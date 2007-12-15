Popularity Cookies
I call these popularity cookies because when I make them and take them to work, they make me popular! You can make these with club crackers, too.
I call these popularity cookies because when I make them and take them to work, they make me popular! You can make these with club crackers, too.
I made these last night to test before taking them to a cookie exchange. Husband and Son went crazy and can't believe how much they taste like Almond Roca Candy. I wanted something quick, easy and different. These are it! Here is what I did and it made 3 dozen cookies. I lined a cookie sheet with tinfoil and sprayed a little bit of Pam on foil, used Club Crackers, light brown sugar, Land of Lakes butter,Nestle Tollhouse semi-sweet morsels (chopped-melts quicker)and slivered almonds(chopped). When brown sugar and butter were cooking I stirred mixture constantly for 3 minutes at a low boil. I then put sugar mixture in a measuring cup so it would be easier to pour on crackers. Put them in the oven for about 5 minutes, if you see the sugar mixture bubble on the crackers, don't worry it is ok. I take them out of the oven once or twice to push the crackers back in a square with a spatula. I pull them out of the oven and add the chopped morsels, put them back in the oven, turn off the oven and wait 4-5 min for chocolate to melt. I spread chocolate with spoon, add chopped nuts and refrigerate about 4-5 hours, or freeze for 1 hour. I then cut them into 36 squares with a pizza cutter and it works perfectly.Read More
I did not care for this.Read More
I made these last night to test before taking them to a cookie exchange. Husband and Son went crazy and can't believe how much they taste like Almond Roca Candy. I wanted something quick, easy and different. These are it! Here is what I did and it made 3 dozen cookies. I lined a cookie sheet with tinfoil and sprayed a little bit of Pam on foil, used Club Crackers, light brown sugar, Land of Lakes butter,Nestle Tollhouse semi-sweet morsels (chopped-melts quicker)and slivered almonds(chopped). When brown sugar and butter were cooking I stirred mixture constantly for 3 minutes at a low boil. I then put sugar mixture in a measuring cup so it would be easier to pour on crackers. Put them in the oven for about 5 minutes, if you see the sugar mixture bubble on the crackers, don't worry it is ok. I take them out of the oven once or twice to push the crackers back in a square with a spatula. I pull them out of the oven and add the chopped morsels, put them back in the oven, turn off the oven and wait 4-5 min for chocolate to melt. I spread chocolate with spoon, add chopped nuts and refrigerate about 4-5 hours, or freeze for 1 hour. I then cut them into 36 squares with a pizza cutter and it works perfectly.
YUMMY! I made these to include in the cookie trays I put together to give out as gifts. I had to HIDE them from my husband so that I would have enough for the trays! I used club crackers rather than saltines but otherwise followed the directions exactly. The first batch I made turned out perfectly. I must not have boiled the toffee long enough for the second batch because I ended up with a very sticky mess the second time. It's very important to start timing the 3 minutes when the mixture comes to a good boil.
I had a TON of crackers leftover from a party so when I found this recipe I decided "why not go for 100?!" Imagine toffee except not as hard, a cookie but not as sweet, and cooled hardened chocolate with your choice of topping, my favorite was coconut. Beware of over-indulgance & be sure to get all the foil off!!!
I was a bit worried because I've had this cookie before where the soda cracker really stood out and was soggy and tasted stale. But this one was great! I would even say to let it stay in the ref. overnight. My husband took a bite at exactly the 8 hrs. mark and he felt that the cracker stood out. Today, it tastes like toffee and you can barely taste the cracker. Thanks! Great gifts for the teachers.
oh my, how easy! I always make homemade toffee almond crunch for the holiday trays but d/t time constraints and the interest of the cracker, I decided to try these. I have to say that these are the closest thing to the homemade toffee crunch that one can get and much faster to make. Followed recipe exactly with no changes. I did grind the chips up in my food processor a bit d/t the extra time needed for melting and this was perfectly spreadable after 1 minute in the oven with the oven turned off. I was concerned about the crackers/toffee mixture shifting, but this was so easily repaired by just putting everything back in place with a spatula. *take care not to lift the utensil when spreading the chocolate. I found that when I lifted the spatula while spreading, the toffee would also lift up off the cracker. Thank you for this super easy recipe with an excellent taste just like homemade toffee. I too agree that salted saltines add to the whole toffee experience.
Perfectly delicious cookie/bar. I just wish the recipe could have been more descriptive on the cooking of hte bars--After mine had come out of the oven and I'd had some time to think on it, I could have left them in the oven a tiny bit longer to get closer to the Heath bar-esque taste other reviewers have mentioned. When the crackers have been covered in the caramel and are baking in the oven, what you need to look for is when all the bars are bubbly and puffed up. Go a few seconds longer so that they can carmelize and that's when you know they're done. Regarding the chocolate chips, I took the hint of others and slid the whole pan back in the oven--worked well. Also only used semi-sweet chips as I think the milk chocolate would have been too sweet. Really, really interesting cookie to take to a potluck, no one else wil have brought a better sweet treat than you!
Good toffee. The only problem I ran into was that my cookie sheet's sides weren't high enough: the sugar layer made the crackers spread out while cooking and they almost bubbled over the sides. Next time I'll make them in a 9x13 pan to trap the crackers in better.
UNBELIEVABLE!!!! I took these to a finger-food dinner at church last night and they cleaned the plate! As a matter of fact, when I got my empty plate back, someone had written me a note on a paper napkin: "These were wonderful! I would love the recipe" - then they signed it and put their phone number on it! I have never had such a reaction. My husband said he heard several people asking who made them! I will definitely be making these again! The only thing I did different than the recipe was I used sliced almonds which I chopped and then sauteed in butter. If I could give this recipe more stars I would...GREAT, GREAT, GREAT!!!!!!
these are kick butt! These are even awesome with graham crackers! Everyone looks at this really weird at first and says "cracker?" and I tell them yeah but you know what you will love it! They do!
WOW these are great! Everyone loved them. I made them this year and gave out little snack baggies full to all we knew. I used a jelly roll pan, foiled lined and sprayed cooking oil on foil. Then lined the entire pan with saltines, poured the sugar batter over and spread it well over each cracker, then repeated the same with the chocolate layer. I made 2 batches this Christmas 2011. It will stay at the top of my gift giving list of homemade things.
These aren't so much cookies as they are a crunchy toffee candy. They are quite tasty, though. One word of caution: she's not kidding when she says to watch the cookies closely when they're in the oven -- I had 3 batches start to burn on me, and then you have to throw the whole batch out. Oh! And a "soda" cracker is a saltine. I had to google to figure that one out. :)
Everyone wanted the recipe! They couldn't believe that they were made with crackers! I was already told that I will be making these for our church and family Christmas parties!
I did not care for this.
You can make this with Matzo for Passover too!
Delicious! I was a tad bit skeptical about a cracker cookie, but after all the rave reviews, I figured it was worth the risk to at least try making them. I was right to do so! These were a hit at home and at work. My manager asked for the recipe and made them herself for her bridal shower. Will definitely make them again. (And I did skip the milk chocolate chips and just used extra semisweet chocolate chips--I prefer darker chocolates.)
Yep- it's that yummy. And totally easy and fun to make. I only had semi sweet chips, and some whole wheat saltines. Still came out fantastic.
These should be called "Evil Cookies". They are ridiculously easy to make, take very little time, and are ADDICTING! I didn't have enough milk chocolate chips, so I used about 1/2 cup white chocolate to fill out the 2 cups... I bet using half white half milk would make a nice swirly design on the cookie. On a whim, I used sliced almonds instead of slivered, and they were awesome. This recipe is going in my binder!!
These are sooo good! My family always requests them when I'm making cookies. Very easy to put together!
These turned out just like the recipe! I used regular saltine crackers and lined my sheet with foil and sprayed well with Pam. Was careful to stir the butter and brown sugar for the full 3 min. after they started to boil and used the measuring cup to pour them on the crackers (good tip). The choc chips melt after a couple minutes, I just touched them and could tell. They spread easily with a spatula coated with some lard. The only thing I added was some additional holiday sprinkles to make them festive! Wonderful recipe, thank you!
O....M.....G! These are SO DECADENT and DELICIOUS!!! I can't believe they're so easy to make, too. If you buy a box of Keebler original "Club crackers" you can make 3 entire trays of these (1 sleeve per tray). They are so addictive and rich. I can sure see how they got their name!! Make excellent Xmas gifts!!
So I read all the reviews and was determines NOT to under boil my sugan and butter... instead I was hesitant about when to start timing the 3 minutes then OVER boiled it... It didn't burn but did have an over cooked taste to it. BEWARE it doesn't have to be a crazy rapid boil to start timing your three minutes! They turned out nice and crisp and really quite good even with the burny taste. I'm sure my next batch will turn out perfect! I made mine in a 9x13 pan lined with foil sprayed with cooking spray. You can't fit all 35 crackers in this way but you end up with very little mess and a nice thick layer of candy! Thanks for a great recipe! Will make often!
These were great- followed the recipe exactly, but used chopped peanuts for the topping. Used parchment paper sprayed with Pam on a cookie sheet, and had no trouble with the crackers moving around. So easy, but so addictive!!
Very easy and everyone at the cookie swap loved them. You definitely need a pan with edges, since it will expand in the oven. The Pam sprayed on the foil before baking made everything very easy to come off.
OMG these are the best, made exactly according to the recipe directions. The hardest part is waiting for them to firm up so the eating can begin. They freeze very well and are excellent to have in the freezer for times when unexpected guests show up, since they defrost quickly. Try experimenting with light, dark, or white chocolate, or different types of nuts... all great!
I do mine with just regular chocolate chips and no nuts and they are soooooo delicious!!
Love these, they`re an old family favorite.
I know why they are called popularity cookies..they make you really popular. I did this receipe for a cookies exchange and they were the first gone. Everyone I gave them to a Christmas has begged for more. Great receipe!!!
These cookies are amazing! My whole family loved them. We couldn't wait a full 8 hours and ate them about 2 hours of being in the frig. We couldn't taste the saltines at all. YUM! I'll be making another batch tomorrow. Thanks for the GREAT recipe!
Tasted great, but were a little gooey and never really got "solid". Maybe because I didn't cook it long enough???
Very good! I left the nuts off, though and they tasted great!
My family has been making a recipe like this for years, exceptwe use graham crackers instead... SO good!
Easy quick recipe. I really liked it. My family wished i had made more. I used club crackers instead of the saltines. It is a rich dessert.
what a clever name. LOVE these special cookies! They are super EASY and very good. I used chopped walnuts. I like the idea of adding sprinkles for the holidays, but wouldn't skip the nuts. The salty sweet taste is addicting! Store in a air tight container if you have any left. You really should make these, I sure will- again and again.
These are amazing, so easy but fancy enough for giving out as gifts. For Christmas I like adding white chocolate chips instead of chocolate and dried cranberries instead of almonds, very festive...but don't make them because you will eat them all, highly sddictive
These definitely lived up to their name as they were the 1st cookie to sell out at the cookie walk.
People specifically request these cookie bars - they are delicious. The directions are very easy to follow, work well, and require no changes whatsoever. I only change it to add more chocolate chips to give a nice, thick chocolate layer!
Flavor was awesome. I think I did something wrong when boiling the sugar/butter mixture. It didn"t harden up in some places. So if you got the bite that wasn't hardened your teeth would stick together.
This was both totally easy to make and eaten very quickly. How can you go wrong with these ingredients? The crackers were fine, and the salt actually helped the flavor come out some, but I think next time I'd experiment with something like graham crackers. Also, the chocolate took a bit longer to melt than the recipe indicated--I just left it in the oven for a few minutes to melt and it was fine. Just don't tell anyone how easy they are to make!
Super easy, and everyone really loved them. One person said she's been looking for the recipe to something like this for years; they were a hit.
This has got to be one of the easiest recipes I have ever made. I doubled the recipe and took it to a Christmas party and still had plenty for my own party. Everyone loved it and they were intrigued with the base being a saltine cracker. Give it a try, you won't be able to leave it alone.
Very tasty! I will definitely use again. Next time, I will DOUBLE layer the crackers. I used M&Ms on top instead of almonds - more fun!
We made these with my aunt when I was a child and this recipe tastes exactly how it did back then! My favorite is to break them into cracker sized pieces and freeze them. So delicious!
You absolutely HAVE to make these. So yummy! I second leaving them in the fridge overnight to get rid of any lingering cracker taste and just get crispiness and a toffee flavor. LOVE these and they are now a part of my regular holiday baking rotation!
Awesome recipe! I lined a regular cookie sheet with parchment, then put a single layer of club crackers on it. Followed the recipe as written except I cut them into bite sized treats while they were still a little warm - pizza cutter works great for this. Anyway, these were a big hit and the parchment made clean up a snap.
Seriously. Do not keep these around the house. They are like crack.
This is an easy recipe and great as written but I prefer using cheap butter crackers instead. It enhances the toffe flavor even more. Thanks for such an addictive treat! (Is that a good thing?)
The holidays are the only time I do any baking. I make 6 or 7 different cookies each year and these will become a regular. Easy and absolutely delicious. Already plenty of requests for the recipe!!!
Very good! I leave off the nuts. Quick. Easy. Kids and guest LOVE them. I used all dark chocolate chips.
the name says it all! these are fantastic. they remind me of a heath bar. i love them with and without the crackers as a base. the club crackers were better than the saltines. just don't overbake because it tastes horrible when burnt. after breaking it in pieces, i froze it in sandwich size freezer bags and pull out a bag every so often. everyone always begs for the recipe so i have learned to carry recipe cards with me when i bring these to parties. thank you thank you thank you!
I made these with all semisweet chocolate...they're sooooo good!
EXCELLENT!!! When you first read the recipe you think "Soda crackers? How is that going to taste." Well, they are DELICIOUS! I made them for the first time last night and brought them to work for my boss's birthday. I made a double batch and not only are they all gone, 6 people have asked me for the recipe. This is a perfect recipe. They are easy to make and very appreciated by all. They have really made me popular.
I only had 1 stick of butter so I halved the recipe and it was delicious!! Everyone loves this recipe.
SO SO YUMMY! These are super easy to make. I think it took me 20 mins start to finish and that included washing the pot! didn't change anything but only had dark chocolate chips on hand so used those...turned out great! I also only chilled mine for 2 hours in the fridge and they were hard enough to break apart and begin the eating frenzy!!! My hubby says they taste like Almond Roca and I think they taste like a Heath Bar. Easy to have all ingredients on hand which is nice. Will make again...and again.
I put them in the cookie tin I make every year and got good feedback. It's going in rotation :)
I have been making this recipe for two years now and people ask me for the recipe time after time. It is so easy and I can keep the ingredients on hand. I use 40 club crackers instead of soda crackers and I top it with chopped pecans instead of almonds. Boiling for 3 minutes is required or your toffee will not set.
I have made these several times, but in truth, I should never make them. I'll end up having to buy bigger pants!
The recipe it self is great but the directions on how to make it not so great. Candy has a hardening point so you should really over bake this recipe otherwise you end up with sticky gooey sugar instead of the hard toffee that you were looking for.
I use a jelly roll pan for these, the sides are higher than a cookie sheet. You can change them up with different chips, nuts or whatever! Not that these need anything. They are always a hit and you're sure to bring home an empty plate!
These were great, loved them. Thanks for the recipe
I just made these... I doubled the recipe so I would have enough for a well-attended Christmas party. I only used 3/4 cup of butter and 3/4 cup of brown sugar and it made the perfect amount. These were so simple and different from regular cookies... I'll certainly be making them more often. Thank you! :)
Hmmm...8 hours? Mine are sitting in the freezer and they're half gone! There's nothing to say about this, it's perfect. Follow instructions, no need to change anything. I might clarify, wait until it's boiling to time the 3 minutes. I don't know what club crackers are, but with soda biscuits, these taste like a SKOR bar.
These were great. This is the second time I've made them, and they're just perfect. So nice to be able to pull all of the ingredients from my pantry and be done in 15 mins...
These were good but I found the toffee layer to be a little too thick. They tasted much better the next day. Also good with graham crackers.
I see where these cookies get their name! They definitely are popularity cookies! They taste just like Almond Roca! I have made these numerous times........ for Christmas, pot lucks, parties, Easter, etc. TRY THEM! :)
I guess it was just too hard for me? Brown sugar on bottom was too much--way to thick a coating. My alien chocolate chips did not melt--even with the oven door shut! Should have ground them up first. Better presentation. Mine did not look good. I'd like them, methinks, if I lowered the sugar, and chopped the chocolate.
Very Very good, but you have to watch it closely so the sugar/butter dont burn while it's on the stove as well as when you bake it.
I've made these for several years. They are pretty good, kids love them. Very easy to make.
yep, their a hit!
I made these a few times & we loved them! Absolutely delicious & so easy to make. These sell well at Bake Sales etc....5 stars is not enough!
My husband said (twice) that this is the best dessert I've ever made. It tastes just like almond rocha; I can't believe how easy it was!
This is my go-to snack when I have to bring a treat somewhere. They always get devoured. I tried them with graham crackers once, but this version was not as popular. I'll stick to the Club crackers next time. The bonus is it's so easy and non many ingredients.
Pretty amazing taste for so little effort.
Super easy and get rave reviews from everyone. People are surprised when I tell them the ingredients (crackers? really?)
I had made these years ago, I think they had called them lazy bark. my husband likes them with graham crackers and walnuts and the caramel he likes me to make 1 1/2 cups instead of 1 cup. you can add any nut you like, I do some almond covered and some coconut covered for X-mas gives a different look to each and I make 6 batches for 22 people and we never have any left after Christmas get together. Everyone will ask for the recipe.
Like Kim T. said, they are delicious, and they only lasted 4 nights! You can use club sports crackers.
Fabulous! I was looking for a way to get rid of leftover Easter chocolate and this recipe did the trick. I didn't have almonds on hand so did half coconut and half plain - both were wonderful! I halved the butter and sugar and still had plenty of caramel to cover a single jelly roll pan of crackers. I kept these in the fridge as the chocolate is a bit unstable (probably not the case when using regular chocolate chips) but they go fast! I definitely agree with Mommadonna that these are dangerous for your waistline - watch out!
I decided to make these since I already had everything in the house. I thought they were ok, but my husband liked them. I used cashews for the nuts. I did find them a bit hard to break into pieces after they hardened in the fridge.
These are so easy to make and addictive, best cookie ever! Taste just like a score bar. It makes a lot so would be good to bring to a party.
A co-worker/friend made this and it was absolutely delish! Everyone in the office raved over it. I decided to make it and give in a gift tin. Well, I went to the store without the recipe and forgot the milk chocolate chips, but luckily, had bought two bags of hershey kisses with almonds. I also didn't read the recipe re: the choc. chips (I know... DUMB!! and in a hurry!!) Since I had the kisses, I decided to melt the chips and kisses in a pan. It was time-consuming, but so far, it looks like it turned out ok... I really probably could have just put the kisses/chips over the toffee and let it melt and it would have been fine. I did mix in slivered almonds with the chocolate... I haven't tasted it yet, but will come back and let you know how it worked. Right now... it looks great!!
These were just OK. I thought it was too much chocolate on top and too much butter in the recipe. I did bring it to work and my coworker loved it but for me it's a 3-star recipe. I used graham crackers because that's what I had and as I was cutting the finished cookies, the graham cracker fell off some of the pieces. I used cinnamon graham crackers so maybe that's why it fell off, because the graham crackers have a sugar topping that maybe the butter sugar mixture couldn't adhere to. I suggest applying the butter sugar mixture to the back side of the graham crackers if that's what you are using. Still, I prefer almond roca candy to this. I don't think I'll make this again. It's in the refrigerator and no one is touching it. If it were a 5-star recipe, it wouldn't last 2 days in my house.
this is great for the Jewish Passover but using Matzos instead of crackers. Makes for a different more fun and delicious dessert.
So easy, my 7 year old made this recipe.
Very easy to make and so good! Good thing im on a diet or else there wouldn't be any left for my family ;]
AMAZING!! Tastes like Almond Roca, but even better! So simple. I used saltines and popped them into the freezer for 30 minutes, they were perfect. I think they taste better straight from the fridge or freezer. These will be on my cookie tray this year!
Everyone at work loved these and they are so easy to make.
I loved these! I used club crackers and I used toffee instead of the almonds. The only thing I would do differently next time is melt the chips on the stove top. I had a hard time getting them to melt.
The topping was really good, but the cracker wasn't doing it for me. I'm going to make sugar cookies and then do the same topping to see if I like that better.
BEWARE - These thing are addicting! Not only are they easy to make but they make a good size batch. Great for crowds. I love this recipe!
These taste just like almond roca. I took them to church on Sunday and received many compliments and requests for the recipe. Can't go wrong with this dessert choice. Also, I froze these and they tasted as good as day one.
Wow...these are amazing and so easy. I was nervous because i thought I had too much butter/sugar liquid but it turned out great. I was also concerned about my chocolate chips melting but I took the advice of others and just put the pan back in the oven for a few minutes and the chocolate spread easily. Also, don't lift the spatula while spreading the chocolate besause it does pull up the crackers. Great recipe. Thank you for all the tips written in from everyone. Michaela
I make these all the time. They are quite rich and delicious. Don't even try one if you are addicted to chocolate; it is very hard to stop eating them. The only thing I did differently is that I only use good quaility semi sweet chocolate and not milk chocolate
A neighbor brought these to a street Holiday party, but wouldn't share her recipe. I used the ingredient search to find this recipe. After making them, I think this must be her recipe or close to it. The ladies at work can't get enough! It's also so yummy with white chocolate instead of semisweet!
LOVED IT!!!!!
Easy and awesome. I used Saltine crackers and it tasted great! My boyfriend ate the whole platter :)
These were so easy and DELICIOUS! I used graham crackers, but I am sure it is just as good with soda crackers. They were gobbled up quickly! Will definitely make again
Made these to send in a care package for my son at military college (VMI). My daughter and I wanted to sample them before we sent them, and well by the time we got done "sampling them there was none left. We had to make another batch to send him. LOVE IT! and so easy!
So good and easy to make!
my next door neighbor makes these for me for christmas every year! i LOVE them! they don't last more than a couple days, and my kids aren't allowed to touch them, LOL. she uses club crackers and chopped walnuts, and for extra yum - try the caramel swirled chocolate chips...delish!!!! :)
Holy smokes! These are amazing!!!! I had to use all milk chocolate chips (because I had run out of semisweet) and substituted the almonds for walnuts because that's what my husband likes. I can definitely see how these would make you popular. The perfect combination of flavors. I'm very impressed. I will be making these again. Thank you so much for sharing.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections