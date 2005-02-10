Powdered Sugar Cookies III

This was my first time ever baking a cookie. My family used to buy christmas cookies as a kid and the only place I've ever seen cookie dough was in ice cream! These cookies came out amazing!!! I used butter instead of butter flavored shortening. I was in the dairy section of the supermarket looking for cream of tartar!!! So I decided to pass on the adventure looking for shortening. The recipe doesn't call for it, but I chilled my dough for about 1/2 hour before rolling balls. I read some other recipes on the site and they recommed chilling before baking. I did the first few without chilling them and I did the rest after chilling them. They taste the same, the dough is just a little less sticky and easier to roll. My family loved them and they are a good cookie to get creative with. I made some a little thin so I sandwiched some of those using milk chocolate. I made my own Milanos!! They were crisp and not to hard. Delightful!!! My first cookie ever and I will definitely be carrying these along to christmas parties.