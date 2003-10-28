Macaroons III
Simple soft, chewy recipe. You can add a lot of things or... nothing at all. I have never tried them chocolate covered but I am sure this recipe, after cooled, could be dipped in chocolate as well!
I changed this receipe just a bit.. I added 2/3 cup of flour (stops the spreading) and altered the extract amount to 1 tsp of Almond extract + 1 1/2 tsp of Vanilla extract. I baked them for 12 minutes at 350F on a non-stick airbake cookie sheet that I sprayed with non-stick cooking spray. Yummy!!Read More
this recipe should me made on parchment paper. no clean up and the macaroons slide right off.Read More
We cracked the code -- UNSWEETENED coconut is the key! Our first attempt involved sweetened coconut, which resulted in a delightful macaroon soup. We realize the recipe doesn't call for sweetened coconut, but when you hit the baking aisle of the grocery store, that tends to be the first (and often only!) type you see. So, on to the health food store for unsweetened coconut, and macaroon perfection was soon achieved.
This has always been a favorite recipe of mine to use every year at Christmas. Over the years of making them I have learned a few things. One thing I recommend is use parchment paper or a silicone mat. I remember these were sticky and a little hard to take off the cookie sheet in years past. Another thing I recommend is once you scoop the "dough" on the mat is to damp your fingers and lightly tap down any of coconut flakes that may be sticking up to prevent burning. These cookies also need to sit awhile before enjoying being that if they don't have time to fully cool, they will fall apart. But nonetheless, great macaroon in my book. Oh, side note: I used Fat free condensed milk this time and they came out great!
These are perfect. They are delicious and simple; moist and chewy. I added almond extract instead of vanilla. Just be VERY careful when removing them from the cookie sheet. DON'T USE YOUR FINGER TO GET IT OFF OF THE SPATULA!!! Remember the warnings about hot caramel??? Well, hot sweetened condensed milk is just as sticky!
I was going to add this recipe myself, seeing as I made it last night, but I found it already on here instead! I used 8 cups of unsweetened coconut, 1 small can of sweetened condensed milk, and two teaspoons of vanilla extract. I had to use my electric mixer to mix everything really well. Simply drop these onto a well greased pan and bake for 8 minutes. They are fragile when they first come out, so be careful when you transfer them on a plate to cool. I love these simple treats!
These were super easy to make and came out perfect the first time. The flavor was outstanding. I didn't have any problems with running or anything, will be making time and time again.
I made these for a fast cookie for my children (and because I LOVE coconut). They are a snap to make though they are quite sticky. If not careful they will fall apart when removing from the baking sheets. I think they are better when aged a day or two in an airtight container.
Growing up in Germany where all sorts of Macaroons are a given during xmass, I was not impressed. I should have questioned this when this recipe only called for 3 ingredients, no egg whites no powder sugar. Traditional Macaroons are more of a Meringues type cookie.
I added the 2/3 c. flour someone else mentioned, and they turned out beautifully! It's a good thing I didn't find this super easy recipe earlier, because I love macaroons! ;-)
I make this all the time. With one addition to teaspoons of almond extract. Make these can be perfect.
Our class loved this tasty easy to make recipe- very sweet, and we changed to add 1/2 tsp Almond extract and 1/2 tsp vanilla for a full flavor. Next time we will cook them a little longer.
These are not what I wanted. I was looking for a more cake like texture but still moist. This is also the same recipe they give on the coconut package. I was not impressed.
This recipe is great! I followed the recipe as far as the ingredients go... I did read another review that suggested turning up the temp of the oven for the first part of cooking, and that is what I did. This is a KEEPER!
I wasn't at all happy with this recipe. It was no more than a sweet ball of coconut. Also very hard to remove from the pan to a cooling rack without falling apart. Cookie is very light and airy. The edges brown up nice, but tops stayed very white.
2 alterations in my kitchen might by some, be considered a helpful/delightful addition. I reduced 2 teaspoons of vanilla by half and added 1 teaspoon of almond extract, then mixed ingredients as per recipe. Setting mixture aside while mixing 2 egg whites & 1/4 tspn of salt to stiff peaks, adding whites to coconut mixture & fold ing it in completely. The egg whites help the coconut toast evenly, and the bottoms of the macaroons brown to a nice warm gold. I used an ice cream scoop 1/2 to 3/4 (choose amount and remain consistent with amount) full of mixture to make identical macaroon mounds on parchment lined sheet and at 325 deg. F, cook exactly 25 mins.. (Consistent sized macaroons all toast up together.)...
These were so simple to make and very very tasty. My mom made them first, and then I tried them, she made hers by a teaspoon full, I thought they were too small so I used a full heaping teaspoon full, they were perfect. No sticking on the cookie sheets, nothing to making these little gems and a big hit in my family! Thanks for sharing!
if i could give it 0 stars i would...they were sickly sweet and all that sugary condensed milk burned really easily!
This is an excellent recipe, easy to make and easier to eat. They never last long enough for me to know how they keep, lol. Also, using different extract flavours adds variety - try lemon or orange! Fabulous :)
Wonderful. I wanted to add something to my Christmas cookie plate that wasn't chocolate. These were quick, easy & very tasty. Next time I'll try either dipping in chocolate or adding chocolate chips.
These were very good. They were also easy to make. This recipe is a keeper.
I'm not a great coconut lover myself, but I baked it for my sister's boyfriend who loves it. He said it was delicious, but I don't really trust him on that point. This is more kind of a candy than a cookie. A piece of advice, though: grease your hands before dropping dough, or do it using two teaspoons.
Great Cookies. Might have been my oven but they got brown before they were cooked. Other then that everyone loved them.
This one flopped for me. I greased my pan very well even though it was non-stick, but they stuck. It was so bad I thought I would have to throw the pan away. They did taste good — what could be scraped up.
Perfect recipe! Used unsweetened coconut and covered tray with parchment paper. No issues with sticking or spreading! Will definately do again!
I loved this cookie so much...thanks Gayle
This was great - so quick and easy to make. I topped mine with one big chocolate chip. Everyone loves them.
I've made this recipe for many years just because of the simplicity. I have found that when my mixture spreads, if I add more coconut to the mixture that stops the spreading because it takes care of the extra liquid.
I didn't enjoy this at all.
I really don't like cocounut but had some left from another recipe and wanted to use it up. Needless to say, I didn't try the cookies but the people that did loved them. I found this to be easy to make and I had all the ingredients on hand. I'll use this recipe again for coconut loving friends in my Christmas cookie trays.
I made them a little bigger and they came out more flat, dropping the dough on parchment paper. I melted 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips and 1 tablespoon butter and separately 1/2 cup milk chocolate chips and 1 tablespoon butter in the microwave, stirring well, then dipped half the macaroons in the dark chocolate mixture and half in the milk chocolate mixture, dipping the bottom and using a spoon to sprinkle some chocolate on top of the cookies. I laid the dipped cookies back on the parchment paper to cool and let the chocolate set.
while in the oven the sweetened condensed milk seeped out and all over the tray--what a MESS. Was able to salvage balls of coconut-they are cooling now but I am not hopeful
Great and super easy! Be sure and remove at once, as it says. A FANTASTIC chocolate dip for these cookies is to melt 12 oz. butterscotch chips, 12 oz. chocolate chips, and half a block of paraffin (wax for candy making) in a double boiler, mixing with a wire whisk until smooth. The mixture turns out very silky, and stays that way. It is a fantastic tasting and easy-to-work-with melt, and works great if you dip the cookies halfway into the melt (very pretty!). You can use what's leftover from the melt onto the "Hocky Pucks" recipe on this site. Thanks for the macaroon recipe!
These were so easy and delicious! I will be making these for my Christmas cookie tray.
I took these to a cookie swap and they were a hit! My boyfriend asks for them regularly now!
