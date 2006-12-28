Soda Cracker Cookies
Crackers topped with chocolate and nuts. Try using almonds in place of the walnuts.
I have been making these for years. They are addictive at the very least! To those who don't like nuts, try using coarsly crushed pretzels. To those who complained about them being sticky - you need to boil the syrup longer. A shortcut here will yield a very chewy cookie.Read More
Sorry, but I thought these were a big waste. Not fit to eat in my opinion, and I certainly would not give to anyone. They stick to your teeth and are messy to make. I won't make again.Read More
EXCELLENT!! I have made this recipe 3 times already since Thanksgiving. I found that if I break the crackers apart once the chocolate has set, but is not TOTALLY hard, they break into nice cracker squares. Also, my family does not eat nuts, so I substituted 1/2-3/4 cup Toffee Bits (found by the chocolate chip packages) on top of the chocolate layer. The bars turned out wonderfully tasty.
These are really easy and delicious. I LIKE that they don't break up neatly bc they look more like "bark" that way. I added 1/2 cup more chocolate chips to make it very chocolatey. My only suggestion is to let the chocoloate chips sit for about 3-4 minutes before you try to spread them.
loved this!! so did everyone else who tried it. i followed the recipe times exactly (3 minutes boiling and 5-6 mintues in the oven) and they worked perfectly. just watch that the edges don't burn. i did line my baking pan with parchment paper -- no greasing, no cleaning!
These are my go-to cookie for Christmas cookie parties. They are so fun and easy. Someone mentioned that the crackers were floating on top of the butter- that won't happen if you boil the butter and sugar long enough. It will have a sticky consistency at just about 3 minutes- stir constantly. Everything was by the book and they turned out great. I, too, crushed pretzels and they were awesome.
I HAVE BEEN MAKING THIS RECIPE SINCE 1969- AND MY MOTHER BEFORE THAT.. AND IF YOU DO NOT HAVE CHOCOLATE CHIPS- DO THIS- MAKE A SIMPLE FROSTING OUT OF MILK, POWDERED SUGAR, AND REAL COCOA. MIX, AND POUR ON TOP- OR DRIZZLE- AND IF YOU HAVE A CAN OF INSTANT FROSTING? YOU CAN MICROWAVE THIS AND POUR ON TOP AS WELL- CARAMEL FROSTING WORKS ALSO AS WELL AS CHOCOLATE- OR WHITE CHOCOLATE- AND I LOVE TO GRIND THE WALNUTS [VERY FINE] AND TOP THE FROSTING WITH SLICED ALMONDS- THOSE GET THE BEST REVIEWS FROM PEOPLE WHEN EVER I MAKE THEM OR GIVE THESE TO PEOPLE- OR ON TOP OF THE DARK CHOCOLATE- PLACE A DOLLUP OF CREAM CHEESE FROSTING- AND TOP WITH HALF OF A CHERRY- IT ADDS CLASS AND A HOLIDAY TOUCH!
I really wasn't sure how to rate these...they tasted great, but didn't look very appealing. I was planning to use these as holiday gifts. I am glad that I did a trial run ahead of time because they looked awful. But that being said...they tasted wonderful. We ate the whole batch rather quickly. I thank you for the post.
These are awesome! They are more like candy than a cookie. I save a step and use Renolds release foil which needs no grease. Saves having messy hands!
The first time I made this, it was fabulous! The second time I guess I cooked the sugar too long and it was a mess. The third time I got it right again!
Kind of like a Skor Bar. Make sure you put the nuts on right after the chocolate chips melt, or they won't stick. Yum!
Be sure to use REGULAR butter when you make these- I have made these numerous times they always turn out great, but one time I decided to use low fat margarine- the caramel would not form it was a mess, you must use regular butter. You can also try a mix of peanut butter chips and chocolate chips for something different.
OMG!! These are soooooo good!! Just make sure to heat the sugar/butter mixture to the right temperature (candy thermometer helps) or it will be grainy and not like toffee.
Thanks for the recipe, these are wonderful and addictive! I've made them several times for gifts and always have to make a double batch for us. Instead of soda crackers, try using pretzel crackers (I think they're called Flipsides) - makes them even better!
my grandmother used to make these :) It was great to find an official recipe rather than grandma's 'guesstimates'. Crackers will shift when they are put in the oven, so fill the pan rather than keeping them in the middle. I also use parchment or non-stick foil to ease cleanup.
This is a quick easy and really good recipe. Tastes like toffee candy and has a nice crunch from the Saltine crackers. It's great!
These were really good! Super easy too make, I had no trouble with my toffee setting up. Make sure that you start timing from when it reaches a full rolling boil, not just a simmer. I think that is key. These get bonus points for simplicity.
Awesome...I used graham crackers as that was what I had and just left the chips whole and sprinkled almonds instead of walnuts. I can't stay out of them.
I've been making these since high school. You can use white sugar if you don't have brown sugar. Every time I make these people can't believe they are soda crackers. These are great to teach the younger cooks.
A friend of mine got me hooked on these and then I found the recipe on here. These are soooooo addicting. I used pecans for the top. They are very easy to make, but if you cook them too long they do get hard to chew. I like that they don't break evenly. I think it gives them an added uniqueness.
I used 12 oz of nestle semi sweet morsels I have making these since I was 12. This is the first time I used brown Sugar they turned out great.
Interesting combo, but surprisingly delicious. Almost like a toffee.
These are AWESOME! They taste exactly like toffee, but are soft 'n chewy. The butter/brown sugar falls to the bottom and forms a caramel layer which is exactly what I would expect given the cook time. The crackers provide a crunch and the chocolate and walnuts complete the package. If you are looking for a hard toffee, I would suggest looking at other soda cracker recipes on this site that have a longer cook time (a.k.a. Chocolate Brittle Surprise). The only change I made to this recipe was using milk chocolate instead of semi-sweet. I had it already melted, so I let the crackers cool for a few minutes and then poured it over the top.
I have been making these for years. If you want them to look more appealing try melting the chocolate first then drizzle over crackers.Very addictive.
My mom has made these for as long as I can remember but called them soda cracker toffee. I personally prefer less chocolate and more toffee so I do not use as many chocolate chips. This is one of our family favorites!
I make two batches....one with nuts and the other without. My husband will eat himself sick on these if he doesn't watch it. So easy and delicious!
This is exactly what I have been looking for . It is wonderful indeed ,it tastes just like the expensive Toffee candy that I have made in the past. I followed the recipe exactly as given being sure that I cooked it enough, it turned out PERFECT. This is one recipe that I will treasure and use often . Thanks so much.
My daughter wanted to make something sweet and I didn't want to head to the store, so we thought she could try these. She had to be coaxed a bit because of the crackers, but I'd had something like this before and convinced her to try it. Then her brothers complained about the nuts, so she ended up leaving those out and using 1/2 butter and 1/2 peanut butter for the nutty taste. They were easy, quick and very good. She was so excited that they turned out well, as she rarely ever cooks anything. We gobbled them up quickly. If you like salty and sweet together (we do), you'll like this.
An awesome blend of salty and sweet! I love how fast you can throw it together! I used sliced almonds on top and loved the results!
These are inexpensive, easy and so good. Everything you need should already be in your pantry. I did mine in three sections, one with just the chocolate chips, another with dried fruit and nut mix andthe third section I topped with coconut.
We had these growing up and I was so excited to try the recipe when I saw it. Of course it was great!
I made this and it did not turn out. The chocolate chips would not melt. I put it back in the oven for a few minutes to help the chocolate chips melt and then the crackers burnt. Why did my chocolate chips not melt. Please help!
This is my mother's recipe and she always called these crackers "Soda Crackers". There seems to be a little confusion so I figured I should help out. The crackers are "saltines" for those who were not sure what I meant by "soda crackers". Mom "Mary Coles" passed away in January of 2005 and I know she would be so pleased to know that there are people finding her recipe here on the internet. These were one of my 2 favorites, the other one was her "Peanut Butter Balls" I will have to get it posted.
Very good! I make this alot and normally use walnuts but this time I used smokehouse almonds. Definitely better with the almonds!!
Someone told me this was like a Skor candy ripoff, only better because of all the nuts. I found that this cookie looked best with a topping of chopped pecans and thinly slivered almonds. I found it very sweet, but they disappeared quickly! I gave it 5 stars because it was so easy to make I'm embarassed to say that it was "baked"... but hey, I did turn on the oven!
It was pretty good but would have been better if there wasn't so much of the butter/brown sugar mixture that the bottom was soggy. Next time I think I'll make about 1/2 of the mixture instead.
VERY GOOD. WILL DO THIS AGAIN
My Mom used to make these--ALL 3 of my boys loved them--that is a feat in itself!--Thanks!
Made this without the nuts. Was most holy delicious! Planning on making this again tonight :) I know they will be a hit!!!
The best! I don't like walnuts so I used sliced almonds and they are wonderful. Everyone at my office loved them!
These are excellent!! They taste just like really good toffee. Someone complained that they stick to your teeth, but I didn't have that problem at all, they were not sticky. Just make sure they have been refrigerated before you eat them. Also, someone complained that they looked horrible, but I didn't think so. I think that they would make a great dessert to bring to parties or to give as a gift. Yummy!! I could eat them all in one night!!
This is fast and easy, I used real butter and a 12oz pkg of Milk Choc. chips.
Very addicting! These kick butt!
Perfect! I usually top mine with cashews or toasted almonds, and it's always a big hit!
I used to make this as a kid and I've been looking for a recipe for them for awhile. I like them with chocolate chips and instead of the walnuts butterscotch chips!
These are so good! Much easier than making a crust for these type of cookies and better too! I used unsalted saltines and they were still delicious!
Great recipe! This is my husbands new favorite candy. Only thing I changed was more chocolate chips on top because we love chocolate!
WHOA! YUMMY! I didn't use the nuts (seems fine if you skip them) and these were so yummy and chewy and even better the next day. I don't know what soda crackers are but I used club crackers.
I had hoped I would like this better, but it just didn't appeal to me or my family. I like the idea so I'll keep looking for something similiar...maybe with a different cracker.
Absolutely delicious, thank you for such a great recipe. It’s a family tradition to make this every year. This recipe is very versatile - I’ve used white chips, candy cane crushed up, different variations of nuts, crushed up Oreo cookies, have fun with the toppings it always turns out delicious
Too chocolatey for me, but family loved them.
So easy and substitution for crackers can be made....Breton etc. Graham crackers are also delicious! It’s a hit with all ages and those who don’t bake a lot are always amazed that this sort of thing can be made!
Have made this more than once. Something happened. the chocolate chips are not melting
So happy I found this recipe since I lost my old one! This is a favorite of ours during the Christmas season with crushed up candy canes sprinkled on top.
I get asked to make these all the time! They are wonderful! I don't change a thing in the recipe
So easy and delicious! Always a family favorite !
This recipe with almonds was the best thing I tasted all Christmas! Will be making it again soon! It is addictive!
I am not a baker but these turned out perfect and delicious! I put them in the freezer, then used the crackers as cutting lines..neat little squares of yum!
Very easy to do, and it taste so good luv it. I like it better using club crackers
Been making these the same way since I was a kid. Often we skip the chopped walnuts.
I gave these 4 stars because I don't care for them with soda crackers, but I LOVE them made with graham crackers.
So surprised how wonderful these were and so simple to make.
Allow to sit 12-24 hours. Tastes like Heath Bars. You won't be able to stop eating.
These are totally addicting, and you won't want to share!!! So yummy.
My grandkids love these. I have made them with soda crackers, but I think they are even better made with graham crackers.
I made this and it was great! I accidentally used bacon flavored Ritz crackers and next time I will use them on purpose!
easy to make taste great
