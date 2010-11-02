Cornmeal Cookies II

Rich cookies.... my kids love them!

Recipe by Elaine Ogden

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream together the shortening and the sugar. Add the egg. Sift together the flour, baking powder and cornmeal. Add in the vanilla, butter flavoring and salt.

  • Drop by spoonful onto greased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) until edges just turning slightly brown. Do not overbake.

Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 14.3g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 48.5mg. Full Nutrition
