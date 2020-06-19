Microwave Flan

Flan is made easier with the convenience of the microwave. This is the fastest and easiest flan you'll ever find.

Recipe by anar_73

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch flan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Heat 1 cup of sugar (dry) in a saucepan over medium heat. Do not stir until you start to see the sugar melting and bubbling. When the sugar is completely melted and golden brown, pour it into a 9 inch glass or ceramic pie plate and tilt to coat.

  • In a large bowl, mix the milk, remaining sugar, vanilla and eggs until well blended. Pour into the pie plate.

  • Cook in the microwave at 50% power for 7 minutes, then cook at 100% power for 8 minutes. A knife inserted into the center of the flan should come out clean when it is done. If it is not done after the 8 minutes, cook at one minute intervals, checking each time. Cool and refrigerate before serving.

  • To serve, warm the bottom of the pie plate over a pan of simmering water to loosen the caramelized sugar. Place a serving plate on top of the dish, and invert so that the flan is on the serving dish and the caramelized coating is on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
361 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 78.2g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 97.9mg; sodium 60.2mg. Full Nutrition
