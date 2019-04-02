Fierro Chicken

Rating: 4.51 stars
138 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 88
  • 4 star values: 37
  • 3 star values: 10
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

This is a spicy chicken dish that's easy to make and tastes great.

By Kerri

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x13 inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

  • Mix the cream cheese, Cheddar cheese, green chilies, chili powder, enchilada sauce, button mushrooms, and heavy cream in a large bowl. Arrange chicken breasts in the prepared baking dish; pour sauce over.

  • Bake in preheated oven until the juices run clear, about 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
455 calories; protein 34.4g; carbohydrates 6.6g; fat 32.4g; cholesterol 161mg; sodium 642.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (138)

Most helpful positive review

ramsey
Rating: 5 stars
07/21/2009
This was really easy and one of the best dishes I have ever made. I lightened up the recipe using reduced fat cream cheese, reduced fat cheddar cheese and instead of heavy cream I used fat free half and half. The healthier version turned out to be wonderful and each serving has about 300 calories 11 grams of fat and 35 grams of protein. I will for sure be making this again and again. Read More
Helpful
(106)

Most helpful critical review

Heidi Claire
Rating: 1 stars
12/08/2009
Ok...this was not good for me at all. I made as written and served over rice. I felt the sauce had way too much going on and I didn't enjoy it at all. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
MamaMary
Rating: 5 stars
06/05/2009
For a lighter version but no sacrifice on taste try fat free half and half. I use it always and can't tell the differance. Awesome! Read More
Helpful
(54)
Monica Leslie
Rating: 5 stars
06/03/2009
Very good and quick. I added cumin and additional chili powder to add more "heat". The chicken was very tender and the sauce was the perfect consistency. Read More
Helpful
(37)
LEE7399
Rating: 5 stars
06/04/2009
This was very good! I left out the Cheddar (on accident) and the mushrooms. Instead of enchilada sauce I used mexican seasonings and smoked paprika and kept it to the heavy cream and cream cheese for a thicker sauce. It came out great and was fantastic over rice! Can't wait for leftovers for lunch! Read More
Helpful
(31)
katiekat1180
Rating: 5 stars
06/08/2009
The recipe didn't specify to use red or green enchilada sauce - I used red b/c that's what I had. Just used whole can of sauce and next time I would just use the whole (1/2 lb) pkg of fresh sliced mushrooms. I omitted the chili powder because used HOT enchilada sauce and thought there would be enough spice (turned out great). This was simple and so delicious! Wonderful over rice to soak up that great sauce. Not very pretty to look at, so wouldn't serve to company though. Read More
Helpful
(25)
kirby8988
Rating: 4 stars
09/10/2011
I made just as the recipe was written. I have to say next time I would skip the mushrooms and add some cumin as some others have. I used green enchilada sauce, which I did like. Be sure to cook uncovered, otherwise it is too runny. Read More
Helpful
(22)
Kelee
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2009
I followed the recipe except I used cooked shredded chicken and served it over rotini pasta. Delicious!!!! Read More
Helpful
(18)
Allrecipes Community
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2011
FIRST OF ALL, THIS RECIPE IS AMAZING JUST AS IS. I MAKE IT A DAY BEFORE I SERVE IT. I DO NOT LIKE IT WITH ANYTHING LESS THAN HEAVY CREAM. The ingredients from this recipe also can be used to make a DELICIOUS enchilada cassarole. Simply make a sauce using DOUBLE THE AMOUNTS OF the softened cream cheese, canned chiles, chili powder, enchilada sauce and heavy cream, ADD 1/2 tsp garlic powder and 1/2 tsp onion powder. Mix together in a sauce pan and stir together until all cream cheese is melted and sauce is well mixed, "don't cook sauce". Use 3 cups of chopped cooked chicken. I use left over bbq'd chicken or a store bought rotisserie chicken and it works great. Make alternate layers using 8-10 flour tortillas, sauce, cheddar cheese, and chicken. Finish top layer with cheese and some black olives and bake 35-40 mins at 350. You can either use or omit the mushrooms for the enchiladas, I do use them chopped very small. Use as much or as little of the sauce on the cassarole to your liking. Let this rest before serving or it falls apart. As with everything this recipe is always better the second day. Serve with your favorite rice and beans and/or salad. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
06/30/2009
Really tasty! But next time I will use less cream and more enchilada sauce... Read More
Helpful
(14)
