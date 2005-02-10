Powdered Sugar Cookies III

32 Ratings
  • 5 21
  • 4 6
  • 3 0
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

I love this recipe. My mom made these when I was young. They are light, crispy and seem to melt in your mouth. Yum!

By Jodeen Brown

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
36
Yield:
2 - 3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together the shortening, egg, and confectioners' sugar. Stir in vanilla, cream of tartar, salt, baking soda and flour. Mix well.

    Advertisement

  • Roll dough into 1 inch in diameter balls. Place on cookie sheet. Press down with a glass bottom dipped in sugar. ( I have also used cookie stamps dipped into sugar.)

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 10 minutes or just until edges are turning golden. Let cool slightly before removing from the cookie sheet.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
93 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 8.7g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 69.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022