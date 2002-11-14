Pistachio Cream Cheese Fingers

These just did not work for me. I so badly wanted to like them and use them for the Christmas cookie tray! The Award winning soft chocoloate chip cookie recipe on here uses pudding and it makes them very soft, which works well for chocolate chip cookies. I should have assumed that the pudding would do that with these to. Besides being soft they were oddly tasteless. I luckily, only did a half a recipe. I scooped some with the cookie scoop in a mound and they looked the best. The ones in the stick shape, poofed out from the baking powder making them not very eye appealing. I went through with the chocolate drizzle, anyway, but it just made them taste worse. I love all cookies! Maybe, there is a misprint, I am not sure. I was looking for crisp, buttery, and pistachio flavor. Unfortunately, what I made will all get tossed. I don't want to explain on Christmas why the cookies are spongy and have no flavor. A waste of ingredients and good butter! Uggh