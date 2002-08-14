Baby Carrot Bars

Even though I made some changes to this recipe (after reading all the reviews) I just have to give it 5 stars because I would not have been able to come up with something so incredibly good without the original recipe. Here are the changes I made: couldn't find a 7 1/2 oz jar of babyfood so I used 2-4 oz. jars of baby carrots. I only used 1/2 c of canola oil since I had many times substituted applesauce for all the oil in a recipe, and only made 1/2 a recipe of the frosting using 1/3 less fat cream cheese. That made plenty of frosting. Also FYI, about 2 medium carrots, chopped in my mini food processor made 1/2 c. It may just be my oven, but I had to bake it for a total of 35 minutes before the cake tester came out clean. The end-product is a cake rather than a cookie, very moist, very delicious! I store this in the refrigerator due to the cream cheese in the frosting. Thank you, Star!