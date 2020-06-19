I think they mixed up the 100 percent with the fifty percent. You can go with high for the very beginning, but you need to back way off as the eggs start to cook. AND you have to watch it, no matter what your microwave is set for, with eggs they are just too delicate to trust to a recipe, you need to look at them often, and sooner than you expect. Or you get weird chunks of hard custard with runny watery syrup between the chunks. I hope no one else wastes their time with this. And I hope someone writes a GOOD recipe for microwave flan, because it's definitely possible, just not using these instructions. (flan should NEVER boil, ever)