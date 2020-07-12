Macaroons II
These cookies can be piped out using a cookie press or pastry bag, shaped into mounds or little finger logs. Nice Christmas cookies.
These cookies can be piped out using a cookie press or pastry bag, shaped into mounds or little finger logs. Nice Christmas cookies.
Love themRead More
Easy recipe, but I would suggest almond extract instead of (or in addition to) the vanilla. I used both because in my mind coconut macaroons should taste almond-y. Also, these were more like merangues with coconut in them. For a chewier, more macaroon-like cookie, use more coconut! With those changes, I'd rate these a 4-star cookie.Read More
Easy recipe, but I would suggest almond extract instead of (or in addition to) the vanilla. I used both because in my mind coconut macaroons should taste almond-y. Also, these were more like merangues with coconut in them. For a chewier, more macaroon-like cookie, use more coconut! With those changes, I'd rate these a 4-star cookie.
If served in France, you would be in the Bastille. It doesn't even resemble a macaroon!
Love them
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections