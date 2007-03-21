Chewy Peanut Butter Cookies

These cookies can be crisp, or chewy. If you want them crisp, leave out the eggs in the recipe.

By Sandi

Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix sugars, peanut butter, and shortening. Add baking soda to the hot water. Add to mixture. Stir well.

  • Stir in the eggs. Add the flour. Roll dough into balls.

  • Place balls on ungreased cookie sheet. Press with fork dipped in water to make criss-cross design. Bake at 350 - 375 degrees F (175 - 190 degrees C) for about 8-10 minutes.

346 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 39.2g; fat 19.3g; cholesterol 20.7mg; sodium 147.3mg. Full Nutrition
