Ginger Crinkles
This is a recipe from my mother. Our family has been making them for 50 years.
This recipe is honestly fool-proof. I've made them twice now. The first time, I accidently left out a whole cup of flour and didn't realize it until I had baked too many to try to fix it. They came out like crinkly molasses cookies, and tasted great. The second time, I got the flour right and they stayed in puffed little balls, more like a ginger snap. So you can pick which you want! Also, the baking time can be adjusted very liberally. I've baked them for as little as 7 minutes to get a crisp outside and chewy center, and up to 15 or 16 to get a true ginger snap. The choice is yours!!
This recipe is honestly fool-proof. I've made them twice now. The first time, I accidently left out a whole cup of flour and didn't realize it until I had baked too many to try to fix it. They came out like crinkly molasses cookies, and tasted great. The second time, I got the flour right and they stayed in puffed little balls, more like a ginger snap. So you can pick which you want! Also, the baking time can be adjusted very liberally. I've baked them for as little as 7 minutes to get a crisp outside and chewy center, and up to 15 or 16 to get a true ginger snap. The choice is yours!!
Followed recipe but added twice the amount of ginger. Absolutely wonderful cookie! This is a keeper!
This cookie has excellent flavor and was very easy to make. I rolled the balls of dough in raw sugar instead of white sugar and they looked really pretty.
This is my favorite gingersnap recipe! I like the fact that it uses oil instead of butter. I sometimes make them with half or all whole wheat; this is one of the few cookie recipes that I have been able to get away with that! To make them pretty for Christmas, I dip them halfway in melted white chocolate. They are out-of-this-world good that way!
Delish! My new ginger cookie! I replaced the white sugar with 3/4 cup brown sugar, and added 1/4 tsp white pepper (black works too) for more kick. IMO, to make these a true "ginger" cookie it needs more than 1 tsp dry ginger, so next time I'll grate some fresh ginger too. 15 minutes would've burnt these. I think 10-11 minutes is a more appropriate cooking time.
Very good! The dough is super easy to work with. I prefer mine with more spice, so I add 1/2 tsp. of black pepper. Also, I thought they were a little too sweet and I found 3/4 cup of sugar works better for me. Watch the baking time carefully. I like mine a little softer, so I stop baking them just after they crinkle (10-12 minutes.)I took someone else's suggestion and I rolled them in turbinado sugar. They look very pretty. These are great for someone who can't have butter.
These cookies are the absolute positive BEST...they are crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside (but not too soft)...A definite keeper and I will make these cookies over and over again...THANK YOU so much for sharing this recipe...It is the BEST Ginger type cookie I've come across and I wanted to let folks know that..I baked mine for 10 1/2 to 11 minutes...they came out perfectly and so delicious. The 1/4 cup of sugar listed (before the salt) is used for rolling cookies in before baking them and not meant to be added to the flour mixture...at least that's how I took it to be...also too, may I suggest that you use a fresh box of baking soda when making these great cookies.
I just joined this site -- which I've been using for years without doing so! -- specifically so I could add another five-star rating for this amazing recipe. I just made what may be the single best batch of cookies ever -- and I'm a very, very experience baker! So, so good!! I worried about the amount of sweetener, using oil, the fact that the baking sheets were to be ungreased, etc, etc etc. But, except for adding 1/2 tsp fresh nutmeg and a scant 1/4 tsp black pepper -- and mixing by hand -- I followed the recipe exactly and the results could not be better! Thank you, Dani, for such a great recipe!
This is a crunchy but not hard cookie. Even undercooking it by 5 or 6 minutes didn't yield a soft or chewy cookie. It has a good flavor. The dough doesn't have to be refrigerated before forming balls, nor do you have to soften butter for it which makes it a great last-minute recipe.
Wow! I'm really glad so many people have enjoyed these cookies! My mom is impressed by all the wonderful reviews. Dani
Amazing cookie! So easy and the soft/crispy ratio is perfect. I really wanted to use butter, because a cookie without butter. ..? But then I remembered I had coconut oil and used that. YUM! I also added 1/2 tsp of black pepper. These are a keeper!
A family favorite! A great addition to a Christmas platter. We prefer these to ginger snaps.
These are delicious!!! My dh really enjoyed this cookie. (of course, I did too.) Will be making these again soon. Thanks for the recipe. This is a KEEPER!!!
I thought this was a pretty good recipe. I used 1/3 cup of molasses to add more kick. I also rolled in powder sugar. I had to say that the recipe saying white sugar was a bit confusing - is that granular sugar or powdered. I assumed granular. also in the recipe the 1/4 cup of sugar is before the salt and perhaps i'm being too literal but that too seemed confusing. However I did not add the 1/4 cup and assumed it was what the dough rolls in. I acutally used powdered and it worked well. So all in all it was a good recipe, but i think the recipe could be a tad more clear! But it tasted really good! Thanks!
love these! easy as can be, and are great
I love this recipe! My newborn son had a milk/soy allergy and it was hard for me to find recipes that tasted good and did not have these two ingredients. When I found this recipe, I jumped for joy. I used canola oil instead of vegetable oil and the cookies tasted perfect. I still make them the exact way today. Sometimes I use one cup whole wheat flour and 1 cup all-purpose flour to make them more healthy.
I HAVE BEEN MAKING MOLASSES COOKIES FOR 20 YEARS BECAUSE THEY ARE MY FAVORITE AND A MUST FOR CHRISTMAS. WHEN I SAW THIS RECIPE I WAS INTRIGUED BECAUSE OF THE OIL AND NO REFRIGERATING. WHEN I WENT TO BAKE THEM I HAD NO OIL SO I USED 10 1/2 TABLESPOONS MELTED BUTTER OUT OF NECESSITY. THEY ARE WONDERFUL AND EASY TO MAKE. I GOT 4 DOZEN WITH PAMPERED CHEF SMALL SCOOP. I AM STILL GOING TO MAKE THE ORIGINAL RECIPE BUT ANYONE LIKING MOLASSES COOKIES. THIS RECIPE IS DEFINITELY A KEEPER. THANKS DANI.
I made these for a ginger presentation I had to do in my culinary class. Everyone said they were great and loved them! They were so easy to make too. I will definitely make again!
Great recipe! These were perfect - not too sweet or too spicy. I did add 1/4 tsp black pepper to the recipe. My cookies came out crisp with just a little bit of chewiness in the center. I only had to bake them for 5-6 minutes.
this cookie made up beautifully. It was an even brown and the consistancy was excellent.
Very very tasty but way too crunchy for me. I baked them for only 12 minutes. I would perhaps try again with only baking for 7-10 minutes.
This is a great cookie! It was easy to put together, though my batter was really sticky and I had to refrigerate before I could roll it into balls. I think that is my issue, not the recipe. The granulated sugar sort of disappears on the cookie so I might look at other options. I used 1t. each of cinnamon, ginger and clove and subbed brown sugar for white. They are soft and delicious. Will make these again and again!
They were a really great tasting cookie.
Nice cookie! I was looking for an old ginger-molasses family cookie recipe that I've lost, and I think this is pretty close. I thought 15 minutes baking time was too long, so I bake for more like 11 or 12 minutes so they don't get that burnt taste. My first batch stuck to the cookie sheet (I left them there to cool a bit) so the rest I pretty much remove them to the wire rack about a minute or so after coming out of the oven. These aren;t quite as chewy as the ones we used to make, but they are not too hard and crunchy either. Great addition to my Christmas cookie collection!
yum
I was hoping for a more chewy cookie - perhaps, I cooked them too long? Next time,I will only do 12 minutes. Also, I think I should not have added that 1/4 c sugar - it was probably for the rolling. That is not clear. It might have also had the effect of making the cookies too crispy. Flavor is very good. will try again.
10-11 min cook time was perfect
Wow! I owned bakery for 20 years so I've made millions of cookies...from scratch! These are perfect. Baked into a beautiful looking and tasting cookie. I had no dry ginger so I used fresh ginger root and added it to the wet mixture instead of dry. Dough was really nice to work with. Excellent recipe..thanks for sharing??
Excellent recipe. I'll try it with brown sugar next time. Using blackstrap molasses enhances the flavour even more. Made it for church coffee party and had two recipe requests!
I only baked mine for 11 minutes and they burnt. Also, these are more like ginger snaps, not crinkles.
Weird batter, delicious cookies. I took the advice of others and used 3/4 cup brown sugar, and 2 t ginger. They are totally yummy!
yes my new fav i dont like it to hard so as soon as it starts craking i take out and let cool there soft and befor i put them to bake i dip them in a bowl of suger sprinkles there so yummmmy
I did not like the flavor--and I added additional ginger. Too crunchy for me and an oily aftertaste. Sorry--I appreciate that others liked them! Texture was too crispy, even with baking them only 10 minutes. Just not for me!
super good. i was out of molasses so i used maple syrup.... delic!
I had a serious craving for ginger cookies and decided to give these a try. I was curious how cookies without shortening or butter would turn out and I wasn't disappointed...these are fabulous! I didn't use a full cup of sugar and they were plenty sweet. It could just be my oven, but 15 min. bake time was way too much and they were close to burning after 10 min. My only problem around these cookies is self control and not eating the whole batch in one sitting!
Love this recipe. First time I made it, I forgot the salt, but it turned out great, so I've skipped the salt ever since.
This recipe is amazing! I have had to make so many batches this month! So soft and chewy! Just the right ginger and molasses balance!
No changes needed. These crinkled up very well, better than my usual recipe. Perhaps the oil made the difference. My family loved them, it's a keeper recipe!
Fantastic! I doubled the ginger powder. I upped the molasses by 25% and cut down on the sugar by just a bit. Very tasty. I will definitely be making these again.
Love these cookies especially dipping in tea. I found that 15 minutes is a bit too long.
This recipe is called many things depending on"WHO" wants some recognition. Truth it's a very old recipe with same ingredients and different names. some recipes call for shortening and some butter and again some simplely double the amounts of each ingredient and give it another name. I for one avoid shortening, why use such man made stuff when we have beautiful butter. However at the end of the day these are amazing cookies and no one I've ever met turned one down. Make ahead and freeze.....simply bake when needed and instant sweet snack or desert
Very nice but a little too crunchy. Shared with friends and they loved them. Baked one batch for 8 minutes and too crunchy. Baked second batch for 7 minutes and they were better. Followed recipe and will make again.
Obsessed
Dani used to make these cookies, and I loved them. I can't wait to try making them myself! We grew up together, then we lost contact! Hi Dani! Karen M.
Something is wrong with the sugar content of this recipe. There is no way 1/4 cup is the correct amount.
Wonderful texture and flavors! My family loved them!
These are amazing and so easy to make. I opted to take them out of the oven at around 10min, they were crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. A helpful tip if you measure your molasses in the same measuring cup after the oil without wiping it out the molasses slides right out.
Could not be more delicious! The recipe is flawless as is.
I've tried lots of variations of crinkles, soft molasses and ginger cookies, these truly are the best!! Minimal ingredients, turned out perfect using the exact recipe, only thing I changed cook time, shortened it to 10 mins to keep them chewy and I used parchment paper on the cookie sheets. My 3 year old was in heaven rolling them in the sugar!! This will now get added to our family recipe box to share for years to come. Love, love, love - thx so much for sharing!
great recipe! Im always looking for cookies that taste good made with oil. these are terrific.
We loved these, easy and yummy too!..we used brown sugar,1/4 c white sugar(..as we didn't have enough white on hand), needed white sugar to roll the cookies in before baking.Also, used half butter and half olive oil instead of veg oil....turned out soft and chewy! Perfect cookies!
Pretty good, almost too much molasses in my opinion, be careful not to overmeasure! I also do a heaping tablespoon size ball and bake for 12 minutes at 325 degreees, it keeps the center more moist and chewy.
I have made this recipe at least ten times !! They are super easy to make and follow the recipe exactly....unless you prefer them softer then reduce cooking time. Enjoy !!
Very easy to make. Changed it to one-third cup molasses, added quarter teaspoon black pepper. I found the mass too wet to roll up into balls I could dunk in the sugar, so the first batch I spooned as best I could on the pan, and just sprinkled sugar on top. I was afraid the little globs of dough would bake into shapeless cookies, but surprisingly they ended up with a nice round shape. For the second batch I froze the mass for about fifteen minutes and this solidified the dough sufficiently to be able to roll into little balls and then dunk in the sugar. However, there was no difference really in taste between the first and second batches.Ten minutes in the oven was enough for each batch. By the way, although I followed the recipe for twelve cookies, I ended up with twenty-four regular sized cookies. I found these a bit bland, next time I may double the ginger, but overall they were good, comfort food type cookies. I will definitely make these again, and I suspect my husband will like these a lot once he gets home from work tonight!
This recipe is fantastic! I've made it twice in 3 days because everybody loves them. The second time, I added orange zest and the juice of 1/2 of a large orange. It was great! For a softer cookie decrease cooking time to 10 minutes.
Delicious!!! Highly recommend. I doubled the recipe and it turned out perfect.
