Soda Cracker Cookies

4.7
77 Ratings
  • 5 62
  • 4 11
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Crackers topped with chocolate and nuts. Try using almonds in place of the walnuts.

Recipe by sgerst52aolcom

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a 15 x 10 inch baking pan with foil and grease it well. Line the pan with soda crackers.

  • In a medium saucepan, melt the butter. Add the brown sugar and cook stirring it until it dissolves. Bring to a boil and cook about 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Immediately pour mixture over the soda crackers.

  • Bake for 3 to 5 minutes or until the mixture starts to bubble. Spread the chocolate chips over the hot cookies. Let set for a minute. Spread the chocolate evenly. Sprinkle with nuts. Let cool, then cut into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 22.7g; fat 17g; cholesterol 27.1mg; sodium 139.7mg. Full Nutrition
