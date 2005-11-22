Funky Frito Fruckies
Anytime I can find a mixture of salt and chocolate, I jump on it. These cookies/candies are rich but wonderful. If you are not a big fan of chocolate, or want these a little less sweet, leave the chocolate off.
These are a HUGE favorite with my crowd. I was asked to include them in a dessert buffet that I catered for a wedding -- but how to make them more attractive?? I used two bags of Fritos scoops and pick out the nicely shaped ones -- place them rounded side down on two wax-paper covered jelly roll pans -- put the rest of the "not so perfect ones" on a third covered sheet. Bring the sugar/corn syrup to a full roiling boil but then immediately remove from the heat and add the peanut butter and stir til smooth -- drizzle over the scoops, filling each little cup. Move fairly quickly, so the caramel doesn't set up. Pour the rest of the mixture over the "not so pretty" pan. Let them cool. Melt 6 oz chocolate chips in a baggie - snip a corner and drizzle over the perfect chips. You will need some more chocolate, if you want to put chocolate on the "not so perfect" pan. Chill (fridge or freezer) for a few minutes and they will snap apart. The perfect scoops will be quite attractive and the "not so perfect" pan becomes the cook's treat. The bride was ALMOST sorry she had a "regular" wedding cake -- "Coulda just gone with the Fruckies" ;-)Read More
I love sweet and salty snacks but this just didn't do it for us. It was worth a try...Read More
What a fun idea! It was quick and easy to make and very tasty. I used a bag of milk chocolate chips instead of the candy bars, and had no problem with the chocolate melting. I will make this often. Thank you for the recipe!
This is a hit anytime I make it! I suggest crushing up the cornchips a bit (not until they are crumbs but until they are broken in half), using about 1 and 1/4 cup of corn syrup, and using about 1 and 1/4 cup of peanut butter too. I've also had to put it all in the oven for a few minutes to get the chocolate to melt. And I prefer to break up the chocolate bars before placing them ontop.
I would stir the fritos and peanut butter mixture rather than spreading it over the top next time. They taste great though.
We had a cookout at work and one of the supervisors brought in a giant box of 1-ounce bags of chips. Nobody wanted the Fritos, so I took all of them home with this recipe in mind. I only had eight 1-ounce bags, so I was a little short on the required amount, but I went ahead with the recipe as written otherwise, using a 9 x 13 inch pan. As some other reviewers mentioned doing, I crushed the Fritos slightly before putting them into the pan. The salty and sweet flavors of this dessert go really well together and the peanut butter in the sugar/corn syrup mixture keeps it from being so sweet your fillings hurt. I did feel that the 2-1/2 ounces of Fritos I was short on were really needed, because the peanut butter layer was a bit thick compared to the amount of Fritos, so next time I'll be sure to have the full amount the recipe calls for. I didn't use chocolate bars, because 11 of them would have cost me almost $10! Instead, I used a 12-ounce bag of chocolate chips. We all agreed that the semi-sweet chocolate chips were perfect and that milk chocolate would have been too sweet.
I tried this receipe for the first time and was alittle leary but they are REALLY! Good. The true test was my husband with the sweet tooth and he really liked them also. Not to forget my 2yr. old who not only ate them but wore some too.
Wow! I have made these two years in a row at Christmas time and they disappear faster than anything else! I use a bag of milk chocolate chips on them instead of candy bars and I have found if you crush the chips up first they tend to turn out better! YUMMY!!!(Just don't say the name of these very fast.... sometimes that comes out soooo wrong!)
Very good and very easy! Very popular at my grandson's grad party. I use parchment paper sprayed with Pam on the pan. Easy removal and easy cleanup. We love the sweet salty contrast. I agree that the fritos need to be crushed a bit. Used milk chocolate chips on top. Thanks for a good recipe!
These are the best cookies ever!!! I HAVE to make them for evry office and family party!!! But I use chocolate chips and melt them first they spred better.
These were really good, however I would advise anyone with fragile dental work to be warned. I thought they were going to pull my fillings out they were so chewy.
these are excellent, different but it you like sweet and salty things, these are for you!!! One who didn't even like fritos wanted the recipe!
I've been making these things for over 10 years and everyone loves them, even after some people are coaxed into trying them (as they do look a little strange in the pan). My latest incarnation includes shredded coconut and semi-sweet chocolate chips. Something about the latter two ingredients brings in a MOUNDS-type quality to these cookie bars. I do sometimes use the "Scoop" Fritos to make neat, hand held pieces, but you don't get the chewiness factor that comes from layers of Fritos coming into contact with hot, peanut butter, caramely goodness! What I love most about this recipe is the 1:1 ratio of the drizzle, so that when I have cravings I can make just a small plate of Fruckies.
LOVE THESE! Made today for a birthday treat for a friend. I made some on the Scoop Fritos and some in the bar version. Included a picture of both. I varied the frosting by using melted peanut butter / milk chocolate chips. Drizzled on the Scoops and spread on the bars. Sweet & Salty - great combination! Thanks for sharing the recipe.
I made these on a whim- I wasn't sure about it at ALL. I'm a huge fan of sweet/salty combinations, and to my delight, these turned out REALLY good. So easy to make! The only thing I did differently was put the dish in the refrigerator (for about 30 minutes- give or take) once the chocolate had melted and cut them into little squares once the chocolate chips had hardened.
The sweet and salty combination is great. I followed suggestions to slightly smush the chips and that was smart - they held together better that way. I also went with the semi-sweet chocolate chips for the top instead of the bars. I think the milk chocolate would have been too sweet for our tastes. I made these late in the day - they were better the second day, but after that the chips got a little soggy. They aren't a great keeper (and they make a lot) so if I were to make them again it would be for a crowd where they would be more likely to go quickly. (For those who are worried about the calorie count, the nutrition information is based on 18 servings. I ended up cutting these small and had about 45-50 pieces. A little bit goes a long way because they're so rich!)
This was really easy and so good. They didn't last long in my house. I was really surprised with the ingredients that we enjoyed them so much.
My 12 year old son made these last night. He added a 1/2 cup honey roasted peanuts to the mixture too. These are fabulous!! I can't stop eating them. I would never guess corn chips were in this cookie. I imagine you could almost use other types of salty snacks in addition to the corn chips. This is definitely a treat we will indulge in often.
we made these like nachos, not bars. So, I made half the topping with a whole bag of Frito scoops. Instead of dealing with messy chocolate, we used M&M's. Very quick and easy. I didn't pay attention to directions and added the peanut butter to the sugar and corn syrup in the beginning, still turned out fine.
So simple, SO DELICIOUS and it's GLUTEN FREE !!! Yeah!!
Kids loved these, but after a couple of days in a sealed container, they became gooey. Probably won't make again, and it's rare for me to say that! My son loves fritos and he enjoyed this candy, but it's not really a keeper. Thanks for the post, I'm always up for trying something new.
These are soooo good!!!!!!!!1
Yes, they are odd. And yes, people will wonder what is in them, but they are so good. The perfect mixture of sweet and salty. I use the regular Fritos not Scoops, and I crush them a little. Mixed slightly to coat. Honestly, I am too cheap to buy that many chocolate bars, so I always melt chocolate chips and drizzle over the top. They look prettier that way. I first saw this recipe years ago in a Taste of Home I think. Not sure if it is exactly the same, but this recipe is GREAT! Thanks!!!
I yet to bring this anywhere and NOT be hunted down for the recipe. It's probably the only recipe that is correct about its prep time. I never use the chocolate. It would be good, no doubt but people start eating it before I have the time to put it on. You won't be disappointed. You WILL have to answer the question, "What is this???"
Fabulous snack to make and take to a party/get together. It is the "chocolate flavour" with the "salt buzz" all in one! Simply awesome, and addictive! YUM!!!
These are so easy and so good! I had the same recipe but mine called to drop some peanuts on top rather than the chocolate. Just like a salted nut roll. Don't get the sugar/corn syrup too hot or they get hard.
Got this recipe from my aunt. Her changes were a cup of milk chocolate chips for the top and a cup of peanuts added in. While the corn syrup and sugar melt I do crush the fritos some like other reviewers. I put the fritos and peanuts (chopped) in a bowl and get the peanut butter ready. I also put the oven on 300 degrees. And then either foil or parchment the pan I plan to use Once the mixture boils I turn off the heat and stir in the peanut butter. I then pour it over the fritos and peanuts. Mix well and add to the prepared pan. I sprinkle the chips over the top and then set the pan in the oven, after turning it off. Within 5 minutes or so the chips are all melted. I take the back of a spoon and spread out the chocolate across the top and then set in a cool place. It usually hardens overnight, but we don't wait that long to eat them. We start while they are still gooey. Once it hardens I flip the pan onto a cutting board and chop it up into small squares. Always a hit! Remember, how long you let the mixture boil will determine how gooey or hard your pieces will be. In addition, don't skimp on cheap chocolate and peanut butter, it can also make or break the taste.
I made these for Christmas and while I thought it was an okay recipe I don't think that I will make it again. It was fun to try.
This was okay at best. I did not have one person ask for the recipe or come back for seconds. The only response I got was "interesting".
I follow the recipe except that I used a 12 oz. bag of milk chocolate chips instead of the bars. This taste very similiar to the Special K bars that I make and to the Cornflake stacks that my Mom makes! Very good! Thanks for sharing Kevin.
everybody loved them will make again!!!
These were good, but not sure they're a do-over. Don't put them in the refrigerator, you'll lose a filling.
incredibly delicious blend of flavors! I made it as written the first time, loved it - then followed a suggestion about adding 1/4 C more corn syrup & peanut butter each, and I also melted the peanut butter in the microwave, to make stirring-in faster - and it seems like these changes made it easier to work with. GREAT RECIPE!
Only OK. I don't think it's worth the fat. They didn't keep well either. I couldn't find anyone who was really taken with them.
Leave the chocolate off Kevin? Surely you jest! Why is it that Frito's are just so darn good in anything! From Walking Tacos to right out of the bag! We have a neighborhood block party this weekend and I think I'll make these. This recipe has been around for years and I completely forgot about it until I read this. My mother in law used to make these using half brown sugar and half white sugar and then she would use butterscotch chips on the top. I think I prefer the chocolate ones she made though. How fun! Thanks for the memory flashback.. I need to go find a place that sells Walking Taco's or heck, just make a Frito Pie tonight!
This were pretty tasty. I made them for a bbq and they were a hit. I crunched up the fritos slightly like other reviewers and also melted chocolate chips and put them in a plasti bag with the corner cut out and spread the chocolate over them that way. I then put them in the freezer to harden. Thanks for an easy but unusual recipe!
good. i like them
This was a very easy and tasty recipe. I made it for Thanksgiving and it was gone before the pies and cakes. I've had several requests for it since then, too! It's best store it cut or broken into pieces and stored between waxed paper.
These are so good - yet so bad for you! They're very addictive. Once you have one, it's really hard to not have another. I LOVED the sweet & salty combination. I used the ideas listed as far as using chocolate chips instead of the bars, and I put them in the oven for a few minutes to melt the chocolate. As well as put them into the refrigerator to help them "set up" so I could cut them. As long as you're not "watching what you eat" and/or as long as you don't look at the nutrition information, you're good. :-) YUMMY STUFF!!
I'll admit, when I first asked what was in these cookies I thought 'Fritos in cookies? Ew', but these are really wonderful!! A great, fast way to get your sweet 'n salty fix! However, I am a lightweight and could only eat a few before I had to call it quits. Rich, but extremely delicious!
interesting and different taste. I enjoyed these very much, so did everyone that tried them.
these were delicious and very easy!! however the recipe doesnt say to crush up the corn chips pretty fine, which I found to work out better, also you dont really need to use that many.Just enough to coat the bottom of the pan.
I made these for a Bake Sale at work and they were the "hit" of the sale! Everyone who bought them had to have the recipe. Whether you like the salty/chocolate combo or not, these are a MUST!! Thanks!
These are....weird LOL. But my kids and their friends went nuts over them and ask me to make them all the time. Very different.
Great recipe. I would crunch the chips and mix with the peanut butter mixture so it would hold better. I also melted some carmels and drizzled the top and they came out chewy and crunchy. Great idea and easy to make.
This recipe is a great idea. The combo of sweet and salty is a great thing. The only thing I found a problem was there was not enough sauce to cover the chips. Next time I will make double the sauce. Thanks for posting this recipe :)
I really wanted to love these- love the title!!! However, I just sorta liked em. The chocolate didn't melt well, so I had to stick em in the oven for a couple of minutes.
Surprisingly yummy! Very chewy. These were very good.
Made this for work and was a big hit. Very yummy!!!
This is the most amazing stuff! Who would have thought! Took it to work and they're still talking about it. Gave everyone the recipe and they have all made it twice.
Yummy, is what I think.
These were good, but it took too long to make. And since they look so funny once made, it makes people not want to even try them. Still, I thought it tasted yummy, though it made the fritos a bit soggy.
My daughter took this to a sleep over and I had calls the next day from the mothers all wanting the recipe. I had to make a bigger batch of peanut butter mix due to the fact that what I made did not cover everything.
Easy and fun to make with the kids. It takes like a chocolatey peanut brittle. I forgot about the peanut butter and ended up spreadhing it just before pouring the corn syrup mixture on and it was good. Making it for tomorrow again by request!
Made as recipe said. Very addicting and scrumptious. Similar to a rice krispie treat made with corn syrup, sugar and peanut butter. I like these better
I made these for camping. Wasn't expecting them to be as chewy as the turned out. Don't think they will hold up to the travel or storage. I sprinkled with mini chocolate chips while it was still hot. Much easier
Easy. Has good flavor. But messy to eat.
This is an awesome recipe! I couldn't believe how great these tasted, the combination of flavors really covers all your cravings (crunchy, salty & sweet!) My kids loved it too.
This is amazing just as the recipe is listed!
These were wonderful! Salty and sweet is always a great snack.
Chocolate isnt melting like it should. Next time I think I will put chocolate on then the peanut butter mixture. See how that works.
They were very messy and not at all what I was expecting when I made them the ones I made no one liked at all
YUM!!!
Salty and sweet quick snack...yum!
I wasted time and ingredients for this recipe. Almost lost a filling trying to bite through the cookie. I don’t believe this recipe was tested properly.
LOVE THIS! A must for any lovers of the salty/sweet combo. No one can believe what is in this, but LOVES them when they try! Not sure what all the "took so long to make" comments were about in other reviews. THese are easy, and quick to make for a big hit!
I have only had these without the chocolate and they are great!
I don't know how we ever lived without these! I had to make a second batch before I even knew how they tasted because the kids swarmed over the plate and ate the first batch within seconds!
love them...very addictive
This was hard for the kids to eat. The fritos were soft which wasn't very appealing.
These were good. I may add more Fritos next time so it has more of the salty flavor. I felt that there was maybe to much of the peanut butter syrup. But that is just my personal preference.
suprisingly delicious!!!
My family loves these. Simple and quick.
