Almond Cookies II

Gluten-free cookies.

Recipe by BEULAH M. SCHOTT

36
2 - 3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cream butter or margarine and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add almond extract and egg. Beat well. Stir in flour, crispy rice and almonds.

  • Shape into balls one inch in diameter and place on ungreased baking sheets. Press with a floured fork to flatten slightly. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes until lightly browned.

52 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 6.2g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 11.9mg; sodium 32.8mg. Full Nutrition
