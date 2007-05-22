Soft Peanut Butter Cookies
Peanut butter cookies that stay soft with a good flavor but not too sweet! You won't make another recipe after this one!
Peanut butter cookies that stay soft with a good flavor but not too sweet! You won't make another recipe after this one!
If I were to rate on flavor alone I would rate it a 5. If you are going to use this recipe you really need to pay attention to them because they can easily overbake. The recipe says to take them out when the edges turn a light brown, but in my experience the edges never changed color. I was afraid I was going to underbake them so I kept waiting for them to change and they didn't. I finally took them out and the overbaked product was crumbly. With the next batch I just took them out at 9 minutes and they turned out great. So watch your time, not the edges!Read More
The cookies were good but definately needed more peanut butter in them. First off, I hate it when people rate the recipe based off of their version!! Please do not rate recipes unless you have tried them exactly as written. Otherwise post your own recipe with the changes you thought were better. It's very annoying to look through recipes and find a million different versions and rated randomly. I want to know what people thought of this particular recipe...not yours!!!Read More
If I were to rate on flavor alone I would rate it a 5. If you are going to use this recipe you really need to pay attention to them because they can easily overbake. The recipe says to take them out when the edges turn a light brown, but in my experience the edges never changed color. I was afraid I was going to underbake them so I kept waiting for them to change and they didn't. I finally took them out and the overbaked product was crumbly. With the next batch I just took them out at 9 minutes and they turned out great. So watch your time, not the edges!
these cookies are awesome. I did alter them a bit though. First, I added 3/4 cup peanutbutter (instead of 1/2). I used 1/2 cup honey in the place of sugar like someone else recommended. Plus I also replaced 3/4 cup of flour with oats. The result was really soft and peanutbuttery cookies. I took them to a party and someone said "Hope your are not expecting to leave with any of these"
The cookies were good but definately needed more peanut butter in them. First off, I hate it when people rate the recipe based off of their version!! Please do not rate recipes unless you have tried them exactly as written. Otherwise post your own recipe with the changes you thought were better. It's very annoying to look through recipes and find a million different versions and rated randomly. I want to know what people thought of this particular recipe...not yours!!!
YUMMY! These came out great. I followed other people's suggestions and did the following: Used 3/4 cup oats in place of 3/4 cup flour. Used both wheat and white flour. 1/4 cup honey to substitute the brown sugar. Pressed fork crisscross into cookies 7 minute into baking. Let bake 2 minutes more after that. The cookie dough is much runnier than regular pbutter cookie dough, but don't worry! It is supposed to be that way. Because of this you really cannot "roll" them. You just have to place them by rounded teaspoons onto the pan. Aside from what I wrote above, I followed the recipe. I know someone else mentioned that they used butter, but I used margarine (SmartBalance) and it worked fine. Thank you for this recipe! They are soft and delicious.
I made the cookies exactly as written, and agree with the others that they need more peanut butter. I think 3/4 cup peanut butter would be about right. Cooked them for 8 minutes and took them out of the oven. Allowed them to sit on the cookie sheet for a few minutes to set, then moved them to a cooling rack. After cooling, they are crisp on the outside, soft on the inside. They do seem like they could become crunchy cookies in a day or so though.
The recipe is just what I needed for the famous "peanut butter hershey kiss" cookies. The cookies came out great (but I listened to the other reviews and put in 3/4 c. of peanut butter).
Wonderful Recipe!! I personally like to cook them in muffin pans b/c it makes them easy to pack as lunch snacks and are cute and yummy!
This was just the recipe I was looking for. I doubled the recipe to create less work later...made about 6 dozen cookies with double batch. I also added a bit more peanut butter. Since I am a fan of cookies with chips in them, I also put in a cup of Ghirardelli 60% cocoa chips. The turned out just perfect!
Awesome! Replaced margarine with butter, and used whole wheat graham flour instead of all purpose. Turned out great with the textured flour, and more fiber-Boyfriend loved them and said a 9 out of 10.
They were decent when fresh but hard when rewarmed from freezer.
I love this recipe it is sooooooo good!!!! Thank you for shareing this recipe!!!
I stumbled upon this recipe when looking at "singforyoursupperblog.com". They looked so good (and I am not even a big fan of p.b. cookies) that I had to make them. They are FABULOUS! Made them with the recommended change of using 3/4 c. peanut butter. They are best eaten when cooled and taste like you scooped a spoonful of peanut butter right out of the jar and kissed it with just the right amount of sweetness. They are soft and somewhat delicate with a very slight crunch to the outside and tender soft on the in. Of course the better the peanut butter you use the better a cookie you will have. Very very good.
Nice and soft as promised. Not a tremendous amount of peanut butter flavor though. I added some chocolate chips for fun. I would make these again and add more peanut butter. Loved the texture of these. Buttery soft inside and only slightly crisp outside. Very decadent.
I have tried so many other recipes that I hated. I made this recipe the first time and they came out FABULOUS! I doubled the peanut butter as suggested by a few others 'cause I love PB. I have also made the recipe with Spleda (white & brown) and had great success. Also, try not to overcook for best results.
These are really good and I used this recipe a thousand times with never a problem.
This is a funny one, made the cookies and got side tracked and forgot one of the ingredients and didn't realize, so when my boyfriend came over he tryed the cookies and said they were good but did not taste like peanut butter cookies ((readers are you following me now yes the ingredient missing was the PEANUT BUTTER,)) but I must say the cookies were very good tasted like a sugar cookie, so I put some peanut butter and jelly on the cookies and made a sandwich with them, and I must say they are pretty good. so if there is any one like me and forget the pb try this ENJOY
These are by far the most amazing peanut butter cookies I have ever made!!! They were sooo moist, and delicious!!! Instead of sugar though, I used honey, and they turned out just amazing.
This was such a good recipe! I only made a half batch because i wanted to try it out, but used a whole jumbo egg, so i might double the egg in the whole recipe, I like nice soft cookies! I also did half powder/half white sugar, which i always like to do for most cookies. Used them to make pb kiss cookies, and they were awesome! I made them 3 days ago and have kept them in a tupperware, theyre still soft and delicious!
Very good and yes they are still soft the next day. I didn't taste the peanut butter much, next time I will add more peanut butter.
recipe was very, very easy to follow. when they bake, they dont really flatten much, so i just pressed those classic peanut butter fork imprints on the tops of the rolled balls of cookie dough before i put them in the oven to help flatten them a bit. we ate them like 30 minutes after they were done, and the middle was slightly cake like; very, very soft cookies. these would be great with a glass of milk i think...just dont dunk them to long, they may get soggy ;)... next time i will either add more peanut butter, or put in those chocolate & peanut butter chips in there because the peanut butter taste wasnt as BOLD as i hoped it would be which is why i only gave it 4 and not 5 stars... maybe i'll just experiment with different brands of peanut butter... today i used Peter Pan, next time i'll try Jiff of Skipp, maybe they will create more of the "peanut butter" taste i was craving today... hope this was helpful
These are one if not the best Peanut Butter Cookies I have ever made and I have been baking for years. I made 2 double batches and the first batch I made was taste tested by the whole family and they all gave me a thumbs up. When I made my second batch I had realized that I had left out the brown sugar in the first batch and I must say the cookies taste almost the same. It's nice to know this recipe is forgiving like that. Needless to say both double batches came out simply wonderful. This recipe will be put in my recipe box for me to use for years to come and to put smiley faces on my friends and family. Knowing that I am baking the tastiest morsels I cam make. Thank you for such a wonderful recipe.
These are the best Peanut Butter Cookies that I've ever made. They are so moist and delicious! I always add chocolate chips and peanut butter chips to them. My daughter loves them! Thanks for sharing this great recipe, Cindy. =)
I followed the recipe exactly. Even cooked them exactly 10 minutes and they stayed soft!! I am impressed by this recipe! Give it a try, awesome!!
I followed this recipe as written. I felt that the cookie spread out too much and became flat. Others recommended adding oatmeal, but I wanted to try the recipt as is. But I do believe that they could use modification. Plus, they bake very quickly, you have to watch these!
A very, very good soft peanut butter cookie! I took the advice of others and added 2 extra tablespoons of peanut butter. Instead of using a fork to flatten them I used the bottom of a drinking glass for a smoother finish. I love this web site but my pet peeve is people who review a recipe after making several changes to the original, but I have to add that I did drizzle melted chocolate chips over mine and they looked and tasted great. But to give credit to the submitter, they were great right out of the oven w/out the chocolate. I will definately use this recipe again!
This recipe was great! Peanut butter cookies are my favorite and I've always wanted to make them from scratch but I never thought it would turn out ok. Let's just say that my boyfriend ate the entire batch. I had only 2 cookies! Now he wants me to make more tonight.
I should have read ALL the reviews apparently. I made them as the recipe said, and they are ok if you are in dire need of a cookie. But as for this recipe, i will not be making it again. There was WAY TOO MUCH flour in this. The first batch was dry and crumbly...and the 2nd batch i added some water too to hopefully salvage it, and it was better but not by much. There are MUCH better recipes out there for PB cookies!
I loved this recipe. It was soft and very tasty. I also used 3/4 cup of peanut butter which gave the cookies a pleasant peanut butter taste without being too much. We ate the cookies so fast it didn't have time to get stale.
These are absolutely the best peanut butter cookies I have ever tasted! I did not have any problems mentioned by other reviewers, such as cookies hardening or spreading too much. I used butter instead of margerine, otherwise I went by the letter of the recipe. I squished the balls just a little with a fork in a classic criss-cross pattern.
My husband, who honestly eats peanut butter toast at least twice a day and is a total peanut butter cookie snob loved these!!! I give 4 stars for the original recipe, 5 stars if you double the peanut butter!!!
These cookies are amazing as is, though I keep tweaking it to get a chewier cookie (they're soft, yes, chewie, no). I guess I've made them about half a dozen times since I found the recipe about a month ago. I've tripled the amount of peanut butter and added a little more brown sugar (about quarter cup), and also I like to add peanut butter chips. I replace 1/2 cup of the creamy peanut butter for extra crunchy, because it adds the little peanut pieces, which is awesome. Thanks for the recipe! Oh, and if you only have bread flour on hand (ahem, oops), use about 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 cups instead of 1 3/4.
These are excellent! so delicious. I followed the other reviewers' advice and used 3/4 c peanut butter but I'm not sure you need to because they were REALLY peanut buttery (which I love, but I can see why it was originally written for less). I made them using the pampered chef big scoop and 9 minutes was perfect on a silpat mat but I thought the cookies were too big for the hersheys kisses I put on top so I switched to a smaller scoop. At this size, 8-9 minutes max and they were great!
Soft with lot of peanut butter flavor. Will make these again and again.
1st batch of these cookies I made exactly as stated. While good, our family felt that it definatly needed more peanutbutter! So I bumped the peanut butter up to 1 cup for the second batch. Like someone else said, dont pay attention to edges, pay attention to time! By the times that the edges start to change you have way over cooked them. Overall great taste and they are soft. Stored in a zippy or a sealed cookie jar, they stay that way for several days. =)
YUM! I took other's advice: subbed 1/4c honey for brown sugar, 3/4c oatmeal for 3/4c of the flour and doubled the pntbtr. I used crunchy pntbutter instead of creamy and also added butterscotch chips. Flattened balls w/bottom of rock glass. Baked 9 minutes and they came out beautiful! Very good, soft cookie - the whole family loves them! Thanks for the recipe!
burnt first batch and they tasted like crud but did it again and tasted pretty good. flavor good.
Great SOFT cookie. I have to double this when I make it.
Very good soft cookies cookies and stayed soft after refrigerating covered, I used a butter scooper to make into balls and they were the perfect size and turned out very pretty. Will make again.
Very yummy cookies. Thanks for sharing Cindy...my boys loved them ;)!!!!!
This was wonderful! However, I can't give all the credit to the recipe since I altered it, so I don't know exactly how it'd turn out. First, I used butter instead of margarine. Then I omitted the brown sugar and used 1/4 cup of honey instead (basically half of what was asked for brown sugar..depending on what you set the servings too). I also did half and half with the flour; half whole wheat and half all purpose. I also did half traditional scored cookies and the other half I left unscored and added chocolate chips. These were VERY soft and VERY tastey. My daughter is begging me for more as I type. lol
I thought these were awful. They tasted like they were still raw and I cooked them longer than the recipe said to. They were VERY greasy.
I love peanut butter so I did put in 3/4 C of peanut butter. I have to say I was cursing these cookies as I was trying to shape them. They were super crumbly. I felt like they didn't need to be cooled in the fridge for 15 minutes. They were much easier to mold once I got them back up to room temp. I got them together and pressed them down (some I had to push back together once flattened) in a traditional cris-cross pattern. I ended up leaving them in the oven for 11 minutes because they were way too soft at 7 minutes. Once they cooled they had a slight crunch on the edges and soft in the center. Absolutely delicious!!! I will be making them again.
These cookies are the bomb! These cookies look so soft when they're baking that they fooled me into thinking they weren't done. I will take them out after 8 or 9 min next time. Regardless, they were still wonderful. I added ~1/2 cup of Reese's pieces to the batter, and since these cookies aren't overly sweet to begin with, it was the perfect touch!
Cookie dough is the first test for me - this recipe made the BEST pb cookie dough I have ever tasted! I used a melon baller to scoop them onto the cookie sheet instead of rolling them into balls. Very quick, very easy, and delicious!
These cookies are so soft - AWESOME!! - my husband just loved them - I added chopped dry roasted peanuts. They are so moist - THE best peanut butter cookie out there!!
The best ever peanut butter cookie I have had anywhere!
Awesome! This recipe is perfect. For true peanut butter cookie lovers only.
These are the best tasting peanut butter cookies I have ever had! I used butter instead of margarine, fresh-ground peanut butter, a little under 1 cup of raw sugar, and used 1 cup whole wheat flour (and 3/4 cup white flour). I've made these cookies twice and the first time I think I baked them too long. I took them out right at 8 minutes the second time and they were perfect and VERY moist. Mmm!
Great recipe! I rolled the balls of dough in sugar before baking...adds a little sugar and makes them prettier :) I baked for 8 minutes and they were perfect!
My family wanted soft peanut butter cookies, and this one really fit the bill! They stayed soft in our cookie jar, however they disappeared fast! Try adding 1 cup of chocolate chips to the recipe. Great recipe!
Fantastic cookies! I think the reason for the mixed reviews must be due to the baking time. You need to mix the flour, baking soda and salt in a separate bowl first and then add it slowly to the wet mixture. I baked them on parchment paper (so worth buying). Take them out early! I took the first batch out after 11 minutes because they didn't look done. After a few minutes they were hard. The next batches I took out at 9 minutes, they looked completely undone. But as they cooled they finished baking. Now they are delicious! Also used 3/4 c. Peanut butter and butter instead of margarine. I didn't chill the dough and they turned out fine and I used a melon baller to make small balls on cookie sheet. I did have to flatten mine since they weren't flattening on their own. I used a fork. Very good just take them out earlier rather than later!
nice and soft. I added a little more peanut butter. Next time, I'll smoosh the balls down a little
Very good cookie! Doubled the batch and added more PB and they are fantastic! Very moist and soft, 9 minutes worked perfect for me. Husband and I have been snacking on them all day so I need to go make more!
Mmm, these were good! It was nice to see a pretty simple recipe without chocolate chips, coconut, etc. I did use a fork to flatten each dough ball out, to make the characteristic "x" shape; otherwise you'd end up with a "cookie ball" as someone mentioned already. For the first dozen, I flattened them after about 7 min. of baking, but it turned out fine - I just fixed the edges. These helped redeem me for messing up the checking account this week - my husband loves pb cookies ;-) Thanks!
They were wonderful just the way I like them soft. I also added chocolate chips classic.
Followed the recipe exactly except for adding an additional 1/4 cup of peanut butter. These are delicious!!! Just made my first batch and I've already eaten 4 or 5 of them! Perfect balance of peanut butter and sweetness. Mine cooked for 10 mins and turned out soft, chewy and have a light crumbly texture. Next time I'll add chocolate chips.
Very soft, and they stay soft... at least the next day! I'm not sure how much longer they'll last after that. I used 3/4 cup peanut butter like other reviewers, real butter rather than margarine, and natural peanut butter. Hubby loved them too, and he's PICKY about cookies (can't be too dry or hard). Thanks for a great and easy recipe! Next time I'll add some unsalted peanuts and replace a bit of the flour with whole wheat.
I've tried soo many peanut butter recipes and i have to say this is the best recipe!! IT's sooo yummy:) i couldn't stop eating the dough while i was making them lol. so good. i added 1/2cup PB but that's the only change..i love PB!!
I made these cookies last night and I have to say they where good but didn't taste as much like peanut butter as I hoped. I even used name brand and add more then the recipe called for. I think they would be better as a sugar cookie. Very soft and cake like. Good cookie just not really a penut butter one.
Followed the recipe to a tea, added chocolate chips. Hands down the BEST peanut butter cookie ever. It IS soft and chewy and totally worth it to make. Only suggestion, as goes for all cookies in my opinion, use parchment paper, works wonders. And don't over cook this one, they don't get super golden brown, you take them out when you can see the BOTTOM golden brown, which was 11 minutes for me.
This is a good recipe, not too sweet. I recommend flattening them with a fork, otherwise you will end up with round balls, which my family doesn't really care for. I added chocolate chips to mine, and also 2 tablespoons more peanut butter. Good recipe overall.
This is the best recipe for Peanut Butter Cookies. I made them with 3/4 cup of Peanut Butter. They were very soft, with a great flavor. I will never need another recipe for PB Cookies!
My son is a peanut butter cookie expert and this was two thumbs up for him. It's not to sweet and they are very soft. BRAVO!!
very tasty added 1c of peanut butter one of the best peanut butter cookies i've had yummy
This was a hit with my entire family. They were not overly sweet which I liked. My husband did think I should add a little more peanut butter next time. Thanks for the great recipe! Update** I initially reviewed this recipe right after I made these cookies. The next day they were hard and I do not feel like I overbaked them. Sorry but I probably will not try them again. Thanks anyway.
Wow. Wow. Wow. These are very, very good. Used 3/4 cup peanut butter. Left them in balls--didn't press them flat. I also added chocolate chips to half of the dough. I baked my 9 minutes. Still, they looked like they weren't quite done and tried to fall apart when I put them on the cookie sheet, but when they cooled they were perfect. So be sure not to overcook. Take those babies out, even if they look not quite ready. This makes a very soft, creamy cookie. Delicious!
Wow!
Great peanut butter cookie recipe. FYI - I used 1 cup peanut butter. I use organic materials and the peanut butter I use is stiffer with less sugars so I also used 3/4 cup for each brown and white sugars. Also used 1/2 cup oats like another suggested. Cookies stayed soft - that is - the ones that were left for the next days.
These were so easy and so soft! I will definitely be making them again!
Very tasty! Double batch can be dry - extra margarine and peanut butter needed.
The recipe yields a good dough, but I like a bit more peanut butter flavor. Me and my grandmother experimented, and we found a wonderful solution: Reese's peanut butter chips. Put in whatever amount you like. These chips make sure that the peanut butter flavor is not overwhelming while still giving you little bursts of P.B. flavor. Try it!
Cindy, this was great, I used crunch peanut butter and my husband loves them.
They stay soft, I threw some Reese's Pieces mini's in, they were great that way to.
I made a double batch of these cookies and I added a little extra peanut butter. They turned out perfectly!!! They are already starting to disappear! Besides extra peanut butter (personal preference), I would not change anything at all with this recipe.
Love these! Used butter instead of margarine and made the suggested changes: upped the peanut butter to 3/4cup, used 1/2 cup honey instead of brown sugar and used 3/4 cup oats in place of 3/4 cup of the flour. I also mixed whole wheat, triticale and all purpose flour for the remaining 1 cup flour, but I'm sure using just all purpose would come out just as good. Cooked them for exactly 9 minutes and they are incredible.
These is the best peanut butter cookie recipe I have found. The cookies turn out soft and stay soft when stored--that is, if there are any left!
I doubled this recipe and it actually made 4 1/2 dozen cookies. I did make a couple of changes and did 1 1/2 cups creamy peanut butter and only 1/2 cup of margarine and I added a bag of chocolate chips (next time I will use mini chips). They were really good but hard to work with because the batter is really crumbly (but what peanut butter cookie batter isn't). It was really hard to mix all the flour because of the crumbly batter. I used a cookie scoop and made them into balls and then just used my hand to pat them flat. I also let them sit for 1 minute before removing them from the pan. Overall they were really good and my husband said they were not kid friendly (his clue that I had to keep them home and not give them to my son's class LOL).
they tasted excellent n i followed the receipe exactly except i added 3/4 c pb.they tasted superb as they came out of the oven but afte they cooled they broke down.they didnt stay well.dont know why that happened.they were quite big on taste but broke down in crumbles as they cooled.
Excellent soft pb cookie! I used real butter instead of margarine, added about 1/8 cup more white sugar, added 1/4 cup additional peanut butter, and a cup of semisweet chocolate chips. Mmm! Two things I noticed (more user error than recipe flaw): I should've mixed the chips in more thoroughly (I made four dozen smaller cookies--baked for eight minutes and thirty seconds) as my last two dozen were loaded, and I also should've flattened the first two dozen--just a bit--with my fingers. Either way, they were awesome! I bake everything on parchment paper and I think that helped. I only chilled the dough for about five minutes and it was fine. I'll be making these again for sure! Thanks for the recipe. :)
these are the BEST!!!!I like to call them soft peanut butte
Delicious. When I first took these out of the oven, they were slightly golden brown and a little doughy in the middle. I thought I had undercooked them but when I tried them a few hours later, they were absolutely perfect. This will be my peanut butter cookie recipe from now on!
These were so good. I listened to the other suggestions and put brown sugar and more honey to make it less dry. I also used less flour and more oatmeal. Made it several times already and each time I try to make them better according to my tastes :D
Easy to make.Using suggestions from other reviewers I used 3/4 cup of peanut butter and added about some chocolate chips Worked out great. For my first batch of cookies, I rolled them into balls after chilling them. For the second batch, I spooned them instead. Both weregreat and the family liked both. Thanks for the recipe.
I don't cook / bake often. However, I enjoy it when I do. I am diabetic and after a long time in denial, I am finally addressing it. Therefore, I have begun cooking more often and thought I'd try these cookies. I substituted the white sugar with Splenda and used one cup of Jiff Creamy PB and they were wonderful! Thanks for a recipe that I can make and share with others (so I won't eat too many!).
very good..used the oatmeal and extra peanut butter..nice and soft and chewy
the only peanut butter cookie i've ever loved. i followed the advice of others, adding 3/4 cup peanut butter and some chocolate chips. the cookies were perfect after 7-8 minutes and I let them sit for a couple minutes on the hot cookie sheet. so soft and good! this will be a new favorite.
Added some peanut butter chips in - fantastic!
I was a little disappointed when I first tried them right out of the oven, but eating them the next day (when they were cold) I loved them!! My boyfriend's collegues at work were sad because he didn't share any!
Very good cookies. At first I thought they weren't cooked enough, but after cooling, they firm up a bit. I added about 1/2 cup chocolate & peanut butter chips, and they were awesome! Thanks!
quick, easy, and yummy. Rolling in sugar made this a little crisper on the outside and nice and soft on the inside. Yum!
Great recipe. It took longer to bake than the recipe calls for.
Delicious! Do not overbake and they will be wonderful. I rolled them in sugar before baking. I also added a few M&Ms in some before going in the oven. All you heard in my kitchen last night was 'mmmmmmmmmm'.
This is the best peanut butter cookie receipe i have ever used and is even better if you add a cup of milk chocolate chips.
I made these cookies late at night when we needed a cookie fix and only had 1/2 cup pb. I used 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup honey. 1 cup kamut flour and 3/4 cup protein powder. We certainly didn't have a problem eating them up! Cured the craving but we found them very sweet and didn't really taste like pb. Maybe it's the change of honey for brown sugar. But we would prefer more pb flavour. However they were super simple and came out super soft! An excellent emergency cookie when you have cravings...or company but didn't really have a stron pb taste..wich can be a good thing as well. :0)
I cooked these cookies for my husband and friend and we couldn't even taste the peanut butter. And they broke apart really easily!
The next time I make this recipe I would cut back on the vanilla to 1/4 tsp and use chocolate chips. Yummy...
My whole family loved these cookies.. Out of 5 different cookies these were the first to be eaten. I did add more peanut butter because we're nuts for peanut butter. With the dough I did thumbprint cookies with hurshey huggs, cut out cookies, and regular peanut butter cookies pressed with a fork 7 minutes into cooking.. They all came out amazing. Already working on a second batch to give out as gifts.
Wow! Disregard any review that tells you these aren't fabulous as are -- perfection in a cookie! I like my cookies thick, so I didn't flatten them with a fork. I dropped them by a cookie ball scoop onto the baking sheet, and they came out looking like cute little scoops of ice cream! Thick, chewy -- almost creamy -- cookies, definitely our new favorites. We're salt-free; I omitted the salt, used salt-free peanut butter, and substituted a half-teaspoon of salt-free baking powder for the baking soda, and they still came out fabulous. I compared a batch baked directly after mixing with a batch baked after the prescribed 15 minutes of refrigeration, and found little difference -- if anything, I liked the un-refrigerated ones better. In any case, you can't go wrong here. Thanks!!
This recipe was exactly what I was looking for. The ONLY think I did different was to flatten them with fork dipped in flour as I didn't want a rolled cookie. For me the amount of peanut butter is perfect :)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections