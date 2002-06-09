Italian Cheesecake Cookies
A little bite of heaven! Try topping with strawberry or blueberry pie filling.
A little bite of heaven! Try topping with strawberry or blueberry pie filling.
Easy to make and very tastey! I topped mine with caramel sauce and pecans.Read More
More like bars than cookies. I topped mine with the cherry pie filling.Read More
Easy to make and very tastey! I topped mine with caramel sauce and pecans.
Excellent...The caramel topping with pecans suggestion is the best. I sent some to neighors, they called the next day and asked for more! They too thought it was sooo good with caramel and pecans Thank you.
These are INCREDIBLE tasting. But they are not a "cookie" though they are definately a "bars". And you don't need any pie filling they are good on their own. One suggestion though; use whole milk Ricotta, do not use the reducted fat Ricotta. Taste and consistency are different .
Delicious recipe!! Although I did modify it a bit. I halved the original recipe and substituted 4 oz. of the cream cheese with 1/2 cup vanilla Greek yogurt (working with what I've got). I poured the mixture into a pie shell and baked for an entire hour and let it sit on the counter at room temp for about an hour then chilled. Wow -- it tastes GREAT! Cheesecake texture, cheesecake flavor, but actually tastes a little bit lighter and tangy-er. I think 1 hour was a bit too long for half the recipe (actually a mistake on my part), next time will do 45 minutes or so. Anyway, we are enjoying it!
I wouldn't call this a cookie or a bar. I would call it crustless cheesecake. Nonetheless, it was good enough to make again, just next time I will add a crust. I topped it with a fresh blackberry and orange compote and the tart berries perfectly offset the sweet cake.
These EXCELLENT AND EASY bars (not cookies) to make. I left the lemon out and put it into 2 pre-made graham cracker crusts. WOW,
More like bars than cookies. I topped mine with the cherry pie filling.
Not nearly sweet enough and not really cookies. These are bland crustless cheesecake bars. Make a real cheesecake instead.
Okay. These are tasty. I quartered the recipe but otherwise followed the directions, including the baking time. My baking dish was slightly larger than 1/4 of a 9x13 dish, but the cookies were a little on the soft side. I topped them with cherry pie filling.
Very good. I agree that the name should be changed from cookies to bars, but then again, "what's in a name?" However, be careful, you'll have to fight to get one!
I made 1/2 the recipe in an 8x8 pan, using part skim ricotta, Neufachel cream cheese and low fat sour cream. The taste is excellent, but this is neither a cookie nor a bar. The two issues I had were the fact that no waterbath was used so the top cracked and while I was able to make a clean cut and have neat edges, I was unable to get any out of the pan without losing part of the bottom. We also thought the taste was batter the second day. I will make these again with some minor modifications. Thanks for a tasty treat.
These were easy to make and a yummy treat. My husband loves them!
Very, very good cheescake! Makes PLENTY for everyone.
Very good recipe but I would add a crust next time. Either a simple graham cracker crust or something with chopped nuts.
These are delicious and so easy to make. Everyone at the firm ate them up. Thanks.
Love this!! So light, fluffy, and moist! Easy to make so glad I picked it for my whole High School to try tomorrow. I topped it with Strawberry pie filling my family loves it sooo good :) Will make a again sometime. I wont really call it a cookie or a bar either, more like a cross between Cheesecake, actual cake, and maybe something else
Great treat, even though more work putting it together. Have frozen some for the future
While the taste was good, I would not make this again. It was too soft and not what I was expecting.
I made this glorious desert, and embarrassed to say, I ate the entire pan! Over a couple weeks of course! Love it, found it very easy to make!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections