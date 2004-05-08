Easy Chocolaty Brownies

This is a really easy recipe that uses no oil or eggs. It whips up in a flash and is especially good for impromptu gatherings of kids.

Recipe by Micki Stout

30
2 - 1/2 dozen
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray 15 x 10 inch jelly roll pan with nonstick cooking spray.

  • Prepare pudding as directed in large mixing bowl. Whisk in the cake mix. Stir in chocolate chips.

  • Pour batter into prepared pan. Sprinkle with mini M and M's, if desired. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until middle of brownies spring back up when touched. Cool completely and cut into 30 squares.

157 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 2.3mg; sodium 205.7mg. Full Nutrition
