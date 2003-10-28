Macaroons III

Simple soft, chewy recipe. You can add a lot of things or... nothing at all. I have never tried them chocolate covered but I am sure this recipe, after cooled, could be dipped in chocolate as well!

Recipe by Gayle Marie Larson

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
23 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
5 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the coconut, sweetened condensed milk, and vanilla until well blended. Drop by teaspoonfuls, one inch apart, onto the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven, or until edges are slightly browned. Using a moistened spatula, remove at once from baking sheets. Cool on cooling racks until firm. Store in a covered container at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
51 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 7g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 2.2mg; sodium 26.9mg. Full Nutrition
