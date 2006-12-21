Famous Amos Chocolate Chip Cookies

Not only have I never had a Famous Amos Chocolate Chip Cookie before, I also didn’t care whether this recipe produced a cookie that tasted like one or not. Truth be told, I always give a second glance to cookie recipes with cream of tartar and oil (and generally confectioners’ sugar is in there too) because I like the texture of the cookies made with those ingredients. These cookies turned out just how I expected. They’re light and crispy on the edges, soft in the middle, and maybe just a little greasier (I wish there was a better way of describing that characteristic but I have word block right now). They’re not dry or crumbly, let’s put it that way. I used Nestle “Buncha Crunch” (little nuggets of Nestle Crunch bars) not because I thought they’d be better than chocolate chips and walnuts, but only because I had them to use. I love these cookies. I wouldn’t say they’re better than others I’ve tried, because they’re different than some of my other favorites. If this indeed is what Famous Amos cookies taste like, and if I was so inclined to buy cookies rather than making them, I’d buy these. :) Addendum: Hubs, who is notoriously stingy with 5-star ratings, rated these as such without even prompting him for an opinion. Because they're different, he said.