Tea Cakes II
These tea cake cookies are great for letting children frost them because they don't crumble easily.
I made these and MAN were they good. Yes please cook these for 8 to 10 min. I put cream cheese frosting on some of them and my family went wild. Basic recipe and so easy.Read More
I did not care for this recipe. it makes too big of a batch too.Read More
Thanks for posting this. This is a cookie my grandmother made, back when we ate the dough before she could cook it!
Thanks for sharing your recipe. It reminds me of the old days, back to the basic. Good Job!
Love it each bit! We made these cookies today for Christmas and they where great! Everyone loved them. I went bold and added 1 cup of blueberries and I must admit, the flavor remains or it even becomes more noticeable. Really good recipe! Thanks so much for sharing!
If I hadn't been able to taste the shortening, these would have been 5 star. They come together easily, bake quickly and are easy to frost or glaze. So I would make them again but with real butter. Thanks, Susan!
This recipe is wonderful! I love the flavor of almond extract so I added a teaspoon to the batch & everyone love them!!!
These are perfect with icing on them.
