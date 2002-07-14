Spicy Pear Cookies
Delicious, rich flavor with or without frosting. Top with walnut halves for a fancy touch.
Very good. Pears gave a light, sweet flavor while the spices added body. Yummy.Read More
Good cookie for the fall. I just had one out of the oven. I made it without the frosting.Read More
Yummy! What a great way to use up pears! I added lots more cinnamon and ginger, zest of an orange and golden raisins. I omitted the walnuts for my two year old, but they would've been great too. Hubby and child loved it - I'll definitely make this one again!!! Thanks for a great recipe!
Very good recipe. I did change part of it. I used 1/2c WW flour and 1c white. No nuts(allergies), added another diced pear. Did not use the icing (allergies again). The cookies were sweet enough that it does not need the icing. Next time I will reduce the amount of sugar. Thank you for the recipe! Perfect way to use up extra pears. :)
These tasted really good but as previous reviewers stated they were pretty soft and moist... wet really! It might've been my juicy (over-ripe?) pears tho, will try "drier" pears next time.
Very much a favorite at our house. I tend to use a bit more pears and then bake it as a bar cookie. But either way it's delicious and my kids gobble it up.
These are pretty good. Spicy, with a nice pear flavor when you bite into a pear. These are definitely more of a cake like cookie, so keep that in mind. I actually think they'd make some pretty awesome muffins, truth be told, so I think I'll try that next. Thanks for the recipe!
This was a perfectly good recipe! I was concerned that the cookie dough was very crumbly, but after adding the nuts and pears (I didn't put raisins in the cookies), the dough came together. I put them in small flattened disks (about 3/4 inch thick or so) on the cookie sheets lined with parchment and they were wonderful! Iced or not, these are a great cookie!
I am not usually of fan of soft cookies, but these were great. I used dark brown sugar and dried cranberries instead of raisins. They were so moist. I did not use the glase as they were plenty sweet on their own. Very nice change from the oatmeal raisin. Excellent autumn cookie.
We thought this recipe was terrific! If you don't want to frost them, but would like a bit of sweet coating, roll in sugar before you bake them. Awesome!
Excellent moist soft cookies. I omitted the walnuts as my son is too young to eat them yet but we all loved them! Think they would be just as good without the glaze as this made them a little less cookie like. I also feel that when I bake them again I will leave them for longer (I baked them for 20mins anyway) to make them easier to hold as they just wanted to fall apart.
Not sure what I did wrong, but the dough came out very crumbly. There was no way that it could have been "dropped" at all. I made it into a bar cookie, but that came out more cake-ish, and took twice as long to cook. I like the taste, and I will probably make this again just to see if I did it wrong the first time.
Mine came out amazing. I skipped the nuts & raisins and used two small, very ripe pears. My cookies turned out fluffy, perfectly moist and SO DELICIOUS!
My mother said exceptionally good. These are very good and different cookies. I'm always looking for something interesting to do with pears and this is perfect. I had to use pecans, which probably gave a slightly softer texture - but the taste was great! I definitely recommend this recipe.
First time I made them I followed the recipe exactly and they were an instant hit! . Even people who hate lemon devoured these cookies and have asked when I am making more.
Loved Love this recipe. Will make again and again. My pears were really juicy so I added a little extra flour for altitude and extra liquid correction.
Moist & yummy. I increased the spices to 1 1/4 tsp cinnamon and 1 1/4 tsp ginger. Also decreased the brown sugar to 1 cup and added an extra diced pear. Sprinkled the tops with cinnamon, cooked for 25 minutes to reduce softness, and they were a hit at my lab!
Nice, I baked it one whole as a sheet cake. Not bad at all..used up my very ripe pear. Thank you. Nice recipe.
I prepared the recipe as written. I felt the lemon flavor in the icing overpowered the cookie. Pears have a subtle flavor and that was completely lost due to the icing. Next time I'll add more pears and spices and leave off the lemon icing. Don't get me wrong, I like lemons, but I wanted a pear cookie... I think I'll like it better next time.
Made these for a Christmas baking buffet. They are a more refined, adult cookie than say a traditional chocolate chip and were very popular. The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars is they don't travel well (they stick together) and the lemon glaze could be more appealing visually, perhaps make it a bit thicker. Wonderful flavor!
I changed raisins to currants, and used 1/2 tsp cardamom and 1/2 tsp ginger. Excellent cookies! Didn't use the icing as they were sweet enough
I used less sugar and substituted walnuts for cashews because that’s all I had and they were lovely!
After a dismal attempt at making pear muffins (turned out way too moist), I made a tamer version of these Spicy Pear Cookies. I subbed the raisins with shredded coconut bits instead and left out the ginger & walnuts. Brought some into work this morning and they seemed to be a hit! I am a very novice baker/cook, so this easy recipe and its tasty result really made me feel just a bit more capable in the kitchen, haha.
Made this cookie for the first time, awesome!! The cookie was crispy on the outside and soft inside. When selecting the pears, I made sure they were firm. I think I would add a little more cloves or add nutmeg but I did add more raisins (because I had only a little left in the container). I did bake them for 17 minutes and they came out perfect. Asked my husband how he liked them after doing 6 miles on the treadmill," there is nothing not to like, great, great and great." he said. Also, I did not frost the cookies.
These cookies have great flavor! I made some with and with out the frosting. As others mentioned, you don't need the frosting as they are sweet & flavorful with out it...but the lemon icing really adds something - hmmm. You don't need that much of it though, just a drizzle. This is my one issue with the recipe. The amount of icing they have you make is enough for two batches if you put it on REAL thick, and four or so batches if you just drizzle it. I think you can reduce the amount of the ingredients for the icing by 50% or 2/3rd's and you'll still have plenty.
This is now one of our new favorite cookies. The only thing we changed was omitting the walnuts (allergies). Make sure that you add the frosting. We thought of omitting it as well, but are glad that we did. The light lemon taste was a nice compliment to the cookie itself. These cookies are very moist and soft, so we might try adding a little oatmeal to it to give a little more body, but they're great as is!
This is an excellent recipe. I used 1.5 not-quite-ripe Bartlett pears that I chopped finely in a food processor. This gave the cookies a nice pear flavor without being too wet. I soaked my raisins in water first to plump them up and add moistness to the cookies as well. Don't worry about your batter looking too dry; when you add the pears and raisins it adds a lot of moistness very quickly. Do not expect a typical cookie out of this recipe - it's not very sweet and is very soft with an almost cupcake-like consistency. I also ussed a teaspon of very finely minced fresh ginger instead of the powdered; it gives them a nice autumn-y kick. Wonderful recipe!
I didn't have time to make cookies so I made this into bars. Was very soft and moist. My family really liked it this way. Will be making this again.
This recipe has been a huge family favorite for years. Everyone else I've made them for also raves. Using RIPE pears (D'Anjous are my favorite) takes care of the dry, crumbly part and the glaze actually makes them taste less sweet to me because of the lemon. YMMV, but try them if you are at all interested.
Despite following the recipe carefully, my "cookies" didn't turn out well. They were overly sweet muffin tops.
Really nice... Doubled up on the spice, and used one and a half pears. Made 6 dozen small cookies at a tablespoon each of the crumbly dough. Adding the nut meat on top is a nice touch, didn't add the icing as it wasn't really needed for a not to sweet soft cookie. Update: really nice with the icing, I needed to add a little more lemon juice but once smooth, put it in a small bag, cut off the corner, and pipe it onto the cookies..... Yummy and not to sweet...
I didn't use nearly as much cinnamon or ginger (didn't really want SPICY cookies), but 1/2 teaspoon of each gave me delicious, slightly spiced pear cookies. I used a bosc pear, which is important in preserving the texture of the cookies (bosc pears are not watery and don't leak moisture when baking). Oh, and I think the frosting is superfluous since these cookies are VERY sweet (and I even cut 1/4 cup of the sugar).
We really enjoyed the recipe; made as described with about half again additional cinnamon and vanilla (our personal preference on most recipes). This makes a nice snack or desert cookie with some elements of fiber and a very nice unique texture and flavor. Good to have a recipe to use pears and will definitely have this recipe in a regular rotation. Also liked that most of the ingredients are always in our kitchen. May try to use smaller nut pieces in any repeat preparation. We plan to try this recipe with apples sometime soon.
My pears were quite small so I used two. Making more as soon as I get off here. Took them to darts and they were a big hit. One guy asked for the recipe. A gal from London says she doesn't like pears but loved the cookies.
Just finished making these and they are really good. Followed recipe exactly but just drizzled (sp) icing over the tops of the cookies. Didn't want the icing to take away from the fantastic taste of the cookie. Thanks Cheryl
This cookie is so good! I used pine nuts because I didn’t have walnuts and they came out amazing ! Will definitely make again. A+
These cookies are really nice, but a tad too sweet for me. For my second batch, I reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup, left out raisins and icing (I don't believe in icings, anyway). Now that rocked ;)
Im 16 and made this for my family. It was amazing, I just used brazil nuts and added more pears. Will make it again for sure.
These were a nice addition to my Christmas cookie trays. You may want to try the cookies without the icing as well, especially if you don't like foods to be too sweet.
I love this recipe! The cookies are so soft and yummy. I use less ginger than the recipe calls for and no icing. Everyone who tries them is always surprised by how tasty they are, and the soft cake-like texture is a hit. Thanks for sharing!
Was glad I read the reviews or I would have moistened the batter before adding pears, etc. I did find it seemed dry for the first pan of cookies, but became more and more moist as I completed the second and third pan of them. Also, the cookies from each pan were a little different in texture -- even though they were baked for the same amount of time. I have 3 pear trees, so will definitely make these again. My husband who does not care of pears loved the cookies!
4 stars for the flavour. The texture was like little cakes. They were so soft and fluffy that I could hardly pick them up. I love the idea and the flavour was awesome but I haven't figured out how to make it cookie-like instead of cakey. Thanks for the idea.
One of the best cookies I've ever had! It's got soft muffin-like texture, so much spice, however it was difficult to taste the pears. Still fantastic though.
Pretty good, but not that exiting. It was a big mess when i tried to make them.
They are really good. I didn't have raisins or nuts on hand and I think they would have been good with them. I will make these again.
This is one of my absolute favorite fruit cookie recipes. I found it when looking for recipes to use all the pears my sister gave me and I'm so glad. Cookies are melt-in-your-mouth amazing and the pear and spices give it an amazing flavor. Dough can sometimes seem dry until you add the chopped pear. My friends and I often include this in our holiday cookie baking rotation.
Fabulous! I had some extra cans of pears I didn't know what to do with. So I searched ingredients and found this one. I had all the stuff on hand except lemon juice. I substituted real pears with canned, lemon juice with 1/2 tsp. lemon extract and 1/2 tsp. vinegar. These are great cookies! I love them! I think it's the lemon flavor with the pears that make it great. I also like the fact it's brown sugar instead of white. Thanks!
Great cookies. I used only 1/2 cup butter omitted the nuts and added an additional, very ripe pear. They turned out perfectly.
The cookie had a very good taste. Changes I made: I lowered the sugar to 1 cup (but then again I used fructose and that is sweeter than regular brown sugar), I only had 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon so I used that, I replaced the ginger with 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves and 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg, I didn't have raisins or chopped nuts so I used oatmeal instead, and I replaced the lemon juice with lime juice. So It turned out to be an oatmeal pear spicy cookie instead:) I made a good lot of changes, but it still came out good! Personally, I hated the icing, but my sister loved it, so it didn't waste. I would recommend this recipe. Great way to use pears!
awesome
So good! I added a lot more ginger and instead of the frosting, added the lemon juice to the cookie batter. Hubby and I both loved these, perhaps a little too much -- we ate them all within a day!
I thought these were terrific, and they went very quickly when I brought them into work. I didn't have any raisins so I used chopped up dried apricots instead, and they went really well, I think I'll use them again next time I make it.
I didn't make the frosting as I rarely frost cookies. I also left out the walnuts. The pear flavour is very subtle and blends well with the spices. I would make these again as a change from the usual cookies. Thanks.
Tasty! They really don't need the icing though. Next time I'll add more walnuts and leave out the raisins. Perhaps more cinnamon and ginger as well.
The best cookie ever!!! Easy to make and absolutely delicious. I left out the raisins.
I've just made a double batch of these, got 40 good sized cookies in total. After another cookie experience I had using fresh pear that left me with very soggy cookies, I used chopped dried pear instead. Baked 160c fan forced for approximately 17-18 minutes. Absolutely delicious!!! Trust me, ditch the fresh pear for dried - chopped up reasonably finely, I added a cup to my cookies (so it would be half a cup for 1 batch). I hate walnuts too, so I also left them out.
