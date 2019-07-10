Smoked Asparagus

4.1
12 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Love smoked foods? Love asparagus? I experimented while smoking a turkey breast and came up with this mild but flavorful asparagus and garlic dish made originally in an iron skillet on the top of the smoker. If you like asparagus, you will love this! So far, everyone has enjoyed it. I hope you do, too.

Recipe by Melissa Morgan

Gallery

Credit: SOUP LOVING NICOLE

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 1/2 pounds asparagus
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the charcoal into the bottom pan of the smoker. Light the coals and wait for the temperature of the smoker to come to 240 degrees F (115 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Melt the butter in a small saucepan, stir in the garlic and cook over low heat until just tender. Remove from the heat and mix in the lemon juice, salt, and black pepper.

  • Arrange the onions in the bottom of a large cast iron skillet or heat-resistant glass container. Spread asparagus spears over the onions. Drizzle the butter and garlic mixture over the asparagus. Place the uncovered skillet or baking dish on the top grate of the preheated smoker.

  • Close the smoker and cook the asparagus until tender, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
68 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 7.1g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 42.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/28/2022