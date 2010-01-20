Tea Cakes II

These tea cake cookies are great for letting children frost them because they don't crumble easily.

Recipe by Susan Rains

  • Cream together eggs, butter, sugar and baking powder. Stir in the flour. Dough will be stiff.

  • Shape in walnut sized balls and flatten with the bottom of a glass.

  • Place on an ungreased cookie sheet and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 8 minutes. If you brown them, you've overbaked them. These may also be rolled out and cut with cookie cutters.

359 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 54.2g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 41.3mg; sodium 70.6mg. Full Nutrition
