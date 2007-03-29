Chocolate Chip Shortbread Cookies I
Extremely easy and fast to make. By the time they're out of the oven, they will disappear!
These were good and an extremely fast and easy cookie to make. Just a tip...when adding the flour mixture, just mix until combined. I ended up mixing it until it was all smooth and it turned out way to sticky that I had to scoop it out with a spoon. OOPS! I added both white and dark chocolate chips to these. And to give it an added flavor add about a teaspoon of either vanilla or almond extract to it, they both are great!Read More
I prefer a sweeter cookie but these are good for shortbreads. I added vanilla extract as suggested and it didn't seem to add much flavor. It was a little starchy tasting and it made me very thirsty! These would be good with coffee. I probably won't make these again.Read More
Ive made these 3 times now. 1/2 cup powederd sugar seemed kind of low, even for shortbread cookies, so I did somewhere in between 1/2 cup and 3/4 cup. Also, I found that its best not to soften the butter, but to whip it up cold. These are very good though. I made them the other night for my parents party. We had also ordered some cookies from a bakery, but all of my cookies got eaten long before the bakery ones. All the guests kept asking my mom for the recipe.
For a richer flavor, I add 1/2 tsp of vanilla to the creamed sugar. I also flatten the cookies slightly before cooking. Great recipe.
These cookies are sooooo yummy! A favorite in our house, and my neighbours house, and all my inlaws houses, and my moms house. I even make these at christmas time and give them away to everyone as gifts.
I found that adding 1t of almond extract can give this recipe a nice variation. I also substitute 1/2c Crisco for half of the butter - personal preference - but it's a great recipe just as it is!
They're shortbread cookies, they are supposed to be floury! I loved them, my boys loved them, my guests loved them, Santa loved them, they were a hit! I am keeping this recipe!!! Thank you for sharing it Suzanne!
Great and easy variation of shortbread. I actually impressed my Grandmother with these simple yet yummy cookies.
They were okay, but they tasted too flour-y. Too much cornstarch. I think it's because of the powdered sugar, which already has cornstarch in it. Maybe it would've been better with regular sugar. Thanks anyway. <3
These were very good i doubled the recipie [that way i could use the whole bag of chocolate chips..the open bag is too tempting...] and they were just fine. i was a little sketical as the dough didn't taste very good so i added a little bit more powdered suger, but the finished product tastes just fine, a little "floury" but i don't think that distracts from the taste. i think they will be good with jam...i might try that next time...
Good with chocolate chips or butterscotch chips.
Not sure if I done something wrong but I followed this recipe exactly and I got bland chocolate chip filled balls after baking 40 minutes.
These are wonderful! I have had so many compliments..thanks
Very good and easy. My entire family really enjoyed these.
So easy and really good!
I have made these cookies for several years now. They're wonderful. I put Andes Peppermint Crunch baking chips in them at Christmas time. I get asked to make them year after year! I'm sold on this recipe. Miniature chocolate chips are good too.
