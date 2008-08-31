Chocolate Pinwheel Cookies
Half chocolate, half sugar cookies!
I read through previous reviews on this recipe before making it, and I decided to make a few alterations. I used butter instead of shortening, one cup of sugar instead of 3/4, and a whole egg and no milk in the batter. Also, I used 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder instead of the chocolate square and milk when making the chocolate dough. The end result was amazing! Although time consuming because of chilling the dough, these were a lot of fun to make and I was very proud of what I ended up with. Friends and family all found them delicious--nice and sweet with a bit of chocolate =)Read More
Pinwheel my backside! These were a nightmare. The dough was impossible to work with! I used a ton of powdered sugar to roll it out, it still stuck everywhere, and thank Goodness I used sugar and not flour to roll it! The chocolate dough was bitter and the vanilla dough was bland. The ONLY reason I'm giving this three stars is because my 1 year old can't get enough of these cookies. Everybody over 1 thinks they stink. I ended up globbing together the two doughs and rolling 'em into tie-dye balls, which my 6 year old thought looked awesome, till he tasted them.Read More
I love these cookies. I used 3 tbsp of cocoa powder instead of the chocolate square to make the chocolate half of the dough. I got 24 good looking cookies but also 6 not nice looking ones because they were the ones cut from the ends of my roll - so that was expected. These cookies are very impressive looking and have a light chocolate flavor to them.
Ithought this recipe was great. I reworked it a little and added some 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder to the chocolate half and rooled out each half to 8x5 instead and I got nice sized cookies that were uniformed. I also agree with the other reviewer, i sliced thinly and got about 2 1/2 dz. Great recipe overall and weell worth the effort.
I heeded advice given in the reviews and then added my own twist...here's my rendition: Make TWO batches of the recipe listed, using one whole egg and leave out the milk. I also substituted butter for shortening and used 3/4 c. sugar instead of the 1/2 c. listed. For the 2nd batch (chocolate), I used 4 Tablespoons of powdered (unsweetened) cocoa instead of the chocolate square. I baked them at 350 for 8 minutes -at a higher temp they'll be a bit too crispy. Letting the dough refrigerate long enough is important, otherwise the chocolate will bleed into the vanilla. Making the recipe this way, I yielded 4 dozen cookies (enough cookies to make this recipe worth while - as it takes time to refrigerate the dought twice)! I gave this recipe 4 starts because this is a good "solid cookie" - it has it's own very cool look and it's tasty. The downfall of the recipe is the prep time to refrigertate the dough.
I used a whole egg and no milk for this; I also added 1 Tbs. cocoa powder to one half instead of the melted chocolate, and it turned out fine. I had difficulty rolling out the dough, even on waxed paper. It just wouldn't get any bigger than about 8 in., so I just left it at that. I also only got 2 dozen cookies; there is no way you can get more than this. There simply is not enough dough. Anyway, nice cookie, pretty to look at. I might add a touch more sugar next time asd it wasn't very sweet.
These cookies are a lot of fun to look at and are worth making just because they are so novel. They have a nice taste that's not overly-sweet. I sliced the dough very thin and I only got 2 dozen cookies out of it instead of the suggested 4-6 dozen.
My BF remembers these cookies from his childhood, so we tried this recipe. We've made them a few times now and have implemented a couple changes. As written, they aren't sweet enough, we increase the sugar to 3/4c; also use butter instead of shortening. The result is exactly what he wanted. Yes, time consuming and a bit of work, but worth it. Make sure you chill the dough properly or it will be too soft to work with: I chill dough balls for 1.5 hrs, roll them out using wax paper on top and bottom, then place choc layer on top of white, make the jelly-roll, and then chill the roll wrapped in wax paper for 3 hrs. Unwrap and the cold dough slices perfectly with a sharp knife. Double or triple the recipe and freeze the extra cookies so you don't have to go through the work every time you want these, thats what we do. Works great. Thanks for the recipe!
YUM~I followed the advice of other reviewers and used butter, omitted the milk, used 3 Tbsp of cocoa. Really good taste. I chilled the the dough too long though and had to warm it up to get it to roll.
Thank you for sharing the recipe but I'm just not sure if this recipe is for me. I'm not sure how old the shortening I used was - so that might have contributed to the texture problem I had. I wish I would have added the cocoa powder to the chocolate dough as one of the reviewers wrote too. To me, it just needed a little more flavoring. I cut thin slices and only got ~2 dozen cookies. Cooking time was perfect.
These were an absolute disaster! The different doughs ran together and mixed. The cookies, once I finally got them sliced, baked up crispy. They didn't have much taste to them either. They might be better if you had time to play around with the recipe some, and find the right technique for slicing those things. Maybe it was just me...
I will not use this recipe again. The dough is way too soft and a nightmare to work with.
Great cookies. I followed the advice of others and used a whole egg, ommitted the milk and used 3 tbsp of cocoa instead. I didn't chill the dough before rolling, which made it easier to work with. I did chill it after I rolled them though. They turned out great!! I got 4 dozen cookies out of one roll.
I have been wanting to try and make these cookies for a long time. My grandma, who died in 1991 would bring these cookies to our family picnics when I was small. She would pack them in an "Old Dutch" chip box all stacked up inside. They were heavenly, and when I made these, it brought back a lot of good memories. I miss Grandma though. Thanks for the recipe! I would have given it five stars, but I can't betray my grandmother.
The cookies were ok but one side of the pan of cookies cooked faster than the other so half of them got burnt. They were also kind of hard to roll out. I may try them again to see if I can get them right.
good not 100% great though
Requires patience. They are in the oven now and look just like the picture. I used a rolling mat to roll out the best rectangle I could. Then I flipped it onto a 8x13 pan. I did the same with the second ball of dough and flipped it onto the other. I trimmed the edges square and rolled it up longways in the pan. I did double the recipe and ended up with 45 cookies.
After reading many of the reviews on this recipe, I also altered it a little. I made a double batch, and I used butter instead of shortening, 1.5 cups of sugar (total for the double batch), and also used the whole eggs. Lastly, I added 3-4 tbsp of unsweetened cocoa powder to the chocolate half of the dough and omitted the milk. I also took the advice of another reviewer and baked them at 350 degrees for 8 minutes, which was perfect! They came out very pretty (with the exception of a few "uglies" from the ends of the roll), but they just tasted okay for the effort. One bit of advice I can give: it is VERY important for the dough to be chilled well for rolling, and also for slicing. I chilled it the first time for about 4 hours, made the roll, and let that sit overnight. Even once you start handling the roll of cookie dough and it sits at room temp for a while, slicing gets to be a bit difficult. So, I would slice a few, put them in the oven, and stick the dough back in the fridge in the mean time. All in all, they were pretty good. They don't taste bad, but just not nearly as good as I hoped.
These cookies came out looking beautiful. They had a fairly bland taste tho, and the chocolate was weak as well. I could have taken the weak vanilla, if the choc was standout.
I'm giving this 2 stars only because the flavor was good. Rolling out the dough was difficult. The vanilla seem ok but the chocolate was to dry. I followed the recipe exactly. When I tried to slice the cookies they crumbled apart. I salvaged the cookie by placing mounds of crumbled dough on sheet and pressing it down with a glass. They looked strange but tasted good. I am looking for a different pinwheel recipe.
They turned out really really dry. Actually that's an understatement... They were rock colid. It was probably just something I did wrong though. 3 stars cause it's probably my fault!
An interesting adventure for a bored baker. I had fun with these cookies but they are time consuming. In the end, they turned out perfectly. Very delicious; soft, chewy and tasty. I made a few changes but kind of charted my own course. I added 3 tbsp of hot chocolate powder with the melted chocolate to the chocolate dough. I also used butter and let them chill for a few hours. It made them just sweet enough. I got about 50 cookies, though some fairly small. I'll tuck this one away for a rainy day. Thanks for sharing!
Good Base recipe. Kind of a crunchy, creamy cookie. Try it with other things in or instead of the middle layer. Nuts, coconut, jelly or jams. I would prefer it a little less crispy/dry so would have to play with that another time.
This recipe is so amazing, and simple to do when not making the pinwheel shape. After baking these are usually gone soon, thanks to my family and friends. They hold their shape very well, thanks to the shortening, so I found chilling unnecessary. Only thing I'd recommend is using less salt, as sometimes the salty taste is too noticable.
I have been trying to make chocolate pinwheel cookies successfully for years with no avail. I came across this last Christmas, tried it and couldn't believe how beutiful the cookies came out. they where so easy to make, ketpt there shape, easy to roll,cut and tasted good. I hope this year I have the same luck. I will let you know. Bernie
Nice recipe, but I was looking for something a little more intensely flavored. Also, the dough is very sticky, even after chilling 12 hours. Dusting the rolling pin and baking paper with powdered sugar helps a lot! I also preferred adding two table spoons of cocoa powder.
i used a little bit more of sugar, cocoa powder instead of melted chocolate, use butter and no milk... they tasted good but i didnt cream the sugar with the butter so they came out i little bit crunchy. at the end my husband and my daughter love it so its ok
I wasn't wild about these cookies. They were good, just not great. Maybe I didn't refrigerate the dough long enough to allow the ingredients to meld together properly, but I thought the salt in the dough was a little too noticable. However, my co-workers that tried them all seemed to like them, so maybe it's just me. The look of the cookies is beautiful, but the taste was a bit lacking for me.
I've only made one batch so far and i need to make so i may try the whole egg. I ended up using double the milk and the cocoa powder. Also i made a double batch and ended up with 7 dozen cookies. Delicious chocolate taste and very pretty!
When I made these cookies they turned out beautiful, but the taste was not what I expected. I think the recipe should have use more sugar as the cookies were really bland and had more of a cake-like texture than a cookie type texture. The cake part really isn't that bad but they should definately be sweeter and I do plan on making the recipe again. Next time I'm going to add an extra cup of sugar.
Good recipe but if you want to make them extra yummy, add crushed candy canes and peppermint extract to the sugar cookie half and finely chopped chocolate to the chocolate half. This will intensify the chocolate flavor and add an extra peppermint spin to this already fabulous cookie!! You don't want big chunks of peppermint or chocolate because it will make your job more difficult when slicing the log of dough.
I did not care for this recipe.
I made these for a medical laboratory themed party at college. The pinwheel design is similar to the appearance of certain juvenile parasties when viewed on preserved microscope slides. I didn't win the creative cooking contest but they were still yummy. Firstly, the dough needs to be chilled a long time to get cold enough to handle, and still warmed up too fast and was sticky within minutes of handling. I had to re-scrape it off the counters and re-roll a couple times. Parchment paper did not help. Probably needed more flour. Next time I'll also try freezing the roll before slicing, since it squished a lot. These would be good with a nice cup of tea.
