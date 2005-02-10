Powdered Sugar Cookies III
I love this recipe. My mom made these when I was young. They are light, crispy and seem to melt in your mouth. Yum!
This recipe is amazing! I didn't press the cookies flat with a glass dipped in sugar (I was out of granulated and needed some cookies QUICK) so I just pressed them lightly with my fingers. My family doesn't like really crisp cookies so I didn't press them too much. Anyway, they turned out almost like Mexican Wedding Cakes- slightly sweet, sugar cookies that melt in your mouth. YUM!Read More
Dough too sticky, even after refrigerating. Finished product too cake like, fall apart easily. Not a keeper.Read More
i love these cookies! they are moist and flavorful. i couldn't give it five stars however because i had to alter it a bit. it needed more powdered sugar, more salt, more vanilla, and i used a bit of granulated sugar for texture and butter instead of shortening. but with all the changes made they came out perfectly. you have to take them out right before they start to brown though, and i refridgerated the dough for about an hour and a half before rolling them which made it A LOT easier. i'd recommend pressing them down just a bit instead of putting them in the oven as balls because you get a better sense of how much they will spread and they come out a little bigger. will be using the changed recipe to make holiday cookies again and again.
This was delicious. I have an allergic daughter and have lost my original recipe, but this one is very close to it. I subbed for the eggs w/an egg replacer and used Fleishman's unsalted margarine instead of butter flavored shortening. We make cut-out hearts and decorated w/sprinkles for her Valentines Day party.
FINALLY!!! The cookie recipe I've been searching for forever! I've tried so many recipes and this is THE ONE. Made perfect melt in your mouth bakery quality amazing cookies. No burnt bottoms and spread perfectly! I'm so happy!!THANK YOU!!
Wow I just made these and they are wonderful and SOFT. I rolled into balls and flatten then with my hand, add deco sugar and bake. These are a hit ..you can also use other flavoring like almond, lemon etc if you want a different taste. I use homemade vanilla extract ...5 stars for this winner!!!
oh these cookies are heavenly! thanks for the melt-in-your-mouth recipe. they will be amazing too with some homemade buttercream icing... i followed the recipe exactly!
These roll out and cut well!
My 3 yr old son wanted to make sugar cookies for his halloween party. This recipe was easy for him to roll the balls. And they tasted great! Melt in your mouth! ;p
These were great! My husband's family who hate sweets actually liked them. They are very light and airy and melt when bite into them.
These are by far the best sugar cookies ever! So moist and chewey. You won't be dissapointed.
This was my first time ever baking a cookie. My family used to buy christmas cookies as a kid and the only place I've ever seen cookie dough was in ice cream! These cookies came out amazing!!! I used butter instead of butter flavored shortening. I was in the dairy section of the supermarket looking for cream of tartar!!! So I decided to pass on the adventure looking for shortening. The recipe doesn't call for it, but I chilled my dough for about 1/2 hour before rolling balls. I read some other recipes on the site and they recommed chilling before baking. I did the first few without chilling them and I did the rest after chilling them. They taste the same, the dough is just a little less sticky and easier to roll. My family loved them and they are a good cookie to get creative with. I made some a little thin so I sandwiched some of those using milk chocolate. I made my own Milanos!! They were crisp and not to hard. Delightful!!! My first cookie ever and I will definitely be carrying these along to christmas parties.
These cookies were very good. I shaped them into egg shapes and decorated them for easter. They are like snickerdoodles without the cinamon sugar.
These were simple to make and amazing to eat!!! I am not great with rolled out cookies...I don't have a baker's gene I suppose...so these were great for me. I rolled them in my hand, and pushed them slightly once on the pan. I also used almond extract instead of the vanilla. We are doing these again for a cookie exchange and I will be using orange, almond, lemon, peppermint and rum extracts. An easy way to make a variety of yummy cookies!!! THANKS!!
Oh my gosh, these are so good! We rolled them in cinnamon sugar and colored sugars, all tasted wonderful.
Great Recipe...came out perfect. I refrigerate and pop out when we have company...great, great recipe...is one of my favorites.
Whoa. "Melt in your mouth" is right!! I intentionally undercooked the cookies by a couple of minutes so that they would have a soft consistency when they cooled off and these are SO good. I can't stop eating them! I topped mine with a homemade butter cream frosting (from allrecipes).
This was a good recipe, but it had too much flour for my taste- came out a little dry, so next time I'll use a little less or just bake them for a shorter amount of time. :3 But other than that, they're pretty good. I rolled them all in different colors of sugar first before I put them in to bake and rolled a few in cinnamon sugar. :3 Yummy!
I decided to try this recipe because I love sugar cookies,and I also used to bake them and sell them by the bottle,but I was never really satisfied because the cookies would be too hard in my opinion.I like a nice crisp cookie,but not hard.So,I thought I would try something different because it has powdered sugar in it,and I've never made cookies with powdered sugar. I LOVE THIS RECIPE.Finally,they came out perfect.What I did was roll the dough and pressed it down with my hands,and then pressed them with a fork. I sold my first two bottles today since using this recipe,and I already have another order for two more.
Made as written. Wonderful taste and texture. Dough was easy to work with after chilling. I will definitely make these again.
Used real unsalted butter.. FABULOUS! I did drops but also rolled some for funzie shapes. Simple. Yummy.
This recipe is GREAT!!! I wouldn't change nothing. This cookie melts in your mouth. I recommend this cookie for anyone.
These cookies were good- I much prefer the butter recipe better. These are not very sweet, even with sugar sprinkled on top. Still, they were crisp and the kids ate them up!
Well, based on all the good reviews, I must have done something wrong, because these came out awful. I figured to add my opinion though, in case others have the same difficulty. The problem? Extremely DRY and crumbly. I let the dough chill for over night, maybe that had something to do with it? Anyway, I'm really disappointed because after reading what everyone else had to say, I was really looking forward to these.
Good but a little too buttery. I'll try again with regular butter.
I am sorry, but I did not care for this recipe. We made these because we ran out of regular sugar. I can say without a doubt that we will never make these again.
A little bit dry for my liking. Very different kinda sugar cookie. Needs frosting. I made it with butter instead of shortening. Maybe that made a difference.
Hmmmm Im not to sure about this recipe! I agree with others when they say the dough is VERY Sticky! even after chilling the dough a couple of hours! Next time if there is a next time Id reduce the butter a bit increase the flour 1/2 cup and see what happens!These certainly are not the best cookies I ever had but they are tasty enough to eat lol They do bake up very soft and cake like! :) I chose this recipe because i was out of regular sugar and i seen it called for powdered sugar And i really wanted to bake cookies for my husband! They will certainly get eaten!
I made the recipe exactly as indicated except I doubled the vanilla. Baked them to golden around edges. I find them to have very little flavor (other than flour and fat). Definitely not crispy throughout, just the edges. Perhaps half butter/half shortening and butter flavoring with the vanilla? Reminded me of sweet baking powder biscuits more than sugar cookies. Not the sweet, crispy sugar cookie recipe I’m searching for!
This recipe is great! Just finished baking a batch. only change I made was adding 1/2 t. vanilla and 1/2 t. almond extract. Will be making this again for sure!
Yummy! I rolled the ball of dough in sugars and pressed with bottom of mason jar. I was looking for something to use up extra powdered sugar I had bought too much of but this is now going into my collection. Will definitely make again.
