Chewy Peanut Butter Cookies

Pretty good recipe, but I found the cookies to come out a bit dry on the inside. However, I did end up with one good batch by accident... My 2 year old played with the oven temperature knob and cranked the heat to 500 without me noticing. They cooked that way for a few minutes (couldn't be more than 3 or 4) after having baked at 350 for maybe 4-5 minutes. I took them out of the oven as soon as I noticed the temperature. They were golden brown on the outside and somehow VERY moist in the inside... I will try to make them this way again, with a blast of high heat for a short amount of time. They were the best of the 3 batched I cooked that day!