Chocolate Chip Shortbread Cookies I

24 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 8
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

Extremely easy and fast to make. By the time they're out of the oven, they will disappear!

By Suzanne Laberge

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • With an electric beater, mix together the butter or margarine and the confectioners' sugar.

    Advertisement

  • Sift together the flour and the corn starch and mix in gradually in the butter mixture. Add the chocolate chips.

  • Shape dough into little balls of approximately 1 1/4 inch in diameter. Put on a non-greased cookie sheet. Bake at 330 degrees F (170 degrees C) for approximately 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 20.4g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 27.1mg; sodium 74.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022