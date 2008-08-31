Chocolate Pinwheel Cookies

After reading many of the reviews on this recipe, I also altered it a little. I made a double batch, and I used butter instead of shortening, 1.5 cups of sugar (total for the double batch), and also used the whole eggs. Lastly, I added 3-4 tbsp of unsweetened cocoa powder to the chocolate half of the dough and omitted the milk. I also took the advice of another reviewer and baked them at 350 degrees for 8 minutes, which was perfect! They came out very pretty (with the exception of a few "uglies" from the ends of the roll), but they just tasted okay for the effort. One bit of advice I can give: it is VERY important for the dough to be chilled well for rolling, and also for slicing. I chilled it the first time for about 4 hours, made the roll, and let that sit overnight. Even once you start handling the roll of cookie dough and it sits at room temp for a while, slicing gets to be a bit difficult. So, I would slice a few, put them in the oven, and stick the dough back in the fridge in the mean time. All in all, they were pretty good. They don't taste bad, but just not nearly as good as I hoped.