Crunchies
These cookies are similar to Anzac biscuits, but are not as hard. They are very quick to make, and go down well with a cup of tea.
This is a very easy, tasty bar. Not a lot to it. Be careful not to overbake. I used a 9x13 pan and the bars are quite thin. I didn't have golden syrup, so I used white syrup.
I baked them for 15 min. and they looked white at the middle so i baked for 10 min more. And this probably made them too dry. Oh another mistake, don't put more than 1 cup coconut flake coz that'll be too much! I had 1 1/2 cup so i didn't know what to do with the rest 1/2 cup so i put altogether and i think...it's not good. so i think next time i will bake them in an 9*13 pan and not take out from the oven since 15 min..let's see how they will turn out. but they still taste good...
These bar cookies were extremely simple to make, very fast, and quite delicious. Buttery goodness in every bite.
This was great, not only crunchy, but tasty too. Recommended.
The secret to keeping the bars/cookies from crumbling is to use a small metal or hard rubber spatula to press the oat mixture *firmly* into the pan. I also recommend cutting the bars while warm, then letting them cool completely in the pan. My family loves raisins and a slightly more chewy texture, so I added (1) cup to the mix.
This recipe is great, I love Anzac Biscuits but I like them when they are not so hard... Which is hard to master normally. This recipe is perfact and everyone loved them (I'll never take them to work again though!!!)
I like my anzac biscuits to be softer, so tried this out. Unsure if I measured wrong, but the mixture seemed too dry, so my over zealous boy friend decided to add too much water. They still turned out great though.
After a vacation in South Africa where I became addicted to a cookie bar like this sold in the Kruger National Park shops, I was determined to find a recipe. This is close enough to be a keeper. We have now made it at least 3 times, and will continue to make it. So yummy with a cup of tea. I make them in a glass 9x9 pan lined with parchment, and use more parchment to press them into place.
It looks great in the oven
My batch should have been called Crumblers instead of Crunchers. While I give this 5 stars for flavor I give it 1 star for texture. My bars were extremely dry and fragile. I followed measurements precisely but I used unsweetened coconut which does not seem as moist as sweetened coconut. I also substituted a mix of honey and corn syrup for the golden syrup. Perhaps that affected the moisture as well? Anyway - - it made very yummy crumbs.
These are simple to make and taste great! I did make an adjustment, as I had no golden syrup. I used honey instead. I also baked it for five minutes more due to the high altitude. I printed and saved this one to my recipe folder :)
This is a delicious crumbly mess! I will never make it again. I guess I didn’t press it into the pan firmly enough. I substituted agave syrup for corn syrup.
