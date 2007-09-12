Ginger Crinkles

Very easy to make. Changed it to one-third cup molasses, added quarter teaspoon black pepper. I found the mass too wet to roll up into balls I could dunk in the sugar, so the first batch I spooned as best I could on the pan, and just sprinkled sugar on top. I was afraid the little globs of dough would bake into shapeless cookies, but surprisingly they ended up with a nice round shape. For the second batch I froze the mass for about fifteen minutes and this solidified the dough sufficiently to be able to roll into little balls and then dunk in the sugar. However, there was no difference really in taste between the first and second batches.Ten minutes in the oven was enough for each batch. By the way, although I followed the recipe for twelve cookies, I ended up with twenty-four regular sized cookies. I found these a bit bland, next time I may double the ginger, but overall they were good, comfort food type cookies. I will definitely make these again, and I suspect my husband will like these a lot once he gets home from work tonight!