Pumpkin Cookies V

My first attempt at making pumpkin cookies and they were delicious!! I was a little nervous when I was scooping the dough onto the cookie sheets - it's not your typical cookie dough batter.... but they baked up beautifully! I used a medium-sized cookie scoop so the tops were smooth and the cookies were the perfect size. I followed the cookie recipe exactly as written and we loved them. As soon as the cookies came out of the oven, I pressed the tops of the cookies down with a spatula so they had more "flat" tops. Then I added an extra 1 cup of powdered sugar to the frosting (I like a thicker frosting rather than a glaze) and, using a small spoon, I scooped a dollop and swirled it around on the top. Because the frosting was still a touch warm, it spread a little and dried smooth over the cookie. I also tried freezing these cookies - they don't take long to defrost and they are just as tasty! Awesome recipe, thanks!! UPDATE 9/21/12 - In addition to the cinnamon, I added 1 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice to the last batch I made and they were even BETTER! It really enhanced the pumpkin... I will make it this way from now on! I get about 5 to 5 1/2 dozen cookies from this recipe. Oh and DON'T skimp on the pumpkin! One 15 oz can is only equal to about 1 1/2 cups... it is definitely worth opening another can of pumpkin to get the extra 1/2 cup!