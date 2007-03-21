Chewy Peanut Butter Cookies
These cookies can be crisp, or chewy. If you want them crisp, leave out the eggs in the recipe.
This is a great recipe. However, after mixing and baking, and finally trying one, I realized something was missing. Salt. It may not seem like such a big deal to omit the salt, but it makes a big difference in the flavor. It will enhance it, and cut some of the sweetness out, so you can enjoy the other flavors. I would probably put about half a teaspoon in it. It will make a great difference in the cookie, I promise.Read More
This recipe was a good starting point. I, like many others, took several suggestions from these comments and from there tweaked it a bit more myself. With my changes, these are by far the best peanut butter cookies I've ever eaten. Perfect little crunch around the edges, but the rest of the cookie stays super chewy.Read More
Wow!!! . . . These are the best p.b. cookies I have ever made. I'm not a fan of cripy cookies and these turned out amazingly chewy and moist. I did add a couple extra things - 1/2 c. extra p.b., 1/2 tsp. salt and 1 tsp. vanilla - otherwise I followed the recipe (which was wonderfully simple) to a T. Will definately be making these again =)
I am always trying new peanut butter cookies, because I always seem to lose the ones I like. I made these, generous on the peanut butter (i usually add 1/4-1/3 c extra), and brought them to a teacher meeting. I expected to come home with some, but they were all gone by the end! I even got compliments on them at the next meeting! If you like them chewy, make sure to take them out of the oven once they are solidified but not brown yet.
Very easy and very tasty! If you substitute butter for the shortening and leave out the eggs, they taste like peanut butter shortbread. Very versatile recipe for all your peanut butter moods!
This is one of the best peanut butter cookies recipes out there. I added a little more peanut butter and the cookies came out perfect. The cookies will not appear done so be careful not to overcook.
I used maragrine instead of shortening because I was out of shortening. Big mistake! I think this is the reason why my cookies turned out all thin and flat. Oops! They sure did taste good though!
My family loved these cookies - I made a couple of changes (first by accident, and then because we like the cookies better this way), I added an extra egg, crunchy peanut butter, and additional flour. I live in Colorado so the flour could also be a high altitude adjustment. Either way -we love these cookies!
These cookies were delicious, but if you bake them a minute too long (or don't get the timer immediately), they get too crisp. Take the too crisp cookies and crush them up for a great pie crust.
Very easy recipe and straight forward. I don't think it could be any simpler than this. Everyone loved the cookies, however, they were a little crispier than I would like. I would have preferred a chewier cookie. Any ideas on how to get these cookies chewier using this recipe?
Very good & chewy. I found it easier to remove the cookies from the baking sheet if I let them cool for a few minutes first. Also, I was able to get around 4 dozen good size cookies from this recipe.
Absolutely divine! My daughters made these up yesterday and added white chocolate chips - we were in heaven! Thank you Sandi!
As recommended by the other reviews, I added an additional 1/2 c of peanut butter, 1/2 t. salt and 1 t. vanilla. I beat the entire recipe in my stand mixer so the dough was sticky but fluffy. I couldn't make balls with the dough so I just drop spoonfuls on the pan and didn't flatten them. I baked the cookies at 350 degrees for 8 1/2 minutes and let the cookies cool on the pan for at least 5 minutes before removing them. They are delicious. I also used chunky peanut butter. I like texture in my cookies! *** Okay, I just had to add, I've just made these for the second time and they are AWESOME! Make the changes listed above and you won't make any other cookies. YUM!
They must be good because my picky husband loved them. I don't eat peanut butter cookies, but I trust his picky judgement on these. They are a keeper for us. I followed the recipe exactly.
loved this recipe! i followed some other reviews and added vanilla and a pinch of salt, and used a heavy hand with the peanut butter. i didn't have any eggs so i substituted ground flax with water (1Tbs flax +3Tbs water=1 egg). i also made a couple of "classic" modifications: topped with sugar and "x-ed" with fork marks before baking, or baked without sugar and topped with a hershey kiss upon removal from the oven. both were a hit with my fellow football fans!
I have been looking for a good peanut butter cookie recipe for YEARS and my searching has finally come to an end!! I am the type of person that loves her cookies nice and soft and chewy and this recipe does it perfectly!! I followed the recipe exactly and baked at 350 for 8 minutes and they came out absolutely perfect!! I will definitely be making these again and again and again!!
Wonderful flavor, great great great. I added a little salt and vanilla too, but otherwise left it alone. My first batch came out a little too soft, so I left the second batch in the full 10, and then a minute or two more until they were just darkening on top, the second batch was perfect! Baked them this morning, the fam has already devoured them all :)
I did as some other reviewers suggested and added a (heaping) half tsp of salt, 1 tsp of vanilla, a little extra pb, and I replaced the white sugar with raw unrefined sugar - I think it gives a better flavor. The salt definitely brings out that awesome salty/sweet combination. The kids devoured them and my husband kept sneaking them as quickly as I could get them out of the oven! :-) Definitely let them cool for a few minutes before you remove them from your cookie sheet ( or baking stone - I use mine for everything...and cookies always turn out phenomenal! ) or they will fall apart. This recipe is a keeper - I will be making these cookies again and again!
EXCELLENT!! I left out the water, used only 1c of the 1.25c flour called for, and added 1 tsp Vanilla to enhance the flavor. I made mini-cookies out of 1/2 inch balls and cooked them at 350 for 7 minutes. They don't spread out much so you can space them 1/2 inch apart. PERFECT!! They disappeared FAST!!
These were very delicious! I made a batch for my friends and they were gone right away! I will definitely be making these again!
At last! The cookies I was searching for - crispy on the edge, chewy in the centre. Not at all cakey. Time to start adapting the recipe for different flavors. Thanks!
my friends and family raved about these cookies...i recommend baking for exactly 8 minutes and then cooling for an hour for the perfect chewy cookie...very delicious!
If your looking for yummy peanut butter cookies,..look no further! These are the best! Don't even bother looking at the other peanut butter cookie recipes, just make these, you won't regret it. Go by the recipes exactly and you'll have perfect soft chewy cookies.
by far THE BEST peanut butter cookie i've ever had. I've tried so many recipies and this is the only one that gives me chewy gooey peanut butter cookies. PERFECT! I did use butter instead of shortening. I reccomend using crunchy peanutbutter for half the amount of peanutbutter it calls for. this gives it an extra little crunch without being any more peanutty.
These cookies turned out great as far as being moist and chewy. I added an extra 1/4 c. of peanut butter because the dough didn't seem peanut buttery enough for me. I think I could have added a bit more.
Best PB cookies ever!
not my favorite and neither anyone elses that tried them. they were quite dry tasting and not very peanut buttery. sorry!
Absoutly the Best!! And I have made many different ones, but this is the BEST!!
I followed the recipe exactly except I added in peanut butter chips :) SOOOOO good:)
I hate to give it a bad review, however they came out grainy! They fall apart easy. Not chewy, just grainy. I followed the recipie exacty so I'm not sure what went wrong. But I don't think I'll be useing this recipie again.
Love these cookies!....not exactly chewy, more melt in your mouth but delicious none the less. Used butter instead of shorting, i am a firm believer that cookies with shorting are just not worth the effort.
These are some of the best peanut butter cookies I have ever had. They turned out firm but very soft and delicious. Like some other people, I added 1 tsp. of vanilla and 1/2 tsp. of salt. I also used only about a 1/2 cup of margarine and 1/2 cup of apple sauce for the shortening. I will definitely make these again.
Don't waste your ingredients on these coookies.
Tasted good, but mine were not all that "chewy" - in fact, they were crisp! Maybe I did something wrong.....
I give this recipe 5 stars for the taste and effort. Delicious and easy to make. I also added about 1/2 cup more flour like the other reviewers suggested.
I really like this cookie! I just made a batch, following the suggestion to add a 1/2 cup of flour, an extra egg and a teaspoon of vanila, and it great. Very firm on the outside, but soft and chewy on the inside. Unfortunately, I didn't have enough peanut butter(only had 1 cup), so it still tastes good,but not as peanutty as I normally like it. Still, great recipe and it's going in my file! Tayyah
These cookies were TOO peanut buttery. I ate two of them and now i wont eat peanut butter cookies EVER again. The recipe itself was very good, but I certainly wont eat them again. But if you like peanut buttery peanut butter cookies then try these. Its like a bomb going off in your mouth!!!!
this recipe had to be revised so much that I think it would be best just to find a whole different recipe to use. Peanut butter cookies in general are very easy and delicious. I didnt find these tasty or with all the fussing with the recipe to turn out right it wasnt easy either. You cant put these in balls like usual cause its too runny of a batter. have to add alot of extra flour, and extra pb just for flavor. I will try different recipe not this one again.
I wasn't impressed with this recipe. Cookies came out bland and easily crumble. And it doesn't yield 18 cookies, I got 3 dozen!
I get rave comments when I use this recipe. People are wanting me to make some for them. I also added some chocolate chips in one batch for me husband. He fell in love with them.
this is a very easy recipe. the kids loved them and the girls at work wanted the recipe. i just spread it in a pan for peanut bars. a repeater for sure. thanks sandi
These cookies are amazing! I like to make large cookies, so I roll these into 3 inch balls and bake for 16 minutes...perfect and delicious! Chewy in the center with a light crisp around the edge.
I just finished making these for my family and although I added a 1/2 cup more flour, extra peanut butter and a little vanilla. They were easy to make but not very flavorful in my opinion.
These cookies are delicious! If you are looking for the perfect peanut butter cookie, these are them! Also, I am not a fan of vegetable oil so I used butter instead, which worked out great. I will be using this recipe for many, many years.
I recommend following the recipe as written for your first time because there is nothing wrong with these cookies. One of the easiest cookies to make, in my opinion. Of course I will try other recipes but I now have one to come back to when all else fails. Thanks for posting, you made our bellies smile.
While baking these cookies smelled awesome. But, like many of the other reviews I have to say they were pretty bland and grainy. I even used butter flavored shortening. I will go with a different recipe next time.
These were great cookies!! I followed some advice from the other reviews and added 1 tsp vanilla, 1/2 tsp salt and about 1/4 more peanut butter. I baked them for 11 minutes on a stone at 350 and they turned out chewy and awesome!
These cookies are super easy and super delicious! I didn't have brown sugar so I doubled the white sugar. I don't know if that's a "no-no", but I did it and they still turned out yumtastic!
I enjoyed the recipe, it was a hit with family and friends. I did make a couple of changes, I used butter crisco instead of regular and I added 1/2 t of salt and 1 t of vanilla. I thought the salt and vanilla really brought out the peanut butter flavor. I have now made them three times and I'm sure to make them again!
A really good, nice texture peanut butter cookie.
These cookies were too good!! I couldn't stop eating them! (good thing I only made a 1/2 batch!) I did add a pinch of salt as well though and slightly more peanut butter...
EXCELLENT!!! soft and chewy and good taste.
Sorry I should have tryed delicious one's these are ok.
I just made these cookies and they turned out awesome! I added an extra half a cup of peanut butter simply because I like my cookies with a lot of peanut butter flavor. Other than that, the recipe was spot on! Kudos to you, Sandi, its marvelous. I would suggest keeping a close eye on them so they don't burn, but other than that, perfect!
Good basic peanut butter cookie. Not very sweet - not a very strong peanut butter flavor.
I read the reviews and I also added 1/2 tsp. of salt and an extra 1/2 cup of peanut butter and these are the best peanut butter cookies I have ever made and eaten. They're soft and chewy :)
Direct quote from my husband (who has pretty much eaten half the batch tonight): These are the best cookies I have ever eaten, ever, and I am not lying. I have to agree - these are pretty much the perfect peanut butter cookie. They have just the right amount of crunch when you first bite, but then they just melt in your mouth. They are peanut buttery rich, but not heavy. I finished most of them with the classic criss-cross and sugar, but added a few with a peanut M&M. All of them are fantastic!
Husband loved them, they kept really well in a container! Would definitely make again.
My family really loves this one! My daughter (11) will ONLY eat this peanut butter cookie!
These were tasty, and I added a little crunch by using crunchy peanut butter. I had some issues with melted butter that caused my cookies to be flat as paper, though. I've since learned that dry cookie dough bakes puffy and wet cookie dough bakes flat - it all has to do with the moisture content from butter and eggs. I'll try this recipe again.
We baked these for Santa tonight. They are very good. My hubby is very picky about his peanut butter cookies & he gave these a passing grade. I did add about 1 teaspoon of vanilla & another 1/2 cup of peanut butter. They are light, soft & chewy.
Great cookies and easy to make. May family loves them. To the original recipe I added 1/2 cup more peanut butter, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. I also used dark brown sugar instead of light. It makes 5 dozen cookies. Using 2 baking sheets and 3 sheets of parchment paper, I was able to have 1 batch baking, 1 cooling on the couter and 1 ready to go into the oven.
They turned out "crunchy" and we did not enjoy them at all. The recipe makes these "very dry" I should have know they wouldn't work.
These were perfect!!!!
VERY YUMMY, BEST PEANUT BUTTER COOKIES EVER!!!
Sorry to say, but these cookies were not very good. They were not chewy at all which would have been okay if they has some taste to them. You couldn't taste the peanut butter at all, so they just had a VERY sweet taste to them....but besides that, not much other taste .
Just tasted the first cookie out of the oven! Very good! When I was whippin up the batter it seemed waaaay to dry so I added an extra egg and i think it helped.
These are the best peanut butter cookies I have ever made or tasted the only change I made was I added 1/2 tsp of salt per other reviews I also did cooked for only 8 minutes even though they didnt look done but I knew they would bake @ least 2 more minutes out of stove in the pan. These are a must try look no further for peanut butter cookie recipes because "you got the right one baby un-huh"
The Kids and all My friends loved them
I am a rookie cookie maker and these turned out really good! I used butter instead as I had no shortening... two thumbs up! Very soft!
The best peanut butter cookies I have ever made. Instead of using a cup of shortening, I used 3/4 cup and a stick of softened butter and rolled them in sugar before criss crossing them. They turned out perfectly and my family loved them.
I love a chewy cookie and this is it! I added 1/2 tsp. of Salt and 1/2 tsp. of vanilla. I don't like the way the shortening has a waxy feel to it, and would prefer butter, but wasn't sure if that would make them crunchy so I stuck with the shortening.
perfect! Turned out great! Makes me want them all the time!
The best pb cookie I've ever had!
These are the best soft and chewy cookies I have ever made and I am 90, yes 90 years old. I don't have any tips but I'd like to give my CUDOS to all those who have taken the time to help others alon with some great tips. Me included. Mrs. S
These cookies are super yummy! I am not a huge fan of peanut butter cookies but these ones are tasty! I followed two of the reviews left and added salt and vanilla. Super good!
Very good cookies. So easy to make. The recipe stated it made 2 dozen cookies, we got 4 dozen out of it!
These were fantastic. I made them EXACTLY as is and they were perfect. Thank you for sharing.
This is the first time iv'e tried these cookies and they were awsome!!!!Some were chewy, some were crunchy,but they were all delicious.Thank You Sandi!
This is the best peanut butter cookie I have found yet. I love them chewy and this it is!! I had to bake mine for about 12 minutes though, but I made them kinda big :)
Pretty good recipe, but I found the cookies to come out a bit dry on the inside. However, I did end up with one good batch by accident... My 2 year old played with the oven temperature knob and cranked the heat to 500 without me noticing. They cooked that way for a few minutes (couldn't be more than 3 or 4) after having baked at 350 for maybe 4-5 minutes. I took them out of the oven as soon as I noticed the temperature. They were golden brown on the outside and somehow VERY moist in the inside... I will try to make them this way again, with a blast of high heat for a short amount of time. They were the best of the 3 batched I cooked that day!
Ok so I didn't have any eggs on hand, and as other reviews I added more peanut butter 1/4c. Wow!!! I didn't realize but I was able to get 4 doz cookies out of this. I also spilt my dough into 4 bowls, 1) nothing added. 2) added a few Tbs of cocoa & a sprinkle of hot cocoa mix. 3) added chocolate chips. 4) added chocolate chips and chopped pecans. AWESOME!!! Hubby loved them all.
Recipe is perfect as is, use it all the time, family loves em! Great for the holidays.
After looking at suggestions from others, I added half a teaspoon of salt and a third cup extra of peanut butter, and the cookies were amazing! I am at high altitude and baked the cookies at 350 degrees for eight to nine minutes. Love this recipe!!
I used margarine instead of shortening, added an extra 1/4 cup of peanut butter, and some crush wonderbars. They turned out great crunchy on the outside chewy on the inside. My peanut Butter fiend loved them! Definately a keeper!
These cookies came out greasy and burned on the bottom. I won't use this recipe again, sorry
So yummy and completely melt in your mouth! Used the leftover chocolate kisses from the holidays and stuck them in the center straight from the oven. They were gone- fast!
I love these cookies! I made them for a good friend of mine and he said he would hire me to bake for his birthday! I make them for every occasion. Best cookies I've ever had.
These tasted great!!!!!!! Though, I did add a few things of my own which I promise will make your cookies taste thheee beesstt!! I added 1/4 c more peanut butter, 1/2 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp vanilla. After adding those, the cookies tasted awesome! BEST EVER!!
I love this recipe! I always use it as is and it turns out perfect. They always go fast so I make a double batch. They are soft and chewy and stay that way for weeks, so the name truly fits. The dough was dry one time because of the weather and I just added a little milk until it was the consistency I wanted. Best peanut butter cookie ever!
These cookies were AMAZING just as they were + 1/2 tsp of salt. I also added 1/4c. of crystallized ginger chopped up, with 1 tsp of pumpkin spice and they were awesome!
Best peanut butter cookies I have ever had! I get so many compliment on them! They turn out so chewy and yummy!
tasty and chewy
I honestly did not like this recipe at all. It was an easy recipe to follow, but the outcome was not what I expected. The cookies were not very flavorful and quickly turned hard. My children would not eat them. I wasted time and money on these.
Good - but not the best i've ever had. they taste just like the ones you make from a box.
add a little more PB
My search for the perfect peanut butter cookie is over. My husband said these were, "to die for". Chewy in the middle, tender crisp on the edges. I added 1/4 t. salt, everything else just as is. Great recipe!
Perfect moist cookie. I added 1 tsp of vanilla extract, 1/2 tsp of almond extract, and 1/2 tsp of salt. The taste is so rich and creamy these will be the only peanut butter cookie I will bake.
I made this one last night and the only thing that I did different was that I used Splenda for baking and Splenda brown sugar instead, since I am diabetic and I don't use regular sugar. They have a good taste but weren't chewy like I want it. I baked them at 350 degrees for 8 minutes. Maybe next time I will leave them less in the oven to see if they get chewy, BTW they were soft.
