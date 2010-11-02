Cornmeal Cookies II
Rich cookies.... my kids love them!
Rich cookies.... my kids love them!
These cookies are good: I didn't change or add anything. Where the recipe calls for butter flavor extract, I just used the same amount of butter. I didn't have any butter extract. Be sure after everything is added that you mix from the bottom of the bowl up. I used my hands to be sure that all the cornmeal was mixed in equally. The time to bake these was not mentioned so, I used a stopwatch and did 2 batches of them at 14 min., and the final batch at 13 min. Both batches came out great. I wouldn't bake them any longer than 14 min. These are also good dipped in milk after they have cooled.Read More
Cookies are delicious. My reason for lowering this rating is due to how the recipe is written. If baker has previous experience they should be able to sort out how long to cream shortening, sugar and eggs and possibly how long to mix after adding dry ingredients. Also, what is the serving size? Is it one cookie each or multiple cookies. What size spoonfuls should be dropped onto cookie sheet?Read More
These cookies are good: I didn't change or add anything. Where the recipe calls for butter flavor extract, I just used the same amount of butter. I didn't have any butter extract. Be sure after everything is added that you mix from the bottom of the bowl up. I used my hands to be sure that all the cornmeal was mixed in equally. The time to bake these was not mentioned so, I used a stopwatch and did 2 batches of them at 14 min., and the final batch at 13 min. Both batches came out great. I wouldn't bake them any longer than 14 min. These are also good dipped in milk after they have cooled.
Very easy recipe! I love it!
Verrrrry good. Good with added nuts
Pretty darned good! I *love* cornbread muffins, so I wanted to try this recipe. I substituted margarine for the shortening and omitted the butter extract because I didn't have those ingredients. Also, just for an extra treat, I added 1/2 cup of raisins (saw that in another cornbread cookie recipe here). My cooking time was 12 minutes (my oven is a bit on the hot side). The cookies came out nicely browned on the bottom and edges. The yield was 33 nicely-sized cookies. Next time, I'm going to double the recipe because I don't think this batch will last more than a day. Again, an *excellent* recipe... thanks for sharing!
These remind me of Russian Crescent Cookies. The cornmeal gives it the slight coarseness the ground walnuts give the Crescent Cookies. Like another review said, don't cook over 14 minutes. They will harden more once out of the oven. Great bite sized treats and addictive.
I don't know why I'm surprised that I liked these so much, you allrecipes reviewers never steer me wrong! These cookies were great. A slight crunch in texture is the unexpected and delightful addition to regular cookies. These are great plain and with raisins, and I bet chocolate chips would go very well too. I did make a substitution as I didn't have shortening so I used butter. Gave them a bit of a butter/shortbread cookie feel. Instead of butter flavoring, which I also didn't have and figured was unnecessary due to my previous substitution, I added a bit of extra vanilla extract. Baking for 13 minutes was perfect as the edges were golden, the bottoms were slightly crispy, and the center was soft. I am definitely making these again - they were also a huge hit with my husband who is normally able to resist sweets.
These cookies are simple and delicious! I followed the recipe as stated except I skipped the butter flavored extract because I didn't have any. Also there is no baking time listed so I baked them for 13 minutes. These cookies did come out a little dry for me but I'm sure a glass of milk would fix that! All in all our family enjoyed them!
We loved these! They taste like little, sweet bites of cornbread but with a cookie texture. Thanks for the recipe!
Quick,easy & tasty! Didn't have butter extract so I used 1tsp. of vanilla instead. Also used the butter flavored Crisco. (that's what I had on hand) The recipe made 29 cookies using a level 1oz. cookie scoop. Cooked 6 min., rotated the pans & then cooked 7 min. more. Perfect! Make sure to cool the cookies on the sheet pan a bit, otherwise they will fall apart on you. Hubby was skeptical about tasting these because he doesn't care for corn muffins but he had to stop himself after the 4th one. This is a keeper and will be making again. Thanks
These are delightful! They have so much flavor. I used butter instead of shortening and I used a tablespoon of melted butter instead of the butter extract. I added dried cherries, which are actually dried cranberries infused with cherry juice, so good! This cookie is a cross between butter cookies, sugar cookies, and sweet cornbread. It's a delicate cookie bursting with flavor. Highly recommend it.
Oh boy! So I tried these initially and they totally flopped!! I had used a substitute for the shortening,(not crazy about shortening) and was sure that was the reason they didn't turn out, however I still loved the delicate sweet flavor of the cookie itself. So fast forward to now, made them again and still substituted my shortening again-this time I used cream cheese. They turned out fabulous!! Love love love! A wonderful cookie, and we sprinkled some green and pink sugar on top for fun!
These are awesome. I love simple non-chocolate cookies. I was actually looking for a cookie I could make with the ingredients I had in the house, and this came up. They are sweet/savory, have a great texture, and are totally addictive. I used half butter/half margarine instead of "shortening" and omitted the butter extract because I didn't have any. Really, really good if you like a plainer cookie.
These were great. A nice crispy out side and almost light as air inside. I used a 1 1/2 Tbls cookie scoop and cooked for 10 minutes and they were perfect. So easy to whip up a batch and they don't make a huge amount so there is just a nice sample for everyone. Will definitely make again
Good soft and crunchy
This was very good. I used 1/2 cup butter (it's all I had) and added 1/2 cup raisins
Absolutely delicious! Used butter instead of lard. Vanilla instead of butter extract. Easy and so many possibilities! I can tell lots of other extracts would taste just as good.
Very soft on the inside yet crunchy outside. Most importantly, they tasted delicious.
Cookies are delicious. My reason for lowering this rating is due to how the recipe is written. If baker has previous experience they should be able to sort out how long to cream shortening, sugar and eggs and possibly how long to mix after adding dry ingredients. Also, what is the serving size? Is it one cookie each or multiple cookies. What size spoonfuls should be dropped onto cookie sheet?
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections