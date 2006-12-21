Famous Amos Chocolate Chip Cookies
I got this recipe from a co-worker some years ago - it makes a nice large batch!
I got this recipe from a co-worker some years ago - it makes a nice large batch!
these are really great but they turned out rather crumbly. i've since edited the recipe slightly and posted step-by-step instructions as well as pictures to guide each step of the way.. do visit to view the updated recipe. =) Happy holidays Everyone!Read More
I guess I was expecting this to taste like a Famous Amos cookie. No where even close to it. It's an ok cookie, kind of blah for me.It was to cakey for a proper choc. chip cookie. It tastes absolutely nothing like a Famous Amos.Read More
these are really great but they turned out rather crumbly. i've since edited the recipe slightly and posted step-by-step instructions as well as pictures to guide each step of the way.. do visit to view the updated recipe. =) Happy holidays Everyone!
I guess I was expecting this to taste like a Famous Amos cookie. No where even close to it. It's an ok cookie, kind of blah for me.It was to cakey for a proper choc. chip cookie. It tastes absolutely nothing like a Famous Amos.
This is an awesome recipe. They really do taste like Famous Amos cookies. It's also a kid-friendly recipe. My 8 year old had no problem/or questions while making this recipe. Good thing it makes a large batch.
I hate that I didn't read the reviews first. This is not the Famous Amos cookie recipe at all. Also the fact that they are "light in color" is not typical of a Famous Amos cookie. That should have been a giveaway. The cookies are a little too crumbly, the original Famous Amos recipe was a cookie that was cake-like, moist but had a firmness to it. Will not make them again.
I have made this cookies many many times for my family and they just love it especially with the kids. But I cut down on the sugar and so I ommit the white sugar.We pefer the cookies to be cruncy so I bake it for any extra 1o mins and it turn out perfect.
I just made these and my family loved them. I Didnt change a thing. This is a keeper; I have been looking for a recipe that is like the ones that I make at school and these are it. Thanks for the recipe. =) =)
Not only have I never had a Famous Amos Chocolate Chip Cookie before, I also didn’t care whether this recipe produced a cookie that tasted like one or not. Truth be told, I always give a second glance to cookie recipes with cream of tartar and oil (and generally confectioners’ sugar is in there too) because I like the texture of the cookies made with those ingredients. These cookies turned out just how I expected. They’re light and crispy on the edges, soft in the middle, and maybe just a little greasier (I wish there was a better way of describing that characteristic but I have word block right now). They’re not dry or crumbly, let’s put it that way. I used Nestle “Buncha Crunch” (little nuggets of Nestle Crunch bars) not because I thought they’d be better than chocolate chips and walnuts, but only because I had them to use. I love these cookies. I wouldn’t say they’re better than others I’ve tried, because they’re different than some of my other favorites. If this indeed is what Famous Amos cookies taste like, and if I was so inclined to buy cookies rather than making them, I’d buy these. :) Addendum: Hubs, who is notoriously stingy with 5-star ratings, rated these as such without even prompting him for an opinion. Because they're different, he said.
So easy, & tastes just like the real thing! I found that it takes about 15 minutes per batch, not 8-12 as in the recipe.
i wanted to omit the white sugar but it wasnt sweet enough. so i added the white sugar at the end. the cookie dough became to dry and crumbly so I added some milk and honey. turned out pretty close to famous amos cookies :)
These are a great choice if you like crunchy cookies.
i skip walnut since i forgot to go n buy..:p and my bf add half cup of milk cos he said 1 tablespoon wont make a different. so then we put lot of choc chip in the dough and also on top for decoration. baked for 12min and it turned out perfectly. Thanks for the recipe and i got extra point from my bf...
I added more walnuts
If you use an actual teaspoon for dropping your cookies, then you'll end up with more like 14 dozen (my result). I guess my only other criticism is that for the amount of dough made, I'd put more than 2 cups of choc. chips into the mix!
i made this a few days ago and it did turn out great! though it's not exactly like famous amos but it was almost like it.. thanks for the recipe!
These weren't an exact replica of a Famous Amos cookie, but they were close! To make sure the cookies stay crisp and not cake-like, keep them very small. The directions say use teaspoons of dough, and it's accurate. In first batch, I used rounded teaspoons - not great. In the following batches, I flattened small dough balls to the size of about three stacked nickels and baked for 8-9 minutes.
this is more of a lighter cookie......have a nice flavor. I was a little leary at first adding 1 cup of oil, but it was worth it!!!!
This cookie is crispy which I like but it lack the taste which I was looking for but I will do it again because its a hit with the family.
I made these for a Superbowl party, and they disappeared.
While these cookies taste really good, they hardly taste like the original Famous Amos cookies, so only make them if you want regular nice choc chip cookies. Thank you for posting.
It was simply fabulous! I made a large batch and it disappeared within a day. I found that if I halved the recipe, it turned out just as well. I also used a tblspoon less white sugar to make it slightly less crumbly. I also crushed walnuts and added it- it was a fantastic addition because wlnuts have a slight salty taste...thank you for this recipe
These cookies came out so good! Except I don't even know what cream of tartar is so I put a teaspoon of half and half instead!?!?! I don't know, but they are the best chocolate chip cookies I ever made.
Very good but they don't really taste like Famous Amos cookies. The search goes on! Family loved them anyway!
This is a really light fragile chocolate chip cookie. It is good but not what I was looking for but it was worth the try.
No, they don't taste like famous amos cookies, but that really doesn't matter here. What we have with this recipe is a uniquely tasty chocolate chip cookie! At first I wasn't sure how much I like it, as my favorite cookie is chewy. Some reviewers have described these as dry and crumbly... I'd say tender and melt-in-your-mouth is more accurate. Sure, it crumbles a bit but it's not due to dryness. That could be attributed to overbaking, which I noticed I did to one sheet of cookies. Err on the side of under-baking and you'll be quite pleased with this non-traditional chocolate chip cookie!
this cookie is pretty good but... to those who said this is not a famous amos cookie is mistaken, not that you're wrong. rather that there is a difference in different countries when it comes to this franchise. from where i come from, our famous amos is crispy, crunchy and rather crumbly. compared to other countries,(not sure where) but i remebered them being soft and chewy. cake-like i suppose. so, yeah.
It doesn't really taste 100% like famous amos, but i'm quite happy with with the results already. Its abt 60%-70% there? It makes a really huge batch though. I'm going to try the next time with a little less sugar as i prefer them to be less sweet. And a little extra i did, the last 1 min of baking the cookies, i placed them all the way to the top of the oven to give the cookies a more brownish look.
I just tried this recipe (6 May, 2012). I followed the recipe exactly. It's a good recipe. I followed the time exactly 12 minutes. I kept some cookie dough (3 rolls in foil). When I cut and baked them at exactly 175 Degrees C for 12 minutes from frozen they turned out perfect too. Tried to add some time to make them crispier @13 minutes. They turned out fine too. Tried 1 batch at 14 minutes and them were slightly over baked.
I, too, have only had very crisp, small cookies by Famous Amos and personally don't care for them much, so if this recipe differs from the original-with that being the original-good! These produced a somewhat crumbly, but definitely moist, soft cookie. In no way were they cakey and I struggle to know how anyone could manage that outcome. They were sweet and maybe could've used a bit more vanilla, but all in all a good, soft cookie.
Tried and it was so nice! Not the same as famous amos but still good! Thank yoU!
it was so bad I had had a nerd attack you are gay
This was the best recipe for chocolate chip cookies I ever made. However, my husband and I did not think they tasted like Famous Amos. (I thought they were better!)
We made these a number of times (me and my three old and four year old). Last week we made them into pumpkin shapes, 'cause it's October, and Halloween is around the corner. The cookies came our nice and soft when they are warm, then they harden when they cool off. My kids love hard cookies, these are the first ones we're trying in a long series that our guys eat upon repeated requests.
I added 2 tbsp of cocoa powder
If you use the best chocolate chip, it will turn out just like Famous Amos cookie!
The cookies themselves are good, but they ain't no Famos Amos Cookies, keep looking
I tried these recipe previously..and now I'm searching again,look and I found it..Thank you for sharing the recipe.. My kids love it.. These time.. I will save this recipe . I miss the taste..
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections