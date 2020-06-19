Microwave Flan
Flan is made easier with the convenience of the microwave. This is the fastest and easiest flan you'll ever find.
Flan is made easier with the convenience of the microwave. This is the fastest and easiest flan you'll ever find.
Tasteful and easy kept the recipe as isRead More
Definitely fast, but the end result was strange in texture. I think that the 100% power step needs to be changed to maybe 70% power or something. My flan was not smooth... it was sort of cottage cheese-like. I guess there are some things that you shouldn't try to shortcut. Or maybe it would work better with condensed milk? Evaporated milk? I'm not sure.Read More
Definitely fast, but the end result was strange in texture. I think that the 100% power step needs to be changed to maybe 70% power or something. My flan was not smooth... it was sort of cottage cheese-like. I guess there are some things that you shouldn't try to shortcut. Or maybe it would work better with condensed milk? Evaporated milk? I'm not sure.
This was WAY too sweet. More like scrambled eggs with syrup with flan. I agree that the 100% power didn't work at all. Needs to be like 70% for double the time. Sorry! I just thought it was way too sweet and I couldn't eat more than 2 bites, even ignoring the weird texture.
After reading the other reviews, I decided to try it in the conventional oven. The texture turned out as described by the other reviews (like bread crumbs soaked in syrup) it is way too sweet. My kids would not eat it. Don't do it.
Made it for my boyfriend since he is such a huge Flan fan, it started boiling in the first 3 minutes after the 100%, i let it continue thinking it would stop and solidify, but to no avail. Taste is not to my liking, never fully settled. The user definitely should have been WAY more specific in instructions, DO NOT MAKE!!!!
well, if your microwave was 1100 watts, like mine, it'd be cooked in the first four minutes at 50% power! The submitter should be more specific in the instructions!
The problem is, that none of you gave a Watt output, as every microwave is different. So has mine only 400, but they edist of 500, 600, and so on. So a percentage is not enough to repeat your flan. Got it?
It turned out nothing like flan. It was chunky. Maybe if you cooked the custard then poured the caramelized sugar on top after cooked... I would just leave it alone.
Instead of milk, Try Evaporated milk and COndensed milk. I Eyeballed the ingredients but next time, I'd take the extra time and use the oven.
Way over the top sweet.The recipe should have been 1/2 cup sugar in the egg mixture.I didn't like the texure either.The taste was OK but the sweetness was way too much.
I think they mixed up the 100 percent with the fifty percent. You can go with high for the very beginning, but you need to back way off as the eggs start to cook. AND you have to watch it, no matter what your microwave is set for, with eggs they are just too delicate to trust to a recipe, you need to look at them often, and sooner than you expect. Or you get weird chunks of hard custard with runny watery syrup between the chunks. I hope no one else wastes their time with this. And I hope someone writes a GOOD recipe for microwave flan, because it's definitely possible, just not using these instructions. (flan should NEVER boil, ever)
Tasteful and easy kept the recipe as is
I dont even know what this is. I used half the sugar in the custard like someone suggested so it wasnt too sweet and cooked it for 5 minutes 100% then 4 minutes 50% and it seemed done but the texture is so strange. ended up putting syrup because i didnt like the sugar. I wont try this again
My microwave exploded, tastes like costco popcorn butter
This recipe can't work based on the fact that there is no cream factor. Milk and eggs is literally just scrambled eggs. That is what scrambled eggs
This was perfect for a last minute cinco De mayo dessert
i love it
If I could give no stars, I would. I love flan and was really looking forward to having some, but instead just wasted a bunch of sugar, milk, and eggs. The consistency was like chunky soup. I threw it out, there was no saving it.
I followed the recipe to the letter but it did not work. It's edible but doesn't look like it is supposed to.
My flan turned into scrambled eggs with sugar. Never again! Just go to the store and buy flan or premade flan mix instead.
I've attempted making a flan in the microwave twice. It tasted ok, a bit too sweet, but the texture is not right for a flan. Of course it's MUCH quicker than my baked flan, so if you're short on time, it's a goodalternative, but definitely not high on the "wow" dessert list, more like "I want something sweet and eggy, fast" type.
I followed the instruction. It came out great Thank you
so disappointed and I was making it for my daughter just coming back from hostel! Feel like adding some bread into it to salvage it >>>Like a modified bread pudding!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections