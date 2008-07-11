Anise Cookies II

These are really good! It's my mom's recipe, originally from Europe! Enjoy!

By Ingrid

Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat egg whites with water until stiff.

  • In a large bowl, beat egg yolks with sugar, salt, and vanilla until creamy. Fold egg whites into yolks using a wire whisk. Sift flour and anise into the bowl, and gently stir together with the whisk. Mix will look lumpy.

  • Put dough into decorating bag with round large tip, and press 1 inch rounds onto sheet. Let cookies sit out overnight at room temperature to dry.

  • The next day, cover cookies with a sheet of parchment paper, and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 to 25 minutes. Cookies are done when bottom is light brown, but tops are still almost white. Cool.

  • Store in container for 2 to 3 weeks in a cool place to mellow and to turn soft. You can add a slice of bread or a piece of apple to help soften the cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
80 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 16.1g; fat 0.8g; cholesterol 24.8mg; sodium 9.7mg. Full Nutrition
