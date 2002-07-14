Spicy Pear Cookies

61 Ratings
  • 5 35
  • 4 21
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Delicious, rich flavor with or without frosting. Top with walnut halves for a fancy touch.

By Cheryl Statt

Recipe Summary

Servings:
15
Yield:
30 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In large bowl, beat margarine and sugar untill smooth. Beat in egg and vanilla. Combine flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and ginger; mix into batter. Stir in chopped pears, chopped nuts and raisins.

  • Drop about two inches apart by rounded tablespoonfuls onto baking sheets and bake 15 minutes or until edges are golden brown and center springs back when lightly touched. Remove to wire racks to cool.

  • Combine confectioners' sugar and lemon juice and mix until smooth. Spoon icing over coookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
299 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 52.9g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 28.7mg; sodium 104.4mg. Full Nutrition
