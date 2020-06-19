Kingman's Vegan Zucchini Bread

175 Ratings
  • 5 144
  • 4 22
  • 3 3
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

Delicious vegan zucchini bread. Fluffy. Mmm-hmmm.

By iamofthedesert

Gallery
33 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 9x5-inch loaf pans
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour two 9x5-inch loaf pans.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together flour, flax seeds, salt, baking soda, cinnamon, baking powder, and arrowroot in a bowl until evenly blended; set aside.

  • Whisk together applesauce, white sugar, brown sugar, vegetable oil, and vanilla extract in a bowl until smooth. Fold in flour mixture and shredded zucchini until moistened. Divide batter between the prepared loaf pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 70 minutes. Cool in the pans for 10 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 31.5g; fat 7.6g; sodium 164.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/17/2022