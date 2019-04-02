Fierro Chicken

1 of 138

Rating: 5 stars This was really easy and one of the best dishes I have ever made. I lightened up the recipe using reduced fat cream cheese, reduced fat cheddar cheese and instead of heavy cream I used fat free half and half. The healthier version turned out to be wonderful and each serving has about 300 calories 11 grams of fat and 35 grams of protein. I will for sure be making this again and again. Helpful (106)

Rating: 5 stars For a lighter version but no sacrifice on taste try fat free half and half. I use it always and can't tell the differance. Awesome! Helpful (54)

Rating: 5 stars Very good and quick. I added cumin and additional chili powder to add more "heat". The chicken was very tender and the sauce was the perfect consistency. Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars This was very good! I left out the Cheddar (on accident) and the mushrooms. Instead of enchilada sauce I used mexican seasonings and smoked paprika and kept it to the heavy cream and cream cheese for a thicker sauce. It came out great and was fantastic over rice! Can't wait for leftovers for lunch! Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars The recipe didn't specify to use red or green enchilada sauce - I used red b/c that's what I had. Just used whole can of sauce and next time I would just use the whole (1/2 lb) pkg of fresh sliced mushrooms. I omitted the chili powder because used HOT enchilada sauce and thought there would be enough spice (turned out great). This was simple and so delicious! Wonderful over rice to soak up that great sauce. Not very pretty to look at, so wouldn't serve to company though. Helpful (25)

Rating: 4 stars I made just as the recipe was written. I have to say next time I would skip the mushrooms and add some cumin as some others have. I used green enchilada sauce, which I did like. Be sure to cook uncovered, otherwise it is too runny. Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars I followed the recipe except I used cooked shredded chicken and served it over rotini pasta. Delicious!!!! Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars FIRST OF ALL, THIS RECIPE IS AMAZING JUST AS IS. I MAKE IT A DAY BEFORE I SERVE IT. I DO NOT LIKE IT WITH ANYTHING LESS THAN HEAVY CREAM. The ingredients from this recipe also can be used to make a DELICIOUS enchilada cassarole. Simply make a sauce using DOUBLE THE AMOUNTS OF the softened cream cheese, canned chiles, chili powder, enchilada sauce and heavy cream, ADD 1/2 tsp garlic powder and 1/2 tsp onion powder. Mix together in a sauce pan and stir together until all cream cheese is melted and sauce is well mixed, "don't cook sauce". Use 3 cups of chopped cooked chicken. I use left over bbq'd chicken or a store bought rotisserie chicken and it works great. Make alternate layers using 8-10 flour tortillas, sauce, cheddar cheese, and chicken. Finish top layer with cheese and some black olives and bake 35-40 mins at 350. You can either use or omit the mushrooms for the enchiladas, I do use them chopped very small. Use as much or as little of the sauce on the cassarole to your liking. Let this rest before serving or it falls apart. As with everything this recipe is always better the second day. Serve with your favorite rice and beans and/or salad. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars Really tasty! But next time I will use less cream and more enchilada sauce... Helpful (14)