Baby Carrot Bars

My mother would make these when we were young! They are very moist! The secret is in the baby food!

By Star Pooley

Servings:
24
Yield:
13 x 9 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together the sugar, cinnamon, eggs, vanilla and oil in a large bowl. Add in the baking soda, salt and flour. Stir in the jar of baby carrots, raw carrots, raisins and walnuts. Mix well.

  • Bake in a greased and floured 13x9 inch pan at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 minutes. Check after 20 minutes by inserting clean knife into center. Knife should come out clean. Cool thoroughly before cutting.

  • To Make Frosting: Cream together the cream cheese, 1/4 cup butter, confectioners' sugar and vanilla. Frost cooled bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 25.3g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 33.9mg; sodium 186.7mg. Full Nutrition
