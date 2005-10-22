Pumpkin Cookies V

Soft, cake-like cookies with caramel icing.

By Peggy Ackerman

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream shortening, white sugar and pumpkin. Add eggs and mix well. Sift together the baking soda, ground cinnamon, salt and flour. Add to pumpkin mixture and mix well.

  • Drop from spoon to cookie sheet. Bake 10 minutes at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • To Make Frosting: Cook butter, milk, and brown sugar until dissolved. Cool and add confectioners' sugar and vanilla. Spread over warm cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
543 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 71.4g; fat 27.7g; cholesterol 31.4mg; sodium 376.6mg. Full Nutrition
