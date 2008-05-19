Pecan Turtles® Bars

Read previous reviews. First I sprayed the pain with a non stick spray then.. used 2C of flour, 1C of brown sugar and 1/2 C of butter in crust, 1 cup of butter with 1 cup of brown sugar in caramel sauce. Whole bag of pecan pieces and 2 C of semi sweet chocolate chips. When I took them out of the oven, I slowly added the chips to the top and watched them melt into the caramel. I thought "Oh no these will not make a nice chocolate topping to "swirl" but they did. If I did not add 2 C of chips they would not have worked the way they should have, but that extra chocolate did the trick. I put them back in the warm oven immediately and after 8 min, took them out and spread the chocolate around with my spatula. I cut the squares while still soft and left in the pan to cool some more. I had to tell the kids to stop eating them after half the pan was gone in an hour so I had some to take to work which is why I made them in the first place. I think I will make this again and again. Thanks for they recipe Marlyn!