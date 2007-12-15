Popularity Cookies

I call these popularity cookies because when I make them and take them to work, they make me popular! You can make these with club crackers, too.

By Alice

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Cover a sided cookie sheet with aluminum foil and line crackers on foil.

  • Combine butter and brown sugar in a saucepan. Stirring constantly, bring to a boil and boil for 3 minutes. Pour over crackers completely.

  • Bake for 5-6 minutes, watch carefully. Remove cookie sheet from oven, place it on oven door and sprinkle chips over baked crackers. When chocolate gets soft, spread over crackers with back of a spoon. Sprinkle slivered almonds on melted chocolate. Place in refrigerator for at least 8 hours. Break into cookie-size pieces. This recipe freezes well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
435 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 43.9g; fat 29.2g; cholesterol 43.7mg; sodium 210.4mg. Full Nutrition
