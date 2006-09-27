Chocolate Chip Cake Mix Cookies

As far as cake mix cookies go, these are about as good as they get. (I intended to eat one for reviewing purposes and ate two instead) As I always do with other similar cake mix cookie recipes, I swapped out the oil for butter and still added another 2 T. of oil. I also added a teaspoon each of chocolate and vanilla extracts. The stir-ins, I'm sure the submitter would agree, are so versatile - clean out your cabinets of odds and ends I say! In this case I did use the raisins, but I threw in a couple of handfuls of "bottom of the box" Rice Krispies for the oatmeal, and about half a bag of mini M&Ms for the mini chocolate chips. After chilling the dough about an hour, I made them a little bigger than specified using a small scoop, flattened them slightly, and baked them JUST until set, about 12 minutes. They turn out soft, chewy and uniformly round. And pretty darned good. And, at least with this chocolate version, you don't detect that "cake mix taste."