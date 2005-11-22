Funky Frito Fruckies

Got this recipe from my aunt. Her changes were a cup of milk chocolate chips for the top and a cup of peanuts added in. While the corn syrup and sugar melt I do crush the fritos some like other reviewers. I put the fritos and peanuts (chopped) in a bowl and get the peanut butter ready. I also put the oven on 300 degrees. And then either foil or parchment the pan I plan to use Once the mixture boils I turn off the heat and stir in the peanut butter. I then pour it over the fritos and peanuts. Mix well and add to the prepared pan. I sprinkle the chips over the top and then set the pan in the oven, after turning it off. Within 5 minutes or so the chips are all melted. I take the back of a spoon and spread out the chocolate across the top and then set in a cool place. It usually hardens overnight, but we don't wait that long to eat them. We start while they are still gooey. Once it hardens I flip the pan onto a cutting board and chop it up into small squares. Always a hit! Remember, how long you let the mixture boil will determine how gooey or hard your pieces will be. In addition, don't skimp on cheap chocolate and peanut butter, it can also make or break the taste.