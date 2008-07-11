Anise Cookies II
These are really good! It's my mom's recipe, originally from Europe! Enjoy!
These were easy to make. I left them out for 8 hours, then baked. They tasted good at that point. Now to wait for 3 weeks to see the softness emerge!Read More
I think you might want to change the baking time to 12-14 mins
my mom, who was real German, made these. this recipe, is the real deal. although this cookie is not meant to be a sweet cookie, i am going to add a little more sugar then the recipe calls for, next time i make these. brings back lots of memories, and the house smells so good when they are baking
