Pfeffernusse Cookies II

A pfeffernusse cookie that can be cut into round shapes. Great at Christmas.

Recipe by JJOHN32

Servings:
60
Yield:
4 - 5 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine flour, baking powder, spices and salt.

  • In a large bowl, beat the sugar and eggs until thick and light-colored. Beat in the lemon juice. Beat in the lemon zest. Gradually blend in the dry ingredients. Stir in the hazelnuts. Cover and chill for 4 hours.

  • On a floured surface, roll out the dough to a thickness of 1/2 inch. Using a 1 1/2 inch round cookie cutter, cut out cookies and place 1 inch apart on lightly greased baking sheets. Cover the baking sheets with clean towels and leave undisturbed for 4 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Turn the cookies over and place a drop of brandy in the center of each cookie. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until lightly colored. Transfer to wire racks to cool.

43 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 8.3g; fat 0.7g; cholesterol 9.3mg; sodium 21.5mg. Full Nutrition
