go to recipe. I've made different variations. So far, friends and family like lemon cake mix and white chocolate chips. I LOVED using sugar free chocolate cake mix and sugar free chocolate chips. You can always use egg substitute and applesauce to cut even more calories. My mom is diabetic and this was a treat for her. Thanks again for this easy, go to, recipe.
these cookies are really good, easy to make and stay soft and fresh for a really long time!!!!! I used the chocolate cake mix and they turned out awesome!
Very Yummy, I thought these cookies were great! They are so quick and easy. I tried making some with the chocolate in the center but found them too sweet. I found there is enough chocolate in them already.But i did use chocolate chunks insted of chips. I am sure I will use this for years.
Great recipe for the not-so-great bakers out there. Super easy, I made two batches (produced 120 stone-sized cookies) and brought them into work after frosting with fall colors for the first day of autumn. They were a hit and I love them because they stayed soft! I omitted the raisins, and next time I may omit the chocolate chips (although they were tasty with-I prefer plain cookies). Try this recipe!
These were very good, I made large cookies for a bake sale and they turned out beautiful.I got about a dozen per batch due to the size of the cookies I made. I omitted the raisins because I just don't like raisins.
These are like brownies, if you use devils food cake mix, but it allows you to make a few at a time rather than a whole pan. These are great because for one thing, they mix up in about 5 min. if that. And good and chocolate-y. I added walnuts instead of raisins.
They had great flavor but were a bit on he messy side. Choclate chip seems to be too much. I will try again with less chips or maybe even mini m&m's
A nice change from traditional chocolate chip cookies, and faster to prepare. I used regular yellow cake mix with pudding, and an entire package of semi-sweet chocolate chips. I also added about 1/3 c water to make the dough less dense. This resulted in a more cake-like texture. My husband liked the raisins in it.
i am giving 4 stars for the nice idea, i wasnt impressed by the tast, felt no differnce from the cake, the look of these cookies wasnt really attractive, but for a chocolate lover this is a hit. Thanks though for the recipe.
As is written it is 2 stars; adjusted it is 5 stars. I baked the first batch 10 minutes and because there were warnings to not overbake, I took them out of the oven. Even after they cooled they could be rolled up in dough balls. I baked the next batch 15 minutes and they were perfect and quite good. I like them mae with dried cranberries and white chocolate chips.
these little things are addictive! My little boy calls them "brownie cookies"
I accidentally got a cake mix without pudding, and being afraid it would hurt the recipe, I made homemade pudding for the cookies and they turned out AMAZING!
These cookies are awesome and they are so easy!
It had to be me! These did not work out for me.I used a golden butter w/pudding mix, 2 cups of semi-sweet chips, oats, raisins, and a little extra water for a more cake like cookie.
chewy....but good and quick
Who knew you could make cookies so easily. My new favorite quick treat for the kids or if I have to take cookies somewhere. My favorite is a white cake mix with M&Ms. Not the most amazing flavor but 5 stars for simplicity.
Great cookie!.. I used half the oats because it was all I had and didn't add raisins or anything because I frosted them for St. Patricks Day! Thanks!..
I tried adding pudding mix to the recipe like the one reviewer mentioned - but I didn't add enough or I added too much. Did you make the pudding and then added it? Or did you just add the powder? Curious. Great cookies when I followed the original
I'm making them now,but I used extra dark chocolate baking chips,and pumpkin spice chips,really chocolaty,but that's ok I'm a chocoholic,so the more chocolate the better!!
