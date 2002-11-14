Pistachio Cream Cheese Fingers

These are tender and delicately flavored cookies - the light green color and chocolate drizzle make them stand out on a cookie tray. Nice for holidays or bridal showers.

Recipe by irenedee

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
1 hr 3 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
100
Yield:
8 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter, sugar, and cream cheese until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg and vanilla. Combine the flour, dry pudding mix, baking powder, and salt; stir into the creamed mixture. Cover dough, and refrigerate for at least one hour for easier handling.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets. Shape teaspoonfuls of dough into finger shapes, about 1 1/2 inches long. Place cookies on prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 9 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven, or until set and very lightly browned on bottoms. Cool completely on a wire rack.

  • In small saucepan over low heat, melt together chocolate and shortening, stirring constantly until smooth and well blended. Drizzle a small amount of chocolate over each cookie. Allow the chocolate to set before storing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
52 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 5.6g; fat 3g; cholesterol 9.2mg; sodium 51.1mg. Full Nutrition
