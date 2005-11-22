Funky Frito Fruckies

4.3
93 Ratings
  • 5 54
  • 4 25
  • 3 10
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

Anytime I can find a mixture of salt and chocolate, I jump on it. These cookies/candies are rich but wonderful. If you are not a big fan of chocolate, or want these a little less sweet, leave the chocolate off.

Recipe by Kevin Ryan

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a greased 10 x 15 inch pan, place the corn chips.

    Advertisement

  • In a saucepan, bring the sugar and corn syrup to a boil over medium heat. Remove from heat and stir in the peanut butter until smooth. Pour this over the chip and smooth level.

  • Pour this over the chip and smooth level. Place the chocolate bars in a single layer over the hot mixture and wait a few minutes until the heat melts them and then smooth the chocolate out to form a thin layer. Allow to cool and then break into pieces.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
408 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 54.3g; fat 19.9g; cholesterol 6.2mg; sodium 200.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022