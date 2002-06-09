Italian Cheesecake Cookies

27 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 11
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

A little bite of heaven! Try topping with strawberry or blueberry pie filling.

By Rita

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream together the ricotta and cream cheese. Add sugar and continue beating until smooth. Add lemon juice, vanilla, flour, and cornstarch, beating well after each addition. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Gradually beat in melted butter. Blend in sour cream, continue beating all ingredients until well blended.

  • Pour into ungreased 9 x 13 inch pan. Bake at 320 degrees F (160 degrees C) for 1 hr. Turn off oven and leave inside for 2 hours.

  • Cut into squares. Top each with strawberry, blueberry, or cherry pie filling. Note: Bars can be frozen.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
455 calories; protein 10.3g; carbohydrates 39g; fat 29.4g; cholesterol 143.6mg; sodium 250.2mg. Full Nutrition
