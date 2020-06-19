Kingman's Vegan Zucchini Bread

I am not a vegan and coming from India I love vegetarian and bake my own bread for 3 years now. Was very excited to try this at first but on reading the ingredients was shocked by the 2 cups sugar, never mind the uswt. apple sauce! I thought it might be too sweet as in my baking I use no more than 2 TBSP sugar for the proofing of yeast. I decided to try this hoping that the ingredients would balance out and offset a bit the sugar. Very disappointed that it turned out much too sweet and mushy – even for a cake! Sorry but this was a waste of ingredients, time and electricity. Diabetics and overweight Vegans beware! To be noted with a bit of humor that there is a video posted on top of the reviews of this recipe "5 minute blood sugar killer!".