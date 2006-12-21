Famous Amos Chocolate Chip Cookies

4.3
51 Ratings
  • 5 28
  • 4 18
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

I got this recipe from a co-worker some years ago - it makes a nice large batch!

Recipe by Janice

Recipe Summary

Servings:
72
Yield:
4 - 6 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

72
Original recipe yields 72 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Thoroughly cream sugars, margarine, oil, egg, milk and vanilla.

  • Add dry ingredients, nuts and chocolate chips.

  • Drop by teaspoon onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 8-12 minutes. (Cookies are light in color when done.)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
126 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 14.2g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 9.4mg; sodium 70.5mg. Full Nutrition
