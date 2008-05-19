Pecan Turtles® Bars
These are easy and delicious.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
TURTLES® is a registered trademark of DeMet's Candy Company.
These are easy and delicious.
TURTLES® is a registered trademark of DeMet's Candy Company.
I give this recipe a 5 star rating with the revisions I made. I took others advice and upped the flour to 2 cups and doubled the brown sugar/butter layer. I chopped up my pecan halves a bit and instead of 1 cup milk chocolate chips on top I did 1 cup semi sweet and 1 cup butterscotch swirled. HEAVEN! Oh my good ness these are so good, the butterscotch adds so much! I topped with the chips and put back on the oven to melt them completely so I could swirl them together. YUM!!!!!!!!Read More
I recently tried some of these bars that someone else made from a different recipe. Since I didn't have that one, I checked out allrecipes and found this one. The two had similar ingredients, but came out nothing alike. These are very greasy, and not chewy like the ones I'd had. Next time I'll reduce the amount of butter...but I will be trying again.Read More
I give this recipe a 5 star rating with the revisions I made. I took others advice and upped the flour to 2 cups and doubled the brown sugar/butter layer. I chopped up my pecan halves a bit and instead of 1 cup milk chocolate chips on top I did 1 cup semi sweet and 1 cup butterscotch swirled. HEAVEN! Oh my good ness these are so good, the butterscotch adds so much! I topped with the chips and put back on the oven to melt them completely so I could swirl them together. YUM!!!!!!!!
This is almost the exact same recipe my mother handed down to me (and it is always a crowd pleaser). Her quanties on some ingredients are a little different: 2 cu. Flour 1½ cu. Pecan halves 1½ cu. milk chocolate chips Since some reviews think the posted version comes out a little greasy, the extra half cu. of flour may help to absorb that. And you can't go wrong with extra pecans and chocolate!
I followed the others suggestions and used 2 c, flour and used 2 c. chocolate chips and slso lined the pan with foil. After cooling, I cut the bars into 1"x1" pieces. Making them bite size, they were neat & easy to eat. You could have several and not feel so guilty.
These are great but make sure to use 2 c flour, 1 1/2-2 c pecans, and 2 c chocolate chips.
These are awesome! A local deli/caterer sells bars just like these, and I am so glad to have the recipe at last. I have a large family so double the recipe and cook it in a jelly roll pan. The bars are more of a toffee crunch (which is what I was looking for) so I don't think they are meant to be chewy. They turn out to be a rich, buttery, shortbread-type cookie bar topped with a crunchy praline pecan layer. MMMMMMmmmmm! Thanks for the recipe.
I am giving this recipe 4 stars based on how it is currently written. It is almost identical to the other turtle bars recipe on this site. I increased the flour to 2 cups total, and added 1 tsp vanilla extract to the caramel mixture. I took these to a church potluck and they disappeared! Got lots of compliments on them. Would rate this one 5+ stars with the above changes. :o)
I recently tried some of these bars that someone else made from a different recipe. Since I didn't have that one, I checked out allrecipes and found this one. The two had similar ingredients, but came out nothing alike. These are very greasy, and not chewy like the ones I'd had. Next time I'll reduce the amount of butter...but I will be trying again.
I did as suggested, and used 2 cups of flour and 1 1/2 cups of pecans. I found the butter/sugar filling wasn't enough to cover the bottom crust. I used semi-sweet chocolate chips instead, I think using milk chocolate chips would have made it too sweet, and it wouldn't have held it's shape as well while being cut into bars.
Read previous reviews. First I sprayed the pain with a non stick spray then.. used 2C of flour, 1C of brown sugar and 1/2 C of butter in crust, 1 cup of butter with 1 cup of brown sugar in caramel sauce. Whole bag of pecan pieces and 2 C of semi sweet chocolate chips. When I took them out of the oven, I slowly added the chips to the top and watched them melt into the caramel. I thought "Oh no these will not make a nice chocolate topping to "swirl" but they did. If I did not add 2 C of chips they would not have worked the way they should have, but that extra chocolate did the trick. I put them back in the warm oven immediately and after 8 min, took them out and spread the chocolate around with my spatula. I cut the squares while still soft and left in the pan to cool some more. I had to tell the kids to stop eating them after half the pan was gone in an hour so I had some to take to work which is why I made them in the first place. I think I will make this again and again. Thanks for they recipe Marlyn!
These were very yummy. I do have some suggestions. I also upped the flour as suggested to 2 cups. I doubled the caramel middle layers as well and think that really is necessary. Some reviewers are complaining about a "buttery mess" or butter leaking out the top. If you are not combining the caramel layer well, I can see this would happen. I mixed the caramel with a silicone whisk to make sure it was totally blended. I would also melt the chocolate and pour it over rather than sprinkle on the chips and try to spread them. Much neater presentation that way and you assured the chocolate melts.
These are incredibly delicious. Use real butter.
These tasted great and were easy to make, but the chocolate separated from the nut and caramel layer.
These are yummy, but incredibly rich. I also increased the flour to 2 cups and used at least 1 1/2 cups of roughly chopped pecans. Definitely double the butter/brown sugar mixture or there won't be enough to fill the pan. I added about a tsp. of vanilla to the 'cookie' batter and used semi-sweet chips for the top (I'd never use milk choc, they are super sweet even with the semi-sweet). I also melted some white chocolate and marbled it in with the choc chips for a prettier look. They can definitely be cut into smaller than normal "bar" cookies because of the richness. Very pretty for presentation too!
These are one of the best bars I've made in the past few years. They don't take any time at all to make and they taste awesome. I used a scant 2 cups of flour in the shortbread crust, and only a half cup of butter for the toffee layer. Don't worry if it doesn't look like the toffee is going to cover the entire crust. It boils down to cover everything once you put it in the oven.
Read the bad reviews before making this recipe. I almost threw this away, but my husband said they were pretty good (because he didn't know what they were supposed to be). The cookie and toffee layer formed this mush that didn't harden up with time. I ended up putting them in the freezer to help keep their shape. If you don't grease your pan, good luck getting them out of there. I used aluminum foil sprayed with non-stick, and it stuck major. I even added 2 c of flour like suggested, and it was a buttery mess. I did 1 1/2 the toffee layer instead of doubling it, added an extra 1/2 c pecans, and it def needed another cup of chips to give it a good layer on top. Do not plan on making again.
I made the adjustments (2 c. flour, double the caramel layer and the chips) and they were heavenly!
these were AMAZING. i actually substituted the pecans for walnuts and it was a HUGE hit. they disappeared in a few hours. they are sweet, nutty, and so addicting: perfect for a sweet tooth. but definitely try walnuts. AWESOME RECIPE :)
Great Recipe I modified also, Changed Flour to 2 Cups and Caramel 1 cup Butter and 1 Cup Brown Sugar perfection
The ingredient quantity's are off. There should be more topping ,pecans and chips to cover the top..the recipe is a bit too sweet for me, if i make again i will reduce the amount of sugar by half, use dark chocolate chips too, still a decent bar with some tweeking...
Delicious! Used tips to increase the flour to 2 cups, doubled the caramel layer, used 2 cups chips on top. I baked for 18 minutes, I guess I should have adjusted the time down a few minutes - the caramel layer was so molten that when I sprinkled on the chips they sank down and most could not be spread over the top. This only affects the way it looks, no impact on the flavor!
These were really yummy - easy too! As per other reviews, I used 2 cups flour, used about 2 cups nuts (ran out of pecans, put some walnuts in the food processor and chopped much more finely than the pecans were chopped - awesome), I also used 1 cup butter & 3/4 cup brown sugar for the sauce, and it was JUST enough. I used a whole bag of chocolate chips and this is where I may have run into the issue I have had of the chocolate layer separating from the caramel layer, so I will try less next time. Also, made the crust in the food processor - very easy. I took these to a function and they were received with rave reviews. Thanks for a great recipe!
Tonight is the 4th time I have made these ridiculously delicious bars this week. My co-workers, friends, and family have gone a little off kilter eating these. I will be filling tins with these for Christmas; since I have had so many requests. I reduced the sugar in the flour mixture by ½ and I used dark semi sweet or bitter sweet chips. Good job Marlyn; thank you for the recipe.
I was pretty generous with the 1 1/2 c serving of flour since most reviews mentioned increasing the flour to 2 cups. Also, My caramel sauce covered my entire pan... I drizzled it slowly and had no problems w/ there not being enough like some reviews have stated, but I do think these would be better w/ a bit more sauce, I'd use 1 cup of butter and 1 cup of sugar next time. I would definitly reccomend using 2 cups of flour though cause my crust came out pretty greasy even after being pretty generous w/ the measurments. I used whole pecan halves and I think I would have prefered it if they were chopped up a bit. I did enjoy these and id make them again for sure w/ the changes I mentioned.
These bars are amazing. Served them to 4 adults and 2/3 of the pan were gone! I did use 2 cups of flour, doubled the caramel layer and used 2 cups milk chocolate chips. After baking it, I let it cool, then I melted the chocolate in the microwave and poured on top which made it much easier to spread. This should be allowed to cool for a few hours in order to set properly, which made it easier to cut and less "oozy". Would absolutely make it again, and again!
I increased the flour to 2 cups and doubled the caramel mixture as mentioned in other reviews. I thought they were delish!
Following other reviews, I used 2 c. of flour rather than 1 1/2 and that was good. I also doubled the brown sugar mixture and the chocolate and used 1 1/2 c. pecan halves. Next time, I won't double the chocolate and I will rough chop the pecans. Sometimes the reviews are great and sometimes you just have to try the original recipe!
these were pretty tasty, although not quite what i was expecting. the brown sugar crust sort of overwhelms the flavor i think, but its still yummy. i think next time i will halve the crust, quadruple the sugar/butter (caramel) mix and also the pecans, and then leave the chocolate as is. my favorite part of turtles is the pecan/caramel, with just enough chocolate to set off the taste, so i think just enough crust to hold it together would be perfection.
Very easy. I did not change a thing, and they came out great! Will definitely be making them again
SO SO Simple and really really good... very rich and sweet though... an easy recipe to through together when you need a quick dessert.... I followed the suggestion of another reviewer and added an additional half half of flour and I also added a half cup of semi-sweet chips to the milk chocolate mine turned out wonderful.... I can see how more of the caramel layer might be good but the way I made them turned out great....
The crust is a little too thick. Next time I might try it in a baking sheet to thin out the crust a bit.
These were really good. I followed the advise of others and doubled the sugar and butter mixture. I also lined my 9 X 13 pan with foil after spraying or buttering. I put the in the refrigerator and when they were firm, I lifted the bars out of the pan, removed the foil and was able to cut them in fairly small pieces. They are rich, but everyone loved them.
Really good, but I definitely think I will double the caramel portion next time. Still a great recipe!
I made these with the extra chocolate and pecans as suggested in previous reviews and they are truly outstanding. I am a professional baker and made these for an important catered event. They were so good my boss clapped me on the back and told me I had done an excellent job! Thanks for making me a baking superstar today!!
These were rock hard and not at all chewy....unless I did something wrong, which I don't think I did. Also, extremely sweet.
Really good...I followed some of the suggestions though. It dried out pretty quick, they are better fresh.
Very easy but I would definitely cut down on the amount of butter used in the topping. Mine looked greasy and I actually dabbed them with a paper towel not too successfully though! Also, the pecan halves were basically covered up by the chocolate topping so next time I will just use chopped pecans. These were delicious and I will make them again for sure.
These were my favorite cookie in the cookie exchange this year! Delish!
I made it with the 2 cups flour and 1 cup each butter & brown sugar and let me tell ya....they were GONE in the blink of an eye! I brought them to two Christmas parties and the tray was empty beside full plates of other treats! definitely a KEEPER!
Really good! I would line the pan with foil next time and use 2 cups of chocolate chips for better coverage on top.
I didn't have good luck with this recipe. They do taste great, but the chocolate wouldn't melt. And they were a little greasy. I followed others advice and added extra flour and used more chocolate chips. I wanted to take them to work for a baby shower, but will not be able to do that now. I will not make them again.
the butter pooled on top - the brown sugar, butter mixture needs to be heated to 250-300 degrees depending on different websites. need to try again. i would also add more pecans and chocolate.
I made these just as the recipe states with the exception of melting the choc chips and drizzling over the top. Turned out great! Thanks!
This was a greasy mess. I think this was my fault somehow...
Followed to a T and used a 13x9 pan. My bars were so flat and looked nothing like the other recipe photos. Very buttery but has a good taste. Won't make again, though.
I have a recipe for these from Taste of Home (1996) thatt is almost the same. They are delicious! For the crust I use 2c flour, 1 c brown sugar and 1/2c butter and press into 9x13 pan; top with 1c pecan halves. For caramel, boil 2/3c butter and 1/2c brown sugar, bring to boil and boil for 1 minute. Pour over crust and bake for 18-22 minutes @ 350*. Then just sprinkle on 1c semisweet choc chips and spread when melted.
These were a BIG hit at my house. My daughter loves these. Will be maing these again.
The recipe needs to be reworked as suggested by a number of reviewers. They were easy to make that is the only reason I gave them 2 stars! I nearly tossed out the whole pan! But it helped by putting them in the refrigerator.
This is really easy and worth the try :) Husband and bro in law LOVED IT!!!
These were WONDERFUL the next day. Will defiantly make these again just a day before we eat them.
Also felt these were way too buttery (greasy) and that flavor over-powered the bars. Even with the added 1/2 cup flour that others suggested, it was too much butter. I couldn't even tell that there were pecans or carmel flavors that were supposed to a part of these bars. 2 stars given purely for the simple and easy recipe. I will definately adapt the concept and revamp the. I think I will use the crust from the Lemon Pie Bars recipe from this site.
Cut these in small portions cause they are sweet but REALLY good!
This recipe was so delicious!!! Instead of using pecans I used halved almonds that were equally as good. Also, I used different chocolate chip toppings for each of the batches that I made one dark chocolate, one milk chocolate, one white chocolate, and one peanut butter chocolate. The white chocolate one was my favorite and I highly recommend using it!
I made these in tart shells instead of bars and got rave reviews. So easy to make too!
Followed the suggestions, 2c flour, doubled the butter/sugar "filling" . They were not gooey or all that good. We were hoping for a more gooey and moist result. Perhaps we cooked the caramel too long? Also I think tripling the cooked brown sugar/butter mixture would be a good idea. Still good just not there yet
I followed the recipe precisely, and mine seemed greasy and grainy (like the brown sugar didn't ever completely dissolve). Probably not my best use of good butter. . . Maybe if I had cooked them longer than the recipe said, but I don't know.
Definitely make with double the middle!
I took the advice of others and increased the flour to 2 cups. I also doubled the caramel layer. These were awesome! Will definitely be making these again! My fiance couldn't stop eating them: )
I took Erin's advice in an earlier review and increased the flour to 2 cups and used 1.5 cups each of pecan halves and chocolate chips. WOW! They are GREAT! Thanks Maryln & Erin...this one's a keeper!
My husband loved these. I thought they were too sweet. I took other reviewers suggestion to used 2 Cups Flour. Next time I do that but will also omit the brown sugar from the crust. I doubled the brown sugar, butter, and Pecans and used butterscotch chips in addition to semisweet.
These were pretty good. I would have liked the bottoms to be more chewy than hard, but overall this was an easy recipe that tasted great too.
Absolutely outstanding!!! All my friends raved about them and asked for the recipe! Super easy to make also!
Easy and delicious!
So this was yummy, but i had to make several changes many of which are mentioned in other reviews. This included almost doubling the caramel mixture, and adding extra butter to the crust. The chocolate chips do not melt correctly either - no matter what i tried. I would re-do it with a double boiler to get them melted correctly. They were yummy once i got them done, but it needed way to much adjustment.
I have to say that this is the first recipe from AllRecipes that I just did not really like and will not bake again...I did as others suggested and added 2 cups of flour rather than 1 1/2 and doubled the caramel middle but it just never came together into a tasty dessert. The bottom layer was greasy and the caramel was nonexistant and the milk chocolate topping was far too sweet. Maybe I'll like them more after they have rested overnight but for now I will not make them again!
These bars are to die for! It is almost impossible to eat just one; the combination of shortbread, homemade caramel, pecans, and chocolate is irresistable! Not only that, these bars are also pretty easy to make, and always turn out well! Thanks for a wonderful recipe; I will make these often!
These were ok. I may try again, but add more carmel and a little more chocolate.
So Yummy, and so quick and fast!
These bars tasted good and I made them exactly like the recipe said. I plan on making them to include in neighbors' cookie trays but I will make 2 changes: I will bake them in an 8x8 pan. In a 9x13 pan then came out very flat (not like the picture AT ALL!) Also I will cut back on the butter in the crust - I love butter as much as the next guy, but they were saturated in butter. I'll try 1/4 - 1/3 cup butter instead of 1/2. Very easy to make!
wouldn't do these again for myself,but others loved them.
These are great! Very sweet but good for the sweet tooth! Thanks
These were very good. I only used 1/2 c butter in the filling, rather than 2/3 c, and it turned out fine. I've always preferred more crust than filling so the ratio was great for me, but I suspect most people would prefer twice as much filling. I toasted the pecans and used milk chocolate chips. Next time I may try granulated sugar in the crust instead of brown.
this was good. next time i will double the 'goo' mixture. and chocolate chips. since there wasnt enough to spread evenly.
These are VERY good. My husband loved them! I think I may have cooked it a little too long because it tasted more like toffee than turtles but it was great that way too!
I agree with the others, you do need to double the brown sugar and butter for the carmel filling.
These were okay, my chocolate didn't melt very well over them. Next time I will melt the chocolate seperatley and then poor over bars.
These are indeed some yummy treats! I think if it were my recipe though, I'd name it Pecan TOFFEE Bars. I did make changes per reviews. I doubled middle filling, when doin' so, cut back butter by 1/4 cup...so only use 3/4 cup for double middle filling. I did add extra 1/2 cup of flour to crust, it seems like it'll be too dry at first, but it'll soak up some butter from the filling...mine did. I doubled the chocolate, BUT, next time I won't, it detracts the great flavor from the filling. Also, I will wait until the pan is cooled from the oven and I will premelt and drizzle the chocolate over decoratively. I also used almonds along with pecans, next time I will add extra, I'm nutty and love nutty :P
These are as delicious as a turtle chocolate treat.
Followed the recipe exactly and the bars were wonderful. The chocolate will pop off a bit but that's just because of the butter etc. - not a huge problem.
I made this today after seeing the recipe on facebook. It was a big hit. Tastes just like a turtle. I had to use semi sweet chocolate on the top because I didn't have milk chocolate but I like dark choc. better. Great recipe!
It is definitely a candy. I followed the advice about doubling the flour. I upped the butter/sugar layer too. I also increased the choc chips but shoudln't have, it made that top choc layer too chick - for me. I would also use milk chips next time. I guess I kind of wish the bars were a little thicker. If the pan were smaller then you might not need to increase everything. I might experiment with that the next time.
Greasy and thin. I used semi-sweet chocolate chips and they were good. I will make once more and use milk chocolate.
I followed the recipe exactly for these and everyone loved them. They all disappeared!
I absolutely love this rwcipe but instead of pecans I like to use special "K" (cereal)!its just like and o'henry bar
these were a hot greasy mess!!! literally!! i added extra flour but i guess it wasn't enough. im more mad at myself for wasting my good chocolate and all those pecans :( please read all the suggestions and tips before hand. i suggest unsalted butter!
These were very good and pretty east to make! I would recommend melting the chocolate before putting it on the bars.
Nope. Too gritty when done. Carmel "sauce" didn't cover entire pan, made more. some pieces are just chocolate, a nut, and crust... no carmel.
These were overly sweet for us. Not what I was hoping for. Fast and easy recipe to make.
This recipe is so easy to make and it is very delicious. Last night was the traditional Christmas dinner of the TOWN-girls at my house. The girls took the leftovers home and asked for the recipe. Thank you for submitting this
I thought these were just ok... I didn't have any problems with the consistency, but they didn't have a lot of flavor in my opinion. I did increase all of the ingredients by 1 1/2 times, and can't imagine there would be enough filling to cover a 13x9 bottom with any less. And I did use a whole bag of semi sweet chips on top, and the chocolate layer still was kind of thin. Someone else who tried them at the potluck loved them... so who knows? Could be just me :)
the crust was too buttery, the carmel was too buttery, butter oozed on top of the choc layer. should have followed the advise of others rather than make as is.
I made these to take to a friend and, after trying them, decided they weren't good enough to take. I followed other reviews and changed the flour to 2 cups and doubled the caramel mixture. These were WAY too sweet--the crust layer was incredibly sweet and grainy. I was so disappointed. I usually try a recipe twice before writing it off, but I don't think I'll give this one a second chance.
After reading all the RAVE reviews, I decided to make these....well the bottom was so hard! the "carmel" center melded with the crust and it became one candy mass. After a bite I thought I'd have to see my dentist.....I followed the directions and made the changes that everyone suggested, and so I'm extremely dissapointed. Excuse me now, I must pick out the hard crust out of my teeth.
This recipe was really good! I think it needs a tad more chocolate, (I was unable to swirl it) I also would have wanted a little more caramel... With those changes, though, I will make it again! Thanks!!!
Good, really good, I followed the recipe to a T, next time will add more of that butter topping!!!!!
Not sure what I did wrong-maybe didn't bake long enough, but my chocolate chips melted right into my caramel. Wound up like fudge consistency. I did as others suggested and doubled caramel mixture as well as using 2c. flour in shorbread layer. ???
I must have done something wrong. The bottom crust is very grainy. The caramel is tasteless and the chocolate pieces were not enough. I could not recommend this recipe to anyone.
Like a few other reviewers, I found this too greasy from the butter and the brown sugar mixture grainy. Not sure how to fix these issues. Cook the brown sugar mix longer? I was concerned that if I overcooked it then it would turn into brittle.
The taste was amazing, I took the advice of others & increased the flour as well...however, I did have to cook it for 15 mins longer than suggested.
Yummmmm :)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections