Chocolate Pinwheel Cookies

Half chocolate, half sugar cookies!

Recipe by B J Weems

Recipe Summary

Servings:
72
Yield:
4 - 6 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Thoroughly cream shortening and sugar and vanilla; blend in egg yolk and 1 tablespoon milk. Sift together flour, baking powder, and salt; stir into creamed mixture.

  • Divide dough in half; to one part, add chocolate and 1 tablespoon milk; mix. Chill both doughs 1 1/2 hours.

  • On waxed paper, roll each half of dough into 10x12 inch rectangle. Brush chocolate layer with hot milk; place plain layer atop so its far edge extends beyond chocolate edge. Roll as for jelly roll.

  • Wrap roll in waxed paper. Chill thoroughly.

  • Slice thin. Bake on greased cookie sheet in moderate oven 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) 8 to 10 minutes. Makes 4 to 6 dozen cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
31 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 3.6g; fat 1.7g; cholesterol 2.9mg; sodium 20.1mg. Full Nutrition
