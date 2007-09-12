Ginger Crinkles

4.5
69 Ratings
  • 5 49
  • 4 15
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This is a recipe from my mother. Our family has been making them for 50 years.

Recipe by Dani Boscarelli

Gallery
14 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix oil and sugar thoroughly with electric mixer. Add egg and mix well. Pour in molasses. Sift and add dry ingredients until incorporated.

    Advertisement

  • Roll teaspoonful of dough into ball, drop into sugar to coat.

  • Place on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 42.1g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 315.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022