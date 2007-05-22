Soft Peanut Butter Cookies

Peanut butter cookies that stay soft with a good flavor but not too sweet! You won't make another recipe after this one!

By Cindy Duvall

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine margarine, peanut butter, sugars, egg, and vanilla. Blend together very well.

  • Add flour, baking soda and salt with mixer. Chill dough 15 minutes in the refrigerator. Roll into balls by hand.

  • Place on sprayed cookie sheet and bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven until edges very lightly browning (about 7 to 10 minutes). Don't overcook. We store them in a plastic storage containers, and they stay soft!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 33.5g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 272.8mg. Full Nutrition
