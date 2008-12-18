Nut Rolls
This is a combination of two or three old recipes.
Excellent!!! So far I've made them 2 times(for family and very close friends) and have gotten nothing but RAVE reviews. The only problem is they have split in a few places each time. PLEASE let me know what can be done to stop that from happening. I've even reduced the yeast in half the 2nd time...no luck! I'd love to make them and give them to co-workers and neighbors, but can't with the way they look. Help!!! These are too good to give up on...Read More
Ok, I feel so bad about leaving such a low rating. And usually when I don't like something, I just don't rate it at all. But I am so completely disappointed with this recipe... and mostly because of the reviews! Only one negative one out of all I looked at and it referred to pecans which isn't even in this recipe! But I followed this recipe to the T. I used it because of the reviewers claiming the likeness to Kolachi. This is NOTHING like the kolachi I grew up with. Yes, the dough had a great flavor, maybe a little sweet for Kolachi, and it was easy to work with. But the recipe did not tell you the thickness to roll out the dough or what area to roll it out (ie - 12x10). So because other reviewers claimed the "perfect" kolachi recipe I rolled it as I would when making kolachi. It did not rise at all. The dough turned out tough on the outside and too doughy on the inside. And they also stuck to the pan. Like I said, I followed this recipe to the T. The recipe does not say to grease the pans so I didn't and usually wouldn't for this type of recipe. I feel this recipe just leaves out too much info or I'm very wrong in thinking that nut roll is just another word for kolachi. So I just thought I'd leave this review for those who might assume as I did. I believe the dough would make for a great Kolacky cookie however. And I just might give that a try because the dough is good, sweet and easy to work with. I also felt that the nut filling is delicious as well. Sorry fRead More
You're the greatest Karren! I've been making nut rolls with my Slovak grandpa for about 5 years now (it's become tradition), and I decided to try this recipe instead of the one we've always used. This recipe was so much better and easier than the one we were using. The recipe we previously used required two different rising steps and took about 3 hours longer than this recipe. The rolls also tasted so much better. We used the nut filling recipe (with a few tablespoons of milk added), and it was delicious. We also filled some with fruit instead of nut (we use Solo fruit filling because it is a good consistency for these rolls).
THIS WAS THE FIRST TIME I HAVE MADE NUT ROLLS/KOLACHI,THEY TURNED OUT GREAT. MY TWO YEAR OLD LOVES THEM TOO. ONLY THING I NOTICED WAS IT SEEMED A MISPRINT ON THE YEAST, I USED 1/4 OUNCE OF YEAST (1 PACKET)AND THEY TURNED OUT GOOD.
I've made this several times and it's always a huge hit. This year I modified it somewhat. Filling: Substituted dark brown sugar and pecans. Used 1 Tablespoon cinnamon and 1 Tablespoon vanilla. Dough: Increased sour cream to 1 Cup and added 2 extra egg yolks (reserve 2 whites for the wash). Let dough rest/rise for 30 min in a warm spot. Be sure to roll the dough very thin to about an 8 x 12 inch rectangle. Use 1 Cup of dough and 1 1/2 to 2 cups of filling for each roll. I get 6 rolls this way.
I made these yesterday and they turned out great. I found a way to avoid cracking of the dough I think. I chilled the dough for approxamately 3 hours prior to using it. I also did not brush with the egg before baking. I also rolled mine into multiple small 5X4 inch rolls and make dozens of them. they come out great! I have been making nut rolls for years and this dough is the best I have worked with and has such a good sweet taste. Thanks for sharing. I need to make a new batch already!
I just finished making a batch of these nut rolls and they turned out wonderful! This has to be the easiest dough I ever worked with.After I rolled them I put them on a cookie sheet and flattened them slightly. I brushed with beated egg white and sprinkled with sugar which gave these nutrolls a crunchy top.I only baked a few at a time on one cookie sheet in the middle of oven for exactly 30 minutes and they were perfect. Thanks Karen for a great recipe!
THANK YOU for this wonderful recipe! This was my first attempt to make nut rolls. They came out GREAT! I did add some brown sugar to the nut mixture, about 3/4 cup. Also,I did have to bake them a little longer than it said to, but I rolled them short (about 10 inches long) so that's probably why. Other than that, I changed nothing. Everyone I gave one to LOVED it! The only thing I would change is to perhaps let them rise a bit before baking.
This is the best nut roll recipe I have ever came across.It makes alot but they go fast!
This is the 2nd year I have made these and I kept wondering what I did wrong this year. I made 2 batches and almost every nut roll split. I looked on the internet and I think this recipe uses too much yeast. These nut rolls taste delicious, but I'm only giving this 4 stars because they split. Next year, I will only use 2 packets of yeast. According to the recipe, it says 1 oz of yeast - a packet is 1/4 oz so I used 4. Hopefully, 2 packets will work better.
Fantastic and Easy! This is so easy to make and they are always practically gone as I pull them from the oven! Thank you for sharing.
Perfect, perfect, perfect! I add a smidge of extra cinnamon. But this dough is so easy to work with--no more broken-open, oozing nut rolls! This is a bit of a sweeter dough, so it makes more of a "desserty" nut roll than a savory one. But that's what I was looking for. Thanks!
My first attempt at making nut rolls and they turned out great. Very easy to make and the recipe makes a lot. I made 6 rolls and I think next time I might make 12 small ones to give as gifts. I usually make tons of different kinds of cookies for the holidays, but I think this might be my tradition now. I used pecans instead of walnuts and they turned out very good too.
I can't belive how wonderful this recipe turned out! My friends and I made nut rolls for the 1st time ever, and they were awesome! Just like grandma's. She would be so proud! Thank you! Merry Christmas!
This was awesome. The only change I made was half brown and half white sugar for the nut mixture.Very easy to make. I just wish I could cut down on the butter a bit without changing the taste. I am making for the second time as I type this. YUM
I have been trying to find the perfect nut roll recipe and I believe this one is it. I got so many compliments. the one thing I did was add honey to my filling. very good and relatively easy condisering some others I've tried.
This is a great recipe for nutrolls. I used a different nut filling (cinnamon doesn't do anything for me in nut rolls) and made 1/2 of the rolls with poppy filling. The only change I made to the recipe was I added an extra 1/2 cup of sour cream (not intentionally, I got carried away and put too much in talking while I was making the dough) and I did let them raise for 90 minutes before sliding into the oven. I would note that this makes 6 med rolls - I can't imagine making 7 out of this unless you really like small ones. I think this is one of the nicest doughs I have ever worked with - mixed nicely, rolled easily. just don't roll too thin. this is a keeper!!
I have never made a nut roll before, this was a very easy recipe and came out terrific. My family loves it. I will definately share this recipe.
I can't say enough how wonderful these turned out to be! I even made a batch--from start to finish-- while my 4 kids napped. That's how easy, and delicous they are. Will definitely be a holiday tradition for our family. Thank you so much!
Very easy to make! Dough is not sticky at all. Rolls out very easily. I had to bake mine a little longer, more like 40 mins. Followed recipe exactly, turned out great. Thanks for the easy and tasty recipe.
EXCELLENT!! These were the best ever and the dough was really easy to work with. We used pecans instead of walnuts and we added the vanilla and extra cinnamon. We will use this again and again! Thanks for a great recipe.
Yummy! I was looking for my grams recipe and tried this one. This is a sweeter version with a yummy white doough. 5 stars!
Nut rolls turned out great! But for the filling I cut the butter in half and the sugar and I got rave reviews on them. It did not take the quality down just the fat and sugar. They were still great!!!
I thought this was not a good use of pecans. Sorry but I won't be making this again.
This was my first attempt to make nut rolls and they turned out awsome everyone loved them but the amount of filling it says to make is a little to much so i put they rest in the freezer for next time.
Thanks! What a great recipe. So quick and easy. Made them for Easter and all were gone quickly.
The first time I ever tried making nut rolls and they came out great.AS if I've made them for years. Great taste too.
I made this again this year.Couple of adjustments, 3/4 cup white sugar instead of the 1 cup and 2 lbs of walnuts instead of 2 1/2 lbs. For the nut mixture, 1 cup of sugar was plenty. This makes plenty, I plan to send it to my daughter.
Never made a nut roll before but wanted to surprise hubby who always mentions his mother used to make these. Turned out "delicious" per him and they are pretty looking. I followed the recipe pretty closely. There seemed to be a real lot of filling. Perhaps because I formed these like long roll coffee cake instead of individual rolls. Will make again as this was pretty simple and results were great for a first try. Next time I will work on making rolls more uniform or into a design. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe is fantastic!! I made 20 of them for christmas as part of a gift basket that I gave out and the day after I gave them out I received a ton of calls, telling me how great they were! People love them! I would reccomend this recipe to anyone, and it was easy to do, as well!
Easiest yeast dough to work with, my recipes of old nut roll were harder to make with less flour.Going to give recipe to my girls.
Different from my own recipe but I sure wasn't disappointed. Tastes great,just a little sweeter than my own. I added a little more flour to the dough because it was quite sticky and a bit of vanilla in the nut mixture. I will definately make this again!
The filling had a great taste, and I will make this recipe again. Next time I will roll the dough flatter, it was a little dry for my taste.
I agree w LTISONE. These nut rolls are good and this is the 2nd yr. I've made them, but they do like to crack. The yeast doesn't seem to do any good, either because they don't rise at all so they come out a little smaller than I would like. Would be curious to know what size rectangle she rolls the dough. I think the recipe needs a lot of tweaks.
Great! I have been searching for a nut roll recipe for some time and this turned out as good as my family used to make. Thank you for the recipe.
I found this recipe about 8 years ago & have used it every holiday season since. Last year for some reason I made the dough & had to stop. I refrigerated the dough overnight. the next day I was able to finish the task of rolling out the dough-spreading the filling, (I use nuts, apricot, raspberry and poppy seed I make multiple batches.) Anyway the refrigerated dough ended up being the easiest to handle and came out of the oven perfect. Going forward I will definitely use the refrigerated dough to make all of my rolls.
This was great dough to work with. The roll was sweet and firm. Will use again.
Very easy to make, better that Grandma's.
This is exactly what I want out of a nut roll! I find that some other nut rolls can be too dry or not have enough filling - these are perfect! Just the right amount of sweetness. I halved the recipe and made 3 rolls and I just added vanilla, but not the cinnamon. I used some of the other reviewer's tips and rolled the dough out to 8x12 rectangles and used about 1 and 1/4 cup of the dough and 1 and 1/2 cup of the filling for each one. Mine were done in about 25 minutes - definitely a good idea to rotate them in the oven half way through baking. The bottoms got a little dark, but I took a grater and got enough of it off that you couldn't even tell! Took them to Thanksgiving dinner and they were the first things to be eaten all up - everyone loved them and some people even asked for the recipe! I'll definitely be making these again!
this recipe was good, but the filling could be a tad sweeter. We will definatly make this again as the dough was a dream to work with, but we will simply add a little sweetness to the nuts
This is a very good nut roll, but not traditional. For that, you have to use honey in the filling instead of sugar. It makes all the difference to the texture and moistness. Also, the yeast is too high as written. 2 Tablespoons is plenty. With these changes this is actually a very good nut roll and worth making. However, the directions are seriously lacking instruction, hence the 2 star rating. When you make your dough and divide it, you need to cover it lightly and let it rise until double which will take about an hour depending on the warmth of your room. Then when you roll the dough out, roll it to approximately a 9X12 rectangle (another important instruction left out). After they are rolled, cover and let rest for 30 minutes before baking. I am shocked that these omissions have not been corrected by now. Oh, and you do NOT have to preheat your oven for 30 minutes. That is just an absurd instruction. My oven heats to temperature in less than ten minutes. Once it reaches the temp you set, you can put your nut roll in.
These were delicious, just A LOT of work!
I rarely post things like this, but I thought I would chime in here. I made this recipe and my in-laws think it is better than what they are able to get from the local German clubs or local bakeries. I cut the recipe in half and it made 4 small/medium nut rolls. Next time I will cut the filling recipe down by two thirds to make the same amount. The nut rolls were very generously filled and I still had filling left over. I added two tablespoons whole milk to the filling recipe and omitted the cinnamon in the first two rolls. The cinnamon in the second two rolls added little and we think the rolls without cinnamon tasted better. I rolled out the dough 1/4 inch think. I had some cracking, but I think that is due to stretching the dough to square it off and packing a lot of filling in. Next time - and there will be a next time - I will not stretch the dough after rolling and see if that resolves the cracking. The cracking is cosmetic so I don't think I'll hold back on the filling. These were delicious and no one could stop at one slice.
I never rate anything typically bc I don’t feel like creating an account for each recipe site I surf. I’m rating this bc nut rolls are very expensive to make and I’m not very impressed at all. The dough is amazing to work with and it’s a nice simple recipe but I just don’t like the taste. I decreased the yeast bc that’s just too much yeast and I did let them raise for about an hour before baking. When I took them out of the oven I thought they looked really nice except for the ones that broke open but I didn’t care about that bc they r for home. However I let them cool and I sliced one of them and I looked at the bottom bc it was a little hard to cut thru the bottom. The bottoms are all dark and I didn’t even use the egg wash. Sorry for a bad review but my aunt makes amazing nut roll and I thought this recipe might be kind of similar...not even close. Totally disappointed!
I didn’t add cinnamon or vanilla. I tried cutting it in half one time, but it was too dry. I added a few tricks. I split the dough into 7 balls. I wrapped each ball in plastic wrap so it wouldn’t dry out. I also brushed the complete surface of the rolled out dough with egg wash before putting the nuts on. I think this recipe says to fold in the edges. My aunt told me not to. She said just pinch the ends and tuck them under after rolling. She also said I could add a bit of milk to the nit mixture if it seems to dry. I did not add milk, but I know many folks do. Don’t roll it too tightly. I also egg washed the rolls before baking. I put a few small slots in the top. Don’t cut until completely cool. It is best to wait until the next day, but it is hard. Good luck.
Made it last year...everyone loved it so I made it again! Used about half the amount of yeast but otherwise followed directions exactly.
AMAZING! Loaded up on the nut filling and they were just as good if not better than the ones I grew up eating.
It split and crumbly when cut...but the taste is great!
This is the best recipe for Kolache . I was given a recipe and used it for years but it doesn't come near as good as this recipe. I got so many compliments on this recipe and will be making it again real soon as i have none left. Thank you so much. Easy to make so delicious to eat.
There is no honey in this recipe, so I added 1/3 c. which wasn't enough to keep it from drying out. Just turned out so-so for me.
The dough has yeast , do i have to let it rise and if so for how long?
I highly recommend this recipe, it's simple, it freezes well and I get a ton of requests to make these. I've made this recipe several times and the simplicity of it and the taste you just can't beat. I do recommend adding the cinnamon, I make some with and without, but the cinnamon definitely adds something the people don't expect. Definitely try this recipe I don't think you'd go back to any other not roll recipe.
Such a very delicious and tasty recipe. The only change I made was I cut everything by half and it ended up still making three large nut rolls good flavor good texture after making them two times now these will definitely be a staple in my home. To the person who posted this thank you for this amazing delicious recipe!!
I followed the recipe as is. First time making nut rolls so I didn’t know exactly how to roll the dough out into shape. Mine turned out too long, I realized after baking the should have been a different shape. But the taste is great!
I was so happy with the way these rolls turned out. The dough was easy to work with and rolled out easily. The suggested 7 rolls were just right and make nut rolls about 12 inches long and once they rise in the oven they are about 4-5 inches wide. The filling recipes is just sweet enough although I did add about 2 T. of honey for moisture. They did split on the side a few times but I think I like that look anyway...adds to the excitement of what's inside. I would highly recommend this recipe.
Well done! This is the best nut roll that I have ever had! This will be my new "tradition" for the holidays!
no changes and will not make it again
Delicious recipe! None of mine cracked or split (except a tiny bit you can see in picture). After reading all the reviews I decided to use only 1 packet of yeast. I prepared dough and filling the night before. Dough was easy to work with. I let them come to room temp the next morning before baking. I added maybe 1 extra tablespoon of melted butter to filling for fear it might have gotten a little dry overnight. Thank you so much for this recipe. It will definitely be made often- and not just for the holiday. Taste is better than anything I have bought in the store and recipe is NOT skimpy on the filling. ??
Easy and tastes great
Easy to make and family enjoyed the nut roll. Make sure liquid is hot enough to melt sugar.
In my hometown we call this povitiza or povitika. It can be dry and not as sweet as you'd expect. That just means you slap some butter and a sprinkle of sugar on it.
The best nut roll I’ve ever had! I will make this for Christmas for now on!!!
I have been making this roll recipe for three Christmases now, with adjustments to my family's tastes. The rolls in the photo are my first attempt several years ago and are made with 1/2 whole wheat and 1/2 white flour, which is why they appear so dark but they tasted delicious! Be sure to add a few tablespoon more liquid for whole wheat flour because it has a higher protein content than white and soaks up more water. (I use only white flour on the flour board for working and shaping the dough.) I used brown sugar with a mix of pecans and walnuts that first year I made these because I ran out of walnuts. I sometimes use both nut varieties and sometimes only walnuts. Other reviewers are right that the instructions in this recipe about how to shape the rolls, etc., are lacking, maybe mis-written. To reduce frustration, learn something about forming rolls before you begin--Google it! Yes, there seems to be too much yeast in the recipe but, no, there isn't really, for over 7 cups of flour as the recipe calls for (esp. if you are using the rapid rise variety). The rule of thumb is roughly 3/4 teaspoon yeast per cup of flour. I mix this up in my large bread-maker. Then I let them rise only once, after I roll them. I've never had a problem with this dough rising, as at least on commenter said they did. If you roll them tightly and pinch together the edges with egg white, you will not have as much delicious goo oozing out of the seams--but then, what treat would there be for the coo
Every Christmas My mom would make this. I want to make it myself this year however I was told that her receipt was way to complex and I simply wouldn't be able to make it. WELL I found and tried this easy recipe and not only was it SOOO DELICIOUS! It was even BETTER then my moms! I made over 4 batches and gave them out to everyone I knew and heard nothing but great things. My mom however had nothing to say lol.
Forgot that I had my oven in the CLEAN mode, so I have to wait till its done and cooled off enough so I can bake my rolls. I covered them in saran wrap and put in fridge. Sure hope they'll be ok. Easy recipe, and functional for "changing the fillings"...used poppy seed by Solo. Next I will fill with apricot and/or raspberry preserves. Perhaps will used the dough like kolaches. We'll see...So far so good. yesterdays nut rolls were fantastic!
I came upon this when I was looking for a recipe similar to my grandmother’s old Slovak inspired one and it DID NOT disappoint! The bread was soft and the filling is amazing. The only thing I did different was make 4 large rolls instead of 7 per the instructions. Definitely will make again!
Dough wouldn't rise. It was dry and I had to add more liquid. I did proof my yeast. I've made bread before, never had a problem like this.
Amazing. This dough was so easy to work with. Based on comments from others, I cut the yeast back to 3/4 oz. and let the rolls sit on top of the oven for about an hour. Also, since many said the rolls split, I rubbed a little olive oil on them before I put them in the oven - the ones I oiled didn’t split, but the two that I forgot to oil did - not sure if it was the oil that kept them from splitting, but I’ll be oiling them the next time I make them.
