Macaroons II

These cookies can be piped out using a cookie press or pastry bag, shaped into mounds or little finger logs. Nice Christmas cookies.

By JJOHN32

Servings:

Servings:
36
Yield:
2 - 3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • In a medium bowl, beat the egg whites until stiff but not dry. Fold in cornstarch. Transfer to the top of a double boiler and set over low heat.

  • Stir in sugar and cook for about 3 to 4 minutes, until edges of mixture begin to pull away from pan. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla extract. Stir in coconut.

  • Drop dough by spoonfuls 1 1/2 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until golden brown and firm to the touch. Cool on the pans on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
22 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 4.1g; fat 0.6g; sodium 9mg. Full Nutrition
