Crunchies

12 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 1
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

These cookies are similar to Anzac biscuits, but are not as hard. They are very quick to make, and go down well with a cup of tea.

By Kerry-Lee

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
30
Yield:
2 - 1/2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Boil butter or margarine and syrup together. Add soda. You should end up with a frothy mixture after soda is added. Stir in coconut, flour, sugar, and oats, and stir well. Press mixture lightly into a large baking tray.

    Advertisement

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 15 minutes. Cool, and cut into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 15.3g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 14.2mg; sodium 87.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022