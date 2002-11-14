Pistachio Cream Cheese Fingers
These are tender and delicately flavored cookies - the light green color and chocolate drizzle make them stand out on a cookie tray. Nice for holidays or bridal showers.
These are tender and delicately flavored cookies - the light green color and chocolate drizzle make them stand out on a cookie tray. Nice for holidays or bridal showers.
I let the dough sit out until very soft and put it in a pastry bag with a large star tip and piped out the fingers. I dipped one end in the chocolate. They looked very nice.Read More
I really didn't like these too well. I forgot, by the time I got around to making the recipe, that others had recommended using an additional box of pudding to enhance the flavor; I followed the recipe as written. But, in addition to the lack of flavor (except for the chocolate drizzle which, fortunately, overpowered the taste of the cookie), I didn't really care for the texture. I think the pudding makes them too dense because they're a little too moist.Read More
I let the dough sit out until very soft and put it in a pastry bag with a large star tip and piped out the fingers. I dipped one end in the chocolate. They looked very nice.
I looked over all the reviews on this recipe and made these using a few of the ideas I read. One thing I did was add a bit more butter. Also I added two small packages of pistachio pudding mix and 1/2 cup chopped pistachios. The extra butter made them easier to roll and not at all sticky. The extra pudding mix added a lot of flavor and color. And the suggestion to use almond extract was an excellent choice however I used a bit more then suggested. I melted the chocolate in the microwave and used a wooden skewer to drizzle the chocolate. They were a hit. I made many delicious cookies this year however these were everyone's favorite by far
I have loved these since I was a little girl, they're a holiday staple at my mom's! She makes the shape by putting them in an tipless pastry/icing bag, and squeezing them out.
I was surprised also that a few people rated these poorly--I just made 5 different cookies from the Allrecipes Best Cookies book and these were a stand-out favorite at our party. The dough is VERY sticky and difficult to work with, even when cooled as directed--I found that simply wetting my hands with water helped me to achieve a slick little ball easily--this worked out better than fingers because these are so cakey and delicate that they have the potential to break. I also used more than the recommended chocolate--excellent. These also have a hint of a salty flavor which perfects the pistachio flavor. We will put these on our Christmas cookie platter every year from now on!
I could not mold this cookie, so I let the dough stand at room temperature. When it was soft enough, I used a cookie press (leaf shaped disc). Once the cookies were cooled, I sandwiched melted chocolate between two cookies. These are one my husband's ALL TIME FAVORITES!
I'm a little surprised at the either/or reviews for this cookie. I've always found it a great recipe for the Christmas holidays, tasty and easy to make. It's always pretty on the tray -- I chill the dough to make the fingers easier to make and have used both white and dark chocolate.
Everyone thought they were store bought! Lovely delicate flavour, and they're green! I refrigerated for several days BEFORE baking and still came out great. They stay chewy and fresh for a long time after too. The only problem was SHAPING them. I had never made "fingers" before and through yummy trial and error I figured out you must roll them like worms, cut and bake. Thanks!
Found this recipe while searching for recipes which included pistachio pudding mix in the ingredients. They sounded good and I decided to make them as part of my Christmas cookie baking this year. They were a hit! My husband and mother loved them. I used a few suggestions from others and used almond extract instead of vanilla, doubled the amount of pudding mix, added green food coloring gel, and some crushed unsalted roasted pistachios to the dough. I used a cookie press to form the fingers. After baking and cooling the "fingers", I drizzled melted dark chocolate over them. then sprinkled and lightly pressed crushed pistachios onto the warm chocolate drizzle. The were so pretty and tasty, and made an abundance of cookies for giving and enjoying.
I have had this in my recipe box since 2004 and finally got around to making it. Oh my goodness I regret waiting so long. These are wonderful. I followed the directions and chilled for 1 hour, then instead of fingers I just rolled and flattened into discs. Next time I will use 2 boxes of pudding mix to get a stronger flavor.
I printed the recipe out adding the reviews I wanted and also printed it out to make 1/2 the amount. As I was mixing the ingredients for the 1/2 recipe I realized the reviews suggesting adding 2 pkgs. of pistachio pudding was for the full recipe, too late, I had already mixed them in. Added extra butter as suggested and they came out great. They were all gone in 5 minutes after putting the tray out. Used parchment paper on the cookie sheet and they did not stick at all. Will be making these again real soon.
I LOOVVEEE pistachio pudding. These cookies were good but using only 1 box of pudding mix did not give these cookies that pistachio flavor I wanted. I recommend 2 boxes. I made these for a work pitch-in and several people said it wasn't enough pistachio flavor. Other than that they were really good. I decided to try other pudding mixes with this recipe. I tried a Strawberry Creme pudding mix and they were a HUGE hit!! I just used the Strawberry Creme mix(1 box) in place of the Pistachio Mix and used Almond extract in place of the Vanilla. I hardly had any cookies leftover to take home-big disappointment on my behalf! lol They're a light pink color so they would be perfect for a girl's baby shower. I would definitely use this recipe again but do 2 boxes instead of one next time. I think I want to try Oreo pudding mix and maybe the cheesecake flavor one too. So many possibilities! I also did the pastry bag method..dough seemed too soft to even attempt rolling it w/my hands..plus it's a pretty display w/the pastry bag and star tip. Thank you for the recipe!!
I found cookies like these on a Christmas cookie tray and LOVED them. I didn't know the person who made them so I couldn't ask for the recipe. I'm so happy to see the recipe on Allrecipes! They taste exactly like those cookies I once had. Sooo good! Very unique. They are cake-like cookies so they may feel a bit soft when taking them out of the oven. When I have my own family, these will be on my Christmas cookie tray!
i LOVE these.. i used reduced fat neufchatel cheese.. didnt affect taste at all... used regular melted chocolate chips for the melted chocolate to save some money.. I am definitely making these again for the holidays, just not in finger shapes!!!!DELICIOUS!
I have made these cookies for years, and they are always a hit. I do occasionally change the pudding flavor to make different cookies, but that's my only change
Yum! These cookies are moist and delicious with a very nice subtle flavor. I was in a rush and didn't have time to refrigerate the dough, so I piped it directly on a cookie sheet using a gallon size ziploc bag, snipped at the corner. This is a very effective alternative if you don't have a cookie press or a pastry bag handy. These cookies were a big hit with everyone who tried them. I will definitely make these again!
Yeah, the fingers were impossible for me, so I used a cookie press with the Christmas tree disk. Great idea with the green batter :) Cookies were very yummy and soft. They also keep great on the counter in an air-tight container for at least a week.
I really didn't like these too well. I forgot, by the time I got around to making the recipe, that others had recommended using an additional box of pudding to enhance the flavor; I followed the recipe as written. But, in addition to the lack of flavor (except for the chocolate drizzle which, fortunately, overpowered the taste of the cookie), I didn't really care for the texture. I think the pudding makes them too dense because they're a little too moist.
This cookie was awesome. I did add 1/2 cup of pistachio nuts (grounded up) for more flavor. I also dipped half of the cookie in the choc. Great Recipe!
These were very easy to make. I love how festive they look on my cookie platter. thanks for sharing!
Yummy. I made these over the weekend and they turned out beautiful. I let the dough sit in the fridge for 1 hour before working and it was perfect. I rolled a fist full of dough in a long rope and cut 21/2 inch fingers. I also bake all of my cookies on parchment paper so they all turned out just perfect. I did put a small string of chocolate on them but they were just as good without the chocolate. Thanks for a wonderful recipe.
Great recipe! I remembered making these as a child and was thrilled to make them again! I melted unsweetened chocolate and butter for the drizzle. You can add extra butter to make it thinner and it works great to line all of the cookies up on a cooling rack and drizzle across an entire row instead of trying to drizzle over each cookie individually.
I just made a "test" batch of these cookies because I was considering baking them for Thanksgiving dinner. I followed other suggestions and used 2 boxes of pudding instead of one. I also used a decorating bag to squeeze out perfect little fingers. They are so delicious! What a nice change from more traditional cookies.
I waas disappointed with these cookies. I made them just before Christmas. Although the actual cookie was pretty good, the addition of the chocolate was a weird combination with a funny aftertaste. I will probably never make these again, but if I did I would definitely use white chocolate or no chocolate at all. These are a bit time consuming, the dough is tough to work with, and the ingredients aren't cheap... so be sure you like all the flavors together before attempting these.
tasty & easy recipe w/ a few tweaks (def read the reviews of others) ------ probably best to use with a cookie press b/c like everyone else said the dough is sticky and awkward to roll into shapes. i did logs and balls and wasnt completely sure if they would keep their shape or not (only got 16 cookies total, guessing i made them too large though. balls flattened out to dome-like cookies and logs into fingers). didnt have any extra nuts on hand to add but will try next time to boost the flavor as it was subtle with just the jell-o pudding. similar to a sugar cookie-like texture but very moist. color was mint green after mixing but not after baking (will add green food coloring next time if doing for the holidays). my advice to anyone without a cookie press is to follow directions, let chill and use teaspoon amounts of the dough and roll into balls quickly. for chocolate use a zippie baggie to drizzle over cooled cookies. overall yummy cookies!
I really liked these cookies, they were something a little different than the usual kinds.
Put the first batch in the oven, and after taste testing, I did not care for it. Did not even bother cooking the rest. Very disapointed, I really wanted this to taste good, it just did not!
I used sugar free pudding and though it was OK I think the flavor would be much stronger if using regular pudding.
Added a bit of green food coloring to make these the "weekly cookie" for packing lunches around St. Patrick's Day.
I'm not sure what went wrong with these cookies but they didn't turn out well. The only change I made was that I added some chopped pistachios to the dough like somebody else suggested on their review. They seemed to have hardly any flavor to them whatsoever. Just a very doughy.
These made awesome chocolate chip cookies! I did not like them as written, so I added milk chocolate chips to the soft dough, took 1 Tb of dough and made balls, flattened them, and baked at 350 for 12 min on ungreased nonstick cooky sheets - Voila! Delicious tender choc chip cookies! (would rate as a 5* this way).
I made these for a Christmas cookie exchange at work. They went over very well. They were very soft. It wasn't my favorite cookie but that was just me I think.
These cookies looked nice at my cookie exchange, but they didn't have much flavor. They are just okay. Nothing special. Sorry.
Use 2 packets of pudding, along with almond extract, to make amazing.
I personally liked the cookie. It wasn't the best thing I have ever put in my mouth but it had a good texture and I thought pretty plate points. I changed it up a bit and took another reviewers advice and used a white chocolate drizzell instead. Then added read candy sprinkles to make it more festive. I found people either really liked the cookie or not at all. One comment was, it looks like playdoh. I will probably make it again, with a few more minor changes. All in all, a good but not "the best" cookie!
These cookies did not quite meet the expectation I had after reading the reviews. I followed the recipies as written with the exception of using two boxes of the pistashio pudding mix instead of one. I did notice the pistashio flavor was stronger the day after I made them. I would make these again if I needed something with color to stand out on a cookie tray, bake sale, etc. I did use a large star tip inside of a sandwich bag to pipe these onto the cookie sheet before baking.
Hmmm...Taking some tips from other reviews I added chopped pistachios and added some green color to the dough. Taking the time to make "fingers" (Living in the Pacific Northwest the shape in the photos looks kind of like a slug) I rolled in a ball and flattened slightly. I melted white chocolate and frosted them with that. I'm not a good "drizzler" My husband and I just don't know if they have enough flavor actually. I will see how they taste after they sit for awhile, with some cookies are a bit more flavorful given a little time. We'll see.
These aren't my favorite cookie, but they certainly are yummy. Following the advice of other reviewers, I rolled the dough out into ropes and cut into pieces that I then shaped into fingers. I also added about a cup of finely chopped pistachios to kick up the flavor a bit and add a bit more texture. It worked wonderfully! I melted dark chocolate (75% cacao) and drizzled over the cookies, giving them yet another dimension of richness. They were well-liked by pistachio-loving eaters, so I will definitely make them again.
These just did not work for me. I so badly wanted to like them and use them for the Christmas cookie tray! The Award winning soft chocoloate chip cookie recipe on here uses pudding and it makes them very soft, which works well for chocolate chip cookies. I should have assumed that the pudding would do that with these to. Besides being soft they were oddly tasteless. I luckily, only did a half a recipe. I scooped some with the cookie scoop in a mound and they looked the best. The ones in the stick shape, poofed out from the baking powder making them not very eye appealing. I went through with the chocolate drizzle, anyway, but it just made them taste worse. I love all cookies! Maybe, there is a misprint, I am not sure. I was looking for crisp, buttery, and pistachio flavor. Unfortunately, what I made will all get tossed. I don't want to explain on Christmas why the cookies are spongy and have no flavor. A waste of ingredients and good butter! Uggh
I love the flavor of pistachio, and these cookies captured it very well. However, they are a very cakey cookie, and that is not my preferrence. They dough was very sticky to work with. I will keep looking.
AMAZING!!!! They are so delicious! I have made them twice now! I rolled them out on wax paper both times, but they get sticky as you roll them out, so I put powdered sugar on the wax paper the second time I made them. It didn't change the taste or texture at all, just made them much easier to handle! I also used white chocolate instead of dark, since I prefer white. Everyone that has tried them, asked for the recipe! Thank you so much Irene D!
Don't bother. They did not bake in 9 - 12 minutes but in 15 minutes. Basically they had very little taste.
These were very good but after reading reviews, decided I needed to tweak them. I did add 2 packages of pistachio pudding, almond extract for the vanilla, and a cup of chopped pistachios. Very yummy and will be so pretty on my Christmas cookie trays.
I followed this recipe exactly, the cookies were very easy to make and very tasty. I had absolutely no problem with the dough, I put the dough in the freezer for an hour before rolling my fingers. Be sure that your butter and cream cheese is softened and not melted. I think that is the trick to non-sticky dough. I had pulled out the butter and cream cheese and let them sit on the counter for a couple hours before making the recipe.
I've been wanting to make these since Christmas. Thought St. Patrick's Day was just as good since they met the color scheme I was looking for. The only change I made was to add 2 boxes of pudding since I had 2 on hand. That did enhance the pistachio flavor. The dough was soft so I ran it through my decorator kit using the large star tip to get the unique shape. The baked texture is soft, because of the pudding, put they held together nicely. I dipped half the batch in chocolate rather than drizzling the chocolate and was very pleased with the final look of the cookies. I made these for Girls Night Out and they all enjoyed them. I think these would be a nice addition to a cookie exchange. I got 10 dozen 3" cookies.
The only issue I have with this recipe is that it didn't make nearly enough! There's no way you could get 96 cookies out of this unless they were the size of tic-tacs. I made about 40 1-inch cookies, and they were great! Moist, dense, delicately flavored with cream cheese and pistachio. I love the idea of using pudding mix, how easy!
Not only were these very difficult to make attractively, no one that I sampled them on liked them much if at all.
This cookie is delicious and several people asked me for the recipe. I had difficulty forming the fingers, so next time I'm going to try it as a drop cookie.
These are great tasting and very moist. Everyone loved them on their xmas cookie trays!! The color is pretty on trays also!!!
Love this cookie. Also good with vanilla pudding and chopped cherries. Everyone always loves them wherever we take them. I do add extra extract - vanilla and/or almond - also grated lemon zest depending on the flavors involved. Try them - you won't be sorry
I made these for Christmas last year and they were the first to go! Tasty and very pretty and festive on the Christmas platters...had several requests for the recipe! Perfect!
This recipe is great BUT PLEASE substitute Almond extract for vanilla & You MUST pipe the cookies with a pastry bag and extra Large icing tip (or use a cookie press) Do not chill the dough 1st! this makes it a 5 star recipe :)
These are great, not too sweet. The dough is easy to handle when cold, but by the end of the bowl they started sticking to my hands (so I ate some dough). My 2 year old daughter loved these. I must have made mine too big, because I only got 27 from a 1/2 batch that should make 50. Next time I will make them smaller.
Very creamy and unusual cookies - my hubby loved them. The only thing I omitted was the chocolate glaze because I felt it overpowered the wonderful pistachio flavor. Rolling these is a little tricky but worth the effort.
I made these as a drop cookie and it turned out WONDERFUL, very light and fluffy cookie with a nice green tint to it. I used chocolate on about half of it but it's very good even without the chocolate drizzle. This will definitely be a holiday staple in my cookie tins!
An attractive looking cookie, but lacking th pistachio punch I was hoping for. The pistachio flavor is mild and the texture of this cookie is more moist than crunchy. I followed the directions to a "T" and the cookies came out well, just was hoping for more flavor. Not sure I'd make these again.
These cookies are unique, look and taste great with a soft texture.
These were very good. I didn't do the choclate drizzle and i made them into round cookies. These are EXCELLENT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
These are my staple Christmas cookies. I make them every year. My family calls them grinch fingers. They are very addictive. Make sure not to overcook these. Take them out when the just look dry on top. I make sure that I can see no brown on them. I usually melt more chocolate than the recipe calls for also.
This is a great cookie. I let the dough soften and piped it with a large piping bag. I used a star shaped tip and piped them into circles so they looked like little rosettes. Then I dipped the bottoms in chocolate and crushed pistachios. SO yummy!
These are delicious! They taste like soft sugar cookies with a lighter texture, a little salt, and a pistachio flavor. It is easy to eat a lot of them. I rolled mine into balls and slightly flattened them, then drizzled half with semi-sweet chocolate and half with white chocolate. They were a big hit with the whole family.
I've made these two years in a row and my husband now says he can't live without them. They are a bit tricky to work with if the dough isn't hard enough (I put mine in the freezer for a bit to make it easier to roll). They have a very nice and creamy texture to them - and the flavor isn't overpowering. I also have not dipped them in chocolate - they are wonderful by themselves.
I absolutely love pistachios but this recipe was AWFUL!
I added the extra box of pudding as several others recommended, but still found these a little bland. They look pretty though!
These are okay. The pistachio flavor is barely noticeable. I probably wouldn't make these again.
Everyone who has reviewed this recipe is doing it all WRONG!!! You need to make them as usual but dump a whole bag of chocolate chips in them. THESE ARE THE BEST COOKIES IN THE WORLD! These cookies are both my daughters favorites, but we have to make a separate batch gluten free for my oldest who has Celiac's disease. I always eat way too many when my girls bring Pistachio cookies to me! BTW, we've been making these cookies for over 30 years!
These are pretty good. I did drizzle a bit of chocolate on top and then chopped up some pistachios and sprinkled them over the top. Added a little bit of elegance to them. I also added a drop or 2 of green coloring to brighten the drab light green. Will make them again.
I dipped half cookie in white chocolate. Everyone loved these!
I make these every Christmas for my company's cookie swap, and they're always a hit! I use an old hand-crank cookie press and a large star tip to shape the dough. Once they're baked & cooled, I drizzle them with melted chocolate (via pastry bag) and add red, white & green sprinkles. They freeze well, too!
These turned out really good for me. Very pretty and Christmasy! I made the recipe exact and rolled teaspoons of it in my hands into fingers. A little messy. Chilling it helps but it's really not difficult. I ended up with about 60 cookies but some were a little large. Wish I'd doubled it! I'll be making more of these before Christmas. They taste wonderful. Thank you for the wonderful recipe!!!
I’ve been making these since I was old enough to see over the kitchen table and “help” my mom. Lately, I’ve been rolling them out and making Christmas trees instead of the logs.
I make these every Christmas for my cookie trays. They're not a favorite of mine, but they have their fans (it's one friend's favorite) and it's an easy and festive cookie. I do double the pudding mix and will add chopped pistachios if I happen to have any on hand.
I read many reviews of these cookies. To that end, I used an extra box of pistachio pudding in the dough to add more flavor. I had no trouble rolling them into fingers after chilling the dough. The bake time was slightly longer than what is listed in the recipe. I drizzled them with chocolate and sprinkled chopped pistachios over them. They were beautiful. Unfortunately, the taste is only mediocre. So, I give them five stars in looks and 1 star in taste, so 3 stars overall. They were also pretty time consuming with the chilling, rolling into fingers, cooling and then drizzling with chocolate. Again, very pretty cookies but not much on flavor.
I love these cookies. Everyone that i gave them to loved them too. I make them every year to put with my cookie trays. Yummy
Made these for family Christmas. They were great and a big hit with everyone!
Double recipe made 65 cookies but they varied in size slightly. amazing and easy!
I made these cookies a couple of days ago and I am happy with the results. I read many of the reviews and tried the recipe with adding 1/2 cup finely chopped pistachios. Since I was making them for Halloween I added a splash of green food dye to make them a brighter color. I put about 1 cup of the dough at a time in a disposable pastry bag, snipped the end off and piped the dough unto parchment paper lined cookie sheets. Even with the extra nuts added the dough piped well and I didn't have to get my hands dirty. After making the chocolate drizzle I poured it into a quart size plastic bag, snipped the end off and it drizzled beautifully onto the cookies. I think it would be fun to make the cookies into finger shapes and try adding an "Almond fingernail" for Halloween next year. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe was awful! The cookies were completely tasteless and the dough was very difficult to work with. Not worth the time or effort.
these are wonderful cookies i get raves when i make them
As per other reviews I decided to add a second box of pudding bc when adding one to the flour mixture the flavor just did not seem to be enough. A a result I found the dough to be stiff and I was unable to use a pastry bag, I did use the star disc on my cookie press. I still had to handle each one to make it straight. I decided at that point to roll them in balls and flatten with a glass. They did have to bake about 14 minutes or longer. I baked then until the edges were brown otherwise they were very gummy inside. The flavor was ok, I drizzled them with dark and with chocolate. All in all I would not make again.
Wow everyone loved these. they were moist, and very easy to make once we figured out to put the dough in a ziploc bag for uniform size. the drizzled chocolate really made them look festive.
yummers - something different
Yummy!!!! These cookies were a hit at the function I brought them to. Decadent, yet pretty easy to prepare (it seemed to take a bit for the chocolate to harden on the cookies...longer than I've experienced with melted chocolate). I couldn't stop eating them, and neither could everyone else. If you like pistachio, then this is a GREAT recipe for you! Thank you so much for submitting it. :)
NOT a fan of this recipe. It was spongy and strange, but had okay flavor. As others suggested, I added the extra pudding and tried using the dough in balls that flattened and in fingers that I piped. Did not like how they baked. Been baking for decades and I really wanted to like these, but sadly I won't make them again.
I made these into little balls and flattened them. Then put the drizzle on. The less dough you use the better..
These cookies sounded really good but my family and I just didn't want to eat these. Don't get me wrong these are edible we just didn't want to eat them. I don't know. Will not make these again.
These cookies tasted great, but weren't the easiest to form. Like the other reviewers said, the dough was too sticky to make "fingers" easily. I will probably try to make them into another shape if I make these again.
I printed the recipe out adding the reviews I wanted and also printed it out to make 1/2 the amount. As I was mixing the ingredients for the 1/2 recipe I realized the reviews suggesting adding 2 pkgs. of pistachio pudding was for the full recipe, too late, I had already mixed them in. Added extra butter as suggested and they came out great. They were all gone in 5 minutes after putting the tray out. Used parchment paper on the cookie sheet and they did not stick at all. Will be making these again real soon.
good, soft,cookies. These look pretty and add a nice contrast to a Christmas cookie tray. This is good for pistachio lovers!
These cookies really didn't do anything for me. They were kind of bland and not very pretty. They did not go over well with family members either.
I made these cookies for my husband, and now they are his favorite! He says he can't get enough of them. I also made them for friends, and have had several requests for the recipe! I added a littl green food coloring to give it a little more color. Will definetely make them again, and again.
These are really excellent. They're moist and delicate but they hold up great for give-aways. We call them "Martian Fingers' at our house and my niece has said she'd never talk to me again if I didn't make them for her every year. So I do. :)
I made these cookies for a cookie swap....big hit! I did as others had suggested, used an extra box of pistachio pudding, used almond extract,a little green food coloring and mixed in finely chopped pistachios in the batter and sprinkled some on the top. I used a pastry bag with the star tip which worked great. I did not refrigerate the dough. After I got through about half of the batter, the pastry bag broke, and I rolled the rest of the dough by hand, with no issues.
I shaped the cookies by using a pastry bag with a wide round tip. I can't imagine trying to shape the dough by hand because it is so sticky. I drizzled the chocolate out of a plastic bag with a very tiny cut off the corner. The cookies look really nice, but I'm disappointed that the pistachio flavor is weak. I would have preferred it to be more pronounced. They will look very pretty on a Christmas cookie tray, but with their subtle green color they would also look nice at a shower or other celebration.
this is a fabulous recipe, and my children just love them. They are a big hit on the Christmas cookie tray. My only suggestion is to closely monitor as to not overcook.
AMAZING!!!! Cut back sugar to 3/4 cup, did half and half whole wheat and white flour, didnt do the chocolate, instead placed actual pistachio nut on top- delicious! New staple christmas cookie for sure.
Excellent.....next time I will roll them thinner.
Yuck! These were tasteless, cakey cookies, not very good!
I added some crushed pistachios for extra flavor and my chocolate drizzle had cherry flavoring added. I wouldn't say they were my favorite cookies but they were good enough for company for Christmas. (they are green after all)
The only thing I did I different was put the dough into the fridge for a couple of days. Every one loves these. If you are molding them by hand, use crisco to grease your hands. Otherwise the dough will start to stick to your hands.
