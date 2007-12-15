Popularity Cookies

Perfectly delicious cookie/bar. I just wish the recipe could have been more descriptive on the cooking of hte bars--After mine had come out of the oven and I'd had some time to think on it, I could have left them in the oven a tiny bit longer to get closer to the Heath bar-esque taste other reviewers have mentioned. When the crackers have been covered in the caramel and are baking in the oven, what you need to look for is when all the bars are bubbly and puffed up. Go a few seconds longer so that they can carmelize and that's when you know they're done. Regarding the chocolate chips, I took the hint of others and slid the whole pan back in the oven--worked well. Also only used semi-sweet chips as I think the milk chocolate would have been too sweet. Really, really interesting cookie to take to a potluck, no one else wil have brought a better sweet treat than you!