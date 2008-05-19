Pecan Turtles® Bars

310 Ratings
  • 5 146
  • 4 83
  • 3 42
  • 2 20
  • 1 19

These are easy and delicious.

By Marlyn Carrillo

Gallery
16 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
48 bars
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Combine flour, 1 cup brown sugar, and softened butter in large mixer bowl. Beat at medium speed for 2 to 3 minutes or until mixture resembles fine crumbs. Pat mixture evenly onto bottom of ungreased 13x9-inch baking pan. Sprinkle pecans evenly over crumb mixture.

  • Combine 2/3 cup butter and remaining 1/2 cup brown sugar in small saucepan. Cook and stir over medium heat until entire surface is bubbly; cook, stirring constantly, 1/2 to 1 minute more. Pour into pan, spreading evenly over crust.

  • Bake in preheated oven until entire surface is bubbly, 18 to 20 minutes. Remove from oven; immediately sprinkle with chocolate pieces. Let stand 2 to 3 minutes to allow chocolate to melt; use a knife or small spatula to swirl chocolate slightly. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Use sharp knife to cut into 48 bars.

Tips

TURTLES® is a registered trademark of DeMet's Candy Company.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
114 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 12.1g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 13mg; sodium 39.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022