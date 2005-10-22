Pumpkin Cookies V
Soft, cake-like cookies with caramel icing.
Delicious! Everyone loves them!! I just have a word of advice for those who are making them for the first time. You have to sort of help the cookies take their shape. When you are dropping them on the baking sheet, their will be a pointy tip on each cookie that will still be there once they are baked. Just take the bottom of a clean spoon and gently press on the top of each cookie as soon as they come out of the oven. This will give the icing more of a surface to lay on.Read More
Delicious! Everyone loves them!! I just have a word of advice for those who are making them for the first time. You have to sort of help the cookies take their shape. When you are dropping them on the baking sheet, their will be a pointy tip on each cookie that will still be there once they are baked. Just take the bottom of a clean spoon and gently press on the top of each cookie as soon as they come out of the oven. This will give the icing more of a surface to lay on.
I am an expert pumpkin bread maker, but never made pumpkin cookies until now. I was skeptical.. but am now a believer! Goodness! I might just like these MORE than pupkin bread! They are similar to little cakes. Just AMAZINGly moist. The only diff. was I also added about 1/2 tsp. allspice. I always bake on silicone treated baker's parchment paper. Turned out AMAZING! I got my icing to look like the picture by adding about 1 c. more powdered sugar.. and make the frosting first. It really needs to cool. I turned over my cookies and dipped the tops in the icing.. Trying to drizzle over the cookies was way too messy!
This is the most incredible soft cookie. Sooo delicious, even better than pumpkin pie. I pour the glaze into a squeeze bottle for ease and speed in glazing these little gems. Then I just drizzle the glaze on top. This recipe makes lots and lots of cookies.
These cookies are really good! These are like little iced cakes, similar to a little debbie treat. Very mild flavor, my teenager devoured these like there was no tommorrow, but I thought they could use a little more spice. A 15 oz can of pumpkin is 2 cups. For the icing I used dark brown sugar and cooked it until it looked like it was all dissolved (or melted). I added about 4 cups of powdered sugar and the glaze/frosting worked great (and I had plenty left). The cookies were good plain, but the icing really makes them so don't leave it off. This makes a LOT of cookies. I got 7 dozen. These stayed soft, moist, and cakelike for the several days they lasted here. Thanks for sharing this terrific cookie recipe.
I absolutely loved this recipe I and everyone else couldnt get enough. The only thing i would suggest is add a little more pumpkin. These cookies baked for about 15 minutes in my oven instead of 10, and I split the recipe in half twice which baked about 15 cookies. These cookies are very soft and cake-like, but they are irresistable. I also added some chocolate chips to half the batter, and the chocolate chips overwhelmed the taste of pumpkin. These cookies are a hit. Everyone LOVES the frosting.
These cookies are wonderful! They just melt-in-your-mouth. I kept the frosting warm as I was using it and just dipped the tops of the cookies in the frosting. Kids love them too!
These just came out of the oven -- they smell awesome and taste just as good. I made my cookies with about 2 Tbs. of batter and they needed to cook for about 16 minutes. The batter yielded about 5-1/2 dozen cookies (but I'm not complaining!).
wow. i made these for a party and LITERALLY had to hide them from my family so they wouldn't get eaten up! i used pumpkin spice instead of cinnamon and i suggest drizzling the frosting over the cookies in a criss-cross pattern to get just the right amount of sweet.
These cookies are very good and I too used a squeeze bottle to drizzle the icing. I used fresh pumpkin which tasted very good but the cookies spread a bit more than I would have liked so if you are using fresh pumpkin, I would add a bit more flour. Everyone loved these cookies!
I cut this recipe in half and still got 4 dozen cookies. I used butter instead and shortening (my personal preference) and a full teaspoon of cinnamon for a half recipe. I also decreased the amount of milk in the icing to 2 tablespoons for a half recipe so it was spreadable instead of a glaze. Since I made the icing first and was waiting for the cookies to cool before I iced them, I had to add just a little bit more milk to soften the icing. These cookies are dangerously good!!
Great cookie! The frosting is great. I am going to use the frosting for other things too.
My first attempt at making pumpkin cookies and they were delicious!! I was a little nervous when I was scooping the dough onto the cookie sheets - it's not your typical cookie dough batter.... but they baked up beautifully! I used a medium-sized cookie scoop so the tops were smooth and the cookies were the perfect size. I followed the cookie recipe exactly as written and we loved them. As soon as the cookies came out of the oven, I pressed the tops of the cookies down with a spatula so they had more "flat" tops. Then I added an extra 1 cup of powdered sugar to the frosting (I like a thicker frosting rather than a glaze) and, using a small spoon, I scooped a dollop and swirled it around on the top. Because the frosting was still a touch warm, it spread a little and dried smooth over the cookie. I also tried freezing these cookies - they don't take long to defrost and they are just as tasty! Awesome recipe, thanks!! UPDATE 9/21/12 - In addition to the cinnamon, I added 1 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice to the last batch I made and they were even BETTER! It really enhanced the pumpkin... I will make it this way from now on! I get about 5 to 5 1/2 dozen cookies from this recipe. Oh and DON'T skimp on the pumpkin! One 15 oz can is only equal to about 1 1/2 cups... it is definitely worth opening another can of pumpkin to get the extra 1/2 cup!
I haven't been on here to check my recipe in forever!! They have changed the recipe somewhat. I too use pumpkin pie spice, the brand I can't mention but they sell kitchen tools;), then I use a medium cookie scoop for the dough. I then bake them for about 15 minutes, but I use a baking stone, and the next set of cookies will bake for a shorter time. I also put the frosting in a glass bowl with a pouring spout. I can then "nuke" the frosting to keep it soft for pouring! For those who didn't have success, SORRY, but these are the easiest and most consistant cookies I make! Unlike my choc. chip cookies!! LOL
Very good cookie! To save some fat, I used 1/2 cup shortening, 1/2 cup butter and 1 cup of applesauce in place of the 2 cups of shortening. They turned out amazing - my cookies turned out looking like the kaspmary picture. Only other thing I did, based upon other reviews, was use 2 tsp. of pumpkin pie spice in place of the cinnamon, but felt they were still a little too bland for me, so I also added about 1/8 tsp. of nutmeg and 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon. Dipping the cookies in the icing worked out great. I cooked mine for 16 minutes at 350. I used a medium-sized cookie scoop. Definitely smooth the "sticky-uppy" parts after the dough is on the cookie sheet (I used insulated cookie sheets, too). Perfect!
I substituted butter for the shortening and took them out of the oven when they still looked a little underdone. Amazing! They freeze really well, too.
I just made these! they melt in my mouth like nothing I have ever made. I added extra cinnamon, and some ginger and cloves. Also, I used half shortening and half butter. I also added some shortening and ginger and cinnamon to the frosting. I highly recommend these! on my way to eat my third and possibly fourth!! ** update! I found out today that if you add a little extra flour you can roll the cookies out in balls and the tops will stay smoother :) This was my best batch! I didn't use the shortening in the frosting this time and it stayed nice and soft. YAY for these cookies!
I took this exact recipe and put it into a 9x13 cake pan. I served it with "Pumpkin Bar Icing" from allrecipes.com (where I used Maple extract instead of Vanilla extract) for my Dad's birthday party. It was like the cake version of a Maple bar. This amazingly seasonal flavor combination was heavenly perfection!
Excellent cookie! Didn't deviate at all from the recipe, but did follow advice to "flatten" the cookie out of the oven to make the frosting process easier. The cookies were very moist and "cakey" and got the sweetness from the icing. Will definitely make these again! Thank you Peggy!
Very good. Used handheld mixer to cream shortening and pumpkin mixture togather - much easier than by hand. Also added 1/4 teaspoon of allspice, ginger, nutmeg and cloves to batter. Tasted like "pumpkin pie" cookies! The icing is wonderful too, GREAT flavor. Overall, very satisfied.
I made these for over the weekend and they were gone in a flash! My family and friends loved them and are asking for more. Definitely worth making!!!
Wonderful, soft cookies. Not too sweet and nice delicate flavor. I followed the recipe for the cookie exactly, but the directions are a little vague on how big to make them, so I used about 2 heaping tablespoons of dough per cookie, placed them an inch apart, and that makes about a 2 1/2 inch cookie. I got about 5 dozen cookies out of a batch using those amounts. They don't spread much, but I did take another reviewer's suggestion to smooth the dough down with the back of a spoon (dip it in powdered sugar to keep it from sticking to the dough). Mine also took longer to bake than the 10 minute recommended time, but because they are so cake-like, you can tell they are done if the cookie springs back when you touch it, just like a cake. I didn't want to spend the time cooking and cooling the icing, so I mixed 4 T melted butter, 2 T milk, & 1 teas. maple extract together and then whisked in enough powdered sugar to make a thick icing. Really good. Definitely a keeper recipe. I'll be making these for Thanksgiving.
This cookie was AMAZING!! They were gone at work before the work day even started! Everyone loved them! I followed others advice and baked them for 20 minutes. I used an ice cream scooper to drop onto cookie sheet. That was perfect time! These cookies don't spread so however they go on the cookie sheet is how they will look when done. I also added pumkin spice and a little nutmeg. I too added more confectioners sugar for the frosting icing and spooned it to the top of the cookie and it would drizzle down the sides. For a couple, I did two coats of the icing. I'd probably do that for all of them next time. The only other thing I used differently was the crisco butter flavored shortening. I use that for all of my cookie batters and it makes them SO light and fluffy. These cookies were very moist! I WILL make them over and over again!
These are delicious! I followed the recipe exactly. I gave them only 4 out of 5 for a few reasons. 1. The icing is too runny for my liking, it was so tasty and I couldn't get enough on the cookies, and 2. I think the cookies themselves could use a bit more spice. Next time I make them I will follow the advice of prior reviews that say to add more powdered sugar to the icing to make it thicker and to depress the cookie with a spoon immediately after you pull them out of the oven so that you can make a sort of resevoir for the icing. Also, next time I am going to try adding some pumpkin pie spice. These are more like little cakes, but I loved it, they are SO moist. The icing is to die for, it reminds me of maple icing on doughnuts. Great recipe!
Tried this recipe 'as is' the first time, and they were not cookies at all. The photo shown is deceiving. Cake-like, as the recipe, yes. Cookies, absolutely not. Call them what they are: Individual cakes. In its raw state, it looks like cake batter and nothing like cookie dough, so it was no surprise when the first batch of "cookies" were runny, intersecting each other on the tray even though I put 2-3 inches between them. The second batch, I added an extra half cup of flour, refrigerated the dough and used a cookie scoop to help them hold a uniform shape. Nope. Still cake. At this point, I just put it in a cake pan and called it a day. Frosting is absolutely wonderful!
These cookies taste delicious, although they need to be cooked for almost 20 minutes rather than 10. They are very cakey and wonderful when warm. I used pumpkin pie spice rather than cinnamon and opted to use carmel chocolate chips instead of the icing. Yum! The dough is very sticky and rather hard to work with - also, it doesn't hold in chocolate chips very well, as someone had mentioned earlier.
The taste was very nice, however I followed the recipes as it instructed and the cookies were no where near being done. I had to leave them in an additional 7-10 minutes and found that when they finally start to puff, they are about 3/4 the way baked. I really upset my evening having to learn these leassons the HARD way!!!!!
Save this recipe if only for the icing- it's delicious. A bit runny as-is, so add the milk gradually.
When I read the reviews, I just had to make these cookies. I used 1 cup of wheat flour & 1 cup of white flour. I also added 1/2 tsp nutmeg & 1/2 tsp gropund cloves. I like a lil more flavor. I really liked the icing. I thought how would cream cheese icing be, so, I made some and tried that and it turned out grest!
These are impossible to resist once you have tasted one. I used half brown sugar and half white sugar and added pumpkin spice, and I dipped the cookies in the icing. My husband said they HAD to be the best thing at the bake sale. The icing is to die for. Reminds me of maple sugar candy. I'm going to make another batch to share on Thanksgiving, but my waist line is begging me not to do it.
This are by far my new FAVORITE cookie !!!! The batter came out thicker than I expected - so I found it easier to use my hands to place into balls on the tray. I also found that putting the cookies on wire racks (with newspaper underneath) and then drizzling the icing saved on alot of clean up ! Also - per other recommendations - I added 1 c of confectioner's sugar to the icing (making it 3 c total).
These cookies are delicious! Everyone who tries them loves them. They are really soft and the icing is sooooo good. I made my cookies pretty small and yielded 8-10 dozen with this recipe.
I used 1 tsp of cinnamon and 1 tsp of pumpkin pie spice. I still think it wasn't enough spice. I think next time 1.5 tsp of pumpkin pie spice. My other comment follows what many others have said: this makes WAY more than 3 dozen cookies. I was a tad concerned when I saw "4 cups of flour" but thought, "oh well". I should've known! I used only about 2/3 the batter last night, but baked 30 large (dropped from heavily-rounded tablespoons) cookies. On the other hand, the icing made only enough to ice the 30 cookies I had. So when I bake the rest of the batter, I'll have to whip up another batch of icing. Oh, I found 15 minutes the ideal baking time for my cookies. Other than these comments, I really, really liked the cookies and will try them again, perhaps with a reduction in fat (replace some of the butter with applesauce).
These cookies are great and last so long. They are on my list of goodies for Christmas baking. Thank you for the recipe.
These cookies are amazing! However, I did have a pretty big issue while making these. Apparently, in my part of the country, there is a "pumpkin shortage" and I could not find canned pumpkin to save my life. I was baking these for my brother who LOVES pumpkin cookies. SO I decided to try using a 16 ounce jar of cinnamon applesauce instead of the 2 cups canned pumpkin. It looked scary at first! Kind of like biscuts... But when finished and topped with the caramel icing, I was amazed!!! Applesauce was a great substitute! I will say that the presentation of the cookie isn't very pretty, but it was super yummy! Give it a try! Other changes made: 2 cups splenda for white sugar and Splenda brown sugar instead of regular brown sugar!
I used half shortening and half butter. I also added nutmeg, ginger, cloves and vanilla to the cookie recipe. I would call these mini pumpkin cakes. I had to bake them longer than 10 minutes. I baked them at 375 for 13 minutes. I also added a tsp cinnamon to the icing recipe. Cookies came out wonderful. I got 8 and 1/2 dozen cookies using a cookie scoop. This one is a keeper.
I'll admit when I first saw this recipe I was extremely suspicious of a pumpkin cookie that didn't have chocolate chips in it. How could such a thing exist?!?! But it had good reviews so I thought I would give it a shot. I'm a believer! This is the best pumpkin cookie I have ever had and every single person who has tried them has asked for the recipe. I only made small changes. I added 1/4 tsp nutmeg and 1/8 tsp ground cloves. I have started replacing 1 cup of the shortening with 1 cup of the Smart Balance 50/50 Blend. This makes it a tiny bit more healthy without sacrificing the integrity of the cookie. I've started following the advice of one reviewer and making the frosting first so I don't have to wait all day for it to thicken. Also, I haven't found the 10 minute bake time to be accurate, I usually do 12-15 minutes depending on the size of cookie. They are still beautifully soft and cake-like. Give these cookies a chance, you won't be sorry!
I made these for Thanksgiving this year and they were very very good! Instead of icing, I just added a bag of white chocolate chips. However, as much as I liked those with chips, I also loved the couple of plain ones that I made at the end. I used a 2T scoop to measure out the cookies and next time I would use a smaller one. It made big domed cookies that were beautiful but it was tricky getting them done enough in the middle since they didn't really spread. For spice, I added 2 t cinnamon, 1/2 t nutmeg and 1/4 t cloves. That made a mildly spiced cookie. Next time I might add another t of cinnamon. (I'm sure ginger would be great, but I can't eat it.) Oh, almost forgot, I also used 1 1/2 sticks of butter and 1/2 c applesauce rather than shortening. Thanks for this wonderful recipe, Peggy!
The cookies were really easy to assemble and tasted good. I used a 1/4 measuring cup to scoop and flatten the cookies. I dipped the tops of the cooled cookies in the caramel glaze and then topped with fall colored sprinkles.
Sorry, these are the worst Pumpkin Cookies that I have ever had. There is no taste to them at all. I followed the recipe exactly also. Waste of ingredients.
I changed it a bit to fit what I had on hand...butter instead of shortening and I added nutmeg and ginger...think I need to add cloves next time too. And I didn't have confectioners sugar, so no frosting...but they were great anyway. Everyone loves them, even my dog is stretching to lick up the batter off the floor.
these cookies are amazing!! I've made them twice so far, and everyone loves them. I wasn't able to get the icing to turn out, so I used an icing recipe off another pumpkin cookie recipe. But truthfully, I prefer these cookies without icing. Problem is you can eat way too many of them!! Made 80 the first time and 100 the second time.
It's a good idea to make the frosting first, so that it has time to cool. I use a disher to portion out the cookies and they stay perfectly round. They are so light and delicious! Kind of like a little pumpkin cake. The frosting is great. I also use it on other desserts, like pound cake.
This was a great pumpkin cookie recipe!! Thank you so much for sharing!!
These turned out really nice and light! I cut the frosting recipe in half and had just enough to for all the cookies. This recipe, as is, really does make a ton of cookies!
These cookies are AWESOME. I made them for work and everyone loved them and several people requested the recipe. I did make some minor changes. I added some nutmeg and ground cloves and also added vanilla to the cookie. The recipe made about 5-6 dozen, so I don't know if I made them smaller than I was suppose to or what happened. I also had to bake them 13 minutes for them to be done. I did not notice the cookies should be frosted warm, so mine were not. I did use the tip from other reviewers to turn them upside down and dip them in frosting. This worked well for me. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe, it is a keeper!
These were fabulous!!! and what's even better is that they work well with substitutions for those who have food allergies. I substituted gluten free flour mix for the all purpose flour( I use 2 cups brown rice flour, 1 and 1/2 cups potato starch, and 1/2 cup tapioca starch), for the two eggs I substitute 4 Tbs. sweet potato baby food ( I know, weird, but it works great!), and I used Spectrum non-hydrogenated shortening. they turned out absolutely delicious. I haven't even put the frosting on them yet, and they're great :) thanks for the great recipe!!
Love these cookies! I add 1/2 tsp vanilla extract and 1/4 tsp fresh ground nutmeg to the batter. When I bring them to work someone always asks me for the recipe. For me it makes about 5 dozen cookies.
Just the best cookie in the universe. Makes so many cookies, but they are quickly eaten.
It was hard to rate this. I absolutely love pumpkin cookies (added a little more cinnamon then called for). The cookie recipe is good. But, the icing just did not come out well. And I found it just too sweet. I bet the cookies would taste yummy with some nuts in it...
I'm a HUGE pumpkin fan and this is one of my top 3 favorite pumpkin recipes I have tried - and definitely the top cookie recipe. I always have to make the biggest batch possible if I want to share with anyone since I eat so many of these! I haven't yet tried the icing - I'm not a huge icing on cookies fan - but think I will the next time I try these.
These are great cookies! They are super soft and freeze really well!! I used 1/2 butter and 1/2 shortening in my cookies. Also, I made my frosting a little thicker by adding extra powdered sugar so that it would be more of a frosting rather than a glaze. REALLY yummy recipe!!!!
This is a great recipe. My picky kids loved it, so I ill make this again. What I did was half the recipe since I only had one can of pumpkin. (I should have added an extra 1/2 cup of sugar to the mix since I halfed the recipe--I only used one cup). I added extra cinnamon, allspice and vanilla extract to the cookies and the icing and it came out great. But, the allspice makes a great difference in taste. YUMMY!
These came out beautiful! Like other reviewers suggested, I also baked these for 15 minutes, which was perfect. This recipe did make a lot of cookies (about 3 1/2 dozen. Also, make absolutely sure you shape them how you want them before you put them into the oven, as these cookies do not spread at all. I made a few minor adjustments...I used 1 cup of butter and 1 cup of shortening, and I also used 1 cup of white sugar and 1 cup of brown sugar. If you are going to be storing these in a container, they will stick together, so be sure to use wax paper to seperate them. They do best left out on the counter uncovered. The pumpkin keeps them from drying out. Lastly, I got creative with the spices and used cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg and cloves. I will definately be making this recipe many more times. It's a keeper!
These cookies were delicious! They were soft and moist with a cake-like texture, and the frosting was awesome! I will be making these again!
Fantastic soft cookie with icing that sets up perfectly. I flash froze the cookies once the icing was on them. I served some, sent some to my college son and froze the remainder. I was worried what the frosting would do when they thawed, but it remained nice and smooth. I will be making this recipe again.
I've played around with a couple pumpkin cookie recipes and this is by far the best. Nothing compares! They're always a big hit wherever I go. I've made them with shortening and with butter and either way seem to turn out great.
I like these just as is, but frequently I cut the sugar in half and substitute whole wheat/oat flour for half of the overall flour.
These are nothing short of AMAZING! The icing is what makes the cookie.
Loved these cookies. My husband wanted half iced and the other half not iced because he loved the cookie on its own. These were a huge hit at my house!!
I recently made these pumpkin cookies for a cookie baking contest, and won! 1st place...a brand new, $300 KitchenAid mixer! These cookies don't look too flashy once you have them frosted, but boy do they taste good! They stay super mois and soft, almost like cake. They're not overly pumpkiny or spicy, and the icing is a nice compliment. I did flatten the tops of the dough down with the back of a wet spoon before baking. I also think these would be excellent with cream cheese frosting!
Excellent Recipe. I too baked for 15 min. Also increased the cinnamon to 2 t. and added a SMALL pinch of nutmeg and a SMALL pinch of ground cloves. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly. Brought to work and got RAVE reviews. It's only 8:30 in the morning and 3 people have already asked for the recipe. Thanks again.
I cut the recipe in half, made the cookies with about a tablespoon of dough and cooked for 15 mins as others had suggested. They turned out perfect! Will def make again.
So good! I only added 1/2 tsp allspice to the cookies. Baked 2 cookie sheets at a time for 13 min was perfect. I did use parchment paper. The icing was the best! I did cool it for about 45 min, but after dipping them, the icing was a little runny, so next time I will add more powdered sugar and see if that helps. Thanks for a winner!
I usually don't give recipes 5 stars if I don't follow the recipe exactly. This recipe deserves it! Here's what I did: I used 2 cups of butter instead of shortening, I used a 16oz. can of sweet potatoes and mashed them, and added an extra egg, I also didn't have the ingredients to frost them. These turned out great! Light, fluffy and just the perfect amount of cinnamon. These are definitely a keeper! I may sneak them in at our Thanksgiving dessert table! Try these you won't be disappointed!
I made these for a pumpkin carving party. I cut the recipe in half and used butter instead of shortening (Ended up only using 3/4 a cup of butter although I should have used 1 C). I had way more frosting than I needed. Maybe I wasn't generous enough in dipping the cookies, but the frosting is super sweet.
I'm sure the icing makes the cookie but we are trying to eat healthier so made without frosting. My family loves them!
Awesome! I used 1/2 butter and 1/2 butter flavored shortening instead of plain shortening. These are outstanding!
I am NOTa cook. A colleague of mine brought these to work on "treats Friday" They were so delicious, like mini muffins, I had to try baking them myself. They were a hit. I've already shared this recipe with many others!Thank YOU!!
SOOOO GOOOD after a small tweak!!! I brought them in for a work Christmas party and everybody raved about them! I made these almost exactly as written but I added some nutmeg and allspice and a little pumpkin pie spice. I can see how they would be bland without more spices. With these changes I'd give them 5 stars. I think next time I make them, though, I will refrigerate the dough and then use an ice cream scoop to drop them, so they are uniform in size and shape. Oh and I did follow another reviewer's suggestion of patting them down with the back of a spoon right when they come out of the oven. This makes a nice surface for the frosting to adhere to :)
These were wonderful! A big hit with the other moms at my kids school. some of them did not like pumpkin but thought these were great!I was told to make these cookies for a fundraiser this Saturday! I had to leave some at home for my kids to snack on and they were gone like THAT! I didn't make any changes to this recipe. I did pat down the tops of the cookies with a spoon like one reviewer had noted. AMAZING RECIPE!!
I made this recipe as listed, with the addition of a bit of allspice. I didn't like the cookies, though others who tried them seemed to enjoy them. Maybe they were just being nice? First, I had trouble getting these cookies baked enough to set. (Perhaps I should have used a teaspoon to drop the cookies and not a tablespoon.) The first two batches were still gooey when cooled. Increasing the baking time to 16 minutes at least made the cookie hold its shape, though I still had to be careful with them. The result looked nice, but the mouth-feel was overy oily and the taste was much too sweet. I won't make these again; they weren't worth the calories.
Awesome! When they are fresh out of the oven, they taste just like cupcakes. Yum! I also used cream cheese icing (from a can) and sprinkled a bit of pumpkin pie spice on top. It added a little interest to the top, and added pumpkin pie flavor to the icing. SO good!
These were delicious. My husband couldn't stop eating the frosting. I also liked them without the frosting because the pumpkin flavor came through. Used butter instead of shortening but otherwise followed the recipe exactly.
I added Ginger to this recipe as they seemed quite boring without. I also had to deviate from the time and oven temp. I had to bake them at 375 degrees for 15 minutes. All said and done, they are not much different than a pumpkin bar even though they take much longer to make due to it being a cookie. Next time, I will just make my infamous pumpkin bars. I will say, however, that the frosting is great tasting!
Really yummy, takes a while to make though. Makes A LOT!
These are really very good. I don't prefer a cakey cookie, but every once in awhile I like them. Not the type of cookie to eat a handful of with a tall glass of milk, but, one or two with a cup of coffee is quite satisfying.
These are the best Pumpkin cookies I have had. I had ones from the bakery that are very well known, but this recipe was much better. I wouldn't change a thing. Thanks for sharing!!
Fabulous cookie! I reduced the sugar in the cookie portion by a half cup to suit the taste of my family. I used a pumpkin spice mix instead of the cinnamon. I also followed the advice of some reviewers and used a squirt bottle to put the icing on. Okay, I have to leave the house now before I end up eating all of the cookies...very addicting.
I just made these this morning with my 3-year old and they turned out great! It was hard to get him to stop eating them, especially once they were iced! I added a bit more icing sugar than called for and dipped the cookies into the icing and placed them on parchment paper. Time will tell how long these 90-some cookies last us!
My first two star rating. These had very little taste to them, despite adding extra cinnamon. It had a nice cake-like texture, but the shortening overwhelmed the taste of them. I wonder if subbing butter-flavored shortening or butter would be good. Overall, not a winner-won't try again.
These were a big hit! I agree with Emily - cooking time was longer and the icing needed to be a little thicker. I will be making these alot in the future.
Wow. These cookies are AMAZING. I was skeptical when I was spooning the dough out onto the cookie sheet. The dough had a texture unlike other cookies I have made, and the dough doesn't taste particularly good. I put the first batch in the oven and waited for them to cool before I gave them a try. They are sooooo good. They are like teeny tiny pumpkin cakes. These are going in to my regular dessert rotation!!
These are amazing! Soft, cake-like cookies that melt in your mouth! The frosting is delicious - definitely do not omit it. I increased the amount of pumpkin slightly because I like a strong pumpkin flavor, added a dash of nutmeg and ~1 tsp vanilla - everyone asked for the recipe!
Fantastic! I'd give this 6 stars if I could. I made them at Halloween time and they were a huge hit! Thanks!
Fabulous!!! Soooo good. Normally I do not like pumpkin cookies/bread etc because I am not a fan of clove/nutmeg/etc. But these were AMAZING! Just cinnamon is just perfect. And the texture of these cookies is fantastic-cakey and soft. The frosting is such a perfect sweet topping on these, delicious!! The only change I made was to use butter instead of shortening but that's just personal ingredient preference. I cut the recipes in half and they were absolutely inhaled within 24 hrs! Wish I had made the whole recipe. I have already been asked to make them again and I will be making them for 2 different upcoming events. Thank you, this is going in my permanent file!
Wonderful cookies! I used butter instead of shortening and they came out just fine. I also found it was easier to just dunk the tops of the cookies into the icing. My only change in the future would be to double the amount of cinnamon, because I love cinnamon!
These cookies are great! Very easy to make and VERY yummy! Everyone likes them! I waited until the icing was cooled off and then dipped the cookies upside down in the icing. This worked very well!
i have been making this recipes almost just this way for my family as long as I can remember! the only differences i make are to sometimes use 1 cup brown sugar instead of the full two of white! I also add nutmeg, allspice and lots more cinnamon, all my kids say these are their favorite! We call the frosting harvest moon frosting! OH also i use a FULL big can of pumpkin, 30 ounces
These were a hit! I increased the baking time as another reviewer suggested. I rolled them into balls and flattened out the top and they turned out wonderful. I sprinkled red and green sugar on the icing and they were the perfect addition to Christmas cookie baskets.
These are a very moist cookie. I baked them for 15 minutes and that worked, but I made large cookies. The flavor of the glaze is great, but I thought it overpowered the flavor of the cookies. After the cookies and glaze were completely cooled, however, the flavor was perfect. I also had a lot of glaze left over when I was done so I double-topped the cookies as was suggstsed in another review. I have forwarded this recipe to my sister who loves pumpkin cookies.
These look so good in the photo that I had to make them tonight. I think I may have let my expectations get away from me...they were good but just not quite as good as I'd anticipated. Followed recipe exactly, except baked each batch for about 16 minutes (yielded 4 dozen).
Wonderful pumpkin flavor, delicious icing, and these kept for a long time . . . tasting even better the longer they sat! I have tried several pumpkin cookie recipes on this site, and this is the one I've decided to make from now on. Just the right amount of pumpkin flavor!!! The only thing I changed was to add a 1/2 tsp each of ground nutmeg and ground cloves. I'm sure they would taste great with or without chocolate chips, nuts, butterscotch chips, the caramel icing, or just a plain powdered sugar icing. These will be making a regular appearance in my baking year round!
While these cookies tasted great, they were very soft and were more like a cake than a cookie.
these cookies are great nice and moist but i added about 3tbs of orange peel to the batter it adds a goodflavor i had a similar recipie for theses cookies years ago and lost it. the recipie i had called for orange peel try it and also had it for burnt sugar frosting just melt the butter untill slight med brown remove from heat and add confectionary sugar 1 tsp vanilla and a little milk untill desired spreadable
These cookies are very soft -- more like a cake than a cookie. I used only 6 tbsp of milk and the icing was still too runny.
I usually hate anything pumpkin but those are awesome! My family and neighbours agree those are the best cookies ever! Thank you!
I've made this recipe a few times, and I only have one problem with the cookies - I can't stop eating them! The recipe calls for two cups of shortening, but the first two times I used half a cup, and last night I made it with half a cup of shortening and half a cup of butter. I can't see how they possibly need two cups - so if you're worried they won't be light and fluffy with less, don't worry about it! The icing is runny, but that's how it's supposed to be. Drizzle it over the cookies on a cooking rack with parchment or waxed paper underneath, it dries on to yummy goodness.
These are really small cakes. Think Little Debbies and Hostess (minus the horrible waxy coatings). They are soft and doughy and the icing is sinful. I ate the whole batch. I'd recommend making a very small dough ball if you want a cripser, more cookie like base. But as the recipe stands, it's delicious.
