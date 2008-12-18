Ok, I feel so bad about leaving such a low rating. And usually when I don't like something, I just don't rate it at all. But I am so completely disappointed with this recipe... and mostly because of the reviews! Only one negative one out of all I looked at and it referred to pecans which isn't even in this recipe! But I followed this recipe to the T. I used it because of the reviewers claiming the likeness to Kolachi. This is NOTHING like the kolachi I grew up with. Yes, the dough had a great flavor, maybe a little sweet for Kolachi, and it was easy to work with. But the recipe did not tell you the thickness to roll out the dough or what area to roll it out (ie - 12x10). So because other reviewers claimed the "perfect" kolachi recipe I rolled it as I would when making kolachi. It did not rise at all. The dough turned out tough on the outside and too doughy on the inside. And they also stuck to the pan. Like I said, I followed this recipe to the T. The recipe does not say to grease the pans so I didn't and usually wouldn't for this type of recipe. I feel this recipe just leaves out too much info or I'm very wrong in thinking that nut roll is just another word for kolachi. So I just thought I'd leave this review for those who might assume as I did. I believe the dough would make for a great Kolacky cookie however. And I just might give that a try because the dough is good, sweet and easy to work with. I also felt that the nut filling is delicious as well. Sorry f

Read More