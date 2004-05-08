Easy Chocolaty Brownies
This is a really easy recipe that uses no oil or eggs. It whips up in a flash and is especially good for impromptu gatherings of kids.
FANTASTIC RECIPE! I made a few minor changes - I used 2 cups of chocolate chips instead of the m&ms (one to mix in the brownies, one to sprinkle on top). I also added a cup of chopped walnuts. I baked them in a 13x9 pan for about 40 minutes - delicious!Read More
I prepared the recipe as written except that I left out the M&M's and 1 of the cups of chocolate chips. The brownies were very cake like (even in a 10 x 15 jelly roll pan) and kinda tough. I didn't find them to be particularly moist either. They were SUPER FAST to make though. I probably won't make them again unless I am short on time.Read More
These brownies taste like chocolate cake! They were good, very moist in the center, & I did get a lot of compliments on it! (although nobody called it a brownie, they kept asking for more cake!).. I baked it for 35 minutes in a 9x13 pan.. Thanks!
These were really simple! I had run out of eggs and needed a good recipe that didn't need them. This was it! I only had french vanilla cake mix on hand, but it still worked great. I had expected these to be a little chewier, but a super fast snack cake when you need something in a hurry...you chocolate cravers know what I mean!!
These were pretty good - and better the second day. I found chocolate mint pudding (by Jello) at the grocery store and used that instead of plain chocolate. Wow - great flavor! I also used a 9x13 pan and they baked for exactly 35 min. People raved about them. Worth making.
These were very simple to make, but I would not consider them brownies at all. They are okay if you want to make a cake and are short on ingredients.
My husband and kids wanted something chocolatey, but I did not have any eggs for a cake. They loved this recipe. My son wants me to makes these for his birthday treat as school! A great easy recipe!
This recipe was so easy to make and the end result was extremely chocolatety, goey centered brownies. They were still moist the next morning. I just had to cut the baking time down by 5 min.
I only had vanilla pudding in the house, but it worked just fine~ I added a little bit of cocoa powder, too, to make up for the vanilla flavor, but I don't think it would have mattered if I hadn't. These came out to be very moist, fudgy brownies~ I can't believe there's no oil or eggs in them. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
this is a recipe I have used in the past and everone that had one of these simply made brownies was hooked!They are delicious!
I made these tonight since I had cake mix, but not enough eggs. As others have said, these really aren't brownies...more of a dense cake. Still tasty, though. I had leftover frosting that needed to be used, so I put that on and it was very good. I would recommend this, but not if you're looking for a traditional brownie.
I have made these for years! You can use any combination of cake mix and pudding...I like using spice cake and butterscotch pudding!
I made these not long ago and thought it'd be great for something quick and chocolatey. It is quick and easy. They were just ok hot, but we didn't care for them after that. It's kind of bland and needs something to give that little punch. It's not often any dessert gets thrown out in my house of three boys, but the rest of these did.
