Kingman's Vegan Zucchini Bread
Delicious vegan zucchini bread. Fluffy. Mmm-hmmm.
Followed recipe exactly and it turned out delicious and moist, not heavy at all. I may reduce sugar slightly next time, as it was a little too sweet for my taste, but overall a real winner!Read More
Fantastic recipe for an allergy person! all ingredients and baking time are accurate! I was amazed at the texture... moist but not flat, heavy or hard.
I made this recipe on Sunday without the flax seeds(didn't have any) and also skipped the arrowroot powder. I also used cinnamon as the only spice and we all loved this bread! It was very moist and flavorful and was great the next couple of days too. I found that it needed to be baked an additional ten minutes in my oven, so I would monitor the bread carefully the last few minutes of baking time. Next time , I plan to add walnuts or pecans. I will be making this bread all summer long. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
Wow. I'd never have guessed this was a vegan recipe. I was making for a friend's daughter who has egg/milk allergies. I made the batter into muffins instead of a loaf, and they were fluffy, not too dense and had the perfect amount of cinnamon flavor. I made exactly as written except I omitted the flax and arrowroot and I made into about 24 regular sized muffins (which I cooked at 350 for 20 minutes). Thanks!
i JUST finished this and am eating the warm bread right now- it's a new fave! i substituted half of the zucchini for shredded beets which was a first-time and it works well. i added 1/2 cup of cocoa to the recipe and that helped balance the earthy-ness of the beets. i only have one bread/loaf pan so i made half the batter into muffins- works well too.
I am offically dangerously in love! This was probably the best zucchini bread I have ever have. I am not a vegan but I would go vegan after trying this. Thank you for sharing I will definitly be making it again!
This was a great recipe! These were the best vegan muffins I've had that did not indclude an egg sub. I 1/2 the recipe for one batch of regular sized muffin- baked for about 18 minutes. I added shredded carrots (reduced the zucchini) and made some other minor adjustments >I'm over 7000 ft. so all baking requires adjustments. All that said, really, just follow the recipe and you will be happy.
Delicious as is. I also skipped the flax seeds and substituted cornstarch for the arrowroot. The loaf bakes to a beautiful color. The contrast of the slightly denser crust and the soft bread is awesome. Next time I would reduce the sugar, only because I just felt like I put a lot in! But it is delicious with the amount called for. I think I'll go eat another piece :)
Made some changes thus 4 stars. Way too much sugar and refined products for my liking. Substituted 3 c all-purp flour, for 1C oat bran, 1C spelt flour, 1C whole wheat pastry flour. Dropped 1/2 cup of the sugar. Instead of 1C white, used turbinado w/1/2c. brown sugar. Skipped the arrowroot, added 1/2c walnuts, used homemade applesauce. The bread was more dense, not as fluffy, but I'd rather have the benefits of more nutrient rich grains.
This recipe is a HUGE hit with my fiance and friends! We had so much zucchini from our garden this summer I didn't know what to do with it - now I do! It comes out as a moist, brownie textured loaf! We did change somethings though. We added about 1/2cup of carob powder to the recipe, and removed about 1/4cup of the flour. Also, we reduced the amount of sugar added by about 1/3. I think the carob helps with the sweetness anyway. If at all possible, add the flax seeds because they just make it all that much more special!
I've been looking for some tasty vegan breads! This is what I've been looking for, it's so delicious, and think of all the calories and fat you're saving! I love its wholesome taste, and it doesn't take too long to prepare.
This is the best zucchini bread I have ever made, even before I gave up all animal products. I used whole wheat pastry flour instead of all-purpose. I also added a dash of almond extract, cloves, and fresh nutmeg. Next time I will use about 2/3 the amount of sugar called for, as it was too sweet for me.
My 11-year-old daughter is trying to become a vegan, so I wanted to try out a vegan zucchini bread for her. I substituted one of the cups of white flour for whole wheat, and it worked out great. The bread was just as fluffy and nice as if it had been made with eggs. Next time I'll try a larger percentage of whole wheat flour.
Instead of loaves, I wanted to make muffins to freeze and take to work as snacks. I had a couple of zucchini I needed to use, and this recipe turned out SO well! Delicious and moist! I used 2 c whole wheat flour and 1 c white, and substituted 3/4 c mashed banana for the oil. For muffins, I baked at 375 for 20 minutes and got my favorite vegan muffins yet! Thank you for this great recipe that proves you can bake beautifully without dairy products!!
We're not vegans, but this recipe has become our favorite for zucchini/summer squash baking...I sometimes cheat by using grated apple instead of applesauce (which makes for a slightly dryer loaf) and a bit less of each of the sugars.
Followed the recipe. Tastes great!!! I'm very happy to find a good zuchinni recipe thats vegan. The only thing I would change is the bake time from 70 mins to maybe 80.
TOO sweet! and too dense for me. 2 cups of sugar along with 1 cup of applesauce (even though unsweetened) is just too much.
This was so delicious! Based on previous reviews I cut the sugar to 1/2 c. white and 1 c. brown. The rest of the recipe was followed as is and it made 12 muffins and a small-ish loaf of bread. I used the flax seeds and felt it added a little something special. I will be making this again!
This was quite fluffy and tasty, if a bit too sweet. I made this as written, except I ground the flax seeds, subbed cornstarch for arrowroot, and reduced the white sugar by 1/4 cup. Will definitely make again, but probably also reducing the brown sugar by 1/4 cup. I put walnuts in one of the loaves and will bring some to my omnivorous parents tomorrow (I'm vegan) because I know this is something they'll enjoy. This is an especially nice recipe for non-vegans to make because it doesn't call for any obscure ingredients (e.g., Ener-G Egg Replacer) and holds up really well in terms of texture compared to traditional baked goods. Thanks, iamofthedesert.
I didn't change this recipe a bit, and it turned out phenomenal. It was nice and moist, and made the house smell amazing while it was baking. Yum
I absolutely loved this recipe! I changed the white sugar to 2/3 cup dark raw agave syrup and put in 2.5 ground flax seed eggs instead of the applesauce but it still turned out phenomenal! This gets five stars AND a heart! <3
Very good!! Only change I made was not using white sugar; instead I used the 1 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup "Sohgave" maple flavored agave syrup. Next time, I'll try making them not using the brown sugar either, just use agave or 100% maple syrup. My 8 yr old son helped me bake and gobbled them up :)
Thank you so much for this wonderful recipe. My son is allergic to eggs/dairy. We've made a lot of vegan things that were so-so. This however is the BEST!!! I made it for a family picnic and everyone ate it and loved it and could not believe it was vegan. The only thing I did differently was to use cinnamon applesauce rather than unsweetened because that's what I had. I was afraid it would be too sweet, but it was great. Maybe that's why everyone loved it so much. Thankyou.
Yum! I've made this a few times now and it's delicious every time. I've omitted the arrowroot and grind the flax. I usually make one loaf and 2 dozen mini muffins.
An excellent vegan bread. Very moist and flavorful. I found them too sweet, however--I will use at least 1/3 less sugar next time. Also a bit oily for my tastes. But it got rave reviews at work! Very easy to make GF--I just subbed Bob's Redmill gluten-free allpurpose baking mix for the flour.
This was pretty good. It held together quite nicely considering the egg replacement was with flaxseed and arrowroot instead of ener-g egg. It was very moist and definitely a keeper. This would be sooo good with a cup of coffee. Yum!
fantastic recipe! i followed the recipe with the exception of sugar content. Added only half of what the recipe called for and added raisins. The bread was delicious
Excellent! I followed the recipe exactly, leaving out the arrowroot powder, and this turned out so soft and fluffy, the taste was just right. I will make this again and again! My son is vegan, but I am not, and we agreed this zucchini bread is absolutely wonderful!
Good flavor, but did not bake up well. Don't know if it's because I used previously frozen zucchini, or if I mis-measured the applesauce. Might try this one again in the fall with fresh squash.
Favorite Muffins
Really good; I changed some ingredients(like chrushed fresh peaches en lieu de applesauce) but overall the recipe was spot-on. Maybe a bit sweet for my taste though...bit of a cake-like texture.
Came out extremely moist, molded in a few days. Won't try this recipe again.
Really yummy recipe! I used half whole wheat & half all-purpose flour. I will be making this often!!!
This bread is delicious. The only adjustment I will make the next time is to use less sugar. I think 3/4 cup of each should be plenty.
This is the best zucchini bread I've ever made or eaten, vegan or otherwise. My husband wasn't a fan of zucchini bread, but now he asks me to make this one all the time. I appreciate vegan food that everyone would love, and this is definitely one of those recipes. Thanks for sharing!
Delicious! I chose this recipe not because I'm vegan but simply because I didn't have any eggs on hand. I made muffins instead of bread, and they turned out very moist and fluffy. Of course I did have to adjust the baking time, down to 12 minutes. I made a few small modifications to the recipe. I used 2/3 whole wheat flour and 1/3 white flour, and cut out 1/2 of the white sugar. The zucchini I used was frozen, and I put it in the blender for a minute to make the batter smoother. Other reviewers suggested letting the zucchini drain but I didn't and it wasn't a problem. I'll definitely be making this recipe again. I plan to freeze most of the muffins and take them out one at a time as needed--hopefully they'll be just as delicious then as they are fresh!
Sweeter than most zucchini's breads I've had but absolutely delicious! i only had to cook it about 55 minutes though so make sure you watch your cooking time
moist and yummy. I reduced both sugars by 1/4 cup.
Impressive. I cut out 1/4 cup of the white sugar and 1/4 cup of the brown sugar. I also used coconut oil in place of vegetable oil. I also added some allspice, ginger and clove to give it an extra kick! I'm making it again tonight! Thanks!
this is the first time I've ever baked a Vegan recipe. I was SO pleased and impressed. Next time, I might add a touch more cinnamon, because I prefer a stronger spice flavor to my zucchini bread...but overall, I loved how moist and flavorful it was!
Based on previous reviews, I cut the sugar by half. I also used ground flax instead of the seeds, substituted 1 cup of spelt flour for white flour, and added in a cup of raisins. I made mini muffins (came out to 4 dozen exactly). I baked them for 14 minutes and debating if I should have baked them longer. They came out heavy but tasty.
I am not a vegan and coming from India I love vegetarian and bake my own bread for 3 years now. Was very excited to try this at first but on reading the ingredients was shocked by the 2 cups sugar, never mind the uswt. apple sauce! I thought it might be too sweet as in my baking I use no more than 2 TBSP sugar for the proofing of yeast. I decided to try this hoping that the ingredients would balance out and offset a bit the sugar. Very disappointed that it turned out much too sweet and mushy – even for a cake! Sorry but this was a waste of ingredients, time and electricity. Diabetics and overweight Vegans beware! To be noted with a bit of humor that there is a video posted on top of the reviews of this recipe "5 minute blood sugar killer!".
This is super delicious. It is better than any non-vegan zucchini bread that I've ever tried. I left out the flax and arrowroot and it was just fine.
Great recipe. I made a few modifications, however. I subbed 3/4ths cup of coconut sugar for the brown sugar and 3/4ths cup of evaporated cane juice for the white sugar to reduce some sweetness and the results were perfect. I'm allergic to apples so I used carrot puree instead of the applesauce. Also, I ground the flax seeds so they'd gel up in the liquid ingredients. I used gluten-free flour, too, and it held together wonderfully.
Fantastic! I even reduced the oil by a little bit (2/3 cup vs 3/4) and adding in about a half cup of shredded dried coconut and it came out perfect. I made them into mini muffins (12 minutes in the oven) and regular cupcake-sized muffins (22 minutes). Next time I may even further reduce the oil to 1/2 cup and reduce the sugars to 2/3 cup each.
Kingman's Vegan Zucchini Bread Haiku: "With a few changes, made this lactation-friendly, retained a great taste!" Reduced sugars, subbed 1/2 the veg oil for coconut oil, added 1 TB brewer's yeast and 1 TB wheat germ, all in the name of amp-up-milk-supply coupled w/ mmm zucchini bread gooooood. OK, and a handful of chocolate chips didn't hurt either. I hope I don't get knocked for my additions, but I LOVE this bread. Froze one of the loaves and have found that it tastes just as good from freezer to toaster.
This is an excellent recipe! It was easy for a non-expert like me, and the bread came out perfectly! It was a beautiful color and very tender--I think because of the applesauce. I might cut the sugar just a bit next time and maybe experiment with a different type of flour, but all and all this was awesome!
I made this tonight, and perhaps I did something wrong....it completely flopped. It smelled delicious and was rising in the oven, but somehow during the 10 minutes cooling in the pans, it "fell". I'm so disappointed. Maybe I should have baked it longer than 70 minutes.
Excellent!! We absolutely loved this recipe! I made muffins instead of loafs. I cut the cook time down to 30 min. It made 24 muffins. I love sweets but my husband isn't a big sweet eater and he loved them! They are perfect!
My family loved it! I did make a few changes. I used 2cups of whole wheat flour, 1/2 cup of almond flour &. 1/2 cup of coconut flour. I also cut back on the sugar, I used 3/4 cup of brown sugar & 1/4 cup of white sugar, I didn't use the arrowroot either. It was delish! Will definately do again...
You'd never know this was vegan! I made this for a work potluck, and everyone raved about how flavorful and moist it was! I added maybe half a shredded carrot, a handful or two of walnuts and some freshly grated nutmeg, and it was perfect! I did have to bake the loaves for about 10 extra minutes, however. I will definitely make this again!
Great recipe! Might add some dried cranberries next time just for fun!
Hands down, the BEST zucchini bread I've ever tasted! Similar opinions from my husband, kids, co-workers and neighbor! It's a hit around here and I'll be making it regularly from now on!
This recipe was AMAZING! My family (who are not vegan) absolutely loved it and even preferred it to non-vegan versions I've made before with eggs and honey. I will definitely be making this again! The bake time was accurate as well.
Moist and delicious! I used 3/4 cup of the two sugars since 1 c of each seemed like a lot. I used some shredded carrot since I ended up a little short on zucchini. Will make it again!
ABSOLUTELY AMAZING! It was so easy to make, and it is so delicious. Thank you for this wonderful recipe!
I loved how fluffy and delicious! My co- workers scarfed it down before lunch. I decreased the white sugar to 1/2 cup, the brown sugar to 2/3 cup and replaced 1 cup of all purpose flour with whole wheat. Left out the arrowroot b/c I didn't have any.
I did not care for this recipe. This is not a bread, it's a pudding!!!
Wow, this was awesome! I didn't have flax seeds or the arrowroot powder. I added 1/4 c coca powder. Man, this was good. So very moist. I made some to share with my coworkers and I had one piece and decided I wanted it all to myself!! lol
This is my family's first VEGAN recipe :)) They love it! Thank you!
I added chocolate chips and made them into mini cupcakes for my son - He loved them!
very easy to make and it comes out as if eggs and dairy were added... very flavorful, too!
This was a huge hit with my family! My sister is vegan, so I'm always trying out new recipes for family get togethers. It was so good, she's lucky she even got a piece! Very moist. A little on the sweet side, so almost more like a dessert bread. My next goal is to find something to substitute so I can decrease the amount of oil :(
This bread turned out absolutely delicious! Enjoy with a cup of hot coffee for a real treat.
Wonderful! We made little loafs and cooked them for about 50 min... I added a little extra spices and omitted the optional items since we didn't have them on hand and sprinkled with chopped walnuts before baking! Thanks!!
This was easy and tasty. I changed one cup of the all purpose to white whole wheat flour, substituted demerra sugar for the brown sugar ( ran out of brown), reduced the cinnamon to 1 1/2 tsp, added 1/2tsp allspice and 1/8 tsp cloves. Completely delicious!
Made for a visiting vegan friend and he loved it!
This bread is delicious! Easy to make, and smells great while baking. I put one loaf in the freezer. A slice of of this bread tastes wonderful toasted in the toaster oven, with a little earth balance butter.
I made these as mini muffins for our family to have a quick healthy breakfast option. My 1 year old has allergies so we used this recipe and made a couple changes. We used a 'Top 8 Free' flour, we did add the flax but not the arrowroot, and I used homemade applesauce (simmer apples then blend). I also left a little of each sugar out. They baked for a long long time and they never got done in the middle. I'm going to try again as loaf because they tasted so good I want them to turn out!! I think it would also be a great pancake recipe!
Loved it! Substituted one third wheat flour, still worked great. The applesauce can just barely be discerned, but I liked that.
Followed recipe exactly and after 70 minutes the breads were raw. Yes my oven works. Tried to put them back in oven to bake more. Won't do this recipe again
So good
Tried it for the first time today. 70 minutes was exactly right. Made the whole house smell amazing. So moist and delicious!
Absolutely delicious! I tweaked a little but did not feel it warranted any reduction of stars, because it was all based on personal preference. I cut back oil to 1/4 cup, increased apple sauce to 1 and 1/4 cups, and added in 1/4 cup sugar free maple syrup. I also reduced the white and brown sugars to 1/2 cup each, with the additional applesauce and maple making this *plenty* sweet and heartily scrumptious! No flax or arrowroot added, either, just more spices. Highly recommend!
Followed the recipe but left out special ingredients like arrowroot and flax seed etc but kept the main ingredients. I love this recipe more than typical zucchini bread. It's fluffy, moist and tastes amazing even without butter (vegan or course).
Absolutely delicious. I followed the instructions but added equally to all ingredients since my pans were larger than 9x5. It worked beautifully. I also added chocolate chips to one loaf.
I modified mine a tad. I added about 7 TBS of cocoa powder, used 2 TBS chia seeds instead of flax seed, and I used 1/2 cup of applesauce and 2 smooshed up bananas. I did not add arrowroot. I'm thinking of adding more cocoa powder next time. It off sets the sweetness. It's so moist and delicious. I will be making this many more times.
I made just now 7/2019 and it is perfect! I didn’t think it was too sweet at all. I did one smaller loaf pan and a dozen muffins. Will definitely make it again.
I added walnuts to one loaf and vegan chocolate chips to the other! Turned out great! I reduced the brown sugar to 1/2 cup and the oil to 1/2 cup- other than that no modifications!
Came out fantastic! Didn't have applesauce, but just went apple picking, so shredded an apple, mixed it with the shredded zucchini. Also used only half the amount of brown sugar. Next time I will cut the white sugar in half also, it's very sweet. So good! And super easy to make.
Love this. I did tweaked it a bit. Used stevia. Used two bannas and also cut back the oil to 1/2 c.. lt was wonderful.
We have peanut, tree nut, and egg issues in our household and this recipe is the bomb for us. My kids ask for this bread for the school snack. It is delicious as is. I do swap out 1 cup whole wheat flour in order to make is pseudo-more healthy and feel like the end results are great.
I love this zucchini bread and since I try to eat vegan as much as I can, this is a winner. Thanks for posting this great recipe. Didn't use any of the optional ingredients.
I made this without the aarowroot and flax seeds, and I almost doubled the amount of zucchini. Let me tell you, this bread smells like heaven. I made it with less sugar as suggested in the reviews. It was perfect. It was very good and everyone liked it.
I added to this recipe a little to make a vegan birthday cake for my daughter in law for her birthday. I didn't have any flax seeds, I used cornstarch instead of arrowroot powder. I added a 1/2 cup carob powder. I added 1/4 cup flour to adjust for high altitude. I baked it in a bundt pan and make a glaze with 1 cup powdered sugar, 2 tablespoons carob powder, a dash of vanilla and a tablespoon or so of almond milk. The cake baked up nice. Everyone at the birthday party said it was delish! There wasn't a crumb left over!
Such a good vegan zucchini bread. I didn’t use arrowroot powder or flax seeds and it turned out really good
The flavor was delicious & muffins were light and fluffy though when eaten warm (not sure about when cooled) they fell apart. The only change I made was to cut down on the sugar which I don't think would've caused this. Next time, I'd make a flax seed "egg" by mixing 1 Tbslp of ground flax with 2 Tblsp hot water and then cut back on the applesauce.
Made it exactly per recipe with 2 modifications to make it less healthy ?? 1) substituted vegetable oil for 1.5 sticks vegan butter and 2) added a cup or so of vegan chocolate chips. Yum!!!
Delicious and just a couple changes using what I had on hand - don't use sugar, so I replaced the white and brown sugar with 1 cup agave (total) - cut the oil to 1/2 cup and I didn't have any vanilla on hand so I skipped it. Also used cornstarch rather than the arrowroot per another reviewers suggestion. Made in a muffin pan so the baking time cut to about 40 minutes. These are sooooooo yummy! I think they'll go great with the veggie chili I'm fixing for the game tomorrow!
My family absolutely adored this bread. It is quite a sweet bread so if you don't want it so sweet make sure you use half the sugar.
I made these as muffins, without the arrow root or flaxseeds, and they turned out delicious and moist. This will be a staple recipe for my kids lunches who both give these muffins a thumbs up!
I have made this recipe a few times, it turns out very good, I ended up adding a few extra spices over time, and I think garam masala works well.
This is one of the best zucchini breads I've ever made. The only things I tweaked are: Used 2 cups all purpose flour and 1 cup whole wheat flour. Used coconut oil in place of the vegetable oil. I will definitely be making this again!
Turned out great, thanks!
Great recipe. I did change some things around. I subtitude the arrowground for ground nutmeg and I reduce the baking soda to 1tps only and last I used walnut.. Other than that Love it.
My mom used to make zucchini bread when I was a kid. This recipe recreated the experience with no animal products. I was very skeptical, but it turned out great! I added some raisins. I will definitely be making this again.
I should knock off a star because I altered the recipe, but they turned out so fantastic that I gave it 5 stars anyway! I used 1 cup of sugar instead of 2 (I can't believe the recipe calls for 2 cups of sugar!) and I omitted the arrowroot powder (didn't have any.) I used ground flax seed, since the recipe didn't specify, and I made the recipe into muffins instead of bread. Bake time for muffins was approximately 30 minutes. These are super-moist and so delicious! I highly recommend this recipe (with half of the sugar.)
Wow! I am so excited to find a healthier version of zucchini bread. I'm not vegan but I try to cut out alot of extra processed foods. This bread was perfect...super moist on the inside, not too rich or sweet, and the outside just a tad crunchier! I used 1/2 white flour, 1/2 whole wheat flour, 1/2 c sugar and 1 c brown sugar. I added 3 T of flax meal and I also threw in some pecans and raisins. This made 1 big loaf and 14 mini muffins which my kids just loved! Not sure these will last very long, but you bet this will be my go-to recipe now!
It is soooo good! Now this is and will be our favorite one. Thanks for sharing! I better hurry up before my family forget about me ?
