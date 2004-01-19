Almond Cookies II
Gluten-free cookies.
These are great cookies! Very tasty and easy to make.Watch the time though, in my oven it took only 9 minutes to bake them instead of the 12-15 in the recipe. It's a good recipe for my low carb diet and for my wheat intolerant friend for whom they were a birthday treat.Read More
Beware: Most crisp rice cereal contains malt flavoring which is not gluten free.Read More
Good cookies...I will agree that you need to watch the baking time. (They cook quickly) I added a drizzle of gaunche to jazz them up a bit.
Really strange texture, and didn't make anywhere near 2-3 dozen.
I loved these cookies. I baked them for my personal Christmas treat. I did crunch up the rice cereal. I also used 1-4 cup of agave instead of brown sugar, I used lard instead of butter, "I cannot have dairy. I did not put chopped almonds in the mix, instead I pressed a toasted whole almond into each cooky. They were great!
5 Stars for Taste! I love almond cookies and these deliver in taste. I crushed up the cereal a bit. I love the texture. You do have to watch the cooking time, and the recipe doesn't make as many as stated.
We really like these delicious crispy cookies. I too crushed the cereal a little. It made 18 average sized cookies for me. Right when these cookies are gone, they're asking me to make more! Nice buttery flavor!
Awesome cookies! I used vanilla instead of almond extract and 1/3 cup of honey instead of sugar, and they turned out great.
Awesome recipe!!! Added dried cranberries & white chocolate chips to it. My husband is on a gluten free diet & loves this cookie!!!
5.12.21 Yesterday I bought rice flour specifically for this recipe, then not paying attention today, I used all purpose flour…yikes! The cookies did spread out considerably and didn’t bake up beautifully, but I think that’s because I DIDN’T follow the recipe and use the correct flour. Don’t even think about substituting vanilla extract for the almond extract, because that’s really key to this recipe. I set the timer for 9 minutes, and they were ready to come out of the oven. Yeah, my cookies may not be pretty, but they’re buttery with a definite almond flavor, very tasty, and every last one of them will be eaten. Most certainly will be making these again, and I promise to use rice flour next time…I do have it on hand now.
I used rice Chex rather than rice crispies and slivered almonds instead of chopped.Taste great right out of oven or later. Will be a new favorite!
Very tasty and light, but fell apart easily.
