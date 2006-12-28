Soda Cracker Cookies

My daughter wanted to make something sweet and I didn't want to head to the store, so we thought she could try these. She had to be coaxed a bit because of the crackers, but I'd had something like this before and convinced her to try it. Then her brothers complained about the nuts, so she ended up leaving those out and using 1/2 butter and 1/2 peanut butter for the nutty taste. They were easy, quick and very good. She was so excited that they turned out well, as she rarely ever cooks anything. We gobbled them up quickly. If you like salty and sweet together (we do), you'll like this.